65 Gifts Under $30 That Are 10x More Impressive Than What You Usually Give

Stepping up your gift-giving game just got easier, thanks to this list of impressive finds that are available on Amazon. It’s full of things you’ve probably never thought of but that are sure to wow your friends and family — like a reusable notebook that syncs to the cloud, clever travel essentials, and spa-worthy self-care treatments. The best part is that everything is just $30 or less, so you can look like a big spender without zeroing out your savings account.

01 This Korean Clay Mask For Glowing Skin Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $13 See on Amazon Give the gift of glowing skin with this Korean clay mask. The charcoal-infused formula bubbles as it works to deep clean pores, leaving skin clear, soft, and smooth. One reviewer raved, “I bought this product after seeing it recommended on social media and I was not disappointed! I had a blackhead for months that I could not get rid of. Since using this product it is completely gone!”

02 Plush Socks That Come In A Gift-Ready Bag Unboxme Gifts Fuzzy Luxe Cloud Socks $10 See on Amazon If you’re searching for a luxurious gift on a tight budget, these plush socks are a great choice. They’re crafted from an ultra-soft and breathable fabric for all day (and night) comfort. And since they come in a cute cotton drawstring bag, they’re ready to gift as soon as they arrive on your doorstep. Available colors: 7

03 A Pretty Moon & Stars Fidget Ring OreilleStar Fidget Spinner Ring $10 See on Amazon This ring isn’t just pretty, it also helps keep anxiety and boredom at bay. It features a smooth-spinning outer ring decorated with moons and stars and a twinkling texture. Crafted from titanium stainless steel with a rose-gold finish, it’s a high-quality gift at a price that won’t send you over budget. Available sizes: 6 — 10

04 A Personalized Ceramic Jewelry Tray COLLECTIVE HOME Ceramic Jewelry Tray $15 See on Amazon Personalized gifts can lean expensive but this affordable jewelry tray is surprisingly affordable, making it a must for making an impression. It’s crafted from ceramic and features an upscale matte glaze and a stamped initial finished in a gold tone to match the rim. Choose from letters A to Z without any extra cost.

05 A Cute Night-Light That Looks Like Toast QANYI Toast Bread LED Night Light $15 See on Amazon This night-light is so cute but also so convenient. It looks like a happy piece of toast and offers a warm, double-sided glow. Plus, the tiny feet are the perfect place to prop a phone. One happy shopper noted, “I was really impressed by the light this thing can put off. Came well packaged and easy to gift. Bonus fact, the legs are made of silicone so they can be wiggled about a bit.”

06 A Deluxe Sherpa-Lined Blanket Hoodie Touchat Wearable Blanket Hoodie $26 See on Amazon This giant blanket hoodie brings all the cozy vibes. It features a fleece outer layer and a super plush sherpa lining. An oversized hood and front kangaroo pocket complete the comfy feels. This one-size-fits-all find is the perfect gift for all the adults in your life. And it’s shockingly affordable, too. Available colors: 12

07 A Stand-Up Soup Ladle That Looks Like A Cat OTOTO Katie Cat Soup Ladle $17 See on Amazon Cat-lovers will swoon over this cute soup ladle, but they’ll also appreciate how convenient it is. It features a clever cat tail with an ergonomic design that makes scooping and serving easy, plus it props up on its tiny yet stable legs for added convenience. Made from BPA-free plastic, it’s both durable and dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 2

08 A Posh Satin Sleep Mask With Maximum Coverage Kitsch Blackout Satin Sleep Mask $15 See on Amazon Give the gift of better rest with this luxurious pillow eye mask. It’s oversized for maximum coverage and comfort and features a plush feel and ultra-smooth cover. And since it has a wide, stretchy band, it’s sure to offer a comfortable fit and a bit of noise blocking, too. Available colors: 4

09 An Endlessly Reusable Digital Notebook With A Free App Rocketbook Core Reusable Spiral Notebook $28 See on Amazon This isn’t just any old notebook. Nope, this digital notebook features wipeable pages so users can upload and save notes and sketches to cloud services. As one thrilled shopper noted, “I love this notebook. It was gifted to me and I immediately bought it as a gift for two other people. It is so easy to use and has every feature you need! You can send pdf's to almost anything -- email, dropbox, google drive, text, iCloud, etc. (The App is free and very intuitive).” Available sizes: Letter — Executive

10 Useful Cable Clips That Look Like Pea Pods COOCAT Pea Cable Clips (3-Pack) $7 See on Amazon These cable clips look like cute little peas in a pod. They easily stick to surfaces — think desks, nightstands, and car dashboards — and offer a convenient way to organize all the tech cords and cables. They’re a small, affordable gift but will make a big impact. With three in a pack, they’re also perfect stocking stuffers.

11 This Clever Space-Saving Leggings Organizer Volnamal Legging Organizer $9 See on Amazon This affordable space-saving hanger is a must-have for anybody who owns a ton of leggings or accessories. It features ten rubberized carbon steel clips to secure all the yoga pants — but without taking up too much room thanks to the arched design. Plus, the 360-degree swivel hook makes for convenient viewing and access. Available colors: 3

12 A Plush Blanket With A Cable Knit Texture YUSOKI Sherpa Throw Blanket $15 See on Amazon This budget-friendly blanket looks so upscale with its plush material and cable knit texture and pattern. It’s available as a throw or in sizes large enough to fit an entire bed. Plus, it comes in a selection of stunning colors. One amazed shopper noted, “This is so thick and plush and far nicer than I expected for the price!!” Available sizes: Throw — Queen

13 This Affordable Essential For Frequent Travelers riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder $12 See on Amazon Frequent travelers will appreciate this budget-friendly travel cup holder. It’s designed to fit securely around suitcase handles, offering a hands-free option for toting drinks, phones, and more. And since it’s made from premium Oxford cloth, it’s both wear-resistant and machine-washable. Choose from so many colors to match any luggage set. Available colors: 25

14 Tumbler Straw Caps That Look Like Red Roses LONPARRY Rose Straw Caps (4-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Keeping those Stanley cup straws capped is about to get way cuter. This four-pack of straw caps look just like mini red roses with stems that sit securely within the straws. And since they’re made entirely from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, they’re both flexible and safe. If roses aren’t your thing, you can choose from so many colors and styles within the listing. Available colors: 21

15 A Luxe Candle Gift Set In Vintage-Inspired Gift Box LANUOS Candle Gift Set (6 Pieces) $20 See on Amazon This highly rated candle gift set conveniently arrives wrapped in a vintage-looking box complete with a twine bow. Inside, find six soy candles infused with natural essential oils, including sweet grapefruit and cedar teakwood. Amber glass holders give this set an upscale look but it’s actually really affordable.

16 A Color-Changing Moon Night-Light With A Remote Control Mind-Glowing Galaxy Moon Lamp $25 See on Amazon Kids and adults alike will love this celestial night-light. It’s designed to look like a whimsical version of the moon and features a textured surface and so many color options. It makes for the perfect night-light for placing near the bedside, in the bathroom, or anywhere really since it conveniently charges via USB cable and it comes with a remote control. Available sizes: Large — Jumbo

17 Hydrating Socks For Baby-Soft Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Fuzzy Heel Socks (2 Pairs) $15 See on Amazon These skin-softening socks have racked up more than 13,000 five-star ratings and it’s easy to see why. Not only are they breathable (aka they cover the heels but allow toes to wiggle free) but they are infused with a blend of plant-based oils that provide maximum hydration to dry and calloused feet. And since they’re washable and reusable, they’re a gift that will keep giving. Available sizes: Regular — Wide

18 An Easy-To-Install Jewelry Organizer Set Boxy Concepts Necklace Organizer (2-Pack) $12 See on Amazon Gift this affordable jewelry organizer set to all your accessory-loving friends and fam. This two-piece set is made from durable clear plastic and features geometric shaped hooks perfect for hanging necklaces, bracelets, and more. And since it uses 3M adhesive to mount, it requires no tools or drilling to install — ideal for dorm-dwellers and renters. Available colors: 3

19 A Luxurious Duvet Set In So Many Colors Bedsure Duvet Cover & Shams (3 Pieces) $22 See on Amazon This duvet and sham set has over 50,000 five-star ratings, which means you can count on it being an impressive gift. It’s soft, breathable, and feels so luxurious but won’t cost you a ton. As one shopper expressed, “I bought these as a gift for my neighbor and she absolutely loves them. The forest green color is gorgeous and the fabric is super soft, almost like flannel. Zipper closure is a great feature. Very reasonable price too! Five stars!” Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL — Oversized King

20 A Packing Cube Set Available In So Many Colors Veken Packing Cubes (8-Pack) $20 See on Amazon This packing cube set is an absurdly good deal — especially considering the high-quality construction. The set includes eight pieces, including packing cubes perfect for organizing clothing, shoes, toiletry and makeup bags, and a bonus bag that’s so versatile it can be used as a gym or laundry bag. And since it’s available in so many colors, you can pick your giftee’s favorite hue. Available colors: 18

21 This Clever Car Trash Can That’s Also A Cooler SIBOFUEGO Car Trash Can with Lid $14 See on Amazon Got a friend or family member with a new car, or just a messy one? Then this car trash can is a great gift for them. It features a stylish and wipeable material offered in a variety of prints, a water- and leak-proof liner, and a flexible lid. Plus, it doubles as an organizer — and even a cooler for storing beverages on the go. Available colors: 8

22 An Anti-Slip Dashboard Mat For Phones & More BLAU GRUN Car Dashboard Anti-Slip Pad $6 See on Amazon With so many reviewers raving about how well this dashboard mat works, it’s sure to make for an impressive gift. The high-quality latex securely sticks to dashboards, providing a non-slip surface for holding tablets and phones, air fresheners, or just random dashboard decor. The price may be low but it offers so much convenience. As one reviewer raved, “The grip on it is good and it's sticky it will not let anything slide or fall when braking and it's easy to place or move.” Available colors: 5

23 A 2-Pack Of Stylish Diamond-Shaped Hand Warmers OCOOPA Diamond Hand Warmers (2-Pack) $20 See on Amazon These highly rated hand warmers are sure to impress with their stylish metallic diamond appearance. But they don’t just look good, they also work super well, heating up in just three seconds and lasting up to five hours on a single charge. Plus, the included lanyards make them easy to tote around. With two in a pack, you’ll be cozy no matter where the day takes you. Available colors: 7

24 Ready-To-Gift Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $13 See on Amazon Gift these shower steamers right in the beautiful packaging, or wrap them separately as small gestures. Each box contains six steamers, all infused with essential oils, including mood brightening peony and pear and calming lemongrass and coconut. With a near-perfect rating after nearly 10,000 reviews, it’s a gift you know you can’t go wrong with.

25 A Cult-Fave Book Light That Bends & Twists Glocusent Neck Light $18 See on Amazon This is the book light to beat all book lights (just scope the 4.7-star rating after nearly 10,000 reviews). It bends and twists, features so many light temperatures and brightness levels, and lasts for up to 80 hours on a single charge. And it’s not just for readers — it’s also a great gift for people who are into crafting, knitting, coin collecting, and beyond. Available sizes: Medium — Slim-Medium

26 Luxe Tinted Lip Oil That’s So Hydrating NOONI Korean Lip Oil $12 See on Amazon Self-care treatments are a gift that’s always appreciated, and since this lip oil looks and works like high-end brands, it’s sure to impress. The tinted, lightweight formula is infused with apple seed oil and ginseng extract that work to plump and moisturize lips. Choose from a variety of tints and scents. Available colors: 12

27 Adorable Wine Beanies For Extending The Life Of Your Wine Monkey Business Beanie Wine Stopper (2-Pack) $17 See on Amazon While these wine stoppers can be used any time, they’re perfect for colder seasons since they look just like little crocheted beanies. Crafted from BPA-free silicone, they ensure an airtight, leak-proof seal that works with a wide range of bottle sizes. And users will appreciate that they’re dishwasher-safe, too. Available colors: 5

28 An Electric Fondue Set For Wowing Guests Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Kit $27 See on Amazon For friends who love to host, look no further than this fondue set. They’ll love how easy it is to use and how much space it offers for creating cheese or chocolate fondue displays. As one reviewer explained, “This has 3 deep sections for food around the melting pot. I used it for chocolate fondue and the chocolate chips were melted in minutes. The chocolate wasn’t too hot but was a perfect consistency for dipping without being too watery.” Available colors: 2

29 A Best-Selling Skincare Set That’s Practical Yet Indulgent Burt's Bees Skincare Gift Set (6 Pieces) $12 See on Amazon At such a wallet-friendly and with nearly 70,000 five-star reviews, this Burt’s Bees skincare gift set is a solid choice that’s sure to impress. It includes everything needed to nourish the whole body, including a vitamin E infused coconut foot cream, a hydrating hand salve, and moisturizing pomegranate lip balm. As one shopper summarized, “[it’s] the perfect blend of indulgence and utility. [...]It's a must-have for anyone seeking the perfect self-care ritual.”

30 A Quirky Face Wash Headband That’s Super Absorbent Molain Face Wash Headband $7 See on Amazon Anyone with a skincare routine will get a laugh out of this quirky face-washing headband that looks like a snail. Plus, they’re sure to love how well it works to keep their hair out of the way — and dry thanks to the super-absorbent material. Since it’s so affordable and available in a bunch of colors, you might want to grab a few at a time. Available colors: 15

31 A Soothing Scalp Massager For Wet Or Dry Use Flathead Hair Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush $16 See on Amazon This scalp massager is so versatile. It can be used wet or dry and features two silicone heads, making it great for stimulating scalp massages and lathering shampoo. And the ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable, intuitive grip. One reviewer gushed, “I wish I bought this a long time ago. I’m ordering for gifts. Everyone should experience how great this feels on your scalp and [how it] helps clear up any dry scalp! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!”

32 A Modern Gel Pen Set UIXJODO Fine Point Gel Pens (5-Pack) $8 See on Amazon Because the endless search for a pen when you need one most is real, everyone will appreciate this five-piece set of gel pens. They feature a retractable fine tip and a modern design, complete with a soft matte silicone barrel. Each set is super affordable, and there are so many other colors to choose from. Available colors: 10

33 A Stick-On Night-Light Strip With An Auto-On Sensor Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See on Amazon This LED strip night light is so practical and versatile that you can count on it making for a great gift for just about anybody. It’s perfect for sticking under kitchen and bathroom cabinets, under book shelves, and even on the bottom of a bed frame. And since it has a built-in auto sensor, it conveniently turns off and on its own.

34 A 4-Pack Of Lightweight Towels That Dry Ultra-Fast Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (4-Pack) $29 See on Amazon These turban-style hair towels work so well and are so convenient that they make for the perfect gift for just about anybody. They’re made from a soft microfiber material that’s lightweight yet super absorbent, making them a comfortable, gentle, and efficient way to dry hair of all lengths and types. And with four in a pack at such an affordable price, you might want to pick up a set for yourself, too. Available colors: 13

35 A Tote Bag With Space For A Power Bank TANTO Laptop Tote Bag with USB Charging Port $30 See on Amazon This highly rated and affordable tote bag is the perfect gift for on-the-go professionals. It’s made from a waterproof material and features pockets designed to keep everything from credit cards to phones neatly organized. And it even has a space to store a power bank with easy access from the outside. Available colors: 10

36 Golden Under-Eye Masks With 25,000 5-Star Ratings DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (50 Pairs) $19 See on Amazon It doesn’t get much more impressive than these best-selling under-eye masks that look as good as they feel. They are designed to help reduce puffiness and fine lines around the eyes. Equally impressive is the fact that you get 50 individually-packaged masks in the box at a wildly affordable price.

37 Dry Shampoo Powder For Voluminous Locks I Dew Care Dry Shampoo Powder $18 See on Amazon This mattifying dry shampoo transforms lifeless hair into voluminous locks in minutes. It’s formulated with ultra-absorbent, root-boosting powders and a blend of nourishing biotin and black ginseng. And, unlike aerosol versions, this hair powder is applied with an included puff for concentrated results you (and the planet) can feel good about. Available colors: 11

38 A Cute Cat Lamp With A Squishy Feel Mubarek Cat Night Light $13 See on Amazon This night-light looks like a sleepy kitten, making it a gift that will receive lots awws when unwrapped. It’s made from a soft, squishy silicone material and features an easy touch control so even little kids can safely and effectively use it — everyone is sure to love the warm glow and fun color choices.

39 Exfoliating Gloves For The Smoothest Skin Bare Botanics White Exfoliating Gloves (4-Pack) $12 See on Amazon Your friends and family will soon be thanking you for how smooth their skin feels after you gift them this four-pair set of exfoliating gloves. They’re crafted from nylon fibers designed to gently remove dead skin, help prevent ingrown hairs, and unclog pores, resulting in softer, healthier skin. They’re affordable, effective, and long-lasting, making them a win-win kind of gift. Available colors: 2

40 A Rich Balm For Callous-Free Feet Bare August Foot Cream & Heel Balm Butter $23 See on Amazon Rough, dry, calloused feet are no match for this ultra-hydrating foot balm. The thick formula is infused with shea butter, natural beeswax, and a blend of soothing oils. One reviewer explained, “I have tried many products to treat my very dry feet. This is the best I’ve ever purchased and you will see results with the first use!”

41 A Clever Drawing Board For All Ages Buddha Board Mini Art Set $18 See on Amazon This zen drawing board is great for practicing painting techniques or just for getting into a meditative mood. The quick-dry surface works with nothing more than the included brush and water, and drawings fade after a few minutes, making it a clever gift that can be used again and again. And, since it’s compact, it’s ideal for taking on the go. Available colors: 5

42 Best-Selling Kitchen Safety Gloves NoCry Cut Resistant Work Gloves $15 See on Amazon Anyone who enjoys cooking needs these cut-resistant kitchen gloves, so you can bet they’ll make for a gift that will be appreciated. They’re crafted from a blend of stainless steel and spandex for maximum safety and flexibility that’s built to last. They come in a variety of sizes, so you can get a pair for everyone. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

43 A High-Quality Cast Iron Pan At A Low Price Fresh Australian Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $24 See on Amazon Good cookware can set you back a pretty penny but this affordable cast iron pan is both high-quality and affordable, which means you can gift it to friends and family without going over budget. It’s heavy-duty and durable and features pre-seasoning so you can use it right out of the box. No wonder it’s earned an impressive 4.5-star rating after nearly 5,000 reviews.

44 This Leave-In Hair Treatment That Does It All milk_shake Incredible Milk Leave-In Hair Treatment $26 See on Amazon This milk protein-infused leave-in hair treatment does it all — it nourishes, repairs, detangles, controls frizz and even helps maintain color. It’s a great gift for anyone who loves a good self-care routine or for kids learning to comb their own hair. And since a little goes a long way, it’s a hair treatment that reviewers report lasts a long time.

45 Dermaplane Razors For Delicate Areas Japonesque Dermaplaner Facial Razors (3-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These mini razors may be small but they’re so effective that gift recipients will be seriously wowed. Each budget-friendly pack includes three dermaplane razors featuring Japanese micro-shield blade technology for a close but gentle shave. And since they’re so inexpensive, you can grab a pack for yourself, too.

46 Luxurious Body Scrub For Smooth Skin Bare Botanics Unscented Body Scrub $27 See on Amazon This luxurious body scrub is sure to put a smile on your friends and family’s faces every time they use it. It’s made with a skin-softening blend of sea salt and premium essential oils and extracts. One shopper who can’t get enough of this self-care find gushed, “I love this stuff so much. This is my 6th jar. I use it weekly as part of my self care routine [...]. It's luxurious, thick, moisturizing and [smells] like pure vanilla with hints of coconut.” Choose from seven soothing scents, plus this unscented option.

47 A Reversible Pet Carrier With A Comfy Strap iPrimio Reversible Pet Sling Carrier $16 See on Amazon Gift this popular (and affordable) pet sling-style carrier to your fur parent friends. They’ll love how comfortable the wide straps make carrying their pets, plus the fact that it’s reversible and machine washable. The included security strap is a safety feature must for keeping tiny animals safe.

48 A Deeply Restorative Mask For All Hair Types Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner $20 See on Amazon Dry and damaged hair is a thing of the past with this deep-conditioning hair mask. Its formulated with a blend of biotin, collagen, keratin, and castor oil to repair, hydrate, and soften hair. One reviewer who calls this product “the best hair mask” gushed, “I’ve been searching for a hair mask for years. I’ve got coarse, thick, wavy hair. This product made my hair soft, manageable and luxurious. I loved the smell of the product as well.”

49 A Sling Bag That Looks Designer CLUCI Small Sling Bag $20 See on Amazon This stylish sling bag is made from vegan leather that feels and looks just like the real thing, giving it a luxurious designer appeal. With a roomy main pocket and a small front pocket with a magnetic snap closure, it has room for necessities and more. The wide, adjustable strap offers maximum comfort and convenience and features a chic motif. Available colors: 14

50 100% Cotton Oven Mitts In Cute Prints RED LMLDETA Dog Oven Mitts $17 See on Amazon These oven mitts feature the cutest dog print — and they work great, too. They’re crafted entirely from 100% cotton and are heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for maximum protection. One shopper raved, “Bought these to replace ones my mom had and she absolutely loves these!! They are so cute, very thick, and come up the arms high enough to reach in the oven with the extra protection she likes.” Available colors: 5

51 A Pro Vanity Mirror With Lights HUONUL Lighted Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror $22 See on Amazon This mirror is like a pro makeup artist vanity, only so much more convenient. It’s compact but has all the features one could wish for, including bright (but dimmable) lights, up to 10x magnification options, and a rotating base. It comes in a selection of pretty colors and is so affordable. Available colors: 5

52 This Upscale Self-Care Set With A Cryotherapy Roller BAIMEI IcyMe Cryotherapy Ice Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tool $7 See on Amazon This self-care set offers all the luxurious feels but is secretly super affordable. The set includes a gel face roller that can be chilled for maximum results — like reduced puffiness and migraine relief. It also includes a beautiful gua sha facial tool crafted from natural jade. It’s a thoughtful gift that will make you look like you went all out. Available colors: 3

53 A Phone Stand With Giddy Up Genuine Fred Giddy UP Phone Stand $10 See on Amazon This adorable pair of bright pink boots is actually a phone stand. The grippy silicone material and curled toes are designed to securely prop up phones. It’s a fun, affordable gift for all ages and since it comes in a window box, it’s ready for giving as soon as it arrives.

54 A Fan-Fave Card Game For Singles, Newlyweds, & Beyond All Natural Shop Date Night Box $16 See on Amazon Singles, newlyweds, and long-married couples will enjoy this date night card game. Each of the 35 cards features a scratch-off box that allows players to reveal fun date night ideas. And there’s a category at the bottom of the card to give players a sneak peek at what kind of date they're in store for.

55 A Gag Gift That’s Surprisingly Useful Things I Need To Write Down Because I'm Old And I Forget Stuff Journal by Ainslyo Mario $6 See on Amazon The cover of this affordable journal is sure to inspire lots of laughs… but it’s actually a useful gift that your friends and family can use for note-taking, journaling, or just doodling. One happy shopper explained, “My friends thought this was a great funny gift that is actually usable because we do forget!!

56 Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Nest For Easy Storage BIDFUL Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set (7 Pieces) $8 See on Amazon This clever measuring spoon set is sure to be a hit with your friends and family. Each piece is crafted from durable stainless steel and features strong magnets to help keep them neatly stuck together when not in use. And it even comes with a leveler for precise measurements, every time. Choose from silver, gold, and multicolor sets. Available colors: 3

57 A Luxe Set Of Plant-Based Hand Cream YAERZI Hand Cream Set (10-Pack) $10 See on Amazon This pack of luxe hand creams is so affordable that you can be extra generous and gift it as a set. You can also gift each cream separately (there are 10), matching the fragrances to each person. Each cream is made with a blend of shea butter, sweet almond oil, aloe, and natural scents, including sweet orange and rose.

58 A Minimalist Flower Vase For Book Lovers AZLTC Book-Shaped Vase $9 See on Amazon Bookworms and bloom lovers alike will enjoy this eclectic flower vase. It’s made from high-quality clear acrylic and features an inspiring message in minimalist text on the “cover.” While it looks like an expensive home decor find, it’s actually a lot more affordable than you might think. Available colors: 6

59 These Cute Flower Clips For All Hair Types Vivinin Flower Claw Clips (7-Pack) $6 See on Amazon These hair clips aren’t just adorable, they also work super well for securing hair of all types. They feature a cute flower design and are made of a high-quality material that resists breakage and prevents them from easily slipping out of hair. Each budget-friendly pack includes seven clips in a variety of neutral colors.

60 A Soft & Soothing Heating Pad That Looks Like A Cat Cuckool Cat Microwave Heating Pad $16 See on Amazon This cute black cat heating pad will bring years of comfort to its lucky recipients. It features a plush, machine-washable cover that feels soft against the skin and is filled with flaxseed and lavender to provide maximum soothing effects when heated in the microwave. It’s so affordable that you might just want one for yourself, too. Available sizes: Medium — Extra Large

61 These Warming Masks For Tired Eyes MegRhythm Gentle Steam Eye Masks (5-Pack) $11 See on Amazon These affordable disposable eye masks are just the thing to give to someone who spends a lot of time working at a screen. They’re dermatologist-approved and designed to provide relief to dry, tired eyes with their unique warming technology. Each box includes five individually wrapped masks that start working right out of the package.

62 An Extra Plush Pet Bed In So Many Colors Bedsure Calming Cat Bed $22 See on Amazon Cats and small dogs will enjoy this ultra-plush pet bed. It features a cozy donut-shaped design and a warm faux shag fur exterior. The non-slip bottom keeps it securely in place, offering pets a calm and secure place to rest. The low price and wide color selection are just a few more reasons to hit Add to Cart. Available sizes: 7

63 A Soy Candle In “City” Scents Homesick City Scented Candle $30 See on Amazon Surprise your BFF with this nostalgic candle to match their hometown or favorite city. It’s made from soy wax for a long, clean burn and smells like coffee and chocolate. It comes in a giftable box so all you have to do is pop a bow on it. It’s available in a variety of popular cities and scents.

64 A Slim Wallet Made With Genuine Leather Thread Wallets Ultra Slim Card Holder $25 See on Amazon This affordable mini wallet is made from quality materials, including genuine leather, giving it an expensive look and feel. It features three slots, including a stretchy pocket, ideal for organizing credit cards and cash. A built-in key ring makes it easy to attach to lanyards, backpacks, and more for easy access. Choose from so many colors and patterns. Available colors: 29