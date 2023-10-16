50 Stylish Outfits That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Bargains On Amazon

For many parents, the days of going into the office and taking spontaneous trips on weekends might seem like a distant memory — along with having the wardrobes to match. But even though I might spend a lot more time in leggings and have less funds to work with these days, I still like to treat myself to a nice outfit here and there.

So, what’s my secret? Finding stylish pieces from Amazon that look expensive but cost way less than those you’d find at a boutique or department store. Yes, including a pair of those chic mesh flats that are one of 2023’s hottest fashion trends.

Scroll on for looks that will look expensive to the onlooker, but you’ll know what a steal they actually were.

01 This Waffle Knit Henley Top Amazon Farktop V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Top $28 Think the thermal look is just for at home? Think again. The deep V-neck alone on this long-sleeve waffle knit top is reason enough to show it off. And because it’s a pullover, you can reach for this trendy top even when you’re in a rush. Pair it with your favorite jeans and you’re all set. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

02 This One-Stop-Shop T-Shirt Dress Amazon Merokeety Belted Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress $38 See On Amazon Other than a pair of cute flats, this T-shirt dress doesn’t need much by way of accessorizing thanks to its boatneck, tie waist, and pocket details. And it has a really luxurious look and feel — the rayon blend is so soft. Plus, this effortlessly chic number can easily transition from day to night wear. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

03 This Seriously Chic Linen 2-Piece Set Amazon ANRABESS 2 Piece Outfit Set $39 See On Amazon Calling this linen set “expensive looking” would be a huge understatement. In fact, it looks like something you would see at an upscale boutique. Think high-waisted, wide-leg pants with pockets and a matching tank with sophisticated peplum detail. At less than $40, you might want to grab one in all your favorite colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

04 These Belted Palazzo Trousers Amazon SySea Belted Wide Leg Trousers $36 See On Amazon If you’re not ready to go full-on palazzo, try out these trousers that are like a slimmer version with a modestly wide leg. And because details count, you’ll be happy to know they’re made from a lightweight fabric that drapes beautifully from the pleated paper bag waistline — not to mention that they come in a variety of solid colors and fun patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

05 This Buttery-Soft Mock Turtleneck Amazon LIYOHON Mock Turtleneck $34 See On Amazon Three-quarter sleeves? Yes, please. But this top has more to fall in love with — like the no-fuss mock turtleneck collar and the buttery soft fabric that has just the right amount of stretch to give it a relaxed fit while still offering a streamlined silhouette. And it comes in a ton of color — basically one for every day of the month if you want to make a real uniform out of it. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

06 This Smocked Floral Jumpsuit Amazon Love Welove Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Romper $39 See On Amazon This jumpsuit comes in so many beautiful floral prints, plus some must-have solids. The bottoms are wide and flowy (a.k.a. comfy), while the smocked top gives it a form-fitting silhouette that contrasts nicely with the adorable puffy short sleeves. It’s machine-washable and practically wrinkle-resistant. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

07 This Boutique Lookalike Dress Amazon Misfay Tank Dress $27 See On Amazon I’ve seen sundresses just like this in boutiques, and they cost a lot more than this Amazon version that will set you back less than thirty bucks. This ‘90s-inspired dress even has the same luxurious details, like a deep V-neck, spaghetti straps, and a high-quality material that’s breathable and drapes like a dream. Oh, and I can’t go without mentioning that it has pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 20+

08 These Flared Yoga Pants With A Cute Crossover Waist Amazon COPYLEAF Flare Yoga Pants $20 See On Amazon Athletic pants don’t have to be basic or boring — or break the bank. And these $20 flared yoga pants ,with a sporty-chic feel, show you just how fun they can actually be. I’m talking wide flared legs and a crossover waist. But they also have all the necessary elements of a good workout pant, like a four-way stretch material that’s breathable and moisture-wicking and pockets for your keys and phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

09 This Affordable Lace Top For An Elevated Everyday Look Amazon MIHOLL Lace Short Sleeve Shirt $25 See On Amazon Lace has a history of being expensive, but this casual V-neck top gives you the lace look you love without the high price tag. And reviewers say the lace pattern is even prettier in person, undoubtedly adding a unique upgrade to the soft waffle knit bodice. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

10 This Casual Long Sleeve Top With A “Twist” Amazon Neineiwu Twist Knot Casual Top $21 See On Amazon When I say this long-sleeve top has a “twist,” I mean a literal twist knot at the hem that gives you that tucked look without the fuss of actually tucking or twisting. The material itself has a waffle knit texture that feels incredibly soft. It comes in all your favorite neutral hues, plus a few patterns, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

11 This Flowy Tiered Tunic That Can Be Worn Every Season Amazon FOWSMON Long Sleeve Tunic Dress $31 See On Amazon If you love bold prints, this dress comes in a couple of kaleidoscopic options that rival expensive designer versions. But if solids or more modest prints are more your thing, this dress with flowy tiers comes in those too. Pair it with tall boots and tights for a cozy-chic cold-weather look, or pair it with strappy sandals for warmer days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

12 These Sleek Yoga Leggings With 25,000 Ratings Amazon CRZ YOGA Leggings $27 See On Amazon Hot yoga, pilates, a run in the park — you can do all that and more in these yoga pants designed to soak up sweat and keep you looking sleek. They’re made from an ultra-stretchy fabric blend with a luxurious feel that’s kind of like wearing a second skin. And they even have a little hidden pocket at the waistband. Not surprisingly, these soft, high-waisted leggings have amassed more than 25,000 ratings and counting. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

13 This Super-Soft Sweater You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon SimpleFun Tunic Sweater $25 See On Amazon This is a cool-weather sweater you’ll reach for on repeat — it’s lightweight, yet warm enough for brisker days, casual, but able to be dressed up too, and it’s what one reviewer calls “ scrumptiously soft.” Offered in more than a dozen colorways, you might want to nab a few because they’re that wearable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

14 This Sophisticated A-Line Dress Amazon WEACZZY Dress with Pockets $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress that hugs you in all the right places, this sophisticated dress with an A-line silhouette and deep V neckline might be just the thing. The form-fitting bodice features a faux wrap design and a wide, stretchy waistline, while the sleeves and skirt are nice and flowy. Choose from great solid hues or floral prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

15 These Vacation-Worthy Drawstring Pants Amazon Dokotoo Elastic-Waist Pants $29 See On Amazon Even if you’re not headed out on a Mediterranean getaway, these luxurious lounge pants are worthy of an “add to cart.” The wide, ankle-length legs and ruffled high waistband give them a beachy look that can be dressed up or down. One reviewer, who did indeed wear them during a trip to Italy, reported that they’re “perfect [...]lightweight, and not sheer at all.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

16 This Chiffon Blouse With Ruffle Sleeves Amazon BMJL Chiffon Ruffle Sleeve Top $30 See On Amazon This chiffon blouse can be worn in so many ways. But it looks especially good tucked in a pair of jeans, adding a billowy look at the waist that matches the ruffle sleeve detail. And the horizontal pleating just below the V-neck adds just the right bit of polish. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

17 This Tulip-Hem Dress For An Easy OOTD BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Mini Dress $33 See On Amazon Details like lots of ruching and a faux wrap tulip hem give this otherwise casual dress an elevated look, which means you can wear it from day to night without skimping on comfort or style. It comes in over 40 colors and, since it’s machine-washable, it’s an easy-care staple. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

18 This Soft Button-Down Blouse With Artistic Patterns Amazon BIG DART Button Down Blouse $29 See On Amazon Prints are the star of the show here. And this classy button-down blouse comes in a variety of prints that look just like high-end designer versions, including geometric lines, floral motifs, and bold abstracts. And the pure viscose material is soft and lightweight, so you can bet it feels great against the skin. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

19 This Puff-Sleeve Pullover Sweater With Vintage Vibes Amazon GRACE KARIN Short Sleeve Sweater $32 See On Amazon This adorable sweater is giving major vintage vibes. And if you’ve ever shopped for authentic vintage threads, you know they come at a price (and maybe with a few moth holes). But this sweater gives you all the vintage details like pleated puff sleeves and a patterned knit weave without the high price (and I promise those holes are part of the design). It’s also offered in a long-sleeved design if you prefer a little extra warmth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

20 This Faux Wrap Midi Dress With Charming Details Amazon BTFBM Wrap Dress $34 See On Amazon This tiered midi dress doesn’t just look great, it’s also pretty practical, thanks to the faux wrap elasticized waistband that makes it comfortable, easy to slip on, and assures that it won’t go unraveling on you mid-outing. The ruffle sleeves and swingy hem make this a breezy everyday frock that can be dressed up with heels or down with sandals or sneakers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

21 This Earthy-Chic Blouse Offered In Short Or Long Sleeves Amazon Dokotoo V Neck Blouse $26 See On Amazon Long-sleeve, short-sleeve, solid, or print — whatever you choose, this blouse is sure to please with its high-end look and feel. It has an earthy-chic vibe with fluttered cap sleeves and a drawstring V-neck, and the material is soft and lightweight (read: breathable). The practical length is ideal for tucking it into your favorite bottoms but it looks great worn loose as well. Looking for extra coverage? There are dreamy long-sleeved options in the listing as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

22 This Faux Button-Up Dress With Pockets Amazon WNEEDU Button Down V Neck Dress $27 See On Amazon The buttons on this dress have a chic tortoiseshell pattern that seriously amp up its vibe. But the fact that they’re faux buttons means a pristine look with no messy gaps. That, plus the soft rayon material with a beautiful drape, makes this dress a must-have. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

23 This Baby Doll Henley Tee Amazon PLOKNRD Henley V Neck Blouse $27 See On Amazon It’s hard to pass up a good baby doll tee but add a Henley V-neck and extra-long, flowy hem, and I’m sold — and that’s exactly what this tunic top is. Plus, it’s made with a little bit of spandex that gives it just the right amount of comfy stretch. Available sizes:14 — 26

Available colors: 25

24 This Stunning Lace Blouse That Adds Instant Polish Amazon FARYSAYS V Neck Blouse $31 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough ethereal lace in your life, this V-neck blouse is giving it to you all over — and it’s stunning. And the fact that it comes with a built-in spaghetti strap slip makes it so easy to slip on without another thought. Wear it to work, date night, or brunch with friends — it’s an easy topper for looking polished in a flash. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 43

25 This Best-Selling Maxi Available In Tons Of Colors Amazon ANRABESS Casual Loose Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon This maxi dress looks like it was plucked right out of a trendy beachside boutique. That could be the reason it has a 4.3-star rating after nearly 25,000 reviews, but it’s also the buttery-soft fabric, rounded split hem that allows for easy movement, and the pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

26 This Casual Tee With A Square Neck Amazon JomeDesign Puff Sleeve T Shirt $20 See On Amazon If you’re like one reviewer who said they like their “[...] shirts a little loose but not completely ‘tunic-y,’” you’re probably going to love this longer T-shirt that still offers shape. And who can resist the puff sleeves and chic square neck that make this tee look like it cost a whole lot more than twenty bucks? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

27 This Slouchy Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Amazon ZESICA Striped Knitted Pullover Sweater $41 See On Amazon This laidback sweater has nearly 10,000 perfect, five-star ratings, with one reviewer saying “[...] it looks and feels every bit as expensive and luxurious as it shows in the pictures!” I’m sure the soft knit texture, chic stripes, and neckline that’s perfect for wearing off the shoulder also have something to do with the glowing reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

28 This Flowy Dress With Statement Sleeves Amazon Tralilbee Short Sleeve Dress $25 See On Amazon This flowy floral dress is shockingly affordable and has the same details as pricier boutique versions, like tailored front pleats, tiered ruffle sleeves, and elegant patterns. It also comes with pockets for keeping all your essentials on hand. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 52

29 This Pretty Midi With Tiny Pleats Amazon EXLURA Midi Skirt $34 See On Amazon This pretty midi has delicate details that earn it a place among other high-end skirts (even though it’s secretly affordable). I’m referring to the ultra-thin pleats that give it graceful movement, the ruffled elastic waist for all-day comfort, and the distinct mini polka dot pattern. But if polka dots aren’t your thing, there are other patterns to choose from, including classic plaid that’s perfect for holiday parties. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

30 These Posh Pants With Slits Amazon Simplee Apparel Belted Flowy Wide Leg Pants $35 See On Amazon These belted pants are so dreamy. First, there’s the elegant crepe-like fabric, then the flowy wide split legs, and I can’t not mention the elastic waist that has the cutest ruffle and bow detail. And I’m apparently not the only one drooling over these pants — one reviewer raved, “[...] made well with quality material, they are flowy and cute so I bought a second pair!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 19

31 This Chic Cap-Sleeve Tee Amazon Langwyqu Cap Sleeve Shirt $22 See On Amazon There’s something about the cap sleeves and slightly rounded V-neck on this heathered T-shirt that gives it an elevated look, making it a step up from your average tee. With the right trousers and chunky jewelry, it dresses up in a flash or pair it with your go-to denim and wear it on low-key days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

32 This Roomy Faux Leather Tote That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag $12 See On Amazon There are all kinds of leather textures out there but (IMO) the most elegant is the embossed pebble texture, like the one you see covering the outside of this stunning oversized tote bag with practical pockets. Given that it has a genuine appearance and feel, it’s hard to tell that it’s actually made with animal-friendly vegan material — yes, including that trendy tassel charm. With more than 62,000 reviews and counting, consider this roomy tote is an immediate yes. Available sizes: Small — One-Size

Available colors: 20+

33 These Must-Have Mesh Flats Amazon HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats $27 See On Amazon Mesh flats are one of the hottest shoe trends right now. And it’s the details on these expensive-looking flats that make them look like came straight off the runway. I’m talking matte mesh, striking patterns, and a chic collar. But because comfort is just as important as style, the flexible rubber soles and skin-friendly materials can’t be overlooked. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

34 This Chiffon Blouse With Tulip Sleeves Amazon Anyally V Neck Chiffon Blouse $28 See On Amazon The tulip sleeves on this chiffon blouse are everything. But I can’t ignore the other beautiful details on this blouse that make it look luxurious — like the smooth, drapey fabric and chic pleat that’s both on the front and back. And there are some seriously pretty colors and patterns to choose from, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

35 This Button Midi Skirt That Is *So* Versatile Amazon Naggoo Midi Skirt $32 See On Amazon This popular skirt looks super chic, thanks to the high waist, decorative button-down details, and oversized front pockets. The material is light and airy, with a touch of stretch, with a smooth texture that drapes nicely. As one shopper noted, “I bought this skirt in three colors because this skirt is so versatile. I’ve [worn] it to work, on weekend jaunts and they are so easy to pack for travel. Great basic pieces that can be dressed up or down.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

36 This Cocktail Dress With A Wrap Waist Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress $32 See On Amazon This mini dress is like a classic cocktail dress, just with a fun spin that comes from the faux wrap waist detail and puffy sleeves. And come to think of it, since several reviewers noted that the fabric feels high-quality and has a noticeable (but comfortable) thickness, it would definitely make for the perfect “little black dress” if you spring for the basic black hue also offered in the listing. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

37 This Black & White Chiffon Blouse With 3/4 Sleeves Amazon VIISHOW Chiffon Blouse $26 See On Amazon This black and white floral blouse is a must-have for making a big statement with minimal effort. (Hint: it’s a pullover). Plus, the 3/4 sleeves and flowy silhouette make it a comfortable choice that still looks dressed up. One reviewer gushed, “This is my third top from this company. They are all beautiful. The material is very nice.The sizing is perfect. They are reasonably priced.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

38 This Elegant Tunic Blouse Amazon HOCOSIT Pleated Front V Neck Button Tunic Top $27 See On Amazon If the tailored pleats and vibrant paisley print on this tunic-style blouse don’t say “lowkey expensive” then the elegant ruffle sleeves, decorative buttons, and soft fabric definitely do. In fact, one reviewer noted, “The material is soft and lays nicely, doesn't wrinkle or stretch out and it's not clingy. And it's kind of in between a t-shirt and a blouse, so it's perfect for work, a little step up from jeans and t-shirt.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

39 This Super-Soft Maxi In The Best Prints Amazon LONGYUAN Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon This maxi dress is made with a buttery-soft material that feels smooth to the touch. The top has a casual T-shirt silhouette that transitions just below the bust into a flowy pleated skirt (with pockets). It’s lightweight enough to wear during the summer, and would also be great during colder months paired with a pullover sweater or cozy cardigan. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 24

40 This Sophisticated Ruffle Mockneck Blouse Amazon BTFBM Mock Neck Blouse $29 See On Amazon Say it with me: Gorgeous. And that’s what you’re going to feel like when you wear this absolutely stunning blouse. The vibrant solids and stunning floral patterns paired with the ruffled sleeves and high neckline definitely give this blouse a sophisticated, arsty look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

41 This Soft Knit Pullover You’ll Live In Amazon Arach&Cloz V Neck Pullover $40 See On Amazon The block pattern on this V-neck knit pullover sweater makes it an upscale classic that you’ll basically live in. And you’ll appreciate the “soft as a cloud” material that feels warm while still being lightweight and breathable. Choose from tons of neutral and vibrant hues. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

42 This Ruffle Dress With A High-End Texture Amazon FARYSAYS Sleeveless Ruffle Waist Tie Dress $38 See On Amazon This dress has a very delicately pleated texture that makes it look like it costs hundreds of dollars, but it’s really less than $40. The ruffle edging on the high neck and sleeves, tiered skirt, and tie waist add to the overall luxurious look of this gorgeous dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

43 This Luxe Set Of 6 Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set $14 See On Amazon Gold hoop earrings are a classic accessory that never go out of fashion. With six pairs of hoop earrings included in the set, you’ll have enough to pair with all your looks. The earrings features 14-karat gold plating over sterling silver, so they look every inch the real deal without setting you back thousands of dollars. They come in different styles, including “croissant” and even a modern elongated shape. Available sizes: Multi-sized sets

Available colors: 2

44 This Pleated Tunic Top That’s Soft & Stretchy Amazon Zwurew Pleated Flowy Tunic Top $27 See On Amazon This tunic has a lot of details that give it an elevated look — like the wide scoop neck and pleats along the chest and tops of the elegant puff sleeves. But the thing that really makes it a must-add to your wardrobe is the super-soft and warm rayon blend. One shopper confirmed, “The fabric is so buttery soft.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

45 These Trendy Trousers Amazon GRAPENT Wide Leg Pants $29 See On Amazon These sharp trousers, with a high pleated waist and wide legs, have a refined feel that would look equally great dressed up or down. The material is featherlight and flowy, yet not see-through and the two front pockets add a practical detail to these trendy pants that your teen might try to steal from you. They’re even offered in three inseams for the perfect length. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

46 This Classic Button-Down Blouse With Rave Reviews Amazon Beautife Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt $27 See On Amazon Over 6,000 reviewers gave this classic button-up blouse five stars, calling it “super comfortable,” “well-made,” and “beautiful.” Several others pointed out how much they loved the tailored sleeves, front pocket detail, and not-too-thin but not-too-thick, soft material. To sum that up, this blouse is a must-have. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

47 This Tunic With An Embroidered Hem Amazon QIXING Tunic Blouse $24 See On Amazon The intricately embroidered border on this flowy tunic blouse looks like a detail you would see on a high-end top. And with nearly 14,000 five-star ratings, it’s evident that it’s an overall beautiful blouse that is both great for casual and dressy wear. It also happens to be wrinkle-free and it’s offered in a long-sleeve design as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

48 This Ruffle Sleeve Tee Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Short Ruffle Sleeve Tee $26 See On Amazon This top is like your favorite T-shirt, only better. And one reviewer summed it up pretty perfectly, saying “This top is a 10 out of 10. The color is beautiful, the fit is true to size, and it washes beautifully. The ruffle on the sleeves dresses up this basic T-shirt.” I think you can go ahead and it to your cart now. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

49 This Knit Sweater That’s A Cozy-Weather Staple Amazon SHEWIN Waffle Knit Sweater $30 See On Amazon This knit pullover sweater is giving New England fall fashion vibes with its slightly slouchy polo silhouette and warm waffle fabric. One reviewer called it a “fall dream come true [...that’s] perfect for wearing with skinny jeans or leggings.” At just under $30 and with over 20 colors to choose from, you can make this your new fall dream, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26