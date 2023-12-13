Shopping
45 Life-Changing Products On Amazon With Over 4.5-Star Ratings
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It isn’t every day that you come across products that actually enhance your life, but today is one of those days. The list below is jam-packed with Amazon items that’ll truly make life a little better, and each and every one has a near-perfect rating from real shoppers who love them. Whether it’s a
wall hanging planter set to add some greenery to your decor, a folding board to help you (and your partner, ahem) perfectly fold clothes, or a genius puzzle sorting tray to separate the pieces, this list has it all. 01 This Packing Cube Set For Ultimate Travel Organization
Impress yourself with your impeccable packing skills when you use this set of five
organizer cubes. The water-resistant bags are designed to get you through a 14-day trip. There’s a small, medium, large, and an extra-large bag, along with a laundry bag for all your dirty clothes. 02 This Adorably Tiny Bluetooth Speaker With A Retro Design
With this
mini Bluetooth speaker, size doesn’t matter. The palm-sized speaker delivers crisp, distortion-free sound and comes with a lanyard for easing toting. When synced to your smartphone, you have about a 33-foot range, and the battery can last up to 7 hours. Shoppers rave about its quality build and cute design. 03 These Unique & Effective Soap Sheets
These
paper soap sheets are great to take when traveling or camping as they barely take up space and are completely dissolvable. They’re a perfect alternative to bar soap or liquid soap — simply put one in your hand, add water, lather, and rinse. Each of the three included packs in this set comes with 100 sheets. 04 These Sconce-Inspired Night Lights
These
night lights look like tiny adorable sconces, for a classy look for your outlets. The night lights are dimmable and produce soft, glare-free illumination that won’t hurt your eyes at night. A dusk to dawn sensor automatically turns the lights off during the day and on at night. 05 These Chic Wall-Hanging Planters
Add these
wall-hanging planters to any room to enhance the vibe. Once you mount the small glass vases to a wall, fill them with water and place small plants inside. They’re ideal for propagating plants while displaying them as accent pieces. Choose from a two-, four-, or six-pack. One shopper raved, “Installation was extremely easy and surprisingly, the glass holds a good amount of water. The planters look elegant and are extremely sturdy and easy to clean. I get so many compliments when my staff comes to visit my office.” 06 These Genius Sock Clips To Keep Pairs Together
If you struggle with losing socks, or if you are tired of matching them after doing laundry, give this
laundry sock clips a go. Simply place both socks in the stretchable cord and tighten it so they stay together in the wash and are ready to be put away. The pack comes with 20 cords. 07 This Folding Board That’ll Make Your Drawers Neater
If you or someone in your family could use some help folding clothes, this
folding board can produce the mostly perfectly folded T-shirt, towel, and more. Since the folding board is, in fact, foldable, it’s easy to store and to grab when you need it. Shoppers call this tool a “game-changer” and one reviewer noted, “Perfect fold every time. I never thought I would enjoy laundry days. A must if you love keeping things neat with minimal effort.” 08 This Stress-Relieving Fidget Toy For Grown-Ups
Fidget toys aren’t just for kids. This handheld
de-stress roller can help combat anxiety and tension, and may improve focus. The compact roller rotates in your hand and engages your fingers in full motion. One shopper raved, “It rolls so smoothly. Much sturdier [...] than what I was expecting, with a nice weight to it. I haven't put it down since I got it. The quality is great.” Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 8 09 These Rubber Furniture Pads To Prevent Floor Scratches
Prevent your furniture from moving around and scratching the floors with these
nonslip furniture pads. They can hold everything from chairs to tables to couches, and even the heaviest of furniture like pianos and barbecues. The BPA-free rubber squares stay in place no matter what. 10 This Charcuterie Board Set With A Spot For Everything
This
cheese board and knife set comes with compartments for all types of foods. Made of bamboo, the round board is pretty to look at, practical to use, and easy to transport. It features two ceramic serving bowls and three cheese knives — and you can choose from an expandable or non-expandable option. 11 These Swedish Dishcloths That’ll Cut Back On Paper Towels
A great way to stop using so many paper towels is to switch over to these
Swedish dishcloths. Made from biodegradable cellulose fiber and natural cotton, the cloths are ultra-absorbent and an efficient way to clean counters and wipe up spills. The reusable cloths can be washed in the dishwasher or washing machine. You get five in a pack in pretty designs that blend in with your kitchen decor. 12 This Compact Book Light With Near-Perfect Ratings
This
rechargeable book light hooks onto the top or bottom of your book to provide ample reading light without disturbing anyone around you. You can choose from five brightness levels and three color modes to find what works best for your eyes. The battery can last up to 80 hours.
One
shopper raved, “This light is amazing, and I want to buy one for all my book loving friends! As a night owl who shares a bed with a light sleeper, the most important thing for me is the ability to read without disturbing my partner.” 13 This Ultra-Convenient Water Bottle Carrier Bag
With this
water bottle carrier bag, you can hold all your small essentials, including your phone, keys, credit cards, cash, chapstick, and more. Designed for 30- or 40-ounce Stanley tumblers, the neoprene bag is durable and machine washable. It comes with an adjustable strap, a straw cover, and a mini carabiner. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: 2 14 These Laundry Detergent Cup Holders For Less Mess
Since laundry detergent notoriously makes a mess when dispensed, this pack of two
laundry detergent cup holders can save you from the cleanup, as well as save the detergent from being wasted. The holder attaches to the spout of a laundry detergent jug and then you place a small cup on the base to catch the detergent. These are small gadgets that will have an outsize impact on your routine. 15 This Whiskey Glass Set With All The Accessories
Whether shopping for yourself or the whiskey lover in your life, this high-quality
glass set comes with everything you need to enjoy the perfect glass. Included are two lead-free crystal glasses, six whiskey stones in a pine wood storage tray, a set of whiskey cards with cocktail recipes, two slate coasters, and a metal tong. Shoppers rave about the set’s value for the price. 16 This Chic Waffle Weave Shower Curtain That’s Water-Resistant
This
fabric shower curtain gives off luxury hotel vibes. The heavy waffle fabric has been coated to be repellent of water, oil, and stains, and it’s an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. It comes with six rust-resistant grommets and shower hooks for hanging. Plus, the hem is weighted to keep it in place.
One
shopper gushed, “Great material, very quick drying, and totally water repellent — not to mention it looks great and stays firmly in place to cover the entire length of the tub.” Available colors: 24 Available sizes: 13 17 This Stylish Shower Caddy Set That Sticks On & Stays Put
If your shower could use some extra space for your bathing essentials, this chic matte black
shower caddy shelf is the way to go. It has ample space for shampoo, conditioner, face wash, razor, and soap. Instead of suction cups, it uses adhesive to simply stick on — and it can hold up to 20 pounds. It also comes with a separate soap holder for a little extra storage for bars or razors. 18 This Best-Selling Spray To Cover Up Bathroom Smells
With nearly 100,000 ratings to date, this toilet spray deserves immediate consideration. Poop obviously stinks, which is why this
Poo-pourri Before-You-Go spray exists. Give this little bottle a spray (three to five spritzes to be exact) into the toilet before a bowel movement to minimize any odor. There are about 200 uses per bottle. The citrus, lemon, bergamot and lemongrass essentials oils in the formula can help with odors beyond the bathroom, too. 19 This Compact Power Strip That’s Great At Staying Out Of The Way
Whether you want a power strip for travel or for simply keeping cords out of the way, this ultra-compact
power strip can get it done. It offers two USB inputs, three grounded inputs, and one USB-C input. While the power strip is available for the U.S., it also comes in packs suitable for international use within the listing. 20 This Insulated Carrier For Hot Or Cold Casseroles
Now you can show up to the dinner party with food that actually stays hot when you use this
insulated casserole carrier. Plus, it’ll keep your food from spilling during the drive. The water-resistant bag has a large main compartment on the bottom and an expandable top compartment. There’s even a pocket for utensils. 21 This Space-Saving Tank Top & Bra Hanger
Since tank tops can take up too much space in your drawer, this
tank top hanger is the perfect solution. The hanger can fit up to eight tanks, bras, and bathing suits, or up to 16 smaller items like belts or scarves. One shopper noted, “Well built and easy to use. I am a group fitness instructor and needed a way to organize my sports bras. I’ve tried a few other types of hangar, but this one is perfect!” 22 This Essential Wrapping Paper Holder
If you struggle finding a place for all your wrapping paper, do yourself a favor and buy this
wrapper paper holder. It can hold up to 20 standard rolls and has a waterproof design, so even if you store the holder in your garage, the wrapping paper will remain safe from dampness and dust. It even has two side pockets for storing scissors, tape, bows, and more. 23 This Magnetic Fridge Calendar For The Whole Family To See
Keep track of your whole family’s schedule, and make sure they can see it too, with this large
2024-2025 magnetic calendar. Made of paper and measuring 17 by 12 inches, it sticks to your fridge with three magnets. Each month can be ripped off and tossed when it’s over. The calendar features cute holiday designs and has space for notes and a to-do list. If you prefer to hang it somewhere other than the fridge, it also comes with eyelets for stringing up. 24 This Multipurpose Survival Tool That’s Small Enough To Carry With You
With this
multi-functional survival tool, you’ll always have the tool you need on standby. The 12-in-1 tool features a hammer, pliers, serrated knife, saw, wire cutter, prying claw, nail file, bottle opener, and flat and Phillips head screwdrivers. It even comes with a carrying case. 25 This Glam Vanity Makeup Mirror With Touch Controls
With this
lighted vanity mirror, you’ll always have the best lighting to do your makeup. It features nine LED bulbs with daylight settings, adjustable brightness, and 10-times magnification. A smart touch control lets you turn the light on and off and adjust the brightness by touching the sensor on the mirror. And when you turn it back on, it automatically goes back to the brightness level it was at last for convenience. 26 This Smart Light Switch With Over 37,000 Five-Star Ratings
This
smart light switch works as a regular light switch while also allowing you to control the lights by using your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, which is especially ideal when your hands are full. You can schedule a timer so the lights turn off and on while you’re away, and you can monitor your lights from the app. One shopper raved, “These are just so inexpensive compared to what I was spending on other smart switches. I bought a few for closets and changed the switches in the garage.” 27 This Brush For Electronics To Clean Hard-To-Reach Areas
Designed to brush away dirt and dust from electronics like keyboards, computer screens, and smartphones, this
electronics cleaning brush is small but super effective. One side features a silicone wiper while the other side has soft bristles. When it’s not in use, the bristles can retract for storage. 28 This Mini Zen Garden Kit To Bring Some Serenity To Your Desk
Place this
mini zen garden kit on your office desk, book shelf, or anywhere you could use a bit of tranquility. The kit includes everything you need to set up your miniature zen garden, including a tray, white sand, river rocks, a rake, a bridge, and a Buddha figure. 29 This Picnic Blanket With A Convenient Carry Strap
Convenience is key when you’re heading to a picnic or the beach, and that’s exactly what this
picnic blanket provides. The large, lightweight blanket easily folds into a tote with a strap to make it easy to carry around. The material is machine-washable with a waterproof backing, making it perfect for the beach or wet grass. 30 These Bamboo Salt & Pepper Bowls
Ditch the shakers and go for these
bamboo salt and pepper bowls. Not only will they add to the aesthetic of your kitchen countertop, but they provide a large space to hold your spices so you don’t have to worry about refilling them as often. The bowls have a magnetic rotating lid, allowing you to access the contents with one hand. 31 This Absurdly Soft Dog Bed
Your dog will be thoroughly impressed with this calming dog bed. The ultra-plush donut-shaped bed offers cozy support for dogs of all sizes (choose from six sizes within the listing). A nonslip bottom keeps the bed from sliding around, and the entire bed is machine washable.
Available colors: 11 Available sizes: 6 32 This Collapsible Solar Lantern That Doubles As A Phone Charger
Whether you use this
solar lantern for camping or power outages (or both), it gets the job done well. The small, collapsible lantern features three light modes, and it also works as a portable power bank to charge phones. It can be charged via solar power or by using a USB charger — and can run for up to 10 hours. 33 This Convenient Magnetic Knife Strip For Saving Space
Keep your knives in a convenient spot without cluttering your countertop with this stainless steel
magnetic knife strip. It easily attaches to the wall via adhesive, and an impressively strong magnet keeps the knives in place. The strip can hold around five or six knives, depending on their size. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: 2 34 These Plush Slippers That’ll Make Your Feet Very Happy
Your feet deserve some TLC, and that’s what they’ll get with these
fluffy house slippers. Made of soft faux fur with a cross band and open toe design, the slippers are great for year-round wear. The slippers feature a rubber sole for stepping outside, and the insole is made with arch support and high density memory foam. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: 4 35 This Comfortable Magnetic Fanny Pack
This lightweight
running fanny pack has a water-resistant pouch to hold a smartphone along with a separate pouch for things like keys, credit card, and lip balm. The genius magnetic design means you can clip it to your clothing without any straps, making it so comfortable to run with, you’ll barely know it’s there. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: 3 36 This Moon Lamp That Comes With A Remote Control
Perfect for anyone who is fascinated by the moon or just enjoys cool lamps, this
LED night light is a fun and functional addition to a room. You can choose from 16 light colors that can flash, fade, or strobe via the included remote control. And it charges up easily via USB. 37 This Shower Drain Cover That Catches All The Hair
Keep the hair out of your shower pipes when you use this
Showershroom drain protector. The stainless steel protector plug sits inside the drain and collects hair around it, which then can easily be removed. It’s a great way to effortlessly protect your drain from getting clogged. 38 These Protective Gloves For Preventing Cuts In The Kitchen
If you’ve cut yourself with a knife, shredder, or other kitchen tool while cooking dinner one too many times, these
cut-resistant gloves are for you. Stronger than leather, the fiberglass-infused material is machine washable and promises to protect your skin from cuts while offering the right amount of dexterity to cut, slice, and chop. 39 These Time-Saving Herb Scissors
Your time in the kitchen will be cut back tremendously when you use this
herb scissor set instead of a knife to chop. The dishwasher-safe scissors feature five stainless steel blades that are highly effective at cutting herbs. One shopper raved, “I can’t live without these scissors. They cut so much more than I could have imagined.” 40 These Motion Sensor Toilet Night Lights You Shouldn’t Be Living Without
As someone who has placed one of these
LED toilet night lights in every toilet in my house (all two of them), I can safely say that they will enhance your life. Simply place one over the edge of the toilet bowl so you don’t have to turn on any lights when you or your kids need to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. The night lights feature five brightness levels and 16 color options, making it a fun potty training tool, too. 41 This Fairy Light String For Hanging Photos
These
fairy string lights come with 50 clips for hanging photos. The lights are dimmable and can be set to eight different modes. An included remote control allows you to operate the lights at a distance. The lights are battery powered, so an outlet isn’t needed. 42 These Sorting Trays That’ll Take Your Puzzles To The Next Level
If you’re a puzzle aficionado, this
puzzle sorting tray will absolutely make life better. It features eight stackable trays that allow you to separate the pieces based on color, type, or image. It’s also a great way to keep the pieces organized and out of the way when you want to take a break. 43 This LED Grow Light For Keeping Your Plants Thriving
Perfect for indoor plants, this
grow lamp with red and white LEDs is similar to full sunlight at noon. It features a timer with options for 4-hour, 8-hour, or 12-hour on time. It has an option for a 50-watt or 100-watt lamp. And the gooseneck clamp makes it easy to attach to any table, desk, or countertop.
One
shopper raved, “These are my absolute favorite grow lights. They are the only ones I will buy from now on. I’ve tried other brands, and I have to say, these are so far the best I’ve purchased.” 44 These Wool Dryer Balls To Cut Back On Dryer Sheets
There’s no need to use dryer sheets when you use this six-pack of
wool dryer balls. When you use all of the balls together, they work as a natural fabric softener, and also work to reduce wrinkles and decrease drying time. They’re made from 100% New Zealand wool without fragrance or chemicals. 45 This Clean/Dirty Sign For Your Dishwasher
Wondering whether your dishwasher’s contents are clean or dirty every time you open it? Well, thanks to this
affordable kitchen gadget, you’ll always know without having to shout across your house or apartment. It’s magnetic, double sided with “clean” and “dirty” written on each respective side, and fully waterproof.
If you’re looking for more life-changing product ideas, check out
“The 65 Weirdest, Most Clever Things With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews.”