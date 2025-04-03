If your tween has a birthday coming up, and topping their list was something called a “Pink Palm Puff,” you’re not alone. If you looked it up, only to be astounded by the $89 price tag, well, you remain in good company.

Pink Palm Puff hoodies are the newest must-have status symbol among middle school girls. The plush, embroidered hoodies (notably, with no strings — the tweens aren’t doing strings in their hoodies these days) feature beachy scenes and inspirational phrases on the back, and a palm tree logo on the front — and, yes, they go for a hefty $89.

The brand also sells sweatpants (which, to be totally honest, look comfy AF), and cotton pajama sets, although they’re currently sold out. The hoodies, however, are the hot ticket item.

So, what makes Pink Palm Puff hoodies the it-girl accessory?

What is Pink Palm Puff?

Lily Balaissas founded the Pink Palm Puff brand in 2023, at just 15 years old (with some help from her father, Linus Balaissas, who serves as the company’s president). The Toronto teen was inspired by her own love for hoodies, and her generation’s penchant for casual, comfy fashion.

"If you looked in my closet, there were hundreds of hoodies; I would say I would call myself a hoodie fanatic, honestly," Balaisis told Business Insider. "I just had so many hoodies that was something that I truly loved, something that all my friends truly loved and something that I feel like I could be able to translate well into a business."

Translate, it did. The brand currently boasts 371,000 followers on Instagram, and over 565,000 on TikTok, as well as the truest marker of success: dupes. In searching for Pink Palm Puff, you can easily find countless knock offs from Amazon, Temu or Shein, calling themselves something like “Teen Girls Casual Vacation Style Tropical Slogan Print Drop Shoulder Loose Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt.”

What is “preppy” style for tweens?

Pink Palm Puff hoodies are the embodiment of the “preppy” style trend that tweens are currently obsessing over.

No, not “preppy” in the Princess Diana, Blaire Waldorf, J. Crew catalogue way. Gen Z’s definition of the style is more coastal, casual and colorful, while retaining the original price tag — like if Blaire Waldorf had a cousin who skipped out on NYU to spend summers surfing in Malibu.

Remember VSCO girls, with their friendship bracelets and Birkenstock sandals? Yup, that’s today’s “preppy.” And, with their bright colors and beachy themes, Pink Palm Puff hoodies are certifiably preppy.

What is the Pink Palm Puff unboxing moment?

An integral part of the Pink Palm Puff experience is the TikTok-perfect unboxing moment. Really, they have a whole section on their website dedicated to it.

When you order from Pink Palm Puff, your hoodie arrives packaged like a luxury handbag, in a custom branded box and wrapped in a dust bag. The whole production makes it perfect for a viral TikTok moment.

So, should you buy your tween a Pink Palm Puff hoodie? Well, it’s up to you. The sweatshirts are probably a passing trend, like Stanley cups and Hydroflasks before that. But, hey, if you have the $89 to spare, why not put a rare smile on your middle schooler’s face?