Yes, all holidays have their special je ne sais quoi — the excitement of donning a costume before a night of trick-or-treating, taking a big bite of your favorite side at Thanksgiving dinner, and of course, opening a holiday present someone picked and wrapped just for you. But one of the absolute best winter-time traditions is buying everyone in your family fresh, festive PJs and snuggling up on the couch with hot cocoa to watch holiday movies together. And taking pics in your matching family Christmas pajamas makes for such cute memories to look back on year after year.

Here, you’ll find some of the cutest prints and patterns available this year at a variety of price points. (And fortunately, many of these brands are already running big sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.)

Rudolph Matching Family PJs for the Entire Family

Sorry to the Frosty lovers, but the O.G. claymation Rudolph is the best classic Christmas movie from yesteryear. Kohl’s has a collection dedicated to Rudolph (and his red nose) and Clarice, with jersey-style tops and long john bottoms for the whole fam. You can get them in regular or plus sizes, and with nightgown options for kids who prefer that cut to pants and a shirt. The pet and your kid’s favorite doll can get in on the matching, too.

Candy Cane Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

Primary rules at mixing and matching their family Christmas pajamas so everyone looks like a unit without being too matchy-matchy. Their candy cane collection is a cute mix of holiday red and striped prints you can wear year-round, along with little candy cane accents that make the whole ensemble feel festive.

Nutcracker-Themed Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

If you want a pristine, classic, we-just-stepped-out-of-a-Currier-and-Ives-Christmas-print vibe, you need these Nutcracker pajamas from Petite Plume. This is an heirloom-quality brand, so it’s going to cost more than some other options in this list, but you’re getting PJs made with dyed-yarn cotton (and access to a monogramming service through the brand — hello, excellent gift idea).

Hanukkah Matching Family PJs

Rainbow menorahs? Say no more. These Hanukkah family matching pajamas are so fun, and they even include a cozy look for the family pet. Hanna Andersson’s PJs have quite the following for a reason: They’re made with hypoallergenic and eczema-friendly fabrics with sensory-friendly, scratch-free seams.

Classic Red & Green Plaid Matching Family PJs

Old Navy has long been the go-to store for affordable matching family Christmas pajamas, and while there’s definitely more variety in recent years, they still have one of the best price points of any brand out there (also, inclusive sizing). This year, you can even snag fleece blankets in the same print as your PJs for just $5 — cheap enough to throw one in everybody’s stocking.

The Grinch Family Matching PJs

You will want to touch these pajamas — sans 39-and-a-half-foot-pole — so you can feel just how soft they are. The adorable family-matching Christmas set features classic illustrations of the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, red piping on the trim, and a price tag you really can’t beat.

Luxury Matching Red Star Pajamas

Some families just want to take a quick Instagram picture of their matching jammies and move on with the holiday festivities. Other people want a set of sleepwear that will last through the winter and then on to multiple years. These Mason Grey jammies really feel like something special. They’re cut really well, they’re soft and thick, and they are warm without sleeping hot. Honestly, they’re just my favorite pair of jammies. If you’re looking for a matching jammie splurge, look no further.

Fair Isle Family Matching Christmas Pajamas

If organically grown cotton construction and eco-friendly materials matter to you, Bedhead PJs is a brand that will draw you right in. If you’ve never thought about those things but want super soft, stretchy pajamas your family can snooze and snuggle in, these will still do the trick quite nicely. Fair Isle prints are so festive and wintry this time of year, and theirs is really sweet.

Milk & Cookies Bamboo Family Holiday Pajamas

If you’re tired of some of the more standard holiday patterns that we see every year but still want a traditional theme, these milk-and-cookie-patterned jammies from Bellabu Bear fit the ticket. Made with soft bamboo perfect for sensitive skin, the high-quality pajamas offer hand-drawn designs that are whimsical and fun. And the really simple and classic cut of the pajamas makes them a crowd-pleaser for everyone in the family.

Christmas Tree Matching Family Pajamas

Here's another super-soft bamboo option that will keep your family cozy with warm but breathable material. This is a great option if you're looking for relaxed-fit bottoms for the adults and cute Henley-style tops. You've got to love their patterns, too — the simple trees are lovely, but they also have others to choose from, including red and green checkers, Christmas plaid, snowflakes, and wreaths.

Gingerbread Family Matching Christmas Pajamas

But what if you’re a proud beige mom? Don’t worry; we picked out some matching pajamas for you in a delightful gingerbread pattern, and there are quite a few good options at Forever French. Made with a 95% bamboo, 5% spandex blend, it’s super soft with just a little bit of stretch. And the jammies come in a larger variety of choices than some other family pajama companies; for example, women can choose from a sleep dress, shorts and a tank, or long sleeves and pants. Men also have a choice of long sleeves with pants or shorts and a T-shirt.

Whatever print you choose, these matching family holiday PJs are sure to make your snuggling season extra merry and bright.