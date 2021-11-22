Christmas is all about traditions and nostalgia. That’s why you probably eat the same meal every year and celebrate with the same people. Of course, each family has its own spin on the festivities. Some enjoy spending Christmas Eve playing board games. Others take the same picture coming down the stairs every year on Christmas morning. Those traditions are precious, and you savor every one of them — even if you always lost at Monopoly or had your “awkward phase” immortalized in family Instagram photos. One of our favorite traditions? Piling together on the couch in a giant cuddle-puddle to stay cozy and warm while we watch our favorite ’90s Christmas movies.

When we were growing up, the movies that qualified as classics were the films our parents watched when they were younger, like White Christmas, or even ’80s Christmas movies like A Christmas Story. Now, though, the movies that came out during our childhood are the “new classics.” And, let’s be real, that works out pretty well right now since the ’90s are having a second heyday (uh, Gen Z’ers — we were ’90s kids first!). It all makes us pretty nostalgic for the films we watched on repeat during the holiday season and that we now want our kids to think are, *ahem*, da bomb.

If that sounds like you, then get ready to bookmark this page for a bunch of super-fly ’90s Christmas movies. Booyah!

The Very Best ’90s Christmas Movies

1. Home Alone (1990)

20th Century Fox

When bratty Kevin McCallister’s family flies to Paris without him, he’s suddenly the man of the house. That’s all well and good until The Wet Bandits target his neighborhood for a giant Christmas heist. We came for the scream, stayed for the hysterical boobie traps, and watched Home Alone a million more times for the sweet old neighbor’s redemption story.

2. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

20th Century Fox

Kevin just can’t catch a break! This time our guy ends up alone in New York City, where he stays in a posh hotel and befriends a homeless woman. But, of course, he also runs into The Wet Bandits and finds a way to take ’em out again.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? Can’t it be both?! This dark and beautiful Tim Burton stop-motion classic has a little something for everyone, whether you consider yourself a “spooky mama” or a “festive mama.” We’re basic — we consider ourselves both and watch it for both holidays.

4. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Walt Disney Home Video

We were young when B&TB came out, but the French accents, romantic castle, and giant freaking library embedded themselves into our hearts and minds. This Christmas visit to our favorite library castle was exactly what we needed. And we still go back and watch it any time we can.

5. The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

OK. Don’t watch this with your kids. We were *counts on fingers*, like, 12 when this film was released, so we never saw it during the original hubbub. However, it’s a solid “girls night” option during the holiday season. Your mom loved it in the ’90s, and you’ll love it now.

6. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

20th Century Fox

Is that Matilda? Why, yes. Yes, it is. In this film, she plays a prim and proper little girl who may or may not have a hard time believing that Santa exists. It’s so sweet and, bonus, there’s a bit of romance in it, too.

7. All I Want For Christmas (1991)

Paramount Pictures

Guys, it’s teeny tiny Thora Birch! Once again, playing the little sister. This time, a brother and sister work together to hoodwink their divorced parents. It’s a bit Parent Trap-meets-Santa… and we love it.

8. The Muppets’ Christmas Carol (1992)

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

If The Muppets are involved, it’s going to be good, right? We’re not big fans of the played-out classic Christmas Carol story. We will, however, watch anything starring Kermie, Piggy, and Animal.

9. The Santa Clause (1994)

Buena Vista Pictures

Chonky Tim Allen. What else do you need to know here?

10. Jack Frost (1998)

Warner Bros.

In full disclosure, this is one of those heartwarming Christmas movies that’s also kinda sad. But it’s worth the tears! Michael Keaton stars as Jack Frost, a rocker who had a habit of blowing off his wife Gabby (Kelly Preston) and their son Charlie (Joseph Cross) in pursuit of rock glory. Through a tragic and then magical turn of events, though, he gets a second chance. The catch? He’s now a snowman.

Other Awesome ’90s Christmas Movies

We love Christmas movies, OK? If you make it through all of those, give these other ’90s Christmas movies a spin, too.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998) Mixed Nuts (1994) Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990) Jingle All the Way (1996) While You Were Sleeping (1995) A Season for Miracles (1999) The Nutcracker (1993) Christmas Every Day (1996) Unlikely Angel (1996) If You Believe (1999) The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) Santa and Pete (1999) It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown (1992) Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999) Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too (1991) Frosty Returns (1992) Annabelle’s Wish (1997) To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992) The Nutcracker Prince (1990) Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Not-Quite-Christmas-But-Not-NOT-Christmas-Movie Honorable Mention

Mighty Ducks! We can’t remember seeing a single Christmas tree in Mighty Ducks. But we do know that the peewee hockey season lasts from late September until late March. With that in mind, this favorite ice skating film totally falls in as a Christmas movie, right? Especially since it’s cold and snowy. For what it’s worth, if we thought we could get away with it, we’d include Mighty Ducks at the very top of our list — we love Charlie and the gang just that much.