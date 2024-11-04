One-Stop Shop

Stop What You’re Doing: The Children’s Place Clothing Is Now Available On Shein

Get matching family PJs in the same order as your bargain holiday decor.

by Katie McPherson
Family wearing matching christmas pajamas from the children's place on shein
The Children's Place/SHEIN
The Children's Place is one of those stores I see in every mall, but when I'm ordering clothes for my kid online, I always forget to check their site (and then kick myself, because their stuff really holds up). Well, no longer — The Children's Place now has a storefront on Shein, so you can add winter school clothes and Christmas PJs to the same order as some new bathroom drawer organizers and the inexpensive going-out top that's been sitting in your cart. And apologies if you're one of those who doesn't believe in decorating for Christmas until after Thanksgiving, but Shein is also home to a ton of inexpensive Christmas decor. So, you know, do with that information what you will.

With the entire clothing and shoe selection from The Children's Place now available on Shein, parents can shop for affordable clothing from a brand they know and trust but on a website where, TBH, we all spend a little too much time scrolling anyway. The collaborative storefront is already accessible to all U.S. shoppers, and the global rollout is underway.

"Our partnership with Shein allows us to seamlessly meet customers where they are — on digital platforms — delivering the convenience, value, and satisfaction they expect from us. This collaboration reflects our commitment to making shopping effortless, accessible, and exciting for today's families," says Claudia Lima-Guinehut, brand president of The Children's Place.

Right now, The Children's Place is running a special promo on their Shein platform: All products are between 20% and 70% off. If you've never browsed The Children's Place before, you should know they excel at children's special occasion wear — like for the holiday photos and events you have coming up.

They're also a one-stop shop for families with kids of all ages since they carry baby and toddler sizes up through grade schoolers' 'fits. You can also score shoes there. And, for kids in schools that require uniforms, The Children's Place is a great brand to shop for multi-packs of uniform staples when it's back-to-school season.

So, happy winter clothes, holiday PJs, and seriously-why-am-I-always-buying-you-new-shoes shopping to all the parents out there. At least now you can consolidate those into one order with the other miscellaneous items TikTok made you buy.