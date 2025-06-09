43 Actually Good Gifts For Dad, Vetted By Moms

Father’s Day is coming in hot — and, well, you’re a mom, which means you’re probably scrambling to figure out what to get the best dads in your life. Sure, he probably says he doesn’t need anything, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to do something nice for him. You’re juggling a million things at once, though, and honestly just don’t have the bandwidth to spend hours perusing gift ideas online. Hey, no worries! Scary Mommy editors tend to buy, test, review, scrutinize, and explore a ton of products all year long, and we’ve definitely already found some favorites for 2025.

Whether the beloved teller of dad jokes in your family is into gadgets, grilling, golfing, or just sitting around pretending to fix something, we’ve got gift ideas he’ll actually love (no “World’s Okayest Dad” mug in sight). Here are some of our recommended picks for every kind of dad: the sporty one, the tech-y one, the garage-dweller, the foodie, the adventurer, and even the guy who just wants to be cozy AF.

Keep reading for gifts for dad that are useful, fun, maybe a little unexpected, and yes, vetted by real moms who know what their partners will actually use.

For the Sporty Dad

Qalo Smart Ring

“My husband is on a health kick (I know...), but I want to be supportive! He loves wearing vintage watches, so the smartwatch thing was never his deal. Then, we found the Qalo smart ring. It's comfortable for working out, tracks steps, heart rate, and even REM cycles.” — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Goals Stainless Steel Half Gallon Water Bottle with Straw

“My husband has a hard time getting enough water during the day. He'll fill up one glass and then just never refill it. This giant, half-gallon water bottle helps with that so much! He sips throughout the day and only has to fill it up twice a day!” — Katie Garrity

Spikeball

“My partner's yard game collection is one of his biggest prides and joys. We added Spikeball recently after seeing a family playing on the beach and having what looked like the best time of their life. It's a great gift that you can get right out of the box and start playing at your BBQ or beach visit.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Whoop Fitness Tracker

“My husband and I both bought Whoops last year using some leftover FSA money, and they've been fantastic. If your man wants to track workouts, see how his health habits contribute to his fitness and recovery over time, and learn more about his sleep, the Whoop is perfect.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

2-Pack Cooling Towel

“We live in the South, which means my athletic husband is always sweating: at the gym, playing golf, during pickup basketball. I got him this two-pack of cooling towels, and he always keeps one in his gym bag and one in the car. Just soak, wring, and shake, and it cools him down instantly.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Minkee Blue Tote Bag

“My partner asked for a gym bag, but he hates the ‘ugly,’ more masculine bags that they design for men. He wanted something functional but pretty! My solution was this Minkee puffer tote that has a separate compartment for shoes, tons of room, and looks absolutely stylish and gorgeous. He loves the more gender-neutral look and navy color — and was even more thrilled when I told him the company is founded and run by a woman of color. He also uses this bag as his carry-on for short trips.” — Sarah Aswell

Pop-Up Golf Chipping Net

“My husband’s golf obsession knows no bounds — but it drives me up the wall seeing the divots his hobby leaves in our yard. I got him this pop-up chipping set so he could practice without tearing up the grass, and it gets the job done. It folds up small, comes with everything he needs, and he’s already roped our son into playing too.” — Julie Sprankles

Spalding TF DNA Smart Basketball

“I’m not gonna lie: This gift was just as much for me as it was for my husband. We both love playing basketball, and we’re both admittedly pretty competitive. This smart basketball tracks shots and gives real-time coaching through an app, which is super cool to see. It’s also a genius gift for helping kids playing basketball improve their game.” — Julie Sprankles

The LoudCup Tumbler + Stadium Horn

“Listen, part of the fun of going to any sporting event — whether it’s a professional game, the local farm team, or your kid’s — is cheering. Loudly. Somewhat obnoxiously, even. I came across this LoudCup and thought it was so clever! It’s a tumbler and a horn, and yes, it’s as chaotic as it sounds.” — Julie Sprankles

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM)

“Yes, another golf gift, but the sport is practically his entire personality. He completely nerds out over this launch monitor, which has taken his game to a whole new level. He syncs it with his phone to track every detail of his swing — distance, speed, angle, all of it — and then watches the video playback like he’s prepping for the Masters. Honestly? It’s kind of adorable.” — Julie Sprankles

For the Tech-y Dad

10-in-1 Keyboard Cleaning Kit Laptop Cleaner

“My husband plays a lot of Fortnite on his laptop, so he’s pretty particular about keeping his keyboard spotless. This all-in-one tech cleaning kit has every little tool he didn’t know he needed, and now his laptop literally looks brand-new.” — Julie Sprankles

Scosche MagicMount Base Pro 3-in-1

“After getting one of these for my husband, I ordered one for myself! We love that it helps keep our nightstands free of clutter while also charging our phones, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Plus, it has a built-in nightlight, which you don’t usually see in these types of stands.” — Julie Sprankles

Twelve South PowerCord

“This might seem like a sort of run-of-the-mill gift, but dads love a good practical product! Not to mention, my husband is always forgetting a charger. This all-in-one PowerCord has a built-in, tangle-free cable, so now he keeps it in his backpack at all times. No more hunting for outlets or digging through a mess of cords — it’s sleek, fast, and basically foolproof.” — Julie Sprankles

Bevel Pro

“Really and truly, we’ve spent a small fortune on lesser-quality hair clippers over the years. It was time to level up, and it was such a smart investment. The Bevel Pro is sleek, cordless, and gives my husband that barbershop-level trim at home. Bonus: The battery lasts forever.” — Julie Sprankles

GPX Movie Projector

“OK, this is so fun for a dad who likes gadgets but might have most things already. This projector is so easy to set up, and it would be so fun to gift this to dad and then set up an outdoor movie night with one of his favorite films.” — Sarah Aswell

WiZ HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight

“You cannot ask for anything better for a movie buff dad than this smart LED light set that syncs with your TV’s sound for a truly immersive viewing experience. The lights sync perfectly with whatever’s on screen, and he’ll geek out over all the different modes (it’s really fun to play around in the app!). It genuinely makes movie nights feel way more epic.” — Julie Sprankles

WiZ Gradient Light Bars

“OK, hear me out: Yes, you can definitely just do the WiZ Sync Box and get a super cool theater effect. But we went ahead and added the coordinating light bars (pictured on either side of the TV) and the floor light (pictured to the left of the TV) to go with it. It makes everything so vibey! My husband says at least once a day how much the whole light system makes everything we watch better. Also, pro tip: Playing Mario Kart with this system is elite.” — Julie Sprankles

Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

“If your partner is always watching videos on their phone while cooking or working on projects, this phone stand + Bluetooth speaker combo is a must-have. It props up his phone and makes the sound way clearer — no more blasting the volume to hear over the dishwasher. It’s one of those small gadgets that just makes a really big difference.” — Julie Sprankles

Oh Snap Car Power Kit

“If you’re just as tired as I was of dealing with a tangled mess of cords in the car and his phone flying all over the place, it’s definitely time to invest in a good phone holder system. With this Ohsnap Car Power Kit, everything’s magnetic, organized, and actually stays in place.” — Julie Sprankles

For the Cozy Dad

Southern Scholar Socks

“These are my partner's favorite socks, and he truly, truly is always way too excited to get a new pair. He likes that they come in fun colors and styles while still being professional at the same time.” — Sarah Aswell

Earthly Threads Chill Drawstring Shorts

“If you have a husband who gets super hot at night but also doesn't love sleeping naked, enter: Earthly Threads. My husband is obsessed with these soft and comfy sleep shorts. These are 92% Bamboo Viscose, 8% Spandex, and come in a bunch of different colors!” — Katie Garrity

Dreamiere “Later Gator” Boxer Shorts

“My partner buys most of his own clothes and has great style. But the man will wear a pair of underwear until it disintegrates. The solution is getting him cute, comfortable boxers for all major holidays so that he's not walking around in undie rags. He loves how soft this company's boxer briefs are.” — Sarah Aswell

Dr. Doug's Skin Recovery Toolkit

“I love that this skincare kit is super unisex and super practical — not only does it help your skin look great, but it helps you feel great after a workout or a day in the yard. I got one for my partner but FULLY admit to using it, especially the magnesium balm and the dry brush.” — Sarah Aswell

Humdrum Die-Cut Bookmarks

“For a dad who reads a lot, a cheeky bookmark is such a cute way to honor his interests. Throw one on top of a larger gift to add a special touch. The baggie of weed, rubber chicken, and hot sauce bottle all catch my eye.” — Katie McPherson

Mixx Analog 5 Record Player

“Honestly, this is just such a fun gift — and such a fun way to give a gift that keeps on giving. It looks great and sounds great, and I paired it with a few of my partner's favorite records that we could play right away. There's something so magical about playing a record from beginning to end and about revisiting your most nostalgic albums.” — Sarah Aswell

Sunderfolk

“Who doesn’t love a good cozy game? Especially when you can play it with friends and family? Sunderfolk is a cozy co-op adventure for up to four players that captures the magic of tabletop gaming but offers the convenience of being totally seamless with just a phone and TV. My husband and son love it because of the D&D fantasy vibes; I love it because it’s a great excuse to spend time together... and because I’m obsessed with how adorable some of the characters are (sorry, they are).” — Julie Sprankles

For the Garage Dad

Lasko Super Fan Max

“We live in an older house, and our laundry room always floods. We've been using box fans to try and dry out the floors after a flooding incident, but it's just never enough. I got him this Laska Super Fan Max and...we're blown away! (PUN VERY MUCH INTENDED). It's compact and powerful with three high-velocity speeds and a pivoting head. When we're done, we just store it away!” — Katie Garrity

Scosche GoBat Pro 5-in-1 Vehicle Safety Tool

“My husband is the kind of guy who loves being prepared for anything, so he couldn’t wait to put this all-in-one emergency tool in his car. It’s a charger, flashlight, window breaker, seatbelt cutter… basically his new favorite gadget, and one that brings me comfort, too.” — Julie Sprankles

Red Tiger Dash Cam

“Listen, I don’t make the rules, but something about a dash cam just makes a dad feel like the biggest badass on the block. But in all seriousness, we’re living in pretty crazy times, and getting him this RedTiger dash cam felt like a no-brainer. It records in crystal-clear 4K, even at night, and he loves knowing it’s got his back in case anything happens on the road.” — Julie Sprankles

Hedgehog TurboVac

“You can truly never go wrong with any sort of handheld vacuum situation. My husband is constantly vacuuming out the car, blowing leaves off the porch, or inflating something for the kids — so this 3-in-1 TurboVac is perfect for him. It’s cordless, compact, and powerful, and now he swears it’s the most useful thing in the garage.” — Julie Sprankles

Rapid Rope

“My husband is always working on something. Whether he's doing yard work, hauling something in the car, or going on a fishing trip, you'd be surprised by how much he needs just a random piece of rope. Surprisingly, we don't just have that lying around. I got him the Rapid Rope, and it's been a total game changer. The large Rapid Rope shatterproof canister fits 100+ feet of high-strength flat braided utility rope!” — Katie Garrity

Leather Honey Leather Care Kit

“I don't know about all dads, but my dad has a notable amount of nice leather things that he cares about — his motorcycle jacket and gloves being the most important of them. He doesn't request a lot of new stuff (like many men, he just buys the things he wants himself), but I've found a good solution is getting him things that help him take care of his things. And this leather care kit is just perfect.” — Sarah Aswell

Surebonder Triggerfire Heavy-Duty Steel Staple Gun

“There’s just something about a good staple gun that makes a guy go nuts. This Triggerfire one is easy to use, super precise, and makes my husband actually want to finish his many (many) projects.” — Julie Sprankles

For the Adventure Dad

Teton Explorer Hiking Backpack

“I love giving gifts that you can tie to an experience. My partner mentioned that he wanted to get back into backpacking, so I decided to get him a 75L backpack that would make his reentry into the hobby way easier. This bag has great back support and is extensively adjustable for tall people — it's also really high quality for a reasonable price. I really love this company for outdoor gear.” — Sarah Aswell

Titan Deep Freeze Backpack Cooler 24-Can Cooler Bag Insulation

“Your partner won’t even mind being the designated pack mule for every beach day, hike, and tailgate if you get him this Titan backpack cooler. It holds a ton, keeps drinks cold for days, and is way more comfortable to carry than any old clunky cooler.” — Julie Sprankles

Zombies, Run!

“While my husband likes strength training at the gym, he prefers to do his running outdoors... but he was having trouble getting motivated to start back up. This Zombies, Run! app is such a hilariously genius solution. It turns every workout into a zombie escape mission, and between the storytelling and the playlist sync, he’s totally hooked.” — Julie Sprankles

National Geographic Bucket List Family Travel Book

“We adore the Bucket List Family — they were a huge inspiration when we decided to travel full-time for a few years. And since my husband is always dreaming up big family adventures, I got him this Bucket List Family Travel book from National Geographic. It’s packed with gorgeous photos, travel tips, and kid-friendly itineraries that actually feel doable. He’s already planning our next trip.” — Julie Sprankles

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag

“Some dads turn every trip into an outdoor adventure: kayaking, hiking, you name it. That either means valuables get wet and messy, OR you get them this Earth Pak dry bag. It keeps all his stuff safe and dry, comes with a waterproof phone case, and packs down super small.” — Julie Sprankles

Chill-N-Reel Fishing Can

“As seen on Shark Tank, this is the first koozie you can fish with! Admittedly, I got this for a dad friend as a joke, but the joke was on me because he loves it! It’s a can koozie/hand reel combo, so now he can sip a cold one and catch a fish at the same time. Peak dad energy, honestly.” — Julie Sprankles

For the Foodie Dad

The Spice & Tea Exchange Around the World Gift Box

“Both my partner and I love to cook, but we also both suffer from the horror of deciding what to make for dinner every night. I got him this box of spices and we had so much fun picking one ‘blind’ and then using it to plan a meal around.” — Sarah Aswell

Tru Fully Automatic 19 Bar Espresso Machine with Grinder

“I know many dads who take their morning coffee very seriously, and this fully automatic espresso machine would be the pinnacle of dad gifting for them. It grinds the beans, pulls a perfect shot, and even steams milk like a pro. It’s an investment, but considering you’re also basically getting an in-house barista... I’d say it’s worth it. (Girl math?)” — Julie Sprankles

Savory Spice Essential BBQ & Grilling Collection

“Everyone knows grills are one of dads’ favorite domains, and a simple spice set like this lets him know you’re looking forward to whatever he’s cooking this summer. Four different rubs — Georgia Boys All-Purpose BBQ Rub, Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning, Pikes Peak Butcher’s Rub, and Flat Irons Prim Rib Rub — mean he’s always experimenting with new flavors, and I’m not mad about being the taste tester.” — Julie Sprankles

Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet Japanese BBQ Sauce

“This sweet teriyaki-style sauce will forever be in rotation at our house now that we’ve tried it. My husband puts it on everything, which works out great since everything tastes good with it on!” — Julie Sprankles

Charcoal: New Ways to Cook with Fire by Josiah Citrin

“Charcoal by Josiah Citrin is full of insanely cool techniques for cooking with fire, in fire — basically grilling magic. My husband has been flipping through it nonstop and is making big grilling plans for our next cookout. Meanwhile, I appreciate that the cookbook looks good on display in my kitchen.” — Julie Sprankles