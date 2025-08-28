The Cozy '90s Mom Outfits We're Recreating This Fall

I deeply love the '90s — and I know it's 100% due to growing up in the decade and feeling my absolute coziest and happiest throughout my childhood. But there's something about the '90s, specifically '90s moms, that really inspires me. I don't ever remember hearing about my mom wishing she could dress like her mom did during her childhood (which would've been the '60s), but every time I see a picture of a '90s mom, I desperately want to recreate it.

Fortunately, that's relatively easy to do.

The '90s are definitely back when it comes to fashion, and I feel like it really ushers in this whole new level of feminism. The '90s were full of girl power and women going back to work and school — a common theme in sitcoms — and something about their outfit choices back then really feels like it was more for them and their comfort and needs rather than any kind of trend or male gaze nonsense.

Now, so many of those shapes and styles are back on shelves. From baggy "mom jeans" to white sneakers and oversized tunics, there are tons of great '90s-inspired choices for your fall style. And these '90s mom outfits are ones that are super easy (and budget-friendly!) to recreate this autumn.

Photodisc/Photodisc/Getty Images

Casual, put-together, but still able to chase a toddler across the parking lot? The dream mom outfit. This look has been forgotten in a world of athleisure and milkmaid dresses, but I love a nice, comfy outfit that works for both sitting in the lobby of tap class and for heading into a parent-teacher conference meeting without feeling over- or under-dressed. And loafers? They’ve been making a comeback.

Comstock/Stockbyte/Getty Images

Another turtleneck, but you know what? This was a smart choice in the ‘90s. It elevated outfits and made you feel more like you were wearing a look versus just a shirt. And if you had plans to be out with your family, nothing worked better than a turtleneck under a jacket or a pull-over. The bright colors, the simple headband, everything about this outfit is so cute and cozy.

Comstock/Stockbyte/Getty Images

So, the inspo photo is giving picture-insert-in-cheap-Homegoods-frame, but, hey, Mom looks cozy and cute. Oversized denim has definitely made a comeback, from button-downs and boyfriend jeans to denim dresses and skirts, and I am all for it. It’s a classic for a reason, and honestly, we should all have a denim button-down in our closet for throwing over any and all outfits. Bonus points if it’s loose enough to roll up the sleeves. (And you just know she has a claw clip back there.)

ABC/Disney

Amy Matthews was the ultimate sitcom mom on Boy Meets World. She was firm, she was kind, she was understanding, and she had a whole life of her own that felt big and important to her. (Also, she and Alan Matthews were #relationshipgoals.) Even now when I watch the show, I feel the ultimate cozy vibes from her — and her outfits. Vests were huge in the ‘90s (we loved to layer, didn’t we?), and I would honestly wear this right now.

ABC/Disney

You know who was truly no-nonsense in the world of ‘90s sitcom moms? Jill Taylor from Home Improvement. Anytime someone tries to tell me how misogynistic this show is, I have to ask: Were we watching the same show? Jill takes zero crap from her bumbling buffoon of a husband, and she raises three boys while earning her graduate degree in psychology. Like, what a badass. And I’m obsessed with her looks, especially this one. She looks so freaking cute while still totally put together and ready for whatever’s going to happen that day — including a freak accident in the garage courtesy of Tim the Tool Man.

Again, it’s a joy that ‘90s fashion is making a comeback with more relaxed jeans, cozy tops, and casual everyday sneakers. This fall, I’m channeling all of that energy into my own wardrobe. We’re already lusting after ‘90s Halloweens and Christmases, right? Might as well start with my own magic-making outfits.