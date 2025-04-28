18 Splurge-Worthy Beauty Products For The Mom Who Wants To Treat Herself

Mother’s Day is coming, which means it’s time to buy gifts for your own mom, sister, mother-in-law, grandma, friends... you know, everyone but yourself. We say no more. Nope, this year we say to hell with that little twinge of guilt when you put something for yourself in the cart while out shopping for everyone else, and down with the expectation that you should only spoil the other moms you love. Between the tedium of keeping your house functioning, the stress of raising kids, your actual full-time job, and the relentless news cycle wearing on you, you absolutely deserve to indulge in something new that’s just for you.

If you’re like me, someone who hoards any and all gift cards she gets for Mother’s Day like a dragon sitting on a pile of gems, here are some of the Scary Mommy editors’ favorite beauty and skin picks to spend them on.

01 An Addictive Gourmand Fragrance Sephora Kilian Paris Angels Share Eau de Parfum $275 see on sephora I got a sample of this with a Sephora order and was immediately in love (if you like gourmand scents, you will flip for this). I wore it to my birthday dinner, and when we asked the waitress to take a photo of our group, she said, “Sure, but who smells like a sexy cinnamon roll?” And the whole table of my friends proceeded to be like “Yes, who smells so good?!” So yeah, I've coveted a full-sized bottle ever since. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

02 A Cult Classic Lip Balm Sephora Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 see on sephora Look, I used to be a drugstore Chapstick girl, but now I know: No one should be without this stuff. It is pricey for something you slather on your lips and then go to bed in, but this stuff lasts. It smells delicious, goes on so smoothly, and a little goes a long way. My son has threatened to take my jar from me, and I'm honestly not even that mad about it. I GET IT. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

03 A Complexion Product That Deserves All The Hype It Gets Sephora Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Bronzing Drops with Peptides $39 see on sephora Listen, the Sephora tweens know what they are talking about because these drops are absolute magic in a bottle. I add a couple of drops of this with the Drunk Elephant moisturizer, and I look like an actual alive human instead of a zombie mom! — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

04 A Facial Mist For Instant Moisture Thrive Causemetics Moisture Flash Conditioning Toner Mist $36 see on thrive causemetics I first got this as a gift, and when I went to repurchase it myself and saw it was almost $40, I didn't even hesitate. They got me good! Misting my face with this stuff first thing in the morning wakes me right up and brings life back to my skin — and I promise, the bottle lasts a while. Justify it! — Megan LaCreta, Associate Editor, Social

05 Bougie Floss (Yes, It’s A Thing) biom Silk Expanding Dental Floss $10 see on biom Flossing sucks, but what if you felt like you were pampering yourself? I absolutely love this silk dental floss from Blöm, which I swear gets my teeth so much cleaner than the stuff you buy at the grocery store. It's also pretty and more fun to use. The glass bottle, which takes refills, also makes it better for Mother Earth. Yes, $10 for a bottle is a lot for floss, but it's completely worth it to me to make those two minutes of my life feel a little more spa-like. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

06 A Little Something To Make You Glow Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer $52 see on ole henriksen Every time I wear this moisturizer, someone comments on how I'm "glowing." It's the perfect thick, non-greasy moisturizer and absolutely loaded with vitamin C (your face smells like a perfect Christmas orange) to give you this extremely soft, supple, and bright skin. I swear, it fixes everything, even my puffy under-eyes on sleepy mornings, and I can almost *feel* the glow tingling off of my skin. Did I mention it smells fantastic? — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

07 A Luxe Eye Mask For Better Zs Dore & Rose Silk Sleeping Mask $65 $45 see on dore & rose When I tell you I have never loved an eye mask more! This little beauty by Dore + Rose is made from soft mulberry silk, so it feels like pure heaven on my face. I love that it doesn't rub the bridge of my nose in a weird way, which is a problem I've frequently had with other eye masks. Plus, it's just pretty! — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

08 One Serum To Rule Them All Danucera Mega Serum $165 see on danucera This serum has all kinds of good things in it — squalane! niacinamide! vitamin C! a ton of natural extracts! — and it shows. At $165, this stuff is the very definition of splurge, but boy oh boy does it work. My skin looks radiant when I use it, and I swear my wrinkles look less pronounced. — Kate Auletta

09 An Elevated Shampoo & Conditioner Situation Arey The Shower Duo $80 see on arey A fancy shampoo and conditioner for us middle-aged folks who just want to keep our hair as healthy as possible? Yes, please! I love these bottles by Arey, which feel, smell, and work great. Some people report fewer gray hairs after consistent use, and while I haven't seen that, my hair is definitely softer and stronger at the same time. — Sarah Aswell

10 A Lip Treatment That’ll Have You Hooked Doll10 Peptide Bounce Balm Lip Treatment $24 See On Doll 10 I rarely spend $20+ on a lip balm, but this will absolutely be added to regular rotation for me. It's tinted, and the colors are so pretty — soft and subtle, yet definitely noticeable. But what really seals the deal for me is how hydrating it is! Between the peptides and replenishing tsubaki, avocado, vitamin E, and rosehip seed oils, my lips look plump and never flaky. — Julie Sprankles

11 The Grownup Exfoliator You’ve Been Searching For Elemis Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator $78 see on elemis This scrub is my holy grail! I use it about once a week — one tube has lasted me, like, two years — and it gets rid of all the gross dead skin and makes my skin feel so soft. Plus, I love the feeling of the cellulose beads (sourced from spruce tree, nbd) on my face. — Katie Garrity

12 A Body Wash That Smells Like Expensive Hotel Shower Products Necessaire The Body Wash $38 see on necessaire If you want a splurge-y product that’ll make your showers feel more like you’re pampering yourself and less like you’re checking a chore off the list, I highly recommend the Necessaire body washes. They make me feel clean without stripping my dry skin, and they smell so, so luxe. The eucalyptus scent reminds me of the products you’d find in your bathroom at a bougie resort, and the olibanum is an elevated vanilla option (and my personal favorite). — Katie McPherson

13 A Rich Hydrating Duo For Softer Skin Lautir The Duo Body Creme & Polish $100 $80 see on lautir If you deal with dry skin, I urge you to try this set. I have to put on lotion and body oil every single day, or my legs will try to flake right off my body. The scrub is nourishing, adding so much hydration to the skin while buffing away the old stuff that needs to go. The body creme is loaded with shea butter, so it smells fantastic and actually gives me lasting moisture. As someone with tattoos, I also love how rejuvenated this makes them look. — Katie McPherson

14 A Skin Tint With Skincare Ingredients Baked In Typology Tinted Face Serum With Vitamin C + Aloe Vera $44.90 see on typology My mom is not a makeup person, but when she asked for a skin tint for special occasions last Mother's Day, this one won big. It's light coverage, so it doesn't look or feel cakey on your face. Plus, it contains vitamin C and aloe vera, so it's practically skin care, too. As much as it doesn't feel like makeup, makeup lovers would most definitely appreciate it as well. — Megan LaCreta

15 A Sugar Scrub That Gets The Job Done Evie & Kay Nourishing Body Scrub $18 $14.98 see on evie & kay Once a week, I make sure to add a full scrub down when I shower. I love to just exfoliate and get off all that dead skin. This Evie & Kay scrub isn't messy and doesn't leave my skin feeling like it has a weird filmy layer on it like some other scrubs I've tried. — Katie Garrity

16 A High-End Moisturizer To Target Melasma Rothea Resilience Cream $59 $34 see on rothea This moisturizer was created with moms in mind (it’s actually inspired by the founder’s own mother). It’s intensely hydrating and targets wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, but also aims to reduce the appearance of melasma. So, if you’re looking for ways to finally kick yours off your face postpartum, you’ll enjoy knowing this moisturizer — which legit rivals my holy grail one — is helping chip away at it. — Katie McPherson

17 A Deeply Hydrating Body Oil Formulary 55 Jasmine & Marigold Nourish Daily Body Oil $30 see on formulary 55 I really love a good body oil. During the day, I prefer to wear something sort of subtle and unisex that helps whatever scent I'm wearing last. At bedtime, I love something more indulgent and feminine! I have Formulary 55's Jasmine & Marigold body oil, which definitely fits the bill, but I'm dying to try the Sea Salt & Sage. — Julie Sprankles

18 *The* Dry Skin Cure You’ve Been Waiting For N8iV Beauty Móyla "Moon" Polish Exfoliant $80 see on n8iv beauty Again, dry skin girlies, this is a product not to miss. This exfoliant is gentle yet effective at buffing away flakes and dryness on the surface of my skin, but the oils in the formula hydrate as they go, making my face feel nourished instead of stripped and tight. It has a slightly medicinal fragrance I can’t get enough of, and a little goes a very long way. I also love that this brand was founded by a Native American woman who uses each product as an opportunity to educate the world about her tribe’s history and customs. — Katie McPherson

So, what will you add to cart for yourself or your loved ones this Mother’s Day?