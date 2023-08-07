This Adorable Little Tikes Toy Is Selling Out Fast After Going Viral On TikTok

Christmas has come early! Little Tikes introduced a new children’s toy to their classic line-up, and TikTok cannot get enough.

The Little Tikes Story Dream Machine has gone viral on TikTok for its adorable design, multi-faceted features, and unique experience that will surely make every 2023 Christmas gift guide for kids this year.

However, you might want to strike while the iron is hot because this adorable retro-style toy is selling out everywhere!

What is the Little Tikes Story Dream Machine?

After several content creators started posting about the Little Tikes Story Dream Machine they picked up for their kids, users wanted to know just what this toy could do. The Little Tikes Dream machine makes story time comes to life, according to the official website, where children can watch, listen, and read along with classic kid’s stories using their very own mini-movie projector.

The toy is currently retailing for $49.99 online and in stores.

“This unique, fun experience develops beginning reading skills and word recognition and will get kids excited about reading. Includes 3 Little Golden Book® stories: The Poky Little Puppy, Tawny Scrawny Lion, and The Saggy Baggy Elephant and The Poky Little Puppy character that creates more light effects in nightlight mode. Colorful lights and sound effects help each story magically unfold,” the website reads.

The toy also doubles as a white noise machine as well as a nightlight to help kids fall asleep. They can choose to drift off to the narration of their favorite story or five different soothing sounds like crickets chirping or waves crashing.

One of the best features of this little projector for kiddos is that kids can freely grab the handle and take it wherever they please, like a living room sleepover or an overnight stay at the hotel.

“Save the package to take the Story Dream Machine on-the-go, as it includes space for additional storage and a carrying handle,” the website reads.

Little Tikes Story Dream Machine projector books expansion packs

The Little Tikes Story Dream Machine projector comes with three stories with purchase; however, the toy company also sells several expansion packs.

“The always expanding library of story collections offers a great variety to choose from and can be purchased separately,” the website reads.

The expansion book packs for the Little Tikes Dream machine projector includes The Berenstain Bears Adventure Collection, which includes 3 stories and 1 Brother Bear character as well as a Dino collection.

Little Tikes also has book expansion packs with stories from the Day Family Collection, the Colorful Cat collection, the I Love…! Collection, the Magical Creatures Collection, the Go, Go, Vehicles Collection, and the Big Shark, Little Shark Collection.

Each of the book collections are sold separately.

Where to buy the Little Tikes Story Dream Machine

Currently, the Little Tikes website as well as Amazon note they are sold out of the viral toy. However, some Walmart shelves are still fully stocked online as well as in stores.

The Little Tikes website makes it super easy for buyers to search for a Dream Machine in their area by simply entering in their zip code and clicking, “Find Nearby.”

TikTok content creator and mom, Mara Warren, snagged her Dream Machine at Walmart. After her video showcasing the toy went viral, Warren’s comment section blew up with parents fawning over the toy.

“I want this for me, but I want it to read true crime stories,” one user joked.

“The design of it reminds me of 90s toys definitely need this for my son!” another nostalgic user noted.

One user joked, “My kids are 20 & 18. And I watched the whole video 😅”

One TikTok user noted how this toy has similarities to the popular Toniebox toy because of the character figures that come with each book pack.

“it's like the tonibox except the Toni box is just stories n music,” the user noted.

Warren replied, “Yes! Biggest difference is this one has a projector and doesn’t need WiFi to work! We have a tonies box too and love both!!😍”

This couldn’t be cuter. A retro take on screen time that helps develop reading skills? It’s perfect.