Move over, Tiffany. There’s a new blue box in town holding the world’s most perfect piece of jewelry... and it’s Kraft Mac & Cheese. The pantry staple already feels like gold to most families — Do you know how many times that blue box has saved me when my kids are starving and I’m exhausted? — but for Mother’s Day this year, you can really feel rich with Kraft Mac & Cheese. Inspired by all the dried pasta necklaces you’ve received for Mother’s Day (or will receive once your kid brings it home from preschool this year), Kraft is introducing a limited edition 14k gold macaroni necklace.

And yeah, it’s as perfect as it sounds.

Collaborating with luxury jeweler Ring Concierge, this surprisingly gorgeous statement piece looks just like a macaroni noodle strung on a delicate 16-inch gold chain. It’s simple, it’s lovely, and it’s such a fun little nod to the many (many, many) boxes of macaroni and cheese you’ve made for your kid and their love of using pasta in crafts.

Major bonus: The necklace is only $25. Starting May 1, you can purchase the jewelry online at RingConcierge.com, and yes — it absolutely comes in a classic Kraft blue box.

Honestly, jewelry is always a nice gift to give the mom in your life, but for Mother’s Day, it can get tricky. Everyone just wants to wrap up a “mama” necklace or ring or something with her children’s birthstones — and that can be great! But I love the sweetness to this Kraft Mac & Cheese necklace and the fun reminder of how the brand has influenced your family and become part of your own lore. I literally make at least two boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese twice a week for my three girls, and it was my own favorite food as a kid. (To this day, there is no better bite than off the wooden spoon, straight from the pot when I make it for my girls.) I love the simplicity of the design, but how much love it really holds for Mother’s Day.

So, whether you’re shopping for the mom in your life or want it for yourself, make sure to grab your Kraft Mac & Cheese gold macaroni necklace while they’re available. And then whip up a box of the real Kraft Mac & Cheese for dinner. It’s the perfect combo.