50 Strange Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are So Damn Clever

When shopping on Amazon, you don’t have to spend a ton of money on items that are exceptionally clever and simultaneously useful. In fact, the entire list you’ll find below is comprised of genius products you may have never considered purchasing but will be so happy you did, like these game-changing disposable towelettes to clean up your skincare routine, this planner book that’ll help you budget your finances, and this hanging toiletry bag to make travel more convenient. The best part is, everything is under $25.

01 These Best-Selling Disposable Cleansing Towels Amazon Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL (50-Count) $18 See On Amazon Remove your makeup and wash your face with these ultra-soft bio-based Clean Towels. The 50-pack of disposable towels is great for removing makeup, and you don’t even need to add makeup remover (but you can if your makeup tends to be stubborn). The towels are natural, unscented, and completely free of bacteria buildup that is common with regular towels. You can also buy packs of 100, 150, 200, or 300.

02 This Manual Lemon Juicer That Doubles As A Jar Amazon NEHAJUNXI Manual Lemon Juicer $5 See On Amazon There’s no need to plug this lemon juicer in as it’s completely manual and only requires a press of the lever. The acrylic juicer is shaped like a bird with an ergonomic “wing” handle. The lemon juice that’s squeezed can be kept in the juicer for pouring or for later use.

03 These Best-Selling Wine Wands That Can Help With Hangovers Amazon PureWine Wine Wands Purifier (8-Pack) $24.99 See On Amazon Many shoppers swear by these wine wands that remove 90% of histamines and sulfates from wine, helping with common side effects you might feel in the moment or the next day from drinking wine, including headaches, skin flush, allergies, upset stomach, and congestion. You get eight wands in a pack and each one works its magic in as little as three minutes.

04 This Adorable Dripping Rain Cloud For Watering Plants Amazon The Cloud Makers Dripping Rain Cloud for Plants $25 See On Amazon This whimsical dripping rain cloud for plants is a great way to slowly water your plants to avoid the dreaded root rot of over-watering. Two rods come in the package that help give the cloud a floating look while keeping it out of the way of the plant. You can choose to buy a version with a cute little sun or rainbow. Available styles: 4

05 These Scented Drawer Liners With Vintage Charm Amazon Elodie Essentials Scented Drawer and Shelf Liners $20 See On Amazon Cut these scented drawer liners to fit in your existing drawers to add a vintage charm and a lovely scent. The sheets are a great way to revive old furniture while protecting it. Simply cut to your drawer’s dimensions and slide it in place (there’s no adhesive to deal with). Choose from several designs and scents that bring you the most joy. Available scents/designs: 7

06 This Washable Area Rug With A Vintage Vibe Amazon jinchan Washable Rug $20 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this vintage-style area rug. Not only does it have a distressed look, it can be machine washed for easy refreshing. So, instead of living with a dirty rug, using carpet cleaner, or throwing it away when it gets too dirty, you can just pop the rug in the wash and it’ll be good as new. Plus, it has a low-profile design with a nonslip backing to keep it in place. Available colors: 11

07 This Mountable Broom Holder With Additional Hooks Amazon Berry Ave Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Mount this highly rated broom holder in your garage, tool shed, laundry room, or wherever it’s most convenient. It features five slots for tools with long handles and even certain sports equipment like tennis rackets or baseball bats. The holder also includes six hooks for hanging your gloves, brushes, garden tools, and more. Available colors: 4

08 This Ultra Lightweight Running Belt Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re an avid runner or you’re just getting started, this running belt can make a big difference in your runs. The lightweight, adjustable, water-resistant fanny pack has room for your phone (up to 7 inches), electrolytes, keys, chapstick, and whatever small items you rely on while out on a run. Plus, it has a reflective detail for added safety. Available colors: 3

09 This Hypoallergenic Pillow Protector Amazon SafeRest Pillow Protector $11 See On Amazon Protect your pillow from all types of messes when you use this waterproof pillow protector. The machine-washable cover has a zipper closure and is made from hypoallergenic cotton that doesn’t make any noise when you move around. It won’t change the feel of your pillow, it’ll just provide protection. Available sizes: 3

10 This Swedish Dish Cloths In Various Prints Amazon brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Swedish dishcloths are incredibly useful, but they don’t have to be boring. These reusable, biodegradable Swedish dishcloths come in a pack of six, and they’re offered in several fun design options like the featured floral print and gorgeous sun print. One of these eco-friendly dishcloth can replace 17 rolls of paper towels over time. Available colors: 4

11 These Christmas Wreath Storage Bags With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon ZOBER Christmas Wreath Storage Container (2-Pack) $17.58 See On Amazon Keep your seasonal wreaths protected during the off-season with this two-pack of wreath storage containers. The durable, waterproof plastic bags are equipped with carry handles and dual zippers that fully unzip for easy access. Each bag fits wreaths up to 30 inches in diameter. Available colors: 5

12 These Knee Brace Compression Sleeves Amazon Rymora Knee Support Brace Compression Sleeves (1 Pair) $10.99 See On Amazon If you have a knee injury or just achy knees, these knee compression sleeves may help. The breathable silicone-spandex fabric sleeves are designed to support weak joints and knee sprains while providing targeted compression to aid in recovery. Choose from several sizes from extra-small to 3X-large. Available colors: 2

13 This Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can $17 See On Amazon Instead of walking over to the trash can every time you need to throw something little away in the kitchen, use this mini countertop trash can with a handy swing lid. The stainless steel can takes up minimal counter space (with a 4.75-inch wide base) but can really help out when you’re moving fast in the kitchen. Pair it with 1.5-liter trash bags for the easiest emptying.

14 This Chic, Minimalist Wallet Amazon Thread Wallets Slim Minimalist Elastic & Leather Vertical Wallet $25 See On Amazon If you like to carry the bare minimum in your wallet, this minimalist elastic and leather wallet is a great find. The wallet will hold your essentials, including up to eight of your credit cards (or a few cards and some cash). It comes with a D-ring to hook onto a keychain or bag for easy carrying. Available colors: 18

15 This Double Oven Mitt Made Famous By TGBBO Amazon Big Red House Double Oven Mitt $20 See On Amazon The beauty of this double oven mitt is that you never have to find two oven mitts since they’re attached and have a spot for two hands. A silicone strip on the mitt provides a nonslip grip, and the mitt is heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. As one shopper raved, “Just like the one they use on the British Baking Show! Heavy material, silicone grips!” Available colors: 4

16 This 2-Pack Of Hanging Purse Organizers Amazon ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizer (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon With two durable purse organizers in a pack, you’ll be able to hang one on the back of your door and another in your closet for quick access to your purses, bags, and other small accessories. Say goodbye to having to dig through a pile on the floor to find what you’re looking for. Each organizer has six large slots, and shoppers say that they also work great to store towels in a bathroom. Available colors: 3

17 This Planner Book To Assist In Budgeting Amazon Legend Planner Budget Book $20 See On Amazon This Legend Planner Budget Book is an easy way to kickoff your finance goals. The monthly budget calendar comes with a quick-start guide, an inner pocket for receipts and bills, ribbon bookmarks, 154 stickers for tracking and motivating, and three cash envelopes. As one shopper noted, “This is the perfect budget planner for a beginner. It has an expense tracker and monthly summary report of your finances which allows you to be mindful and organized. It has pages to write your goals, notes/ ideas and questions.” Available colors: 8

18 This Powder For Concealing Hair Thinning Amazon BOLDIFY Hair Fibers $14.95 See On Amazon Sprinkle a small amount of this hair filler onto spots where you’d like a little more coverage. The powder stays in your hair or on your scalp until your next shampoo. It comes in several color options so you can find the one that works best with your hair color. It’s sweat-proof and promises to fully blend in with your natural hair. Available colors: 14

19 These Motivating Exercise Cards For Home Workouts Amazon NewMe Fitness Resistance Bands Workout Cards $24 See On Amazon If you want to switch up your workouts at home, give these fitness cards a try. Choose from several types of workouts, including resistance bands (featured), yoga, bodyweight, pilates, dumbbell, kettlebell, stretching, and more. Sixty-two cards come in each pack. Available styles: 13

20 This Round Bamboo Cutting Block That Also Doubles As A Cheese Board Amazon Nature’s Kitchen Thick Round Bamboo Cutting Board $15.99 See On Amazon This 12-inch round bamboo cutting board is the perfect size for a medium charcuterie board appetizer or meal. The board features a juice groove on one side to catch any liquids, so it also works well as a cutting board. Choose from a standard or thick cutting board. Available styles: 2

21 These Adhesive Magnetic Sheets For Displaying Any Photo Amazon Kedudes Flexible Magnetic Adhesive Sheets Paper (12-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Display your 4 by 6 photos on your refrigerator or other magnetized area by sticking these adhesive magnetic sheets to the back. They come in a pack of 12 and can be cut to size. They also come in 5 by 7 and 8 by10 sizes for larger photos or your kiddo’s artwork. Available sizes: 3

22 This Wildly Popular Soy Wax Candle Making Kit Amazon Hearts & Crafts Natural Soy Wax $15.99 See On Amazon Get crafty and make your own candles with this soy wax candle making kit. The best-selling kit provides soy wax in the form of flakes, candle wicks, and centering devices. You need to supply the boiling water, candle jar, and any fragrance or dye you want to add. One shopper noted, “This is the best wax I’ve used for my candles. I’ve tried tons of other waxes and this was my favorite[...]. Holds scents great!” Available sizes: 4

23 This Essential Oil Toilet Spray Amazon Angry Orange Eliminati Toilet Spray $14.99 See On Amazon This concentrated bathroom odor eliminator spray works like an air freshener for the bathroom or anywhere that needs a fresh scent. The long-lasting formula is made with essential oils, and the spicy citrus scent can help remove unwanted smells — whether it’s from a person or a pet.

24 This Refrigerator Organizer Bin For Cans Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins $14.96 See On Amazon Organize your soda, soda waters, beer, or any beverage in a can by using this fridge can organizer. The BPA-free plastic holder features a rolling self-dispensing mechanism and can hold nine standard cans or 14 slim cans. The whole thing is dishwasher safe for when it needs a freshening up.

25 These Foot Peel Masks With Over 50,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) $27.99 See On Amazon For the ultimate dry skin remover on your feet, try these foot peel masks with over 50,000 perfect Amazon ratings. The masks exfoliate and cause the top layers of your skin to peel, helping to heel cracked feet and calluses while removing dead skin and making feet much smoother. Slip the foot mask socks on, wait and hour, then your feet will start to peel within 6 to 11 days. You get four pairs in this pack, but other pack sizes are available within the listing. Available scents: 7

26 These Work Gloves That Are Cut Resistant Amazon Pine Tree Tools Cut Resistant Gloves $10 See On Amazon If you need a pair of work gloves that’ll fully protect your hands, look no further than these cut resistant gloves. They’re made with anti-slip nitrile coating with level five cut resistance, providing protection while gardening, using tools, and cooking. Available sizes: 4

27 This Convenient Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon Wayfarer Supply Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $15 See On Amazon You can fit full-size bottles of shampoo and face wash inside this spacious hanging toiletry bag, as well as all of your other bathroom essentials. The bag features eight pockets, is made of water-resistant material, and comes with a heavy-duty hook for easy access. Available colors: 5

28 This Best-Selling Half-Gallon Water Bottle With Time Markers Amazon AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle $19.99 See On Amazon Track how much water you drink when you use this motivational water bottle. The half-gallon bottle has clear markers on the side so you can keep track of your daily water intake. Two interchangeable lids, one with a silicone straw, are included. Available colors: 32

29 This Fragrance Oil Set With Over 19,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon P&J Fragrance Oil Floral Set (6 Bottles) $17 See On Amazon Use this fragrant oil set in diffusers, for candle making, for making slime, and so much more. This set features six lovely floral scents, but there’s a huge variety of scents to choose from within the listing, many of which are unique, like wood shop, leather, and cake batter. The bottles feature euro droppers for accurate dispensing. Available scents: 70

30 This Insulated Martini Glass Set Amazon JILLMO Martini Glass (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This two-pack of double-walled vacuum insulate, stainless steel martini glasses keep your martinis extra cold. The glasses can be put in the freezer and included lids make the beverages splash proof. They’re ideal for camping, hot tubs, concerts in the park, traveling — and for regular use at home because who doesn’t love a perfectly chilled sip?

31 This Unique Vase Shaped Like A Picture Frame Amazon EASY365 Photo Frame Shaped Flower Vase $14 See On Amazon Check out this super cute, acrylic flower vase shaped like a photo frame. It’s decorative, useful, and can display small bouquets of flowers beautifully on any table, shelf, or countertop. You can use fresh flowers or go for fake ones that’ll last forever. Available colors: 4

32 This TV Remote With A Hidden Keyboard Amazon WeChip Air Mouse Remote $24 See On Amazon When connected to WiFi, this wireless remote can operate a cursor in any direction, and the full QWERTY keyboard allows you to type fast to find your show. After 15 minutes of inactivity, the remote enters sleep mode to save on battery. The brand notes that the remote is compatible with Windows, Android, Mac OS, and Linux. One shopper raved, “The highlight is the keyboard and the ability to type what, and whenever is needed!”

33 This Portable Cereal Cup That Keeps The Milk Separate Amazon CRUNCHCUP Portable Plastic Cereal Cup $24 See On Amazon If you’re a big fan of cereal and enjoy eating it on the go but don’t enjoy it soggy, this portable plastic cereal cup is for you. No spoon or bowl is required with this cup, as a small opening on top releases milk and cereal simultaneously so they combine into the perfect gulp. The dishwasher-safe, 10-ounce cup can hold about two servings of cereal. Available colors: 7

34 These African Bath Sponges That You Can Toss In The Wash Amazon UJFQBH African Bath Sponge (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon The net on these African bath sponges creates the perfect lather in the bath or shower. Each sponge can take the place of a wash cloth, loofah, or other type of bath sponge to clean and exfoliate your entire body. The best part is that you can toss them in the washing machine for a quick refresh. Available colors: 28

35 This Vintage-Looking Keepsake Box Amazon Hipiwe Vintage Glass Keepsake Box $16 See On Amazon Place your jewelry, trinkets, or other important items in this vintage-looking glass keepsake box. The decorative box is made of glass with a metal frame with a gold finish. The glass is transparent for an elegant look while allowing you to see everything inside. Available sizes: 3

36 This Fun & Efficient Home Pedicure Set Amazon Stedi Pedi Pro Professional Home Pedicure Kit $20 See On Amazon For an incredibly reasonable price, this home pedicure kit can save you loads of money on pedicures at the nail salon. Included in the kit is a foot stool, lighted magnifier, drying fan, and task light. The stool is foldable and can be easily stored. One shopper noted, “I can sit on the couch now and do my toenails with ease. The light is a blessing because the toes are so far away.”

37 This Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Heats Up In 3 Seconds Amazon BESKAR Rechargeable Hand Warmer $16 See On Amazon Take this hand warmer with you outside in the winter or wherever you hands feel uncomfortable cold. The rechargeable, double-sided hand warmer offers 6 to 12 hours of warmth and heats to 100 degrees in only 3 seconds. Choose your comfort level by selecting from three heat levels. Available colors: 8

38 This Extra-Long Rearview Mirror Amazon ICBEAMER Car Rearview Mirror $20 See On Amazon Hang this extended rearview mirror in your car for a crystal clear image of your kids in the back seat and the traffic behind you. Instead of having to shift the mirror to see both seats, this wide angle mirror is long enough for you to see the entire back seat. Plus, it helps eliminate blind spots. Available colors: 2

39 This Cup Holder Adapter For Taking Your Hydro Flask In The Car Amazon BottlePro Adjustable Cup Holder Adapter $17 See On Amazon If your water bottles don’t fit in your car’s cup holders, try this adjustable cup holder adapter. It fits inside most standard circular cup holders and fits bottles of all sizes, including Nalgene, Hydro Flask, Klean Kanteen, and more.

40 This Mountable, Touchless Foam Soap Dispenser Amazon Monstake Automatic Soap Dispenser $24 See On Amazon You will be pleased with this automatic soap dispenser that can be customized to your liking with three different soap settings. The adhesive-mountable dispenser features a full-screen LED display that shows how much battery is left and the temperature indoors. It’s compatible with all types of soap — gel soap just needs to be diluted with water while foam soap can be added directly. It’s rechargeable with a USB cable. Available types: 11

41 This Genius Car Phone Holder For Using GPS Amazon Loncaster Car Phone Holder $15 See On Amazon If you regularly use GPS on your smartphone, you will very much appreciate this car phone holder. The silicone bottom and sticky pads keep the holder in place on a dashboard. It’s easy to use with one hand so you can keep the other on the steering wheel. Plus, it’s washable and reusable if you need to move it to a different vehicle. Available colors: 6

42 The 5-Year Journal Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of Amazon Canvas One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book $15 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating after thousands of reviews, this five-year memory book might be what you’ve been missing. If you’ve always wanted to keep a diary or journal but feel overwhelmed with the thought of writing enough, this simple book lets you chronicle just a line or two a day. Each page includes an entry for five successive years, so you can revisit the one (or more) lines you wrote in previous years.

43 This Necklace Clasp For Layering Your Favorite Chains Amazon Qulltk Necklace Layering Clasps $13 See On Amazon This necklace layering clasp allows you to layer several necklaces without dealing with them getting tangled. The clasp creates tiered layers — you just need to start from the bottom with your go-to necklaces and layer them in order of length to avoid a jumbled mess. Available colors: 2

44 This Tiny Retro Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker $16 See On Amazon There’s no cuter Bluetooth speaker than this portable retro stereo speaker. Shaped like an old-school radio, the wireless speaker is designed to be taken on the go. You can even take calls from the speaker when your phone is nearby, and you can connect it to Amazon Alexa. When fully charged, it has a two to three hour run time, and to give it more juice, use the included USB cable. Available colors: 5

45 This Genius Ball That Picks Up Dirt From Your Purse Amazon Sauberkugel Purse Cleaner $12 See On Amazon When you drop this sticky purse cleaner ball in your most-used bags, it’ll pick up the dirt, debris, and crumbs. The inner part of the ball is sticky, and it can be washed by taking apart the outer shell and rinsing it under water. The ball is smaller than a golf ball, so it won’t take up too much space. As one shopper raved, “I never knew I needed this! It bounces around in the bottom of my bag collecting dust. Every now and then, I take it out, rinse it off, and put it back. Keeps the crumbs and stuff out of my bag. Great invention.” Available colors: 3

46 This Space-Saving Hanging Laundry Bag Amazon KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Hamper Bag $10 See On Amazon Place this hanging laundry bag behind any door to keep it handy but out of the way. The extra-large bag made of Oxford fabric for a durable hold. It comes with two different types of hooks, ensuring it’ll fit over your door securely. Available colors: 5

47 This Cup Holder For The Shower Amazon QUIDAOSO Silicone Cup Holder $17 See On Amazon For anyone who enjoys a beverage in the shower or bath, this silicone cup holder is a game-changer. The cup holder works with wine glasses, wine bottles, soda cans, disposable cups, and more. It can also be used to hold razors, shampoo bottles, and other shower essentials when you’re not having a shower sip. Available colors: 2

48 These Lavender-Infused Socks To Keep Your Feet Warm & Pampered Year-Round Amazon Dr. Scholl’s Lavender & Vitamin E Infused Spa Socks (3 Pairs) $10 See On Amazon Not only will this three-pack of fuzzy socks keep your feet warm and cozy no matter the time of year, they’re also infused with lavender and vitamin E so you’ll really feel like you’re at the spa — or at least your feet will. The lavender provides a light scent while the vitamin E is moisturizing. They even have silicone grips at the bottom for secure steps. Available colors: 14

49 These Cord Organizers For Small Appliances Amazon Tidywrap Cord Organizer (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon When your small appliances like a slow cooker, air fryer, portable heater, or fan aren’t in use, wrap the long cords around this handy cord organizer (you get two in a pack). The adhesive backing sticks to any appliance, and the cord can easily be wrapped around. There’s also a four-pack available for wrangling all of your cords.

50 This Hands-Free, Electric Water Pump For Jugs Amazon Keweis Portable Electric Water Pump $25 See On Amazon Whether you bring this portable electric water pump camping, use it in your kitchen or home office, or somewhere on the go, it’s a really convenient way to dispense water from a large jug. Simply place a cup on the holder and press the button for water to be dispensed. It charges up via USB, and it’s compatible with 1-gallon to 6-gallon jugs. Available colors: 7

