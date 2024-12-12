Hosting isn’t for everyone, but for those who love it? They love it. Whether it’s the cooking they love or just having everyone in their house for a game night, there’s something about the person who thrives on people gathering in their home. And finding gifts for the mom who loves to host is a great way to show her appreciation for letting everyone in to fill up her dishwasher over and over again.

On this list you’ll find everything from a nice bottle of wine to fun disco ball string lights — everything’s been chosen with one person in mind: the hostess. She may stress about getting the casserole done in time or worry that she’s running out of chairs, but with the gifts on this list, she never has to worry if the ambiance is right or if she has champagne flutes that will make both her and her guests smile. People who love to host often have an eye for details and a love of cozy, pretty additions to their home, and this list is full of gifts that will make her want to invite you all over again the next day.

A Nostalgic Cocktail Recipe Book World Market 'The Ultimate '90s Cocktail Playlist Recipe Book' $24.99 see on world market Whether she’s an expert bartender or an amateur, this cocktail recipe book will be all she needs to make amazing drinks. Inspired by your favorite ‘90s songs, this cocktail book will have her slinging drinks like Tom Cruise in Cocktail with some major nostalgic flair.

A Cute & Practical Apron Hedley & Bennett Pinafore Apron $109 see on hedley & bennett For years as a host, I waited until about five minutes before people got to my house to get dressed because I didn’t want to ruin my clothes while cooking/prepping. But there’s always something else that needs to be done and I finally realized there’s great joy in continuing to cook and pull things out of the oven as your friends show up. Enter: the pinafore apron. Hedley and Bennett aprons are top-notch — they can hold up to anything and clean up so well — but the pinafore ones are also super stylish and look great over everything from dresses and formal wear to jeans and a t-shirt.

A Pretty & Sturdy Trivet Williams Sonoma Honeycomb Marble Trivet $54.95 see on williams sonoma One thing I’m always looking for as a host is more spaces to put things, and trivets are great for that. This honeycomb marble trivet is absolutely gorgeous, and will keep hot dishes and pans off of your counters and tabletops. You can also use it to hold condiments, dip bowls, utensils — anything to help make your tablescape look gorgeous.

These Gorgeous Champagne Flutes Belle and June Byrdeen Cielo Champagne Flute, Set of 4 $108 see on belle and june We could not be more obsessed with these champagne flutes by Byrdeen — they are hand-blown, and the colors are gorgeous. If you're celebrating with champagne, why not make it super colorful and fun?

A Retro Rolling Cooler Home Depot 80 Qt. Rolling Cooler on Wheels $179.86 see on home depot The summer we bought our rolling cooler is the summer our lives officially changed. There’s just something about having it ready to go at all times that makes any host want to fill it up with ice and drinks and check at least one thing off her list. This rolling cooler on wheels is so easy to keep clean, holds up to 100 cans and 50 bottles, and looks great.

The Ultimate Set Of Party String Lights Paper Source Disco Party String Lights $16.50 see on paper source Game night? Backyard barbecue? Birthday party? No matter what kind of hosting she’s doing, she’ll love these disco party string lights. They’re easy to put up and take down, and they’re just such a fun little addition to any gathering.

An Air Fryer You Can Actually See Inside West Bend 10 Qt. Double UP Air Fryer $169.99 see on west bend Unless she has a gourmet chef's kitchen, she might not have more than one oven. But she probably does have enough counter space for this Double UP air fryer from West Bend, which makes it so easy to cook more than one side or protein at a time. That's priceless when the oven real estate is being taken up by a turkey or casserole! It's also really nice to be able to look in the little windows to check the status of your sides.

A Set Of Personalized Fabric Napkins Mark and Graham Personalized Rik Rak Napkins, Set of 4 $49 $24.99 see on mark and graham I love fabric napkins. There’s just something about pulling them out that makes even the most random get-together feel elevated. These adorable Rik rak napkins can be personalized with an initial, too, and go well with every season and table setting.

This Antique-But-Not Candlestick Holder Magnolia Antique Inspired Trumpet Taper Holder $26 $19.99 see on magnolia You can never have enough candle holders, whether the host in your life prefers LED candles or real flame taper ones. This trumpet taper holder has all the look of an antique, but is built to last and comes in a few different colors. This will work for any season or table setting, and is so sleek and whimsical at the same time.

A Set Of Pretty Glass Tumblers Macy's Godinger Claro Modern Vintage Tumbler Glasses, Set of 4 $50 $20.99 see on macy's Every good hostess wants extra glasses, and this vintage tumbler set is so gorgeous. They’re nice and heavy, and can hold everything from cocktails and sodas to fancy milkshakes and lemonade.

A Wine That Represents Who She Is Housewife Rebellion Housewife Rebel Rosé $25 see on housewife rebellion Wine and hosting go hand-in-hand, and we can't resist a good bottle from Housewife Rebellion — a literal and figurative toast to fearless women who've paved the way and rebelled against "the tyranny of the vacuum cleaner, the drudgery of the vacuum cleaner, and the slog of dirty dishes." The brand is the brainchild of artist Nicole Heere, who's also responsible for the delightfully cheeky labels.

A Pretty Serving Platter Target Elama Stoneware Flower Serving Set $21.49 see on target Everyone needs a pretty serving set, whether you’re putting a bunch of different dips and appetizers in there or just filling it with your favorite crackers and chips. This Elama stoneware flower serving set is super versatile and can be used for everything from a hot cocoa bar to a pickle tray.

A Pretty Set Of Ceramic Cookware Wayfair ZLINE 10-Piece Non-Toxic Ceramic Cookware Set $349.95 see on wayfair We can't all be great cooks, but we can all look the part. This stainless steel Zline cookware is just so classic and beautiful (and works so well) that it makes you feel like you know what you're doing. And if your guests see something simmering in one of these beauties on the stovetop, they'll get the impression you're a kitchen queen, too.

The Sweetest Baking Kit Bake Eat Love Bake Eat Love Baking Kit $39.99 see on bake eat love Hosting doesn't always mean throwing a big party. Sometimes, the best hosting happens when you invite close friends and family over for a cozy day in your home. Having one of these super cute and interactive baking kits on hand gives her an easy excuse to get creative in the kitchen with a few of her favorite people.

The Ultimate Entertainment Companion Amazon Echo Studio $199.99 See on Amazon Music has the ability to set the entire tone of a gathering. Streaming softly in the background while your guests eat beneath your backyard globe lights? Magical. Thumping out the latest hits? Instant energizer. Echo Studio's five strategically positioned speakers create room-filling sound, and the smart-home hub means you can ask Alexa to play music for any occasion. Since you can connect it with a Fire TV device, it's perfect for hosting watch parties, too.

A Great Party Game WS Game Company Boggle Vintage Bookshelf Edition $42 see on ws game company Board games are always great to have on hand for families who love to host, but some can be a little more complicated than others would like. This classic game of Boggle is not only easy to play with a crowd (no overly strategic rules to follow), but also comes in this vintage bookshelf edition so she can store it anywhere and it looks gorgeous.

No matter what you gift her, please remember that the best gift you can give a mom who loves to host is yourself. Show up for her parties, her dinners, her book clubs, and feel the warmth of someone loving you so much that she just wants you in her house all the time.