Fall’s Coolest Back-To-School Sneakers Have Dropped — & Some Are On Rare Sale

Back to school is an exciting — and busy — time. Luckily, DSW makes it fast and easy to score fresh kicks for your kiddos who seemed to have jumped two shoe sizes over the summer. There are colorful options for your newly-minted kindergartner, retro-inspired options for your trendy tween, and plenty of options in between — including a few in your size (because moms like new kicks, too). Even better, many of these must-have styles are on rare sale now — so you’ll want to nab them while you can.

01 An Iconic Pair Of adidas Sneakers DSW adidas VL Court Sneaker $55 $40.99 See On DSW The iconic three-stripe adidas sneaker is going to be trending in classrooms for good reason. They have a retro vibe, are made with real suede mixed with recycled materials, and have lightweight EVA cushioned insoles. Plus, the go with everything thanks to the neutral palette. Available sizes: 11 Youth — 7 Youth

Available colors: 1

02 These Zip-Up High-Top Sneakers With Retro Flair DSW Steve Madden Alpha High-Top Sneaker $65 $54.99 See On DSW A little ‘90s throwback, a little modern, and completely adorable, this high-top sneaker is covered in fun embroidered patches and a fun metallic hologram accent along the back ankle. It laces up but has a zipper on the side, making it a great pair for getting out the door fast. Available sizes: 11 Youth — 5 Youth

Available colors: 1

03 A Classic Pair Of Fresh White Leather Vans DSW Vans Seldan Sneaker $44.99 See On DSW You can’t go wrong with a white pair of leather shoe, and these Vans sneakers will quickly become their go-to for school days and weekends. They have a vulcanized rubber waffle sole, lace-up closure, EVA midsole, and a padded tongue and collar for all-day comfort. Available sizes: 13 Youth — 7 Youth

Available colors: 1

04 These Light-Up Skechers That Come In 3 Color Combos DSW Skechers Flex-Glow Bolt Light-Up Sneaker $55 $41.98 See On DSW Available in three fun color combinations, these light-up Skechers sneakers have fast and easy hook-and-loop closure for busy mornings when you need all the time-saving hacks. The midsole lights up with each step down, and they have mesh uppers to keep their feet cool and dry. Available sizes: 11 Youth — 3 Youth

Available colors: 3

05 A Pair Of Pumas For Your It-Has-To-Be-Pink Child DSW Puma Club II Era Sneaker $59.99 See On DSW If you have a kid who insists on all pink (all the time), this is the pair to snag. These suede lace-up sneakers feature a redesigned style pulled from Puma’s archives for added style points and cushy foam insole for all-day comfort. Available sizes: 4 Youth — 7 Youth

Available colors: 1

06 These Basketball Sneakers That’ll Be A Hit On The Playground DSW Puma Rebound Layup Halftone Sneaker $54.99 See On DSW These high-top sneakers feature classic basketball styling and an eye-catching graphic black and white design. The proprietary foam sockliner ensures they’re well cushioned, and they have a padded collar and tongue. The faux leather construction makes them easy to wipe down, too. Available sizes: 11 Youth — 3 Youth

Available colors: 1

07 These Cushioned adidas Sneakers That Are So Comfy DSW Adidas X_PLR Path Sneaker $54.99 See On DSW These all-black adidas sneakers will go with every outfit and they’re so comfy, too. They feature a Cloudfoam midsole and a cushioned footbed, making them as great for getting to class as they are for recess. The textile upper and lining make them breathable as well. Available sizes: 11 Youth — 7 Youth

Available colors: 1

08 This Glittery Sneaker With A Detachable Bracelet & Light-Up Toe DSW Skechers Twinkle Toes Twinkle Sparks Charm Bestie High-Top Sneaker $54.99 See On DSW With a light-up toe, a detachable friendship bracelet, and high-top styling, this sneaker is so fun. It laces up but has a side zipper that makes it easy to take on and off. The upper is glittery and it features a shock-absorbing midsole within for comfort. Available sizes: 11 Youth — 2 Youth

Available colors: 1

09 For Mom: These New Balances In Trendy Hues DSW New Balance 237 Sneaker $79.99 $59.99 See On DSW If all this BTS shoe shopping has you eyeing your own tired kicks, grab this lace-up pair of New Balances for yourself. The trendy sneaker comes in three great color combinations and features lightweight EVA cushioning and a mudguard to keep you comfortable and stable. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (Women’s)

Available colors: 3