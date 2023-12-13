45 Life-Changing Products On Amazon With Over 4.5-Star Ratings

This rechargeable book light hooks onto the top or bottom of your book to provide ample reading light without disturbing anyone around you. You can choose from five brightness levels and three color modes to find what works best for your eyes. The battery can last up to 80 hours.

One shopper raved, “This light is amazing, and I want to buy one for all my book loving friends! As a night owl who shares a bed with a light sleeper, the most important thing for me is the ability to read without disturbing my partner.”