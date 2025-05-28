9 Pairs Of White Sneakers You’ll Never Want To Take Off

I, for one, have been very happy with the white sneaker trend of late. There’s just something about a cute pair of kicks with a dress. It’s laid-back cool meets efficient for walking (or running) after kids. And lately — thank goodness — there has been a flood of cute styles hitting shelves and websites.

So we — the Scary Mommy team — put together some of our faves that we’ll be sure to wear all over the place this summer. Bonus points to a few of these that are machine washable, too.

As ever, happy shopping!

The What: Suavs The Classic Sneaker

I was a Converse girlie for years. And while I still love them, I have realized that they are too narrow in the toes. So I did some research and found Suavs. These shoes are the BEST thing I have ever put on my feet. I love that they go with everything, require no breaking in, and are machine washable. I wear them pretty much every day when the weather gets above 65 degrees (I hate having cold ankles) and have told numerous people about my love for them, so now I'm telling you. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

The What: Saucony Matrix

There are so many things to love about this sneaker. First of all, it's designed to be both a performance shoe and a lifestyle shoe, so you can comfortably take them to the gym or wear them with your cute outfit. They were also designed in 1999, and I love the nostalgic look of them — the white colorway is new, and I am so into it. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

The What: Adidas Superstar II Shoes

As a ‘90s kid, I grew up obsessed with Adidas — and these sneakers definitely remind me of that time, but also still feel modern and fresh. And while a lot of shoes in this style are not comfortable, I was shocked at how incredible these feel on. They’re super soft and supportive! Every time I wear them out (which is a lot, lol), I get compliments. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Lifestyle Editor

The What: Reebok Club C Double

These are the most dependable sneakers I've ever owned. They survived 10,000-plus steps a day on a European vacation, and were perfectly comfortable to work an 8-hour waitressing shift in. Plus, they're super cute, and have a small platform for a little extra lift for the short gals out there. — Megan LaCreta, Associate Editor

The What: Atoms Model 001

I have chronic joint pain, and my heels get sore after walking a lot. But I wore these around Disney for four days straight, and let me tell you, they saved my feet and legs. They're so cushiony, easy to slip on, and I love that they're machine washable so I can actually keep them looking bright and white. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The What: AllBirds Couriers

I love these because they have the super-cute retro style that is in right now, but they are incredibly cushy and feel great to walk in. I live for shoes that feel good from the first wear, and these fit the bill. And they are comfortable for a full, long day of walking while not looking like a technical exercise shoe. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Vans Old Skool Canvas Shoe

I have had at least two pairs of Vans in my closet since roughly 2010, and I don't foresee that ever changing. They're a classic cool shoe, perfect for wearing with shorts, dresses, jeans, just everything. I spray mine with a shoe protectant spray when I buy them to help maintain their brightness since canvas tends to warp in the washer. They last me a few years per pair, which, for the price, is perfectly fine by me: By then, I'm ready for a new color or style. — Katie McPherson

The What: Hoka Clifton 10

I've been dying to try a pair of Hoka sneakers forever because EVERYONE recommends them. I was gifted these for Mother's Day, and now I totally get the hype: They're so, so comfortable! I've already tried them for long leisure-walking days and was super impressed, but I'm also looking forward to trying them for workouts. — Julie Sprankles

The What: Reebok Zignition

I love that these beauties have my two new favorite things about running shoes: a super cushioned heel and a wide toe box — both things that keep my feet healthy and happy in my 40s. I also love that they are both functional and fashionable. As slow as I jog, I better look cute, too. — Sarah Aswell

