I love how much my kids love giving gifts to their friends. At birthday parties, my girls are always so excited to see their friends open their presents (bring back opening presents!) and are even more excited to do the actual shopping. But even the best little gift-givers need some guidance, and I've got a few ideas here for your kids to gift their friends this holiday season.

The idea is to honor our own budgets, but still give a thoughtful gift that makes your kid feel happy to share with their bestie. From board games they can play together to craft kits and fun accessories, there are tons of ideas here to inspire your kid's gift list. And all ages are included, too. Little friends, big-kid friends, tween friends — no age is off-limits. Even better? The gifts on this list will be approved by the parents of the recipient, too, I promise. We aren't just gifting crap just to say we did; we want to make sure where we put our money and time and energy is worth it — and every kid will feel that with a gift off this list.

So grab your kid, get their shopping list of besties, and find something that says, "Thanks for being my friend" without making you feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

A Tiny Glitter Lip Balm Target Mini Glam Cosmetics Glitter Balm $7.99 See On Target Even if their friend isn’t quite into makeup, this Mini Glam lip balm is perfect for them. It doesn’t have too much of anything in it except a nice sheen, some nourishing ingredients, and just a bit of glitter for fun.

A Set Of Fun Hair Clips Jenny Lemons Micro Fruit & Flowers Hair Claw Clip Set $27 See On Jenny Lemons Hair clips are always a great choice for tweens and teens, and this micro fruit and flowers hair claw set from Jenny Lemons is just darling. Perfect for doing cute little hair designs or just elevating a ponytail or braids, their friends will be fully obsessed.

A Happy Little Bead Kit Super Smalls Make It Yummy Mini Bead Kit $22 See On Super Smalls Friendship bracelets just got a major upgrade with this Make It Yummy mini bead kit from Super Smalls. The bead kits from Super Smalls are always a hit, and these bracelets and jewelry are seriously made to last. I love the food charms in this set and all the bright, happy colors. It’s a gift your kid’s friend can wear to remind them about their friendship, with the bonus of being a fun activity that gets them off screens for a while.

A Pack Of Stars For Their Room Greingways 201-Piece Glow in the Dark Stars $9.99 $7.64 See on Amazon Sale It’s a childhood rite of passage to coat your ceiling in glow-in-the-dark stars, and there’s something so sweet about your kid giving them to their friend. They can stay up all night at sleepovers and put them together at playdates to create the most magical glow.

A Fun Soap That Cleans *&* Is Good For Play Dojo Dojo Whippity Cloud Foam Soap $18 See On Dojo I love a hygiene product that’s also fun to play with, and the Dojo Whippity Cloud Foam Soap is so good. Not only is it created with kids’ and tweens’ skin in mind, but the soap is also moldable for bath play. It comes in fun scents, too, but still has clean ingredients. A major win, and such a sweet gift to give.

A Happy Book For Glam Science Lovers Super Smalls The Super Book of Gems $25 See On Super Smalls For your kid’s friend who’s into gems, rocks, and stones, there’s this gorgeous Super Book of Gems from Super Smalls. Inside the pages, kids will learn about monthly birthstones, gem after gem, and all of the lore and tradition that goes with them. It’s the perfect book for curious little minds — they’ll be spouting all the facts once they’re done reading.

The Cutest Phone Charm Casetify Casetify Heart Phone Charm $38 See On Casetify Your kid and their friends probably love chatting to each other on the phone, so this Casetify heart phone charm is such a cute gift to give. It comes in tons of colors, and if it doesn’t work with their phone, kids can use it to hang from their bookbags, purses, gym bags, and more.

The Best Little Car Toy Flat 2 Fast Original Stunt Card Racer See price on Amazon See on Amazon For kids who love cars — especially playing with them together — try these Flat 2 Fast stunt card racers. These are super small and easy to gift, but are so ridiculously fun to play with. They go fast, and kids can play with them together and make them do tricks and all kinds of things.

A Fun Foodie Craft Kit Paper Source DIY Food Magnet Kit $24.99 See On Paper Source Craft kits are always a win, and this DIY food magnet kit from Paper Source is so fun. It comes with two sets of paint colors, brushes, and five different food-shaped magnets. This particular set is Italian-themed and even includes a menu listing the food items in the kit.

An Adorable Hand Mist Case Touchland Crocs x Touchland Hand Mist Case $20 See On Touchland I love how much kids are into hand sanitizer these days, and the Crocs x Touchland hand mist case is absolutely adorable. It’s the perfect accessory, keeps kids clean, and looks cool. What more could anyone want?

The Original Anxiety-Inducing Board Game Perfection See price on Amazon See on Amazon Board games with friends are always a win, so why not have your kid gift their buddy Perfection? This game is 100% why so many of us have anxiety now, but it honestly is so fun and a great, easy game for even the littlest friends to play together.

The Best Joke Book For Kids 'Lots of Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids' by Whee Winn $6.99 $3.99 See on Amazon Sale Every kid needs an audience for their jokes, and I just know your kid and their buddies love to make each other laugh. Have them grab this copy of Lots of Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids as a gift, and they’ll be going on tour soon with their comedy routine.

The Sweetest Face Mask Avatara Avatara Sugar Plum Kiss Face Mask $2.99 see on avatara Face masks are always a nice option, even for kiddos who aren’t super into skincare yet. The Avatara Sugar Plum Kiss face mask is nice and gentle, and at this price point, nobody has to stress too much about it.

The Cutest Little Pouch Aerie Aerie Fuzzy Fur Pouch $24.95 see on aerie I love a good pouch. They can hold art supplies, makeup, little tchotchkes, all kinds of things, and the Aerie fuzzy fur pouch is just so fun. It’s perfectly sized, cute, and easy to clean.

The Most Festive Bath Fizzy Bath & Body Works Cinnamon Spice Delight Bath Fizzy $10.95 see on bath & body works For another night of fun in the tub, have your kiddo gift their friend this cinnamon spice delight bath fizzy from Bath & Body Works. It’s so cute, has the perfect festive scent, and will be so fun to drop in the tub.

The Most Nostalgic Game Simon Electronic Game $11.99 $9.84 See on Amazon Sale Everyone remembers playing Simon, and this is such a fun nostalgic gift to have your kid give their buddies. They can play it together or play it solo, but I also love the idea of this becoming a family game to play.

An Actual Affordable Full-Sized Candle Target Maison & Muse Scented Candle $9.99 $8.99 See on Target Tweens and teens love candles, but damn they can be expensive. A great way to get cute candles into the hands of responsible candle-havers? Target’s line of jar candles that come in at under $10 each. They smell great and feel like they cost much more than they do! Just please be sure to only give to kids who are old enough to have dealings with fire (under supervision).

A Super-Fun Building Cube StickiKubes $19.99 $15.99 See on Amazon Sale These Stickikubes have been a hit with everyone I’ve given them to, from kindergarten to late teen. And yes, I’ve even enjoyed playing with them. I love that they are portable, fidget-y, and affordable enough to cover a few friends — right now, there’s a Black Friday deal that knocks them down to $15.99 for 125 cubes. And don’t worry: If they get dirty, you can just wash them with soap and water, and they return to their original stickiness!.