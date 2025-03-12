Meghan Trainor Wants You to “Toss Like This,” and Honestly, We’re Listening

If laundry had an official motto, it would be “never-ending.” No matter how much you wash, dry, and fold, there’s always another pile looming. And let’s be honest, dealing with heavy detergent jugs, sticky spills, and that dreadful moment when you realize you forgot to switch the load (again) is not exactly the highlight of anyone’s day. But what if laundry didn’t have to be such a drag? Enter Meghan Trainor, the queen of catchy bops and now, our official laundry hype woman.

Meghan Trainor: Pop Icon Turned Laundry Guru

Meghan Trainor has teamed up with Arm & Hammer Power Sheets to make laundry a little less painful and a lot more fun. Her new song, “Toss Like This,” is basically an anthem for laundry-doers everywhere, and honestly, we’re here for it. Between mom life, music-making, and TikTok dominance, she knows all about maximizing efficiency, and these detergent sheets are all about that same energy. Plus, she’s taking on the role of “Re-Trainor,” because let’s face it, we could all use a little re-training when it comes to simplifying chores.

So, What’s the Big Deal About These Detergent Sheets?

Arm & Hammer Power Sheets are the upgrade your laundry routine didn’t know it needed. Instead of dealing with giant, unwieldy bottles, these pre-measured sheets let you just toss and go. No mess, no spills, no measuring. Here’s why they’re a total game-changer:

No more lugging around bulky jugs — perfect for small spaces, busy moms, and anyone who’s over the struggle.

— perfect for small spaces, busy moms, and anyone who’s over the struggle. Eco-friendly perks — less plastic waste, recyclable packaging, and a feel-good factor with every load.

— less plastic waste, recyclable packaging, and a feel-good factor with every load. Cold water approved — save on energy while still getting fresh, clean clothes.

— save on energy while still getting fresh, clean clothes. Gentle options available — because baby laundry is already overwhelming enough.

Is This the Future of Laundry?

We’re calling it now: detergent sheets are about to be the new normal. They’re easier, cleaner, and actually make laundry less of a dreaded task. So why not make the switch? Toss a sheet, turn up Meghan Trainor, and reclaim a little more time for yourself. Or at the very least, cut down on detergent spills. Either way, it’s a win.