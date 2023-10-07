50 Strange Things For Your Home That Are Selling Out On Amazon Because They're So Damn Clever

Amazon makes it incredibly easy to buy practically everything your heart desires, all from the comforts of home — or wherever you are in that moment. If you want clever items for your space that are functional with a hint of strange (in the best way), you’re in the right place.

Below you’ll find a curated list of some of the most popular items on Amazon that keep selling out, in part because they are brilliant yet unexpected. Whether it’s a silicone broom so you never have to deal with gross bristles or a toilet paper holder that attaches directly to the loo itself, these are creative solutions to everyday problems that you’ll appreciate on the regular.

If you need some help pinpointing what little things will make your home life surprisingly more efficient, scroll on.

01 This Weird But Incredibly Useful Microwave Cleaner Amazon GB Quality Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner $9 See On Amazon It might look like a toy, but this volcano microwave oven cleaner really works. Fill it with water and vinegar and place in the microwave. The high temperature will cause the volcano to erupt with steam, cleaning your microwave from top to bottom — all you have to do is give it a gentle wipe. (It’s also a pretty cool science experiment with the kiddos.)

02 These Highly Rated Cord Organizers For Kitchen Appliances Amazon DZDOV Kitchen Appliance Cord Organizer (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Kitchen appliances come with the clunkiest cords that tend to be an eyesore on the counter. Enter: these highly rated kitchen appliance cord organizers that can make a huge difference in keeping cords out of the way. Offered in a convenient four-pack, the silicone slots are durable and come backed with 3M adhesive so you can stick them directly onto the appliance or the wall. Shoppers report using them for cord management with their air fryers, stand mixers, toasters, blenders, and more.

03 This Can Organizer With Over 39,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer $23 See On Amazon Perfect for organizing your cans so you don’t have to go rummaging through your shelves, this popular stackable can rack will save you time and space. The organizer can hold up to 36 cans, but it is also stackable, so you can buy multiple sets to hold all of your cans. With nearly 40,000 perfect, five-star ratings, you know this little organizer is going to work wonders in your pantry.

04 These Space-Saving Pant Hangers Amazon FeeraHozer Magic Pants Hangers Space Saving (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Save space in your closet while keeping up to 10 pairs of pants organized and ready to be worn with this two-pack of pant hangers. An open-ended vertical or horizontal design makes it easy to slide your pants on and off the hanger, which ultimately prevents wrinkles.

05 This LED Table Lamp That’s Portable & Pretty Amazon O’Bright Portable LED Table Lamp $30 See On Amazon Not only is this LED table lamp attractive, it’s also portable, allowing you to use it on your nightstand, dining table, or even as a lantern if the electricity goes out in your home. The sleek lamp is touch-sensitive dimmable with three levels of brightness, and it features a rechargeable battery. Choose from five colors, including a chic matte black option.

06 This Genius Lamp Dimmer That Gives You Dimming Control Amazon Leviton Table Top Plug-In LED Lamp Dimmer $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for adjustable lighting at your dining room table or on your nightstand, this plug-in LED lamp dimmer gives you the power to dim and brighten your lamp. The dimmer is compatible with incandescent, halogen, dimmable LED bulbs, and dimmable CFL bulbs. It comes with a six-foot cord, so it can reach an outlet and your hand without a stretch.

07 These Storage Containers That Get Tucked Away Under Your Bed Amazon ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon The best kind of storage is the type that’s out of sight, like this two-pack of underbed storage organizers. These useful organizers give you the perfect place to keep your out-of-season clothes or extra linens and blankets, so you have more closet space for the things you’re currently wearing. The bags have reinforced handles to make it easy to pull them out when you need them.

08 This Fridge Deodorizer That Lasts Way Longer Than Baking Soda Amazon Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer $25 See On Amazon One of the cool things about this sleek-looking, stainless steel refrigerator deodorizer is that it uses catalytic decomposition technology to breakdown harmful and stinky gases to remove unpleasant odors from your fridge. The brand promises it will last for up to 10 years without needed to replace, which means this little unit is designed to go some serious distance.

09 This Extra-Large Kitchen Utensil Holder That Rotates Amazon FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Rotating Kitchen Utensil Holder - $20.99 See on Amazon If you didn’t know you needed a rotating utensil holder to make your cooking tools more accessible, now you know. Three compartments let you separate the tools by type, and the gadget is made of sturdy, dishwasher-safe stainless steel. Choose from five colors to blend in with your decor.

10 This Washable, Wrinkle-Resistant Tablecloth Amazon Sancua Rectangle Tablecloth (60 x 84 Inch) $9 See On Amazon Black tablecloths aren’t the norm, but this wrinkle-resistant black tablecloth is perfect for adding a dramatic touch of decor for special occasions or holidays. Not many tablecloths are machine washable either, so the fact that this one can be thrown in the wash is extra convenient. It comes in 14 sizes, and if you prefer a different hue, this tablecloth comes in 21 color options, including a crisp basic white.

11 These Clever Pee Pads That Look Like Vintage Rugs Amazon PUPIBOO Washable Pet Pee Pads (2-Pack) $29 See On Amazon These washable pet pads aren’t your average pee pads — for starters, they look like stylish rugs that easily blend into your decor. They’re also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, waterproof, and grippy thanks to the nonslip backing that actually stays put. The extra-large pads come in a two-pack and are available in five designs.

12 This Best-Selling Over-The-Door Hat Rack Amazon Perfect Curve CapRack Over-The-Door Hat Organizer $12 See On Amazon With this over-the-door hat rack, you’ll be able to see up to 18 hats at a glance, and thanks to the handy design, the hats in your collection will actually hold their shape (you know, instead of throwing them in a big pile and hoping for the best). The best part is, the adjustable rack hangs over any door, so not only will your hats stay organized, they’ll be out of the way.

13 This Pan Organizer With A Horizontal Or Vertical Setup Amazon DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer $17 See On Amazon Since it can be hard to organize pans in a drawer or cabinet, check out this clever kitchen pan organizer that’ll save space. There are a few installation options: freestanding, either vertically or horizontally, or mounted with the included screws. Choose from three finishes.

14 These Extra-Long Oven Mitts For Better Protection Amazon HOMWE Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt (1 Pair) $21 See On Amazon These professional-grade silicone oven mitts will absolutely protect your hands from extreme heat, but their extra-long design will also protect your wrists and forearms. The full-coverage mitts can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re waterproof, steam resistant, and machine washable. They come in two sizes and 11 colors.

15 This Armrest Tray Table That Stays Put Amazon NHD Sofa Armrest Clip Tray Table $19 See On Amazon This clip-on armrest tray table lets you eat and drink on the couch without worrying about crumbs and spills. There’s also enough space on the sturdy tray for your phone and the TV remote control so you can keep everything you need handy. Choose from three colors.

16 These Waterproof Refrigerator Shelf Liners For Better Spill Cleanup Amazon AKINLY Washable Refrigerator Shelf Liners (9-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Whether you go for the multicolor or white pack of these refrigerator shelf liners, you’ll be adding a layer of waterproof protection to your shelves. After all, it’s a lot easier to wipe down liners than it is to remove everything from the fridge after an unfortunate spill. This popular set includes nine liners that can easily be cut to size to fit your fridge layout.

17 These Herb Scissors That Cut, Chop, & Mince Amazon Jenaluca Herb Scissors $13 See On Amazon Better than the regular scissors you’re used to, these unique herb scissors easily chop, cut, and mince all types of herbs and leafy greens. Using the scissors’ five blades is the equivalent of 10 knife chops, saving you a good amount of time and effort. The scissors is dishwasher safe, and it can even pull double duty as a paper shredder.

18 This Lemon Squeezer With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Squeezer $15 See On Amazon This fan-favorite lemon squeezer is way more efficient than squeezing a lemon the old-fashioned way, aka with your hands. Plus, it’s a heck of a lot smaller than a battery-operated or plug-in juicer. The squeezer gets every last drop of lemon (or lime) so no juice is left behind. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 41,000 reviews, fans say this is an absolute workhorse kitchen accessory.

19 This Ultra-Cool LED Word Clock Amazon Sharper LED Word Clock $27 See On Amazon Instead of relying on a standard clock, try this inventive, modern LED word clock that tells you the time via the alphabet instead of numerals. Its ‘word search puzzle’ theme is a fun accent piece that’s also a conversation starter. When it’s turned on, the time gets automatically set in 5 minute increments, and you can recharge it via USB. Whether you’re looking for a practical decor piece or a unique gift, this clock checks all the boxes. Choose from four colors.

20 This Novel Utensil Holder That Can Attach Right To The Pot Amazon OTOTO Buddy Dog Kitchen Spoon Holder $10 See On Amazon This spoon holder comes shaped like a dog, crab, or a Viking, which adds some lighthearted fun to your cooking experience, but the durable silicone holder also offers a convenient way to keep your kitchen utensil from dirtying your countertop. It can attach to a pot or it can look adorable while sitting on the countertop.

21 These Silicone Baking Mats That Are Just So Practical Amazon HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (Set of 4) $15 It may seem funny for baking mats to feature circles for cookie or macaron placement, but that’s what makes this set of four silicone baking mats so clutch — you’ll never have to guess where to put the dough. In addition, the dishwasher-safe mats come in multiple sizes — two quarter sheets and two half sheets, so you have what you need on hand to meet all your baking needs. They are so practical, they’ll eliminate the need for parchment paper or foil altogether.

22 This Versatile Splatter Screen You’ll Use More Than You Think Amazon BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen $10 See On Amazon Instead of staining your clothes, burning your skin, or making a general mess in the kitchen while oil splatters everywhere, do yourself a huge favor and buy this inexpensive grease splatter screen. It’s made with heavy-duty stainless steel with extra fine mesh, and it’s dishwasher- and oven-safe. The screen doubles as a cooling rack for baked goods and as a large sieve, so you’ll be reaching for it constantly.

23 This Spider Catcher That Catches & Releases Back Into The Wild My Critter Catcher Indoor Spider and Insect Catcher $23 See On Amazon Instead of smooshing spiders or other bugs, use this insect catcher to catch and release them outside, for a gentler approach. The catcher saves insects’ lives, prevents you from having to clean up dead insect guts, and saves you from getting the heebie jeebies. To use, squeeze the handle so the bristles open, release when it’s on top of the insect, then do the same outside to let it go.

24 This Helpful Jar Opener That Can Be Mounted Out Of Sight Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener Under Cabinet Jar Lid & Bottle Opener $15 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who sometimes struggles with opening jars, this under-cabinet jar opener can be such a life-saver. The device mounts underneath a cabinet so it’s out of sight but accessible. It has a nonslip grip that holds pretty much any jar type, from wine and soda bottles to pickle jars. Hundreds of shoppers report that it “works like a charm,” and even more said that it makes opening cans “so much easier.”

25 This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Amazon Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop $19 See On Amazon This affordable microfiber spray mop has several perks: it’s refillable, easy to use, lightweight, and eco-friendly. It has a fully rotating head to hit every angle, and it comes with three wet/dry pads that can be tossed in the wash. The fluid bottle holds about a cup and a half of liquid, so you won’t have to refill it every time you use it, either.

26 This 10-Pack Of Eco-Friendly Swedish Dish Cloths Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (Pack of 10) $19 See On Amazon Aside from helping you save on paper towels, these ultra-absorbent Swedish dish cloths are cool because when they’re wet, they become soft to touch and can be used to wipe down various types of surfaces or to wash dishes, and when they’re dry, they’re gritty enough to be used for scouring. They’re also machine washable, which is always a plus. Choose from nine color offerings.

27 This Small But Mighty Electric Can Opener Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon This wildly popular electric can opener (it has 88,000 reviews and counting) works with a touch of a button to cut along the side of the lid without touching the food inside. All it requires to stop cutting is another simple tap. The blade is safe, clean, and great for anyone who has a hard time gripping a manual can opener. Plus, it leaves behind smooth edges so you don’t have to worry about cutting yourself.

28 This Silicone Broom For Tackling So Many Cleaning Projects Amazon Original Broombi All-Surface Silicone Broom $35 See On Amazon Better than the standard broom, this all-surface silicone broom effectively cleans up spills, pet hair, crumbs, and more from both hard and carpeted floors. The shape of the broom allows you to reach into corners, and to clean the broom itself, simply rinse it off — no gross bristles to deal with at all. Bonus: the Broombi doubles as a window squeegee, and thanks to the telescoping handle, you can even clean hard-to-reach spots.

29 These Wine Glasses That Are Perfectly Unbreakable Amazon Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Unlike regular wine glasses that are prone to shattering, these stainless steel wine glasses won’t break when they get knocked over. All four of the break-resistant glasses are stemless and help retain your beverage’s temperature. They’re great for use at home, but also ideal for camping trips, picnics, and all your other on-the-go wine needs.

30 This Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets Amazon Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant Mesh Shoe Organizer $12 See On Amazon Even though it’s just a holder of shoes, it’s nice to be able to choose the color that best matches your vibe like you can do with this over-the-door mesh shoe organizer from Gorilla Grip. The organizer is available in eight colors, it features 24 pockets, and it can hold up to 40 pounds of shoes or whatever you choose to place inside.

31 This Light-Powered Fly Trap That Plugs Into An Outlet Amazon Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap $18 See On Amazon For a safe, chemical-free pest control option inside your home, try this indoor plug-in fly trap. It uses UV LED light to attract bugs, then traps them on a hidden cartridge out of sight. It starts working when you plug it into an outlet, so you can start enjoying bug-free living right away. It’s designed to trap flies, fruit flies, moths, gnats, and more.

32 These Shower Drain Hair Catchers Unlike Any Other Amazon DrainWig Shower Drain Hair Catcher (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon This two-pack of DrainWig shower hair catchers has a completely unique design that allows you to place it a chain inside the drain, which captures hair in the drain, and then pull it out every 2 to 4 months. The product is so inexpensive, you’re meant to dispose of it after it’s used.

33 This Under-Cabinet Strip Light That Doesn’t Require Drilling Amazon POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting $22 See On Amazon Brighten up your countertop space with this under-cabinet lighting strip that offers 3 feet of LED lights. Instead of drilling, the wireless strip sticks to wood, metal, or plastic surfaces thanks to the strong adhesive. To turn the lights on or off, simply tap the power button.

34 This Unique Hanging Terrarium With Test Tube Propagators Amazon Mkono Plant Propagation Tubes $20 See On Amazon Similar to a living wall, this minimalistic wooden hanging plant propagator adds life to any space. It comes with 15 test tubes that can easily be removed to clean and change the water, as well as a cleaning brush. It’s perfect for plant cuttings like bamboo, moss, herbs, African violet, and more. Choose from three wood finishes and two sizes.

35 This Picture Hanging Kit For Displaying Up To 100 Pictures Amazon Pickily Picture Hanging Kit (225-Piece) $13 See On Amazon This useful picture hanging kit gives you the freedom to never worry about not having the right mounting supplies on hand to hang new artwork. The hardware kit comes with a total of 225 nails, wires, screw eyes, and sawtooth hooks that can support anywhere from 10 to 120 pounds. Enough hardware is included to hang up to 100 pieces of art, so go ahead and get started on that gallery wall.

36 This Versatile Set Of Rope Baskets For Storing Pretty Much Anything Amazon Chat Blanc Storage Cotton Rope Basket (Set of 3) $40 See On Amazon The removable, vegan handles on these 100% cotton rope baskets make it convenient to carry them from room to room, so whether you use them for laundry, shoes, or toy storage, these baskets are perfectly portable. They come with clip-on labels so you can easily tell what’s inside, and they even fold down for compact storage when not in use. Choose from nine color options and two sizes.

37 This Space-Saving Toilet Paper Holder Amazon TQVAI Over The Tank Toilet Paper Holder $9 See On Amazon If your bathroom doesn’t have the wall or floor space for a freestanding TP holder, this over-the-tank toilet paper holder will blow your mind. Simply tuck the top of the holder into your toilet’s water tank, and it holds two rolls. Now you’ll never be left calling for someone to bring you a roll when you run out.

38 These Anti-Curl Rug Grippers That Won’t Leave Marks On Floors Amazon iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner (8 Corners) $34 See On Amazon These genius rug grippers stick to the corners of indoor or outdoor rugs, preventing people from tripping on those pesky curled ends. The grippers effectively hold the corners down with stiff plastic that won’t leave marks on the floor thanks to rubber backing.

39 These Cooling Pillow Cases For A Better Night’s Sleep Amazon LUXEAR Cooling Pillow Cases (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These cooling pillow cases are designed to help you stay cool at night by absorbing body heat and transferring it away from you as you sleep with the use of specialized fibers. As a bonus, the cooling material is naturally anti-static and can help your hair stay frizz-free overnight. The double-sided pillows also have a plain cotton side for when you want a cozier feel.

40 This Reversible Comforter For When You Need A Quick Decor Refresh Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Reversible Comforter $45 See On Amazon Not only does this soft down-alternative comforter look and feel like it belongs on a bed in a luxury hotel, it’s also reversible, so you can alternate sides and colors for a new aesthetic whenever you feel like it. The machine-washable comforter comes in sizes ranging from Twin to California King, and you can choose from eight two-tone color offerings.

41 This Color-Changing Shower Head That’ll Make Showers More Fun Amazon KAIREY LED Color Changing Shower Head $20 See On Amazon It works like a regular shower sprayer, except it’s a color-changing showerhead that’s powered by running water — no batteries are required. The novel showerhead features seven colors, which can help brighten your mood in the morning (and it’s a great way to get your kids excited about taking a shower). Shoppers report that it’s easy to install and that the colors pretty and vibrant. Choose from three styles.

42 This Memory Foam Bath Mat With A Cult Following Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $15 See On Amazon When more than 59,000 shoppers weigh in on a simple bath mat, you know it’s going to be a touch above the rest. For the utmost comfort when you step out of the shower, check out this wildly popular memory foam bath mat. Polyurethane foam helps relieve pressure on your feet and knees, but the microfiber lining also just feels really, really good on your soles. The mat is washable and available in eight sizes in and 22 color options.

43 This Knee Pillow Designed For Side Sleepers Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $30 See On Amazon Available in two neutral colors, this popular knee pillow helps promote comfortable sleep in a variety of positions. The purpose of using this orthopedic pillow is to align your spine and pelvis while you’re on your side, for pain-free positioning and better Zzz’s. It comes with a removable cover so you can toss it in the wash when you need to freshen it up.

44 This Vegetable Chopper That’s A Game-Changer For Peppers & Onions Amazon OXO Vegetable Chopper $23 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper makes your time in the kitchen more efficient. It quickly and safely chops vegetables and fruit in one motion, with reviewers noting how helpful it was, in particular, for chopping bell peppers and onions. The lid is removable, making it easy to pour and clean. One shopper raved, “Another great product from oxo. Makes making pico di gallo so much faster and tearless. Love it.”

45 This Waterproof Phone Holder For The Shower Amazon LC-dolida Shower Phone Holder $16 See On Amazon Whether you want to use this clever shower phone holder to listen to music or a podcast, or to watch your favorite streaming platform, one thing’s for sure — the waterproof and anti-fogging material will protect your phone. It can be hung vertically or horizontally so you can watch from any angle; plus it is fully rotatable.

46 This Gadget That Makes The Perfect Breakfast Sandwich Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 See On Amazon A kitchen essential, this breakfast sandwich maker helps you make a custom, gourmet sandwich in minutes — you just have to add your choice of bread, cheese, eggs, meat, or some variation of those ingredients that works for your dietary preferences. All the parts are removable and dishwasher safe. As a bonus, the company offers 25 sandwich maker recipes to get you started with yummy breakfast creations.

47 This Patio Furniture Cover That’s Fully Waterproof Amazon Vailge Heavy Duty Patio Furniture Cover $36 See On Amazon To keep your outdoor furniture protected, it’s important to have a heavy-duty patio furniture cover that fully shields it from rain and other outdoor elements. The cover is 100% waterproof with UV protection, and an air vent on the side of the cover reduces interior condensation and provides good ventilation. There are six sizes to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that fits your setup.

48 These Shower Door Seals That Keep The Water Inside Amazon Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal (2-Pack) $31 See On Amazon If there’s constantly water on the floor after a shower, consider attaching these shower door seals for the bottom of your frameless shower door. Once attached, the seals sweep the water into the shower when the door is opened. They come in a two-pack for a great price.

49 This Extendable Duster For Reaching Even The Highest Fans & Ceilings Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $19 See On Amazon Clean your ceiling fan and other hard-to-reach areas using this ceiling fan duster that extends farther than most dusters thanks to the extendable handle that can be lengthened up to 47 inches. The bright yellow microfiber head is detachable and washable. In addition to ceiling fans, this duster is also great for blinds, cobwebs, ceilings, and more.

50 These Pro-Grade Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Lids Amazon FineDine Deep Nesting Mixing Bowls with Lids (5-Pack) $32 See On Amazon The best part of this set of five stainless steel mixing bowls isn’t that they come in various sizes (although that’s pretty great, too), it’s that they come with airtight lids. The bowls are stackable for easy storage, they’re freezer safe, and each bowl has a wide flat rim for a smooth pour.

