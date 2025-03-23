65 Expensive-Looking Things Under $30 That Are Great Bargains
These luxe looks scream expensive, but they’re actually so affordable.
Get a luxurious look and feel for less when you shop this amazing list of bougie finds that are all under $30. Ahead, find everything from upscale wardrobe essentials like a chic pleated maxi skirt and classic square-toe flats to vegan leather handbags and real gold earrings and necklaces that look like they cost thousands. Hit Add to Cart on all your must-haves ASAP so you can start giving off posh vibes by the weekend.
01An Oversized Tote For Weekend Getaways
Pack your bags for the weekend in style when you grab this expensive-looking tote bag. It’s made from faux leather that looks and feels like the real thing. And it’s oversized so you can fit all your necessities, plus some. Magnetic closure and inner pocket add even more functionality to this surprisingly budget-friendly find.
- Available colors: 10
02A Stylish Asymmetrical Tank In A Ribbed Knit
This one-shoulder tank features ribbed knit fabric that hugs in all the right places, with an asymmetrical neckline and sleeveless silhouette that’s oh-so-stylish. Made of a soft, stretchy viscose blend, it’s perfect for dressing up with jeans or keeping casual with joggers. Either way, it’s an instant upgrade to your warm-weather wardrobe.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 15
03A Cotton Maxi With A Classic Silhouette & Cute Back Cutout
You can’t go wrong with this beautiful maxi dress. Not only does it feature a classic A-line silhouette and wide pinstripe pattern, but it’s also made from 100% cotton and so affordably priced. More details to love include the wide hem with and comfy smocked back with a crescent cutout. It’s available in a variety of upscale colorways, too.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
04A Romantic Ruffle Tank With A Tiny Price Tag
A simple tank is fine, but this ruffled one is an instant upgrade that makes even jeans and sneakers look put together. The square neckline and fluttery straps add a touch of romance, while the thick, stretchy knit fabric keeps it comfy and non-see-through. However you style it, this top makes every outfit look polished — and at this price? You might as well grab more than one.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 22
05An Oversize Maxi Shirt Dress For Effortless Cool
One look at this chic maxi dress and you might immediately expect it to come with a high price tag. That’s because it’s so stylish and well-made — think dolman sleeves that look great rolled up and 100% cotton construction with delicate pinstripes. Whether you wear it at home or out and about, it’s sure to make you feel posh.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 5
06Illusion Earrings Made With Real Gold
Get a trendy stacked earring look when you wear these posh huggies. The three-hoop design gives the illusion of wearing three separate pairs but with the simplicity of a single piercing. They’re crafted from hypoallergenic brass, plated in real 14-karat gold, and feature twinkling cubic zirconias for an upscale look. Snag them in gold or silver at an incredible price.
- Available colors: 2
07A Versatile Vest That Looks So Chic
If you’re looking for a versatile vest that you can dress up or down, you just found it. This classy sleeveless sweater features a stunning (and soft) knit texture, oversized front pockets, and gold-tone buttons for added style. Pair it with trousers, jeans, and more for a chic look that won’t stretch your budget.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 9
08A Designer-Look-Alike Top With Built-In Gloves
This gorgeous top looks like a designer but it’s actually ultra-affordable. You’ll love the maximalist look of the floral pattern and how the mesh material hugs every curve — from the high neck all the way down to the built-in, ruffled fingerless gloves with thumb holes. It’s available in a selection of floral patterns and even a leopard print that will have you feeling extra playful.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
09Pretty Panties That Don’t Pinch
A cute pair of panties doesn’t have to cost a ton, and these affordable bikini briefs are the proof. They feature a stunning lace design, a 100% cotton crotch, and a hint of spandex for a comfy, no-pinch fit. They’re available in a wide range of sizes and each pack includes six different colors to outfit you for almost an entire week.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 5
10An Elevated Boyfriend Shirt For Everyday Wear
This elevated boyfriend shirt is a budget-friendly find that you’ll want to wear on repeat. It features everything you love about a classic button-down but with a few refined touches — like a semi-sheer bubble crepe fabric with a posh pinstripe pattern, a curved hemline, and the cutest smocked cuffs complete with ruffles.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 25
11A Square-Neck Tank That Looks So Trendy
Trendy finds usually come with a high price tag but not this sleek top. Not only is it super reasonably priced but it has a modern look that will have you feeling perfectly in style. It’s made from a buttery-soft material with impressive stretch and features a chic square neckline and wide shoulder straps. It looks great dressed up or down so grab it in all your favorite colors to wear with jeans, skirts, and even sweats.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 19
12A Bougie Lace-Trimmed Tank Available In So Many Colors
Getting a dressed-up look is as easy as throwing on this upscale (but budget-friendly) tank top. It’s soft and cozy like your everyday versions but has stunning lace detail along the shoulders and neckline that elevate it from basic to bougie. It’s available in all the neutrals, plus a few colors that really pop.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
- Available colors: 20
13A Top With Chic Cap Sleeves
Cap sleeves and a high neckline give this top a chic vibe that looks ultra-expensive. Plus, the cotton blend construction offers a mid-weight feel and is resistant to shrinking and fading. The classy find looks great paired with trousers and your go-to denim and is available at a price so low that you’ll be tempted to get it in all your favorite colors.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 21
14Caged Pearl Studs With A Posh Look
If you’ve been holding off on buying a pair of posh earrings like these because of the high price tag, you just hit the jackpot. Despite this pair being so budget-friendly, you’ll be impressed by the style and quality — like the creamy pearls in a chic caged design plated in real 18-karat gold.
15Mary-Jane Flats That Feel Like Clouds
These stylish Mary Jane flats are so comfy and versatile that you’ll want to wear them every chance you get. The uppers are constructed from faux leather in a trendy hue, and they feature a posh square-toe design while the rubber soles are completely waterproof. One peek at the tufted insole is enough to tell you they feel like walking on clouds. Pick up a pair in all your favorite colors (there are 45 to choose from) at a price that won’t hurt your budget.
- Available sizes: 4 — 10.5
- Available colors: 45
16Gold Bracelets For A Layered Look
Getting that maximalist bracelet look just got a whole lot less expensive. This stunning set includes six 14-karat gold plated bracelets in chain styles ranging from classic herringbone to modern paperclip. Layer them for a bougie look or wear them separately for a subtle vibe.
- Available colors: 8
17A Romper That’s So Comfy & Stylish
Slip into this bougie romper for effortless style and comfort that can’t be beat. This budget-friendly wardrobe find is constructed from a soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric blend with a gorgeous drape. Throw your keys and phone into the pockets, slide on your sandals, and be on your way.
- Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
- Available colors: 19
18A Slouchy Hobo Handbag With Room For A Laptop
This hobo handbag looks so upscale that you’ll be shocked by how affordable it really is. It has a stylish slouchy design and is made from vegan leather that looks like the real thing. And it’s deceptively roomy, so you pack in all your essentials and still have room for a 13-inch laptop. An inner pocket and attached key chain make it even more practical.
- Available colors: 8
19A Lined Cropped Tee For Dressing Up Or Down
This sleek tee is so versatile that you can pair it with everything from denim bottoms to a silky skirt. It features a classic crewneck design and is made from a soft and stretchy material for a curve-hugging fit. And since it’s double-lined, you’ll never have to worry about your bra playing peek-a-boo. Grab it in so many colors, all at an affordable price.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 20
20Gold-Plated CZ Huggies You Can Wear Everyday
These little gold huggie hoops have all the sparkle of diamonds for a fraction of the cost. The 14-karat gold plating gives them a rich, radiant shine, while the premium cubic zirconia stones studding the exterior look so luxurious. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic and lightweight, so you can wear them all day, everyday — whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 4
21A Luxurious Satin Robe With A Stunning Print
Wrap yourself in this beautiful robe for the ultimate style and comfort. It’s crafted from an ultra-smooth satin material and features an elevated peacock and floral print. The ankle-length cut and double tie closures (inside and outside) offer maximum coverage. And because it’s so budget-friendly, you can get one for yourself and one for your BFF.
- Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus
- Available colors: 17
22A 14-Karat Gold Layered Necklace Set
Layering is made effortless with this stunning necklace set available at an wildly low price. It includes three necklaces (Cuban, herringbone, and rope chains) that look great layered or worn separately. And they’re all crafted from 14-karat gold-plated brass for a long-lasting finish that’s tarnish-resistant.
- Available colors: 3
23A Minimizer Bra That’s So Pretty
Minimizer bras don’t have to be frumpy or overpriced, and this pretty find is the proof. It features double-layered lace that won’t sag, cotton-lined underwires, and straps that are wide enough to offer maximum support. In an unlined, unpadded design, it’s sleek and chic — and the wide back band with multiple hook-and-eye fasteners offers extra comfort and flexibility.
- Available sizes: 34B — 46DDD
- Available colors: 15
24A Classic Cardigan For Year-Round Wear
This upscale cardigan will have you looking like you’re off to a Hamptons vacation, just without the high price. It has a classic striped pattern, fashionable gold embossed buttons, and a ribbed neckline, cuffs, and hem. Plus, the lightweight yet warm material makes it perfect for wearing year-round.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 9
25Best-Selling Belts That Look So Expensive
These belts look and feel so good that you will be floored when you see just how budget-friendly the three-pack is. The faux leather material is soft and has smooth edges that won’t fray, and the gold-tone hardware gives them an ultra-posh feel that will elevate all the bottoms in your wardrobe, from trousers to jeans.
- Available sizes: 24-29 inches — 48-52 inches
- Available colors: 9
26Plush Slippers That Feel So Soft
You’ll feel like a million bucks when you slide on these plush slippers, but they’ll only set your bank account back by a few dollars. The stylish criss-cross uppers are lined in faux fur and the thick, memory foam insoles offer the cushiest step. Plus, the rubber soles are non-skid and waterproof so you can confidently wear them indoors and outdoors.
- Available sizes: 5-6.5 — 11.5-13
- Available colors: 16
27Marquise Studs For An Ultra-Luxurious Look
Get a luxurious look for less when you choose these wallet-friendly stud earrings. The dainty design is made from 14-karat plated sterling silver for long-lasting wear and features marquise-cut cubic zirconias that mimic the look of real diamonds. They’re perfect for wearing solo or as part of a stacked earring look. And since they have a flat backing, they’re so comfortable that you can even wear them to sleep.
- Available colors: 3
28A Dramatic Pleated Maxi With So Much Movement
Make a dramatic statement with this ultra-long and flowy maxi skirt. The lightweight chiffon fabric and accordion pleats give it so much movement. And since it has an elastic waistband, you can count on it being as comfortable as it is affordable. Grab it in all your favorite hues because this skirt is sure to become your new go-to.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 13
29A Double-Lined Top That Feels As Soft As Butter
No matter how you style this curve-hugging top, you’re sure to look and feel so good. The designer look-alike is made from a buttery-soft fabric and features a double lining for added warmth and coverage. It’s perfect for hitting the gym — or zip the neckline down to style it as a sexy top for going out.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
30An Elegant V-Neck Dress That’s So Versatile
This fit-and-flare dress is so elegant, versatile, and affordable that it’s pretty hard to pass up. It’s made from a soft and flowy rayon fabric blend and features a faux wrap front complete with a stylish V-neckline and a comfy elastic empire waist. You’ll soon find yourself wearing it to work, weekend brunch, and even weddings.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 44
31Playful Palazzo Pants With A Comfy Feel
These palazzo pants look like a fancy find but feel as cozy as your favorite pair of leggings. They’re made from a soft fabric blend with a touch of spandex for a curve-hugging fit and feature an ultra-wide waistband and playful flared legs for even more comfort and style. With 30,000+ perfect, five-star ratings, these breezy pants are going to be your new go-to’s.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 65
32A Mesh Bodysuit For A Trendy Look
Get a trendy layered look when you wear this chic bodysuit. The budget-friendly mock turtleneck is made from a semi-sheer mesh material and features stylish ruching along the bodice. The sleeveless underlayer provides just the right amount of coverage while still giving it a playful peek-a-boo vibe. Pair it with jeans, skirts, and more.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 17
33Flare Leggings With A Supportive Waistband
Prepare to turn heads each time you slip on these hip-hugging leggings that come backed by thousands of glowing reviews. They are made from a soft and stretchy material and feature a high, wide waistband for added support and a smooth look. They’re fitted through the knees, then flare out for a fun touch that makes them great for dressing up or down. Choose from neutral solid colors and playful prints.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
34A Chic Satin Midi That’s Secretly Comfy
This midi skirt has an ultra-elegant look but it’s surprisingly inexpensive. It’s constructed from a smooth, satin-like material and has a beautiful drape that gives it so much movement. And since it has a hidden elastic waistband, you can enjoy a comfy feel without sacrificing style.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 24
35A Versatile Vest With Nautical Vibes
If you already fell in love with the classic cardigan featured on this list, you’ll probably want to get this sleeveless version too. This wallet-friendly sweater vest has the same nautical vibe, soft yet substantial fabric, and gold embossed buttons that give the cardigan such a posh look that’s ideal for warm summer days or as a layering piece in chillier temps.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 15
36A Crossbody Bag With A Luxe Look
A classic crossbody is an expensive-looking must-have for every handbag collection. And this one has the look and feel of a designer, making it downright irresistible — think soft, faux leather, gold-tone hardware and zippers, and a chic striped lining. It’s got room for all your essentials, plus a removable strap for added convenience. With more than 25,000 perfect, five-star ratings, this is an affordable find worth snapping up asap.
- Available colors: 28
37A Sleeveless Sweater With Trendy Details
It’s pretty hard to scroll past this oh-so-cute sleeveless sweater. Maybe it’s the chunky crochet construction or the stylish oversized gold buttons with a wavy texture that makes it so hard to resist. Add on the fact that it’s so affordably priced and you might as well stop pretending you can say no to this trendy vest and hit Add to Cart.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 13
38A Dainty Cuff Bracelet Made With A Freshwater Pearl
This gorgeous bracelet looks like it costs a fortune but it’s secretly ultra-affordable. It features a real freshwater cultured pearl set in an 18-karat gold-plated cuff, resulting in a stunning bracelet with an elegant, organic feel. The wavy texture adds to the expensive look.
39A Gold Hair Pin For An Easy, Sophisticated Updo
Master the updo with this sleek and sturdy French hair pin. Whether you're twisting your hair into a chic bun or securing a loose updo, this gold-plated pin is crafted from lightweight yet sturdy zinc alloy that holds everything in place without pulling or snagging. It’s a go-to accessory for a polished look in seconds.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 1
40A Parisian-Chic Tee That Elevates Your Look
This boatneck tee serves “I summer in the South of France” energy. Crafted from micro rib cotton-modal, it offers a soft, breathable feel with a touch of elastane for close-but-comfy stretch. Pair it with jeans for a classic Parisian vibe, tuck it into a midi skirt for an office-ready fit, or layer it under a blazer — either way, it looks much pricier than it is.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 17
41A Vintage-Inspired Shoulder Bag In Sleek Faux Leather
With its vintage-inspired silhouette, glossy faux leather, and gleaming metal hardware, this handbag has a timeless aesthetic that rivals designer pieces. Shoppers love that it fits all the essentials, from a long wallet to keys and lipstick, without feeling bulky. It’s even offered in a crocodile-textured version within the listing if you really want to lean into the old-money look.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 3
42A Classic Cardigan That Layers Like a Dream
A timeless essential, this lightweight crewneck cardigan delivers preppy vibes without a designer price tag. Crafted from a soft cotton-modal blend, it layers effortlessly over everything from work blouses to casual tees. Whether worn open or buttoned up as a top, it’s a stylish and practical pick for year-round wear.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
- Available colors: 26
43The Ruffled Dickey & Cuffs That Make Any Outfit A Statement
This detachable ruffled dickey and cuff set is your shortcut to vintage elegance — minus the hassle of petticoats and corsets. Featuring delicate textured ruffles and a chic high neckline, these can be layered under blouses, sweaters, or dresses, instantly elevating your look. Crafted from lightweight chiffon, it provides added polish without the bulk of a full shirt.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 2
44Statement Bow Hair Clips For The Demure Aesthetic
Offered as a six-pack, these hair bows are the perfect way to add a little demure charm to your look. Crafted from silky satin attached to smooth metal clips, these bows have a secure hold without pulling on your hair. Their oversize design and sophisticated neutral color palette mean you’ll have an option to level up any outfit.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 8
45Designer-Looking Sunglasses Without The Designer Price
You could spend a fortune on designer shades, or you could grab these. With a retro-inspired silhouette, these rectangle sunglasses channel serious '90s energy with their bold yet minimal design. The chunky-but-lightweight frame adds some edge, while UV400 protection shields your eyes from harmful rays.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 32
46A Dress That Goes From Casual to Chic in Seconds
Comfortable, stylish, and buttery-soft, this slip dress is a lookalike for a much costlier brand. The stretchy fabric skims over your figure in all the right ways, while the spaghetti straps and bodycon fit make it a slinky go-to for everything from brunch dates to beach vacations to night-out looks.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 12
47This Athleisure Jacket That Looks Like It Should Cost Way More
Get that sleek athleisure feel without the splurge with this running jacket. Designed for both performance and everyday wear, this full-zip track jacket features a soft, stretchy fabric that contours to your shape. With a slim fit, thumbhole sleeves for extra coverage, and a lightweight feel, it's ideal for workouts, outdoor activities, and layering.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 14
48Retro Aviator Sunnies That Give Hollywood Glam
Combining vintage aesthetics with modern functionality, these aviator sunglasses feature a sleek, oversize frame and high-definition UV400 lenses to protect against harmful rays. Available in 17 colors, they make a versatile, always-cool addition to your accessory collection.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 17
49A Sporty Skirt With Built-In Shorts & Pockets
Crafted from sweat-wicking performance fabric with a wrinkle-free outer, this adorable skort stays comfy all day. Pleated, double-layered ruffles are so stylish, while built-in shorts and three pockets for your phone, keys, or even tennis balls keep things practical. The high-waisted fit stays put while you move, whether hitting the courts, running errands, or embracing your sporty-chic side.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 18
50A Breezy Button-Down That Goes With Everything
This button-down blouse is the perfect mix of effortless and polished. The lightweight fabric looks like hand-spun linen — no one has to know you got it for a steal. With a relaxed fit, roll-up sleeves, and classic collar, it’s designed for versatility — tuck it into jeans for brunch, pair it with trousers for work, or wear it open over a tank and shorts for a laid-back look.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 36
51Breathable Panties With A Barely-There Feel
Upgrade your underwear drawer with these ridiculously soft bikini panties offered as an affordable five-pack. Made from moisture-wicking viscose, they’re lightweight, breathable, and designed to disappear under clothes. The lace trim adds a touch of delicate detail, while the stretchy waistband stays in place without digging in. You may forget you’re even wearing them.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 4 multipacks
52The Crop Top With A Sophisticated Twist
With a twisted knot front and sweetheart neckline, this crop top is all kinds of adorable. Crafted from a soft, stretchy fabric, it offers a comfortable yet supportive fit. Wear it with shorts for a sleek, summery vibe or layer it under a blazer with jeans when temps drop.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large (Select petite sizes available)
- Available colors: 24
53A Minimalist Sports Bra In Buttery-Soft Fabric
Designed for both function and fashion, this sports bra features a deep scoop neck, a low-cut back, and a secure elastic band to ensure a supportive, stay-in-place fit. Crafted from ultra-soft nylon and spandex with removable padding, it provides comfort for low-to-medium impact workouts. Whether you're actually exercising or just vibing in your comfiest leggings, this bra is your new best friend.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 11
54Sexy Undies That Pack A Cheeky Punch
Business in the front, party in the back — these lace bikini panties bring the heat with a crisscross detail that’s equal parts sexy and comfy. The feathery lace detail adds a sultry edge, while the seamless fit keeps things smooth under clothes. Reminiscent of pricier luxury brands, they’re perfect for everyday wear, but cute enough for special occasions, too.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 13
55The Tie-Strap Jumpsuit You’ll Want In Every Color
This jumpsuit is the ultimate one-and-done outfit. With tie-shoulder straps, an eye-catching deep V-neck, and breezy wide legs, it’s designed for effortless style and all-day comfort. The flowy rayon/spandex blend moves with you, while the deep pockets keep your essentials close. With loads of styling versatility, this jumpsuit is an instant wardrobe staple.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 18
56A Polished & Playful Mini Dress For Day Or Night
This bodycon dress is the kind of wardrobe staple that works for everything — date nights, brunch, or just looking stylishly put together. It features a refined, ruched wrap silhouette, a tie-waist detail, and soft, cozy fabric for all-day comfort. The short sleeves and classic crew neck enhance its timeless appeal.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 20
57Ruffle-Trimmed Cotton PJs For All-Seasons Comfort
Slip into this ultra-cozy pajama set and instantly feel like you’re lounging in a luxury hotel. Made from a dreamy cotton-modal blend, these are soft, breathable, and just the right amount of stretchy. The notch collar and piped details add a classic touch, while the cute ruffle trim on the shorts keeps things fun.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 9
58A Spicy Strappy Workout Set That Works Overtime
This matching workout set is here to turn heads at the gym, or anywhere you wear it. Made of moisture-wicking nylon and spandex, the stretch-enhanced fabric ensures comfort during workouts in a flexible, body-hugging fit. The high-waisted leggings offer squat-proof coverage, while the strappy, open-back sports bra has removable padding for customized support.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 10
59A Classic Crewneck Sweater Perfect For Transitional Weather
Crafted from a fine-knit cotton blend, this lightweight crewneck sweater is soft, breathable, and easy to style. Backed with almost 16,000 five-star ratings, it’s a true closet staple. Ribbed detailing at the neckline, cuffs, and hem adds a classic touch, making it an essential piece for both casual and professional settings.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
- Available colors: 37
60Comfy Everyday-Essential Jeggings That Keep Their Shape
The age-old battle: looking chic vs. feeling comfy. Designed for both, these pull-on jeggings offer a sleek, streamlined silhouette in a versatile mid-rise. The super-stretch denim maintains its shape throughout the day and a wide elastic waistband ensures a smooth finish. With functional pockets and belt loops, they’re available in multiple inseam lengths, offering a tailored look at an unbeatable price.
- Available sizes: 0 — 30 (Select long, short, and plus sizes available)
- Available colors: 12
61A Versatile Flannel You’ll Reach For Every Season
This plaid shacket is the perfect in-between layer — cozy like a flannel yet structured like a jacket. The soft wool-blend fabric feels like a warm hug, while the oversize fit is ideal for layering. It comes backed by an impressive 4.5-star overall rating, indicating it’s a shopper favorite.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 9
62Pretty Layered Herringbone Chains For Everyday Elegance
Timeless and refined, this herringbone necklace plated ini 14-karat gold makes a sophisticated addition to any jewelry collection. Designed with a flat curb style for a sleek, polished finish, it’s durable and hypoallergenic, includes 2-inch extenders so you can play with the length, and comes thoughtfully packaged in a sustainable gift box.
- Available sizes: One size
- Available colors: 3
63Retro-Inspired Flares In Ultra-Stretchy Corduroy
These corduroy flare pants are channeling ‘70s vibes in the best way possible. Combining retro aesthetics with modern comfort, they’re crafted from viscose infused with spandex for a classic corduroy look with all the comfy stretch. Whether you're dressing them up or keeping it casual, they give major vintage energy minus the vintage boutique price.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 19
64A Gym-Ready Set That’s Weekend-Approved
Want a workout set that actually makes you excited to go to the gym? Crafted from a high-impact nylon-spandex blend, this two-piece workout set features a seamless ribbed construction for a supportive fit. The high-waisted biker shorts provide compression without restricting movement, and the low scoop-neckline top is cute and comfy.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 23
65A Polka-Dot Blouse That Goes From The Office To Happy Hour
With a little ruffle, a little polka dot, and a whole lot of style, this polka dot blouse is sophisticated and playful at once. The high ruffled neckline and gathered cuffs create a refined silhouette, and the lightweight chiffon fabric keeps you comfortable all day. Tuck it into jeans for a casual-chic look or pair with trousers for instant polish.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
- Available colors: 45