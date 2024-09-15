50 Hot Outfits Under $35 On Amazon That Aren't Overly Revealing

Sweatpants and a tee are my go-to’s for schlepping kids around and working from home, but sometimes it just feels good to get a little dressed up. While I’m down to show some skin, the mini skirts from my ‘20s are a thing of my past. If you’re like me, you’ll want to check out this list of hot fashion finds that will have you turning heads without revealing too much. Go ahead and grab all your faves because everything is $35 or less.

01 This Sexy Sweater Dress That Will Net You So Many Compliments Chang Yun Sweater Dress $34 See on Amazon Picture your favorite pencil skirt and flowy, batwing sweater: That’s exactly what this sweater dress is in one chic package. Plus, the wrap design, tie waist, and side slits only make it better. Because you’re sure to fall in love, you’ll be happy to know it comes in so many pretty colors and prints. Grab a couple and let the compliments roll in. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

02 This Sexy Halter Top With Keyhole Cutouts Dokotoo Halter Cutout Blouse $20 See on Amazon One look at this stunning halter top and you’ll fall in love. A double keyhole cutout design (front and back), twist necktie, and chiffon material are just a few details you’ll find yourself falling for. Pair it with jeans for a casual look or with sleek fitted trousers to really turn up the heat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

03 This Mesh Turtleneck Bodysuit With Chic Details Reoria Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $26 See on Amazon Tap into the sheer dressing trend with this chic mesh bodysuit top. The bodice features an opaque tube top with ruching detail, while mesh provides coverage across the chest, back, and sleeves — and even up through the chic faux turtleneck. The bottom features a snap closure for an easy on/off. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 A Slim-Fit Top With Irresistible Texture PRETTYGARDEN Crewneck Slim Fit Top $23 See on Amazon Between the slim silhouette and the irresistible textured swirl design, this is one top that you’ll be reaching for on repeat. Pair it with jeans or a satin maxi for an extra touch of elegance that won’t go unnoticed. And because it’s so affordable, you can grab it in all your favorite colors without busting your budget. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

05 This Sleek Ribbed Knit Midi With A Mock Neckline ZESICA Knitted Mock Neck Dress $27 See on Amazon This slinky midi dress fits like a glove and looks like a million bucks — thanks to the sleek silhouette complete with a high neck tank bodice and an ultra-wearable hem with side slits. The clingy ribbed knit material is just another reason to love this smoking hot find. Choose from a selection of neutral hues and playful pastels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

06 This Versatile Dress With A Stunning Slit R.Vivimos Maxi Dress $30 See on Amazon Wear this dress to brunch, your best friend’s beach wedding, or just while doing a little weekend shopping. It’s versatile and comfortable, and the front slit gives it an alluring appeal. And since the vibrant prints are timeless, you can’t go wrong picking your favorite hue. As one shopper shared, “[The] sash cinches the waist nicely and allows for just the right amount of sexy but classy cleavage.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

07 This Tie-Front Dress With A Cult Following PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Dress $30 See on Amazon Cinch the tie knot waist on this chic mini dress to hug your form just so. Nearly 10,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating, with many noting the easy fit and spicy details. It provides full coverage on the top (think lantern sleeves and a high scoop neckline) while the mini hem lets you achieve a leggy look. Pair it with strappy heels, thigh-high boots, or your favorite booties and knit stockings when it’s chilly out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

08 This Reversible Wrap Sweater With A Slouchy-Chic Fit softome Long Sleeve Wrap Front Loose Sweater $30 See on Amazon You’ll fall in love with this knit sweater from the instant you slip it on. It’s fashionably oversized and ultra-soft and cozy, but what you’ll especially love is the deep V-neck wrap design. Style it facing forward with a cami underlayer, or reversed to show off your back. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

09 This Jumpsuit With A Unique Corset Waist ANRABESS Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See on Amazon This jumpsuit features a curve-hugging bodice and flowy wide legs, making it an attractive look for a night out while still being comfortable enough for everyday wear. You’ll especially love the faux corset waist detail that makes it stand out as a stylish find in a sea of standard jumpsuits. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Dress For Mod Girl Vibes Milumia Mock Neck Swing Dress $32 See on Amazon Channel your inner mod girl vibes with this playful swing dress. Just like the ‘60s versions, this dress features a high hemline, a loose fit, and a chic faux turtleneck. “Super cute dress that’s perfect for the office and to go out afterwards to get drinks in. Not too long but not too short either. [...] Hugs your curves in the right places with out it being too tight,” explained one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 This Flowy Blouse Available In So Many Colors Dokotoo Short Sleeve Blouse $21 See on Amazon Over 5,000 shoppers have dropped a five-star review for this versatile blouse. The flowy fit and adjustable V-neckline give it a playful touch that reviewers say also makes it a comfortable choice. One shopper raved, “Great material, no wrinkles, washes perfect! I received lots of compliments.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 These Super-Stretchy Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans $26 See on Amazon These skinny jeans hug every curve, from the stretchy pull-on waist down to the stylish ankle hem. The high-stretchy material promises to keep its shape even after all-day wear and multiple washes. Pair them with sandals, boots, strappy heels, and more. With a wide range of sizes to choose from, these jeans are made for everybody. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (offered in select short and long sizes)

13 This Maxi Dress With Double Slits ANRABESS Tie Waist T Shirt Maxi Dress $35 See on Amazon Double side slits and an adjustable tie waist take this maxi dress from standard to stylish. The lightweight material gives it a drapey look and feel that reviewers say makes it extra comfortable. As one shopper gushed, “Sits well around neckline and is form fitting over body to show off curves without clinging. Love the softness and comfort of this dress [...].” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Silhouette-Defining Bodysuit That Feels Like Butter PUMIEY Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit $29 See on Amazon Show off your curves without revealing skin with this popular long-sleeved bodysuit. The double layer of buttery-soft fabric is designed to define and sculpt your silhouette while offering maximum comfort and coverage. And because it features a thong bottom, you don’t have to worry about panty lines. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

15 This Satin Skirt Offered In Stunning Shades PRETTYGARDEN Midi Satin Skirt $28 See on Amazon Satin goes a long way when it comes to building a stylish outfit, and this sleek midi skirt is the proof. You’ll find the smooth and shiny fabric as completely irresistible as the comfortable elastic waist. And if you’re looking for flow, the drape on this elegant find doesn’t disappoint. Choose from 20 stunning hues. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Elevated Loungewear Set With An Asymmetrical Top PRETTYGARDEN Asymmetrical 2-Piece Lounge Set $32 See on Amazon Up your loungewear look with this modern tracksuit. The knit fabric feels so soft, and the asymmetrical long-sleeved top’s slim fit serves as the perfect counterpoint to the flowy drawstring bottoms. Throw it on and go — you’ll have a put-together look that will make you want to wear this outfit every chance you get. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 An Expensive-Looking Maxi Dress Made For Moving R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress $35 See on Amazon You won’t be able to sit still in this playful maxi dress that looks so much more expensive than it is. The flowy ruffled tiers were meant for dancing and breezy beachside walks. And the backless smocked bodice will net you so many compliments — it’s that’s good (just check out the rave reviews). Choose from over 30 colors, including a stunning punch red. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 These High-Waisted Jeans That Look Designer Sidefeel Stretchy Wide-Leg Jeans $31 See on Amazon If you’re looking to cut a sleek silhouette, you can’t pass up these chic high-waisted jeans. The button fly and square front pockets give them a designer vibe that looks ultra-expensive, but they’re actually super affordable. Choose from a variety of classic denim blues, and even a peachy hue that will have you immediately hitting Add to Cart. Available sizes: 4 — 18

19 This Stylish 2-Piece Set With A Crop Top PRETTYGARDEN Skirt & Crop Top Set $30 See on Amazon This two-piece set is so stylish and comfortable that it’s not hard to see why so many reviewers are raving over it. Features to love include the sleek crop top with side ruching for a curve-hugging fit, a flowy maxi skirt, and the modern ribbed knit material. Get it in all your favorite colors because you’ll be wearing it everywhere. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Dramatic Curve-Hugging Maxi REORIA Long Lounge Dress $27 See on Amazon It doesn’t get hotter than this bodycon dress. With long sleeves and a dramatic maxi length, it accentuates every single curve without revealing skin. As one shopper explained, “LOVE LOVE LOVE this dress [...]. Its nice quality, soft stretch, ribbed fabric that isnt see through, its comfortable, not grabby clingy but close fitting, perfect slinky length, doesnt get stretched out looking after wearing for 20 minutes.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 This Mini Dress With A Deep V-Neck Blooming Jelly Sweater Dress $0 See on Amazon 0 If you’re a fan of Henley tops, then you’ll love this casual mini dress. It’s made from a ribbed knit fabric that feels so soft and gently clings to the body. A deep V-neckline, complete with oversized buttons, adds an extra touch of sass and style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 This Turtleneck Sweater Dress That’s Perfect For Layering Chang Yun Sleeveless Sweater Dress $33 See on Amazon Whether worn solo or as a base layer under a trendy jacket, this sweater dress is an instant wardrobe MVP. It’s made from a thick knit material and features a wide ribbed hem and turtleneck for extra style. Pair it with boots, heels, and more for a playful look at a budget-friendly price. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 An Elegant Cocktail Dress With A Bodycon Silhouette BTFBM Bodycon Dress $34 See on Amazon Prepare to turn heads in this elegant cocktail dress. Everything from the slim fit to the ruching to the stylish high-neck bodice will make you stand out in a crowd — and have people asking where you got it. It’s up to you whether you tell them you snagged this sleek dress at such an amazing price. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Modern Tie-Dye Maxi Dress With Pockets MakeMeChic Casual Maxi $10 See on Amazon With over 7,000 five-star ratings, you know this dress is going to be a winner. The modern maxi silhouette and tie-dye pattern give it so much style, while the lightweight material, side pockets, and flowy feel make it an ultra-comfy find. And the price tag is kind of too good to be true. Available sizes: X-Small — Small

25 This Highly Rated LBD With Day-To-Night Appeal PRETTYGARDEN Belted Sheath Dress $29 See on Amazon You just found your new go-to little black dress. Between the glowing shopper reviews and fashion-forward details (think ruching and a chic boatneck), you won’t be able to say no to this dress that’s perfect for the office, date night, cocktail parties, and more. Oh, and there’s pockets. Sold. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 This Wrap Sweater With A Plunging Neckline KIRUNDO Wrap Knit V-Neck Sweater $20 See on Amazon You can think of this sweater as an elevated take on your favorite cardigan — it’s just as versatile but a whole lot more stylish. The wrap design and belted waist created a defined silhouette and an eye-catching plunge neckline. Puff sleeves and a soft ribbed knit fabric take it to the next level. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 These Smoking Hot Faux Leather Leggings Leggings Depot High Waist Faux Leather Leggings $19 See on Amazon These faux leather leggings are smoking hot. And by that, I mean they look ultra sleek and cling to the skin but are surprisingly flexible. The wide waistband helps create a smooth silhouette while offering extra support, and it even has a hidden inner pocket for your credit cards. Available sizes: Small — 3X

28 This Button-Down Bodysuit That Fits Like A Glove MANGOPOP Henley Bodysuit $18 See on Amazon This bodysuit offers a classic Henley design (complete with a button-down neckline) and a body-hugging silhouette. The ribbed knit fabric is extra soft and stretchy, making it an extra comfortable find. A double snap closure on the bikini-style bottom makes bathroom breaks a breeze. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Versatile Floral Wrap Skirt That Can Be Styled Up Or Down Yonala Wrap Maxi Skirt $23 See on Amazon This stunning floral skirt features a sweeping slit and an adjustable wrap waist, allowing you to cinch it around your waist and show off your favorite footwear. Plus, the lightweight material gives it an ultra-flowy feel. Wear it as a beach cover-up, an everyday skirt paired with a bodysuit and sneakers, or as a spicy going-out look with a crop top and strappy heels. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30 This Stretchy Maxi Dress Available In So Many Colors & Sizes Wolddress Sleeveless Maxi Dress $29 See on Amazon Nearly 10,000 shoppers have given this maxi dress a five-star rating, and you’re sure to do the same once you slip it on. The first thing you’ll notice is the ultra-soft, stretchy fabric, followed by the casual-chic tank (the straps are adjustable) design. By the time you discover the pockets, you’ll be sold. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

31 This Stylish Blouse With Puff Sleeves EVALESS Long Sleeve Blouse $30 See on Amazon This button-down blouse looks especially hot worn tucked into your favorite high-waisted jeans. And you can even leave the buttons partially undone for an extra dose of heat. No matter how you choose to style it, you’re sure to fall in love with the pleated puff sleeves that add a high-fashion touch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Stunning High-Waisted Skirt With Vintage Charm Chouyatou High Waisted Maxi Skirt $28 See on Amazon This chic skirt will make you feel like a screen siren, turning every head as you walk by. Pleats create a full silhouette and incredible drape, accentuating the cinched waistline. But don’t worry about comfort, there’s elastic at the back and an adjustable tie knot at the front, adding extra style and comfort. Oh, and it has pockets, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 This Gorgeous Wrap Dress With Glowing Reviews Pinup Fashion Wrap Dress $35 See on Amazon Cinch the tie knot at the waist to show off the gorgeous fit and flare silhouette of this highly rated wrap dress. Flutter sleeves and a plunging neckline add a playful touch. “Put it on, fits like a dream. Soft and comfortable. Very attractive,” raved one shopper. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

34 This Slim-Fit Bodysuit With A Racerback REORIA Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit $17 See on Amazon Make any outfit pop with this tempting tank bodysuit. It features a stylish high neckline, deep armholes, and a sleek racerback silhouette. The soft and stretchy material offers comfort and a streamlined fit. A snap closure at the bottom makes it easy to slip on and off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Pencil Skirt With A Peek-A-Boo Slit Verdusa Rib Knit Midi Bodycon Skirt $29 See on Amazon This slinky and sophisticated skirt is so good you’ll want to wear it everywhere. And since it’s not too revealing, you can. The stretchy ribbed knit material and pencil skirt design hug curves, but a below-the-knee hemline adds extra coverage — with a side slit for a little peek-a-boo action. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 This Breezy Dress With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps STYLEWORD Spaghetti Strap Sundress $27 See on Amazon This popular dress is a classic that offers style and just enough skin. The A-line cut accentuates the waist, while the crossover V-neckline reveals a bit of cleavage without going too low. Adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to create the perfect fit for your body. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 This Trendy Top With A Wallet-Friendly Price Tag Strapless Crop Top $15 See on Amazon It’s hard not to fall for this trendy bandeau top. Between the soft ribbed knit fabric, alluring twist knot design, and wallet-friendly price tag, you’ll be hitting Add to Cart before you know it. Pair it with jeans, trousers, or a pair of elevated lounge pants for a chic look that will have you feeling all kinds of good. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — X-Large

38 These Iconic Jeans With So Much Flare Lee Mid Rise Flare Jean $17 See on Amazon These Lee Legendary jeans truly are legendary. They’re made from high-quality denim with a hint of stretch and feature a mid-rise waist and a retro flare, accentuating every curve. Choose from classic denim blues, crisp white, and a midnight black. Available sizes: 0 — 18 (offered in select short and long sizes)

39 A Lightweight Sweater You Can Wear 2 Ways LILBETTER Long Sleeve Loose Criss Cross Back Sweater $32 See on Amazon This playful sweater offers two styling options; wear the crisscross knot facing front or back to reveal a bit of skin. The flip side offers full coverage all the way up to the chic high round neckline. With so many colors to choose from and a budget-friendly price, you might want to grab a few. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Off-The-Shoulder Romper You’ll Wear Constantly ANRABESS One-Piece Romper $30 See on Amazon You just found your new all-occasion romper. The loose yet tailored design and off-the-shoulder neckline make it an ideal outfit for a beachside stroll, date night dinners, or just running errands. Plus, the drawstring elastic waist allows you to adjust it to the perfect fit for maximum comfort and style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 This Slinky Maxi Dress That Looks So Good Under A Blazer PRIMODA Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Maxi Dress $33 See on Amazon If you look up curves in the dictionary, you might see a photo of this ultra-hot dress. The soft and stretchy, full-length (sleeves and all) dress hugs every inch of the body while offering a lightweight and breathable feel. Plus, it’s available in both scoopneck and turtleneck designs. Throw on your favorite oversize blazer and your look is complete. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 These Cute & Comfy Overalls With A Smocked Bodice Dokotoo Wide Leg Overalls $33 See on Amazon Cute and comfort can coexist, and these overalls are proof. The smocked bodice features a sleek slim-fit design while the wide legs offer all the flow and comfort you dream of. Pockets are the icing on the cake, making this jumpsuit pure perfection. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 This Ruffle-Hem Cocktail Dress With A Lot Of Flair AXOSY Midi Bodycon Dress $38 See on Amazon You’ll be looking for an excuse to dance once you slip on this cute dress. It fits like a glove and features a stunning high-low ruffled hem. One shopper raved, “LOVE THIS DRESS! It’s so comfortable [...] and has a sleek classic look with a flair. I am bigger chested and I didn’t have to wear a bra.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 This Irresistible Velvet Maxi Dress II ININ Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress $33.99 See on Amazon Between the gorgeous velvet material, low wrap neckline, and alluring side slit, this maxi dress is simply irresistible. Thousands of shoppers are in love with this hot find, calling it everything from sexy and hot to lightweight and comfortable. Plus, it’s versatile enough to wear for casual occasions or even to your best friend’s wedding. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

45 This Dress With The Perfect Silhouette WEACZZY Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress $34 See on Amazon The cut of this dress is perfect for showing off your shape, from the fitted waist to the stretchy bodice and even the knee-length hem. Wear it to run errands, to the office, and then straight to dinner with friends. And you’ll love the double pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

46 This 100% Cotton Mini Dress With A Peek-A-Boo Waist Shy Velvet Square Neck Mini Dress $35 See on Amazon This adorable dress has a little peek-a-boo waist that’s both stylish and comfy. The crisscross waist and open back panel feature a smocked design, while the skirt features flowy tiers. Oversized puffy sleeves and a modern square neckline finish off the irresistible look. Plus, you’ll love that it’s crafted from 100% breathable cotton. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

47 This Chic ‘90s Maxi With A Mesh Layer MEROKEETY Bodycon Mock Neck Dress $35 See on Amazon This slinky little ‘90s-inspired spaghetti strap maxi dress is super hot, but a mesh layer complete with a mock turtleneck and cute lettuce hem tones it down just enough to make it an outfit you can feel confident wearing just about anywhere. Pick it up in classic colors, and don’t sleep on the sunny yellow hue. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

48 This Polo Maxi With A Royal Vibe MEROKEETY Ribbed Knit Maxi Dress $19 See on Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a causal dress with a Kate Middleton vibe, this timeless sweater dress is for you. It’s made from a soft and stretchy ribbed knit material for a slim fit and features a classic polo shirt bodice design. It looks ultra high-end but is surprisingly ultra-affordable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49 This Spaghetti Strap Dress In A Timeless Print Berydress A-Line Midi Dress $33 See on Amazon Polka dots are so underrated, but this stunning dress is proof that you should actually wear them more. And the classic A-line cut couldn’t be a better match for the timeless print, while the spaghetti straps give it a modern touch. At such a good price, you’ll want to grab it in all your favorite colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

