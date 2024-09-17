What I Bought To Wear For My 40th Birthday Trip

Well, I tried, but the lead up to turning 40 has been just as difficult as I anticipated, despite all the therapy and meltdown-avoidance tactics. This past year has come with a lot of self reflection, some mixed emotions, and a few breakdowns. And because it’s been so difficult for me, I decided to use it as an excuse to plan my very first girls’ trip, to celebrate 40 in style. Which meant shopping.

When deciding on a location I took a few things into consideration, like ease of travel, distance from the beach, things to do, and places to eat. We landed on Miami. And if you think flights and hotels were the most important purchases in the planning process, you’d be wrong. Because I am using this trip to celebrate myself in a loud, self-loving, stylish, kinda over-the-top way. And that requires some out-of-the-box, might-not-wear-at-home, YOLO kinda purchases.

So in no particular order, here are a few of my guilt-free #momsdomiami purchases that this 40-year-old will be rocking on the beach and down the boulevard in a few short weeks.

This L*SPace dress is the perfect day-to-night transitional piece to stay comfortable while still being a little edgy. And it’s got a little peek-a-boo moment in the perfect placement — far away from all my mom-insecurities — and it isn’t risky enough to feel too crazy. Add some nippies on my (now saggy) double-A boobs and this will make me a walking party!

These cute, lightweight, and very comfy pajamas are a special treat to elevate me from my typical underwear-and-worn-out-T-shirt sleep attire. I know, I know — they are not necessary. But who wants to have an early-morning hotel room recap session with someone in their husband’s old Celtics T-shirt with holes in the armpits? For me, it was worth the splurge.

I grabbed these comfy, light, slightly stretchy white jeans from Hey Joanie. These will pair perfectly with a cute top for going out at night or grabbing lunch during the day. They’re the perfect mix of tight and loose in all the right places, creating a comfortable and stylish look without being frumpy.

Then I got a little wild and went for a night-vibed corset complete with bedazzled embelishments and a little mesh detailing. Listen, I said this was going to be YOLO, okay?! Does it look perfect on me? No. Is my skin a little saggy in some parts, in a very 40-year-old-woman kind of way? Also, yes. But, whatever. When in Miami — that’s the saying, right?

I am very excited about this dress from Show Me Your Mumu. It’s easy and breezy with pops of perfectly placed summer colors that will look great with my (fake) tan. I envision this being worn out to dinner and then while I attempt to go out after and last 40 minutes before ending up back in my hotel bed in my new pajamas (see above).

And of course, a bathing suit! This one piece is giving cool while still being a little covered up and comfortable. Watch out for crazy tan lines in this one, but guess what? I don’t care, because I will be headed straight back to Boston for leggings and baggy sweaters to cozily cover up any insane tan patterns!

And there you have it — the #miamimusthaves of a middle-aged mom who is trying to escape with her girlfriends to live a fashionable life of fun and cool for one likely exhausting but very memorable weekend. Cheers to me!

Samm is an ex-lawyer and mom of four who swears a lot. Find her on Instagram @sammbdavidson.