Cobweb and candy days are almost here, but for some of us, one night of dressing up in a costume just doesn’t cut it. Luckily, with the launch of Little Sleepies’ Halloween collection, you can start celebrating now. The celeb-beloved brand offers mega-soft pajamas and daywear in sizes for the whole family, and this limited-edition collection includes pieces inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas — and you can score pieces from the limited collection on Tuesday, August 15 at 12 p.m. ET. So for anyone out there who’s serious about Halloween, this cute clothing drop just might be a fun way to welcome in the season.

Offering both sleepwear and daytime pieces, Little Sleepies is all about practical clothing that comes in delightful prints kids (and adults) will love to wear. The brand’s signature Lunaluxe bamboo fabric is designed for superior softness and breathability, making it a good choice for anyone with “comfort” at the top of their wardrobe requirement list. The brand’s earned some celebrity fans, too (Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Hilary Duff, to name a few). Each piece comes at a wallet-friendly price point, and in sizes ranging from micro-preemie to adult 3X — that means more than just kids can get in on the fun. Keep in mind, these are limited-edition pieces, so if you like what you see, you might want to snag them now — they may not be around when pumpkin time rolls around again.

Shop Little Sleepies’ Limited-Edition Halloween Collection

1. The Halloween Town Pajamas — Including A Convertible Footie Set For Kids

Whether you’re a kid or kid at heart, these pajamas are perfect for a night on the couch watching Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (or any other movie, for that matter). This adorable print features Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and other Halloween Town characters. For kids, the brand’s Zippy onesie features fold-over cuffs at the ankles — that means you can transform it from a footless romper into a footed sleeper. For sizes under 18 months, fold-over mittens cover the hands to help keep any nail-induced scratches at bay, and double zippers help streamline diaper changes.

2. A Tagless, Snap-Free Pumpkin Sleeper For Your Favorite Pumpkin

Little ones can get in on the fun with this graphic sleeper that’s sweeter than a Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin. The brand’s sleepers are designed for easy-breezy diaper changes, thanks to U-shaped double zippers, and the tagless, snap-free construction is designed to be gentle on sensitive skin.

3. The Creepy-Crawly Shirts In Minimalist Black & Beige

Skulls, black cats, and cauldrons — you’ll find all that and more on these sweetly sinister T-shirts. The print’s hand-drawn illustration style is super charming against the modern black and beige background. Opt for a onesie, or pair one of these tops with the brand’s stretchy black joggers for a witchy (and comfy) outfit.

4. These Halloween Pajamas That Come In Scary (But Not Too Scary) Prints

When it comes to bedtime, kids can have their pick from these frightfully cute pajama prints. For the fearless, you’ll find a print with bats, skulls, and witch hats, and for the kid who’s more about the fun of trick or treating, there’s a print with friendly ghosts, jack-o’-lanterns, and plenty of lollipops and candy corn. The pajamas are available in two-piece sets, as well as the brand’s Zippy romper, replete with long ankle cuffs that can be folded down to transform them into footies.

5. A Jack Skellington Hoodie That’s Perfect For Fall Weather

Brisk autumn days call for this zip-up hoodie, which features pinstripes and a Jack Skellington patch on the chest. Made with the brand’s proprietary bamboo-viscose blend, it’s soft, breathable, and oh-so cozy. Side slant pockets and optional thumbholes work to keep hands and fingers warm.

6. The Skater Dress Inspired By Sally’s Patchwork Look

This cuter-than-cute piece takes its inspiration from Sally’s patchwork-style dress, so little ones can channel everyone’s favorite mad scientist creation. Like most Little Sleepies pieces, this skater dress is made with the brand’s trademarked bamboo fabric blend, resulting in a feel that’s soft, breathable, and gentle on skin. It has a crew neck and a straight-across hem to keep the print looking even.

8. A Swaddle & Knotted Hat Set To Get Infants In On The Fun

Wrap your tiny human up in this Halloween Town-themed swaddle and hat set. Made from buttery soft and stretchy bamboo viscose, the two pieces are designed to be gentle on sensitive skin, as well as cozy but not too hot. The swaddle is versatile, too: Use it as a nursing wrap, car seat cover, burp cloth, or play mat.