Since becoming a parent, I’ve been looking for ways to get the most out of my Costco membership. While searching on Costco’s website for silicone bibs to outfit my messy toddler, I stumbled upon Costco Next. While this feature isn’t new, it’s not widely known. It should be, though, because Costco Next links members to exclusive deals (up to 50% off!) on name-brand products.

According to the site, Costco Next “showcases a selection of limited edition products from some of Costco’s most trusted suppliers.” So, although you can’t buy these brands in-store on your next Costco run, the gist is that these “hand-selected” items complement Costco’s existing inventory and “quality standards.”

If you check Costco Next and don’t see anything you’re super-pumped about, give it time. The company frequently adds new brands and products.

How It Works

Search through Costco Next’s list of brand names that span many categories — appliances, clothing, toys, and more. When you select a brand, you will be redirected to the brand’s website through a special Costco link. This link requires you to enter your Costco membership information. From there, you will see which products are available and their prices, which have been adjusted based on the discount Costco provides through that retailer.

Not all products on the brand’s regular website are available to purchase with a Costco discount. Rather, you will see an abbreviated version of the brand’s website through the Costco Next link that simplifies your shopping experience.

My Experience

To reimagine that famous Jaws quote: “I’m going to need a bigger supply… of bibs.”

I thought that when scrolling through Costco Next’s Mushie website. This site sells baby products — pacifiers, toys, plates, cups, bowls, etc. — and is known for its aesthetically pleasing items made of food-safe, BPA-free silicone.

A Mushie silicone baby bib retails for $12.99, but through Costco Next, each bib costs $9.99. That’s more than a 25% discount — the best discount I’ve seen for their products. It’s a better deal than the Memorial Day sale Mushie’s main website is currently offering.

A few things to note: Some of these offers have a minimum price you must meet at checkout to receive the Costco Next deal with free or discounted shipping. Additionally, as was the case with the Mushie bibs, not all of the color options for products were available with the discount.

Want a (Costco) sample?

Here’s a selection of discounts on name-brand products currently offered through Costco Next:

Baggallini: discounts on bags, totes, backpacks, and travel

Sample deal: $20 off of Baggallini Women's Modern Everywhere Explorer Crossbody (regular price $70, Costco price $49.99)

Dearfoams: discounts on men’s and women’s shoes and slippers

Sample deal: $22 off of Fireside By Dearfoams Women's Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff (regular price $59.95, Costco price $37.99)

Gorilla Playsets: discounts on swing sets and accessories

Sample deal: Over $100 off of Great Skye I Swing Set (regular price $3899, Costco price $3,799)

Mikasa Housewares: discounts on dinnerware, flatware, drinkware, and home accents

Sample deal: $34 off of Cole 12 Piece Dinnerware Set for 4 (regular price $99.99, Costco price $65.99)

Nordic Ware: discounts on bakeware, cookware, and accessories

Sample deal: A 50% discount on Naturals® Aluminum 6-Piece Bakeware Set (regular price $99.95, Costco price $49.99)

Travelpro®: discounts on luggage, bags, and travel accessories

Sample deal: Over $100 off Roundtrip® Carry-On/Medium Check-In Hardside Set (regular price $379.99, Costco price $249.99)

Zwilling: discounts on cookware, cutlery, tabletop, and storage

Sample deal: $370 off of Pro 20-pc Knife Block Set with Knife and Shears Sharpener (regular price $1284.99, Costco price $929.99)

A Lot for Less

Whether you’re shopping for outdoor goods (bicycles, camping gear, planters), beauty items (makeup, skincare), or home improvement (indoor and outdoor lighting, home gym equipment, security equipment), Costco Next has a lot of hidden deals to check out.