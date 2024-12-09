Everyone jokes about new moms not getting enough sleep, but you know what the real joke is? The idea that a mom’s sleep only takes a hit during the newborn phase. In fact, the battle we mothers wage to get a good night’s sleep begins with pregnancy and ends, well, we’ll let you know if we ever get there. Sleep regressions, lying in bed stressing over our teens being out past curfew, waking up in the middle of the night to take the dogs out or comfort a nightmare, catching a tiny elbow to the eye at 2 a.m. — the list of distractions goes on (and on and on). In other words, we need all the help we can get to make the sleep we manage to squeeze in as restful as possible.

Fortunately, you’ll find plenty of options out there if you’re searching for the perfect gift for the moms in your life who could use a little more shuteye. And, as sleep-deprived moms ourselves, the Scary Mommy editors have tried, tested, and fallen in love with a slew of ‘em. Pregnancy pillows? God’s gift to a tired, 30+-something body. An oversized sleep hoodie with a drop-down eye mask? Just shut up and take our money.

So, if you want to support your favorite mom who, yes, is tired AF, refer to the following list for the gifts she really, ahem, dreams of.

The Basics

A good down (or down alternative) comforter

There’s just something about a good downy comforter on the bed that makes you feel like a real grownup. This one from Brooklinen was voted one of the best comforters of the year by House Beautiful editors and, yep, can confirm: It’s like wrapping yourself up in a cloud to sleep.

Sheets that help keep your temperature regulated

Being the right temperature all night long is so important to a good night's sleep — and many sheets just don't pass the test. These organic cotton sateen sheets pass every test, though. They're soft and pretty, but they're also super breathable, moisture-wicking, and cool. They keep you from being too hot or too cold.

A full-body pillow

Do we care that these pillows are technically made to be used during pregnancy and pregnancy alone? No, we do not. Do you know why? Because the way this thing meets the contours of your body makes sleeping so much more comfortable, especially when you’re over 30 and suddenly need leverage between your knees at night lest you wake up with debilitating hip pain (rude).

A luxe pillow she probably wouldn’t buy for herself

If you’ve upgraded your basic pillows for latex ones, you know firsthand that they truly are superior. Saatva’s version comes highly recommended by both The Sleep Foundation (it earned “best overall pillow” of 2024) and Redditors for being breathable, supportive, and well-balanced.

The viral Baloo weighted blanket

Listen, we’ve all been burned by falling for some “viral” product online, only for it to not live up to the hype. Happy to report that’s definitely not the case with the Baloo weighted blanket (you may have seen Kendall Jenner raving about it). You can feel the difference in quality, so it makes sense this one’s more of an investment.

The Tech

A sleek humidifier

Sleeping in a room that's too dry can be awful for your breathing and your sleeping. And most humidifiers are huge and take up so much room. This humidifier from Dewy is small enough to fit on a side table or even travel with, and it will literally have you breathing easier all night long.

A double-duty sound machine

While an alarm clock sounds antithetical to getting more sleep, this one is so much more than that. It comes fully loaded with soothing sounds (think “tranquil ocean” and “cozy campfire”) and background noises to help you sleep deeply. The clock is dimmable to keep your room dark, plus the alarm is a sunrise that supports your natural circadian rhythm to gently wake you.

A soothing essential oil diffuser

Between the steady plume of aromatherapy mist, the soft murmur of cycling water, and the gentle glow of ambient light, this diffuser is blissfully calming, and you can amp up the relaxing effects even more by choosing a sleep-promoting essential oil, like lavender. Our editors really appreciate the timer settings, which make it easy to choose whether you want yours to run all night or just until you fall asleep.

The Supplements

A high-quality magnesium capsule

Magnesium is widely acclaimed for its ability to relieve stress and insomnia, and hand to heart, this one delivers. One of our editors gifted a bottle to her parents after becoming a fan herself, and her mom swears she’s never slept more soundly. Many Amazon reviewers note that their doctor actually recommended this particular supplement.

A calming balm

Leg cramps and muscle tension (especially in feet for those who are up on them all day for work) are notorious nighttime disruptors. Wholesome Hippy, a brand that’s gotten love on Good Morning America, enriches their magnesium-based balm with Vitamin D3, melatonin, valerian root, magnesium chloride, organic butters, turmeric and arnica extracts, and soothing chamomile to create a potent formula for relaxation.

A little CBD

If you struggle with anxiety or chronic pain, a CBD gummy may help you sleep longer and wake up feeling more rested, according to research. These low-dose gummies are an easy way to get a little CBD before bed without the THC.

Or maybe you prefer mushrooms?

These little chocolate squares are packed with potent nootropics and other all-natural ingredients that promote sleep: reishi mushroom, which down-regulates the nervous system; l-theanine, an amino acid that promotes stress relief; chamomile, which induces sleepiness and quiets the mind (really, what mom doesn’t need that?); and magnesium and zinc, which have been shown to increase the body’s naturally circulating melatonin. And don’t worry — they’re not psychedelic. As one of our editors says, “The effects are subtle ... worst case, you’re eating a piece of chocolate.”

The Extras

A wearable blanket

Sure, some people struggle to sleep at night because they overheat. But for a lot of us, being chronically cold makes sleep feel impossible many nights. Big Blanket Co.’s gigantic blankets are ~elite~ but can still be stolen away by a burrito-blanket-wrapping-bed-buddy, while the brand’s Hideout Hoodie stays with/on you. Bonus: It has a built-in sleep mask to block out light.

The dreamiest bath salts

Getting good sleep begins before you get in bed, and taking a hot bath with lavender bath salts is scientifically proven to calm you and get your body ready for sleep. These by Badesofa leave your skin super soft! Plus, the scent isn’t overpowering like some other brands.

A sleep journal

Papier’s products are always so beautiful, and this lovely “Quilted Daydreams” sleep journal is no exception. Created with board-certified behavioral sleep psychologist Dr. Jade Wu, it encourages you to explore your sleep patterns, dreams, and more so that you can dial into what keeps you up at night (and, conversely, what doesn’t).