The 75 Cheapest, Most Clever Things On Amazon Prime Now

As a savvy connoisseur of the internet, you probably come across much-hyped products that you may or may not be interested in buying. (Hi, me too.)
It isn’t often, however, that I see lists that are jam-packed with so many inexpensive Amazon Prime products that are equal parts clever and life-enhancing — like this list right here.
Scroll through Amazon’s most affordable and, dare I say, brilliant products, from an ice cube tray that makes perfectly round ice cubes to a super-absorbent hair towel to an outdoor hammock for the whole family, there’s literally something for everyone.
In addition to incredibly cheap and useful items, Amazon also sells cheap clothes that look way more expensive than they are. Check out our list of cheap, stylish, and comfortable clothes.