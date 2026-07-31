27 Summer Finds For Moms Who Are Melting

I’m not going to sugarcoat anything: This summer has been the dregs of hell. When it’s not triple-digit temps, it’s so muggy you can hardly breathe. Or it’s somehow hot and pouring rain. And don’t forget the wildfires, either! It all translates to a whole lot of sweat in a whole lot of places, some of which we didn’t even know were capable of sweating. But here at Scary Mommy, when life gets miserable... we shop about it. And as moms who are actively melting, we amassed quite a few go-to products that have kept us from evaporating on the spot.

From the fans we grab on our way out the door to a machine that delivers “the good ice” and more, here’s everything that has earned its place in our carts this summer. Maybe they’ll help you actually enjoy the rest of yours.

Silonn Nugget Ice Maker Silonn Nugget Ice Maker Countertop $349.99 $264.99 See on Amazon Sale Crunchy ice is my love language year-round, but especially when it’s hot outside. This genius ice maker delivers exactly that: the soft, chewable, “sonic ice” of your dreams. It’ll crank out the first batch in about eight minutes and churn out up to 40 pounds a day, making it ideal for entertaining or simply supporting your habit. I really appreciate the see-through tank so you can always know when to top it off, and the self-cleaning is clearly a big bonus too. Oh, and you can start a batch by voice or from the app on your phone. Worth every penny. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Sweaty Melons InBetween Sweatparator Sweaty Melons Sweaty Melons InBetween Sweatparator $24 See On Sweaty Melons If summer has you dealing with the very specific misery of cleavage sweat, The InBetween is the product that was literally made for this moment. It's a soft, absorbent insert that tucks right into your bra and sits between your melons to wick moisture, reduce friction, and keep things dry even on the most brutally hot days. It's handmade in California, machine washable, and reusable, so it's as practical as it is genius. Nobody warned us about boob sweat when we signed up for motherhood, but at least now there's a solution and it costs $24! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad Instant Cooling Towel Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad Instant Cooling Towel $16.99 $9.99 See on Amazon Sale We live in Florida and being outdoors right now is pretty much always a health hazard. We already owned neck fans, but adding these cooling towels to our arsenal has been a game changer. Just add water and they're instantly super cold and stay that way for a really long time. I wrap mine around my neck and tuck it into my shirt so it cools my chest too. I read online that you should spring for this brand over the random no-name ones on Amazon, and I'm glad I did. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Tribit Storm Box Micro 3 Portable Speaker Tribit Tribit Storm Box Micro 3 Portable Speaker $64.99 See On Tribit I love this small, powerful, waterproof speaker! It's been a lifesaver on our recent camping trips — my kids love to strap it on their paddle boards and listen to music while playing on the lake. I can't believe what good sound comes out of such a small speaker. And yes... we have "tested" whether it is truly waterproof, and it works. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Ello Pop & Fill Stainless Steel Water Bottle Ello Ello Pop & Fill Stainless Steel Water Bottle $29.99 See On Ello This water bottle has become my non-negotiable summer “carry everywhere I go.” The Pop Fill has a wide-mouth opening that fits ice cubes easily, a leak-proof lid that actually stays leak-proof, and double-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for hours even when it's sitting in a hot car or a sunny bag at the pool. The one-handed pop-top lid means I can drink without fumbling, which sounds small until you are juggling a kid, a bag, and a melting ice cream cone at the same time. Staying hydrated in the summer heat is genuinely easier when your water bottle is this good! — Katie Garrity

InfinityX1 Solar Misting Fan Warehouse Runner InfinityX1 Solar Misting Fan $52.99 See On Warehouse Runner We do not have AC and we camp a lot, so when I saw this solar misting fan at Costco, I just totally needed it. I love everything about this fan, from its light to its fan to its four misting settings. I also love that you can charge it with a SSB port, in the sun, or use the unit as a charging bank when camping (or when the lights go out). Honestly, I even take this with us when we go places like the park on a hot day or use it on the back porch when I'm grilling — it just makes everything more pleasant. — Sarah Aswell

Nex Playground Nex Playground Nex Playground $299 See On Nex Playground When it is 95 degrees outside and I have absolutely zero intention of leaving the air conditioning, the Nex Playground is what saves me as a mom. It connects to your TV via HDMI and uses an AI-powered camera to turn your kids' body movements into gameplay, so they are jumping, squatting, and arm-waving their way through Fruit Ninja and Whac-a-Mole while I sit comfortably on the couch. They are moving, they are sweating, they are having the time of their lives, and I am not melting in the sun. Everybody wins. It is genuinely the most effective parenting tool I own for a brutal summer heat wave! — Katie Garrity

Bogg Bag Bogg Original Bogg Bag in Metallic Goldie $100 See On Bogg When it is hot, all I want is to be near a body of water. And since we live 20 minutes from the beach, well, that’s where I spend many late summer afternoons. The OG Bogg Bag makes it so easy to bring along everything we need to stay cool, from misting fans and cooling towels to water bottles. I’m loving the new Metallic Goldie color, but they have so many cheery prints and hues to choose from (the sunny-striped Limoncello is another beach fave). — Julie Sprankles

Delta Bright Berry 5mg THC Infused Drink Delta Delta Bright Berry 5mg THC Infused Drink — 12-Pack $44.99 See On Delta These drinks have become my favorite way to take the edge off a brutally hot summer day without actually melting into my couch. Delta's Bright Berry is a hemp-derived THC sparkling beverage that delivers a light, relaxing buzz in a refreshing berry flavor that tastes like summer in a can. Each can has a precise, low dose so you know exactly what you're getting, and the effect is that perfect calm, cool, collected feeling that makes sitting in the AC feel like an actual vacation. For the moms who are melting and need something that is not a glass of wine at 2 p.m., this is the move! — Katie Garrity

Mellow Hair Clips Mellow Hair Clips See price on Amazon See on Amazon These clips are so well-made and durable, and they really keep your hair off your neck during the summer months! I keep these scattered among my house, car, and purses so that putting my hair up can happen at any time. — Sarah Aswell

Olukai Leather Beach Sandal OluKai Olukai Leather Beach Sandal $120 See On OluKai When it is too hot to wear anything that requires effort, a really beautiful sandal that you can slip on and go is genuinely one of the most important things in your summer arsenal — and the OluKai Honu delivers on every level. The full-grain leather upper gets better with every wear, the anatomical footbed has built-in arch support and a drop-in heel that makes them as comfortable as they are stylish, and the water-resistant leather means they can handle everything from a beach walk to a rooftop dinner without missing a beat. Staying cool has never looked this good! — Katie Garrity

Aecooly Portable High-Speed Misting Fan Aecooly Aecooly Portable High-Speed Misting Fan $49.99 $39.99 See On Aecooly Obviously I'm a big proponent of the misting fan. This is the portable version that I love! I feel like I get literal anxiety when I know I'm going to be in really hot conditions for an extended period of time. This little device gives me the ability to go out and do fun things knowing I'll have a way to cool down. People always ask me about it! — Sarah Aswell

Cozy Earth Waterfront Coverlet Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Waterfront Coverlet $128 See On Cozy Earth Yes, I am a walking contradiction: I run hot, so I need cooling sheets, but I also keep a fan blasting on me all night and therefore need a top blanket. This lightweight, gauzy coverlet is the perfect compromise. It has that ideal broken-in softness in a breathable cotton blend that’s great for layering. I also love that it’s reversible, so you’re kind of getting two looks out of one purchase. — Julie Sprankles

AAJ Movie Screen AAJ Movie Screen $29.99 $26.99 See on Amazon Sale My daughter broke her foot this summer, which has put a limit on our warm-weather activities. One thing that has saved us? Setting up this super-easy screen on the back porch and projecting movies outside in the cool night air. This works so much better than a sheet, is super easy to hang, and it's really affordable too. — Sarah Aswell

Enbrighten Vintage Cafe Lights Enbrighten Vintage Cafe Lights $204.99 $165.73 See on Amazon Sale The other thing we did to make our porch more livable during hot summer months was install these cute cafe lights. They are programmable and LED, so it's easy to change the mood (or to keep up until Christmas). I can't tell you how much more pleasant this has made our backyard hangouts. — Sarah Aswell

Fulton & Roark’s Formula 5 Oil Fulton & Roark Fulton & Roark Formula 5 Oil $60 See On Fulton & Roark Because I live in the South, I have accepted that two things are a given every summer: the humidity turns my hair into a frizzed-out mess, and I always worry I smell vaguely swampy by late afternoon. This hair-and-body oil helps on both fronts. If I run a few drops through my towel-dried hair, it knocks down flyaways and gives shine without greasiness. I then rub any leftover onto my hands and elbows for a scent that lingers (not in an overpowering way). My favorite so far is Hwy 190: a blend of desert wind, freesia, and myrrh that reminds me so much of the Southwest. Calle Ocho, with its rum and tobacco, is a close runner-up. I’d honestly like to work my way through them all, because they smell amazing. — Julie Sprankles

JisuLife Handheld Fan Pro Mini JisuLife JisuLife Handheld Fan Pro Mini $69.99 See On JisuLife This is the other handheld fan I love! This one is so small and portable; it's so easy to keep in my purse even when I'm not sure if I'll need it or not. I use it often, but it's also great to pull out when one of my kids is complaining about the heat while we're out and about for the day. — Sarah Aswell

Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set $229 $194.65 See On Brooklinen Between it just being hot as hell outside and perimenopause making me feel hot as hell inside, sheets are now a make-or-break situation. When I saw this new Bitter Chocolate colorway (so dreamy) on Brooklinen, I figured it was the perfect excuse to give percale a try. They’re incredible. Feels like your favorite broken-in button-down, but for your entire body. And they don’t trap heat, which of course is the big draw here. — Julie Sprankles

Djuce Studio Unbreakable Wine Glasses Djuce Studio Djuce Studio Unbreakable Wine Glasses $59 See On Djuce Studio How cute are these wine glasses!? I love the Scandinavian design and the fact that they are beautiful and high-quality but totally unbreakable. Perfect for picnics and parties or just drinking a cold glass of white wine in the backyard. — Sarah Aswell

Sunshine Society Please Please Please Silky Short Sleeve Shorts Set Nordstrom Sunshine Society Please Please Please Silky Short Sleeve Shorts Set $108 See On Nordstrom I have officially reached the age where I almost exclusively sleep in short-sleeved shirts and shorts. But I also like to look cute and not be hot, so I was super excited to come across Sunshine Society. This female-founded brand was built by two lifelong friends who clearly understand that loungewear should feel like a little luxury and not an afterthought. The prints are hand-drawn and so stinkin’ cute, and the PJs themselves are so silky soft. — Julie Sprankles

Limitless Innovations Airi Voice-Controlled Fan Limitless Innovations Limitless Innovations Airi Voice-Controlled Fan $149.99 See On Limitless Innovations Did I know I needed a voice-controlled fan? No, no I did not. Do I now want all of my fans to be voice-controlled? Yep. It’s just so convenient when I’m lying in bed and don’t want to get up (don’t judge me) or when I’m juggling laundry or something and need a little breeze. You can also run it via remote or touch panel, and the head tilts and the height adjusts so you can aim exactly where you want. — Julie Sprankles

Dove Ice Cream Minis Variety Pack Walmart Dove Ice Cream Minis Variety Pack $4.83 See On Walmart When it’s hot outside, you get ice cream. Them’s the rules; I don’t make ‘em, I just follow ‘em. Dove recently sent me a bunch of these Ice Cream Minis and, wowza, I’m now addicted. They’re the perfect tiny treat: bite-sized, a good balance of rich dark chocolate and creamy ice cream, and super affordable for a variety pack. It’s just enough to knock out your craving for something sweet. (Pro tip: Get the salted caramel ones, too!) — Julie Sprankles

Motherhood Maternity Lounge Romper Motherhood Maternity Lounge Romper $40 $24 See on Amazon Sale This is marketed to nursing moms, but let's be honest: It is good for any woman who wants a soft, comfortable romper to lounge around in during the summer. I love pairing this with an A-shirt on days when I'm just working around the house and trying to keep cool. And yes, you can sleep in it. — Sarah Aswell

ThinkSun Sunscreen Bundle ThinkSun ThinkSun Sunscreen Bundle $53.97 See On Thinksun Summer requires lots of time outside, which means lots of SPF for me and the kids. This bundle gives you ThinkSun’s SPF 50+ lotion in sport and baby-safe for full-body coverage, along with a baby-safe SPF 30+ stick for your face and hard-to-hit spots like little ears. They’re all-mineral with non-nano zinc oxide, reef-safe, water-resistant, and gentle enough for sensitive skin. — Julie Sprankles

Purple GridCloud Pillow Purple Purple GridCloud Pillow $149 See On Purple I test a lot of pillows, and this is my favorite one! It has a cooling gel grid on it that makes it so comfortable year-round, but especially in the hot summer months. I guard this pillow from my other family members with my life. — Sarah Aswell