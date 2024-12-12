30 Gifts For Moms Happily In Their Homebody Era

There comes a point in every mom’s life when she craves the quiet comfort of home. Or, hell, maybe there’s no such thing as quiet in her home — maybe it’s the cozy chaos of being surrounded by the people she loves dearly and all the sentimental bric-à-brac she’s collected over the years that she longs for whenever she has to leave the house. But whether it’s a mood she slips into daily or just something she feels creeping into her bones more and more every year, your favorite mom can probably relate. She’s leaning into her homebody era. Her Ma Ingalls mode. She’s perfectly content to spend an entire weekend with a cleared social calendar and nothing to do but be home with her soft whims and solitary hobbies.

When you spend a lot of time at home, though, you need a carefully curated selection of things to do. It’s possible (and likely even) that she went all in on the pandemic sourdough trend and is starting to experiment with more breadmaking. She could be a gamer mom whose favorite form of dissociation is competing with other gamer moms online.

No matter what her homebody era looks like, you’ll find something to suit it here.

Arty Puzzles

Puzzles are truly a classic when it comes to homebody-ing, but Apostrophe Puzzles turn the activity into a literal art form — these museum-quality jigsaw collections celebrate the work of contemporary artists of color, with each puzzle based on an original painting. They are stunning. This Black-owned, woman-led brand empowers its artists, with each receiving 12% of every puzzle purchase.

Candles, Candles, and More Candles

One of the great simple pleasures of life is watching the flicker of candlelight when you’re all bundled up with nowhere to be. Bath & Body Works has so many iconic scents, including their holiday collection, so you shouldn’t have a hard time finding something she’ll want to keep burning in the background until the wicks disappear.

A Lighted Planter for Your Little Green Bébés

If you haven’t already been inducted into the cult of plant moms, join us — you’re gonna love it. Once you’re officially part of the club, you’ll quickly realize that you relish showing off all your little plant bébés. These planters let you give *Katniss Evergreen* the spotlight she deserves, but the gentle glow isn’t the only draw of the LED light. It also stimulates photosynthesis to help your plant grow big and strong, and you can conveniently adjust the settings from anywhere with the remote control and app. So, the Blüme Light Planter is pretty and practical.

A Set of Stunning Whiskey Glasses

When you spend a lot of time at home, there’s just something so satisfying about surrounding yourself with beautiful things. Bonus points if those beautiful things also happen to serve an actual purpose, like these gorgeous Awaz whiskey glasses. The artfully created tumblers feature lead-free crystal-clear glass with a 24k gold rim and fade-free dishwasher-safe engraving that depicts the whiskey-making process. They make great conversation pieces, and you can feel good about buying them — Awaz (which means “voice” in Hindi) believes in amplifying the legacy and stories of women in whiskey, and the proudly woman-owned and operated company gives back a portion of proceeds to nonprofits working towards women’s economic environment.

A “Crunchy Ice” Maker

Crunchy ice, nugget ice, Sonic ice... whatever you call it, the reality is the same: We all want it. This is the kind of gift that will put you on the “best gift-givers” map, promise. NewAir’s Countertop Nugget Ice maker is portable and compact, too, unlike nugget ice makers of old that were practically fridge-sized. It’s capable of churning out 25+ pounds of chewable nugget ice daily, making it the gift that really does keep on giving.

A Coloring Book Just for Them

Why should kids have all the fun? Coloring has been proven to promote mindfulness and relieve stress in people of all ages. This book lets Mom join artist Johanna Basford on a gorgeous floral adventure. Speaking from personal experience, filling in floating gardens and delicate toadstools can keep a homebody happily entertained for hours.

A Good Pair of House Slippers

Walking around your house means you don’t have to wear shoes, which in turn means your feet sometimes get cold. But if you have pets, wearing socks isn’t always an option (you never realize how much dog hair you can’t see until it accumulates on the bottom of your feet). The solution: House slippers! You can never go wrong with Minnetonka for quality, and knowing how much the brand pours back into the Native American community just makes me want to buy a pair of these (super cute and cozy) Cerise slippers in every color.

A Warming Eye Mask

Moms may or may not be guilty of sometimes spending a little too much time scrolling on our phones or watching TV when we find an empty block of time. And while that’s our prerogative (there’s nothing wrong with a little mindless entertainment), it can take a toll on the eyes. These single-use steam eye compresses feel so good when your eyes are dry or tired. The heat also works wonders for inflammation, so it’s a double-win.

A Book to Level Up Breadmaking

Homebodies have a special fondness for heirlooms, and A Slow Rise feels like one of those things you want to hold onto and pass on to the next generation. A lovely blend of cookbook and coffee table book, it’s packed with decades of wisdom and techniques from Daniel Leader, the genius behind iconic East Coast bakery Bread Alone. I’m very drawn to Leader’s embracing of soft-skill baking (seeing, feeling, smelling, and even listening to your dough), which strikes me as very mysterious and rootsy and sort of magical.

A Bird Feeder with a Built-in Camera

I’m not sure when the shift occurs, but at some point in mid-adulthood, you get really into birdwatching. (I don’t make the rules; I just follow them.) And when you get to that stage, there are few things that bring glee to your heart quite like capturing videos and images of your little feathered friends through a bird feeder camera. Sarah Cunningham, an avid bird watcher and wildlife conservation and environmental management professional, highly recommends the Netvue Birdfy camera feeder — she’s especially a fan of their live stream feature.

Cunningham is also a community engagement officer for the birdwatching app Birda (“think Strava meets Pokemon Go”), where she likes to share her bird sightings. “I use it to help learn bird identification, keep me motivated, and challenge me to get outside as often as I can,” she says. “I use it almost every day on my walks and wildlife outings.”

Defense Against Wine Hangovers

If cohabitating homebodies have a shared love language, it’s enjoying a nice bottle of wine on any given weeknight at home. But no one wants to deal with feeling yucky the next morning whilst trying to fix breakfasts, shuttle kids to school, or hop on a work Zoom. That’s why I’m fascinated by Good Morning, the only “hangover pill” clinically tested on humans in an independent study. So, you can kick back and imbibe a little without stressing so much about the day-two ick.

Beauty Goodies Delivered Right to Her Door

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a beauty product junkie, but I get massive social anxiety (or imposter syndrome?? Something!) every time I walk into a crowded Sephora or Ulta — and that’s to say nothing of the decision paralysis when I’m staring at row upon row of products. So, getting a box of beautifully curated home and beauty products right to my door from FabFitFun fills me with so much joy. I can’t wait for the Winter Seasonal Box, which is packed with full-size seasonal must-haves from brands like Olaplex, Tower28, and more.

The Perfect Pillow for Day-napping

Two underrated joys of being home: lunch-hour showers (don’t knock it ‘til you’ve tried it) and day-napping. For the latter, you want a pillow that’s soft but supportive with enough filling that you can kind of squinch it to fit your needs. This Everyday pillow from Eli & Elm contains over five pounds of premium fill so you can adjust the loft of the pillow for your ideal height and firmness.

Virtual Guitar Lessons

Homebodies and hobbies are a match made in heaven! If you know any mom who has always dreamed of playing the guitar, let this be the year you help her make those dreams come true. Til is a new music learning platform that lets you connect with top guitarists for mainstream artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran. She can choose to learn in a group or through one-on-one video chat sessions with her instructor, and even connect with other students for fun accountability.

A Really Cool Planner that Doubles as a Journal

What is it about jotting things down in a physical planner that’s so satisfying? This one is very cool and creative, featuring 300 pages of rituals, reflections, exercises, astro cheat sheets, and planetary movements. And you don’t have to be a woo-woo astrology girly to get it, either; the planner comes with reference tables for understanding the signs, houses, planets, and more. One more incentive? It’s packed and shipped by survivors of gender-based violence who make a living wage of $38.46 per hour for their labor through the company’s partnership with Gifted by FreeFrom.

A Delightful Book to Curl Up with

We’re pretty much all Swifties on Team Scary Mommy, so I can’t wait to get my hands on this book recommended by our news and social editor, Katie Garrity. “Sometimes, there is nothing more cozy for a night in than a soft blanket and a good book. This poetry compilation edited by Kristie Frederick Daugherty is such a fun and insightful read,” she says. Expect a shimmering array of writers, including Pulitzer Prize winners like Diane Seuess and Yusef Komunyakaa, along with bestselling poets like Maggie Smith.

A Cookware Set for Making Cozy Meals

When home is your preferred hangout, you tend to use your kitchen a lot. It can be great for your budget (have you eaten out lately?!), but it can really wear down your cookware. You probably know at least one mom who continues to cook out of a questionable pan (is it supposed to flake like that?) and has been dragging her feet on getting a new set. This one by GoodCook not only looks nice, but it’s also toxin-free and requires less oil due to the titanium-infused nonstick ceramic surfaces. Oh, and it’s affordable!

The Cutest Pouch for Holding Crafty Supplies or Skincare

Off the bat, the teddy bear pattern gives off cozy, homey vibes. This Vera Bradley pouch is great for containing any supplies needed for a homebody's many hobbies, like markers or knitting materials. Plus, you can get it embroidered with any name or monogram in your choice of multiple thread colors, fonts, and monogram options.

A High-Quality Room Spray

If you're a homebody, you better make sure your home not only looks nice but smells nice, too. These room and linen sprays from Concrete Poppy go so far beyond Febreze that there's no comparison — these are subtle, elegant, and feel really special whenever you use them. Grab the two seasonal scents, Cedar & Sage and Moss & Fig, or stock up on the signature core four: Amber & Absinthe, Grapefruit Ginger, Dry Gin Botanicals, and Sandalwood & Tobacco Leaf.

A VR Headset That Is Endlessly Entertaining

Listen, you haven't lived until you've watched the Eras Tour on a Meta Quest 3S, laying in bed, under the covers and totally cozy! If concerts aren't your thing, you can use the Meta Quest 3S to work out or play hundreds of games. During these cold winter months, a VR headset like this Meta Quest 3S is a great way to get up and get moving.

Wind Chimes

Give me a porch, a slight breeze, and the melodic tinker of a wind chime, and I’m the happiest person in the world. Here’s an affordable option that looks as good as it sounds, thanks to the aluminum powder-coated tubes and beech wood striker.

A Crocheting Guide, Because It’s Cool Again

Don’t roll your eyes — crocheting is in again! As it should be, if you ask me. I love a hobby that yields something truly useful, like a colorful blanket you can wrap yourself in or gift to a loved one. This book offers 40 creative designs for easy and colorful crochet blocks that aren’t at all stuffy or dull. Written instructions, charts, and detailed photos take the guesswork out.

The Prettiest Stoneware Mugs

Garrity discovered these unique stoneware mugs designed by artist Sarah Sherman Samuel, and now I’m properly infatuated. “Go totally cottagecore with these really cute mugs, perfect for a solo cup or just a tiny bit of company,” says Garrity. “I love the hominess and details on these cups!”

A Versatile Set of Kitchen Knives

Remember when we used to think things like socks and knives made boring gifts? Those days are over. Now, we realize how f*cking practical and enjoyable such things can be. These Cutluxe knives feel so high-quality for pieces that won’t break the bank, and their razor-sharp blade edge means they really get the job done. The Santoku Knife has become our household’s new go-to.

A Dreamy (But Affordable!) Sleepwear Set

This satin sleepwear set from Shein (available in plus and straight sizes) comes in a bunch of beautiful colors, and because it’s Shein — aka affordable — you can “splurge” and buy several. I have this set in coffee brown (pictured), royal blue, green, and black. Every time I Snap my best friend when I’m wearing one, she comments on how cute my PJs are and how they look so grown and chic. It’s the little things, you know?

A Multipurpose Lap Tray

I will forever have fond memories of hunkering down in my grandparents’ living room with a bowl of beef burgundy atop a lap tray while we watched Wheel of Fortune. My mom also has lap trays at home that she whips out whenever a grandkid wants a grilled cheese sandwich and soup, so I guess there’s just a lot of coziness wrapped up in the idea of lap trays for me. This one’s a great option because the cushion on the bottom is detachable for easy washing.

A Scent Machine So Home Always Smells Lovely

For the mom who can’t burn candles because they always seem to cause her allergies to run amok, a scent machine is an excellent alternative for keeping her house smelling wonderful and inviting 24/7. This diffuser is nice because it doesn’t require you to constantly change the water—it nebulizes the essential oil. You just pop in an oil bottle, close it up, pick your desired intensity settings, and your house will smell like heaven in no time.

A Tiny “Anxiety” Bookshelf

If you never knew such a thing as a mini-shake anxiety bookshelf existed before, now you do, and that’s all that really matters. The idea is simple: When you’re feeling anxious or just want to dissociate and zen out, grab this meticulously crafted micro-library and give it a shake. This will scatter the hundreds of miniature books (~obsessed~) all over the place, and you’ll reap the relaxation benefits of artfully rearranging them however your heart desires.

An Elegant Robe

If it was up to me, I’d just walk around in this floor-length satin robe all the time. It makes me feel like I somehow have my life together a little more than if I was slouching about in sweatpants (although, yes, I have plenty of those, too). I like that this particular robe is affordable and comes in some really pretty colors and patterns.

A PS5

Don’t ever let anyone tell you moms aren’t gamers, too. One of the best forms of revenge sleep procrastination is hopping online with your best mom friend (who also happens to be a gamer) so you can end your night beasting a bunch of random Chads, Brads, and dads on Fortnite. This all-digital version of the PS5 means you don’t have to worry about your kids getting ahold of and scratching up your game discs — you can buy and download straight from the PlayStation Store. It doesn’t hurt that the graphics are incredible and the loading is lightning fast.