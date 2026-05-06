You know what I’m officially tired of? Feeling like a slob during the summer. For the longest time, I relied on oversized t-shirts or tank tops that made me feel meh and yoga pants or shorts to get me through all the summer fun with my kids. And while that’s fine if it works for you, it absolutely was not working for me — and I had to make a switch.

Skirt sets are officially my summer uniform, and I’ve rounded up some of my faves to inspire other moms.

I’ve always been a skirt girl, but sometimes finding the right top for a skirt is just more work than it needs to be. But when I realized how many cute sets there are — a matching top and a matching skirt/skort — I knew this was the way. These matching skirt sets make me feel put together, are light and easy to wear for summer, and work well for whatever activity we get into, whether it’s heading to the beach, the library, or to get ice cream. And because they’re full sets, I just hang them all together in the closet and grab it in one swoop.

Some of these may feel a little “fancier” than the others, but the mission is the same: make getting dressed in the summer easier and more fun.

The Perfect Tank & Maxi Set lohnr Verona Two-Piece Maxi Skirt Set $78 $58 see on lohnr I love a high-waist maxi skirt paired with a cropped top, and this Verona two-piece set from Lohnr is just so good. It comes in three colors, and a bunch of customer reviews say they own all of them because the set is just that good. The fabric is super smooth and drapey, so you could easily dress this up and down all summer. Bonus: It’s a great price for a two-piece set.

The Sweetest Cotton Set Gap Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Skirt $89.95 see on gap The sweetest A-line cotton skirt with a matching loose tank? Yes, please. You do have to buy the top and skirt separately (the top is the same fabric and pattern at $59.95), but it’s worth it for this perfect summery set. It’s easy to wash and wear, and will look cute with everything from tennis shoes and flats to sandals and wedges. This is definitely a throw-it-on-and-go outfit, and we all need more of those on summer vacation.

The Coziest Skirt & Top Set Glamaker 2-Piece Skirt Set $35.99 See on Amazon Now this is a summer mom uniform if I ever saw one. The color “coffee beige” is the perfect neutral for whatever you’re doing, and I’m obsessed with the rugby collar, the V-neck, and the slits in the skirt. This is a knitted material with some stretch to it, has pockets, and can be dressed up or down. It honestly has great reviews, too — over 250 people have reviewed this outfit, and it has 4.4/5 stars.

This Wrap-Style Skirt Set Lulus Rust Brown Floral Print 2-Piece Midi Dress $72 see on lulus How darling is this floral two-piece set from Lulus? It has a cropped tank — with adjustable straps — and a wrap-style skirt with smocking in the back for added comfort. It’s such a great date night look for summer, and I feel like every single person I know would look hot as hell in this.

The Fancier Skirt Set You Need Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Pleated Maxi Set Skirt $95 see on abercrombie & fitch For a slightly fancier look, try this high-rise pleated maxi skirt from Abercrombie. It comes in three different colors/patterns, but the yellow is just beyond gorgeous. (The matching top is a strapless piece that zips up the back for $65.) The fabric is a faux silk with an elastic waist, and it has a sewn-in lining, so you don’t have to worry about sweat or the skirt clinging to you. Honestly, the skirt is pretty enough to wear with whatever top you have in your closet, too, but as a set, this feels like a high-end, fancier look.

A Classic Button-Down Skirt Set Shein Women's Solid Color Casual Top + Skirt Set $26.99 $19.79 See On Shein Button-down skirts are classics for a reason, and this casual top-and-skirt set from Shein really makes me want one in every single color. The skirt is super light and flowy, but the structure of the buttons gives that classic skirt feel. And the top being loose makes it easy to have a more styled bottom without feeling like you’re too overdone for a summer day out.

The Perfect Vacation Skirt Set BEAUDRM 2-Piece Textured Halter & Skirt Set $38.99 See on Amazon The way I want to be wearing this on the beach with a drink in hand is unreal. From Amazon, this two-piece textured halter-and-skirt set comes in a bunch of colors and has some pretty great reviews. Some did say it’s a little bit see-through, so depending on what you wear under the halter top (if anything at all!), you might need to adjust. The skirt has a high, sexy slit, and the whole thing just looks like it’s meant to show off your body in the best way.

The Easiest Skirt Set For Chasing Kids American Eagle AE It Knit Skort Set $39.95 $19.97 see on american eagle I loved skorts as a kid, and now I really love skorts as a mom to kids. Like, I need to be able to chase these children, you know? American Eagle understood the assignment with this sweet knit skort set. The top is sold separately (for just $14.95), and both the skort and top come in a ton of colors. There’s plenty of stretch in the knit material, and the little slit is just enough to make you feel like the hot mom you are.

A Free People Dupe Shein 2-Piece Cotton Activewear Set $26.98 See On Shein If you love a good Free People dupe, you’ll want this two-piece cotton activewear set from Shein. The reviews specifically call it out as an FP wannabe, and the shape of the tank (and that high slit!) makes this super flattering for everyone. I love that it doubles as loungewear while still looking cute enough to be out and about.

The Preppiest Skort Set Meyhad Color Blocked Skort Set $37.99 See on Amazon I love a bold color with a retro, preppy white trim, and this Meyhad blocked matching set from Amazon is just too good. It all comes together so well, and the whole set is made from a cotton/polyester blend with just enough spandex for some stretch and give. The skort has pockets, and both the skort and top have the most relaxed fit. Throw it on and head to the park, the library, a barbecue — wherever.

The Prettiest Midi Skirt Set Old Navy Smocked Waist Midi Set Skirt $39.99 $19.99 see on old navy I have a million Old Navy midi skirts, and they’re always so great. I especially love this smocked waist midi set skirt (you can purchase the top separately for $14.99). It’s the most relaxed A-line fit, and with all the smocking, you know it’s super easy to pull on and look fully put together for the day.

The Pool Side Skirt Set Altar'd State Pool Side Striped Sweater Set Skirt $64 see on altar'd state The colors of this adorable striped pool-side skirt set from Altar’d State remind me of a beach cabana, and it’s just such a vibe. It’s a knit material with easy pull-on, and you can purchase the top separately (it’s a tank for $58). I love the fringe detail and think this would look especially cute with some wedges or tennis shoes.

The Athletic Skirt Set Casly Lamiit 2-Piece Athletic Skort Set $35.99 See on Amazon With over 900 reviews and a 4.4/5 star rating, you know this Casly athletic skort set has to be good. It comes in a ton of colors, has pockets in the skort, and a sleeveless tank for the ultimate comfy, athletic-vibe set. A bunch of the reviews mention how soft the fabric is, and that it’s perfect for running errands or going on vacation. A pair of flip-flops or tennis shoes would be perfect.

A Casual Skirt Set With T-Shirt Vibes Shein Emery Rose 2-Piece Outfit $25.59 $15.97 See On Shein If you want a skirt set that gives music-fest vibes — but is still perfect for chasing kids — try this Emery Rose two-piece outfit from Shein. It comes in a ton of different colors, and the reviews say it’s a super lightweight wear that looks great with either the top cropped or tucked into the skirt.

The Soft Eyelet Skort Set Target Wild Fable Mini Eyelet Set Skort $25 see on target Another skort, hurray! This Wild Fable eyelet mini skort is just darling. The yellow is so pretty, and you can grab the matching top for just $25. The top has a few buttons and a cinched bottom, and the skort is fully elastic for extra comfort.

The Sweetest Striped Set Target Clearlove 2-Piece Striped Skirt Set $62 $41.99 see on target Another striped set, but I especially love the looseness of the skirt and top in this one. It all just flows so beautifully, and feels like a dressier version of other skirt and top sets. It has an elastic skirt, but the top buttons down the back, so it’s a nice mix of formal and comfort.