29 Products Scary Mommy Editors Are Relying On To Survive Summer Break

It’s easy to get caught up in the fantasy of summer break. You know, golden-hour sprinkler runs and barefoot kids eating fresh watermelon slices in the front yard. But as moms, we know it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, you’ve gotta throw a few summer storms into the mix; the kind that’ll coop everyone up indoors all day and won’t clear up until you’re just about on the brink of a nervous breakdown. Everyone’s home way more, and they’re always hungry or bored, and yet no one has any suggestions for what to eat or do. And this is why moms need tools. We need resources. We need things that will help us survive the summer break in a way that still leaves space for all of those actually magical moments (that really do happen).

So, this month, instead of pretending we have it all figured out, Scary Mommy editors combed through our carts and homes to put together a roundup of the stuff that’s actually getting us through — from screen-free road-trip lifesavers to a beach towel totally worth splurging on. Enjoy... and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Repurpose Disposable Stemless Glasses Repurpose Disposable Stemless Glasses See price on Amazon See on Amazon These have completely replaced plastic cups at every backyard hangout, pool day, and casual gathering at our house. They look and feel like real stemless wine glasses, hold up to actual wine without bending or leaking, and when the party is over they go straight into the compost bin instead of a landfill. They're made from plant-based materials, are certified compostable, BPA-free, and non-toxic, so you can feel genuinely good about using them. The kind of small swap that makes entertaining easier and a little more sustainable at the same time! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

MindWare Junior Science Academy Nature Adventure Science Kit MindWare Junior Science Academy Nature Adventure Science Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon I am buying this for my daughter because she is obsessed with experiments, and this kit delivers in a big way. It comes packed with 20 different science activities covering everything from chemistry to physics to biology, with all the materials included so you can just open the box and start exploring. The experiments are designed specifically for younger kids with clear, easy-to-follow instructions that make them feel like real scientists without needing a parent to run the whole thing. It's the kind of gift that keeps her busy, builds genuine curiosity, and makes screen-free time feel like the best time! — Katie Garrity

MindWare Sensory Sprouts Sensory Table MindWare Sensory Sprouts Sensory Table See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is the ultimate backyard activity station for little ones. The table comes with a removable bin for water or sand play, a spinning gear panel, a bead maze, and multiple sensory activities, all built into one compact, colorful station that keeps toddlers completely engaged. It's designed to support early development through tactile exploration and fine motor skills, which means she gets to play and I get to feel good about what she's doing with her time. The perfect outdoor toy for keeping little hands busy all summer long! — Katie Garrity

Scribbi Scribbi Scribbi See On Scribbi My son starts kindergarten in the fall, and I wanted him to keep practicing his writing and math this summer, at least here and there. So when the folks at Scribbi reached out to see if I'd like to try their low-stimulation educational tablet, I jumped at the chance. When their tablet launches, it will retail for $299, and if you want to ensure a safe and non-addictive tablet experience, I think it's worth it. The device doesn't allow access to the internet and is ad-free, with a host of educational apps and games to choose from. The whole point is to be fun and help kids practice their math, writing, and other skills in a fun way that's still easy for them to put down and go play outside. No sketchy YouTube rabbit holes here. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Belkin SoundForm Mini 2 Belkin SoundForm Mini 2 See price on Amazon See on Amazon These headphones are going on my summer break survival list without hesitation. My daughter wears them constantly and they have saved my sanity on more long car rides and quiet time situations than I can count. The volume is capped at 85dB to protect little ears, the battery lasts up to 70 hours so I am not charging them every five minutes, and the foldable design means they survive being tossed in a backpack all summer without falling apart. If you have a kid and a road trip on the calendar this summer, just add these to your cart right now! — Katie Garrity

Rifle Paper Co. Seaside Platter Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Seaside Platter $24 $20.40 See On Rifle Paper Co. My kids are teens, so they spend so much of summer break sleeping in or going to the beach or mall with friends. It’s such a different phase than summers when they were little! So, part of what’s helping me get through this summer break is getting other people to come to my house so I at least have someone to commiserate with. Rifle Paper Co.’s new Seaside Collection gave me the perfect excuse to host a few fun summer get-togethers. I love that this serving platter is melamine, meaning it’s super durable, but it’s also obviously the cutest print ever. Everything in this line, from the platter to the matching tea towel, is summer-hosting perfection. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Line + Cleat LC x PBL Green USCG Life Jacket (50-90lbs) Line & Cleat Line + Cleat LC x PBL Green USCG Life Jacket (50-90lbs) $100 See On Line & Cleat This life jacket made it onto our summer trip packing list, and it is one of those purchases that gives you immediate peace of mind the second it arrives. It's USCG-approved for kids 50 to 90 lbs, which means it meets the actual federal safety standard, not just a general "floatation device" claim. The adjustable chest and crotch straps keep it securely in place even on an active, wiggly kid, and the grab handle on the back is a feature I didn't know I needed until I needed it. — Katie Garrity

Augo Magnetic Screen Door Augo Magnetic Screen Door See price on Amazon See on Amazon Our 5-year-old is in and out the door to the back yard constantly, and therefore so are the flies. We bought this magnetic closure screen door to help ensure our kid can come and go as he pleases, but the buggies cannot. It's easy to install and does its job! — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Brielle's Shells Sea Star — Mermaid Extension Brielle's Shells Brielle's Shells Sea Star — Mermaid Extension $18.99 See On Brielle's Shells I am buying this for my daughter, and I already know it is going to be the most worn thing we pack all summer. It's a clip-on mermaid hair extension with a gorgeous sea star detail that little ones can put on and take off themselves, which means zero wrestling with accessories and maximum imaginative play. It's the kind of magical little add-on that turns a regular beach day or pool afternoon into a full mermaid experience without any commitment or damage to her actual hair. Simple, sparkly, and completely guaranteed to make her feel like the most enchanting creature in the water! — Katie Garrity

LEKFIT Band Set Pro LEKFIT LEKFIT Band Set Pro $78 See On LEKFIT These resistance bands have become my secret weapon for staying active during a summer that leaves basically zero time for a real workout. The Pro set comes with multiple resistance levels so I can get a full-body burn in 20 minutes in my living room, backyard, or honestly a hotel room on a family trip. They're compact enough to toss in any bag, durable enough to actually hold up to regular use, and versatile enough to work for everything from glute work to arms to a full cardio circuit. When summer chaos makes getting to a gym feel impossible, these bands make sure movement still happens! — Katie Garrity

Pokémon Epic Sticker Collection Target Pokémon Epic Sticker Collection $0 See On Target If your kid loves Pokémon, you have to get one of these books. It's a massive compendium of every Pokémon in existence, and you pull the stickers from the back to match them up with their place in the guide in front. My kid has gone through three of these over the years and spent literally countless hours just putting stickers on blank copy paper. When he's older and able to read, filling out the guide itself will be a whole new activity. If you need something for your kids to do inside when it's too hot outdoors, an insanely large book of stickers is the move. — Katie McPherson

Luyors Equinox™ Pro LED Mask Luyors Luyors Equinox™ Pro LED Mask $395 $295 See on Luyors This mask has become my most non-negotiable 10 minutes of the day. The Equinox Pro covers your face, neck, and chest all at once with 656 individual LEDs across seven light wavelengths, including red, blue, and near-infrared, which means you are getting a genuinely comprehensive at-home treatment rather than just targeting one small area. Ten minutes, hands-free, and my skin looks noticeably clearer, plumper, and more even since I started using it consistently. This is the summer skincare investment worth making! — Katie Garrity

Brooklinen Pride Stripe Beach Towel Brooklinen Brooklinen Pride Stripe Beach Towel $69 See On Brooklinen Here’s my confession: Because we live close to the beach, we have accumulated a ton of beach towels over the years, and so many of them are sad, scratchy, somewhat tattered versions of their former selves. But we do hit the beach or pool a lot, so we need something that’ll carry us through summer without unraveling by summer’s end. This Brooklinen towel is it! The Pride-stripe theme is beautiful (and meaningful), plus it’s oversized enough to be more like a little beach blanket. It’s plus, it’s soft, it’s absorbent. It’s more than you might normally spend for a towel, but Brooklinen stuff is quality... it really lasts. I’m looking forward to replacing our old ratty-tatty towels with more of these. — Julie Sprankles

Colette Multi Passport Canvas Wallet Calpak Colette Multi Passport Canvas Wallet $105 $84 See on Calpak I travel a lot, and I needed one place where everything could live without me digging through my bag at every security checkpoint. This wallet holds multiple passports, cards, cash, and boarding passes all in one slim, organized zip-around that fits perfectly in my carry-on or crossbody without adding bulk. The canvas exterior is durable enough to survive a summer of constant travel, the interior layout is genuinely thoughtful with designated slots for everything, and it comes in the most classic, chic black that works with every bag I own. If you are someone who is on the go all summer and tired of the scramble at the gate, this is the one organizational upgrade that actually fixes the problem! — Katie Garrity

Pip Pop Enamel Heart Earrings Pip Pop Pip Pop Enamel Heart Earrings $24 See On Pip Pop I am buying these for my daughter this summer because they are genuinely built for how kids actually live in the warmer months: the sweat-proof and water-proof finish means they go from the pool to the playground to the beach without any irritation, tarnishing, or drama, and the hypoallergenic, nickel-free materials mean even sensitive ears stay happy all season long. The screw-back posts are poke-free and stay secure no matter how active she gets, so I am not chasing an earring back around the bottom of a pool bag. Sweet, durable, and made to keep up with every single thing summer has planned! — Katie Garrity

Yoto Mini Travel Bundle Yoto Yoto Mini Travel Bundle $137.97 $119.97 See On Yoto This summer, I needed to go on a road trip with my 4-year-old twin niece and nephew; I brought this along for the ride, and it was the star of the vacation. I love how it's screen-free but entertains for hours. And the case and the products are so high quality. Both me and the kids' parents are completely obsessed with all things Yoto now. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Lalo The Play Kit Lalo Lalo The Play Kit $375 $227.50 See On Lalo My daughter decided she needed a lemonade stand this summer, and honestly, Lalo's Play Kit was the perfect solution. It's a beautifully designed, modern kids' table and chair set that is sturdy enough for real use, easy to wipe clean, and cute enough that I don't mind it sitting out in the backyard all season. The minimalist design means it works just as well for arts and crafts, snack time, and sensory play as it does for an entrepreneurial seven-year-old's lemonade empire. It's the kind of kids' furniture that actually looks good in your space and holds up to everything summer has in store! — Katie Garrity

Summersalt White Seersucker Matching Sets Summersalt Summersalt White Seersucker Puff-Sleeve Top $85 See on Summersalt This is my uniform this summer. It literally works for everthing, from picnics and BBQs to a coverup at the beach and everything in between. The pieces are so light and breezy, you can layer them, and they look so cute. I love that they are just the tiniest bit see-through. I got the shirt, pants, and shorts. — Sarah Aswell

MiMi Haircare For Kids Starter Bundle MiMi MiMi Haircare For Kids Starter Bundle $49.95 $45 See On MiMi I grabbed this bundle for my daughter, and it has completely transformed her summer hair routine. Mimi is specifically formulated for kids' hair with gentle, clean ingredients that actually detangle, hydrate, and protect without any harsh chemicals or overwhelming fragrance. The starter bundle gives you everything you need to build a simple routine from wash to style, which means fewer tears at hair time and healthier hair all season long, even with all the pool water, sun, and salt air summer throws at it. If your kid comes home from every pool day with a bird's nest on their head, this is the routine that fixes it! — Katie Garrity

Old Navy Snug Crop Tank Top Old Navy Old Navy Snug Crop Tank Top $14.99 $10 See On Old Navy I snagged a couple of these high-neck tanks from Old Navy during a sale, and I've been wearing them constantly since. I love the bright pops of color they come in for summertime. If you're not into crop tops, let me put your mind at ease — I have a very long torso, and with high-waisted bottoms, the shirt and pants still touch in the middle and provide only a peek of skin when I bend over or something. For regular torso folks, I think they'd be a great cut without having to be tucked in. Less fabric in summer is key, you know? — Katie McPherson

Kira Grace Travel Pants Kira Grace Kira Grace Travel Pants $228 See On Kira Grace I travel a good deal, and it's so hard to find pants to wear on the plane that look nice but can also go hard for eight or 10 hours at a time without me getting uncomfortable. Enter these travel pants! I love the elastic waist and wide legs that optimize comfort, but the cut and material also make me look really cute and put together. Double win. — Sarah Aswell

Camp Snap Digital Camera Camp Snap Camp Snap Digital Camera $69.99 $59.95 See On Camp Snap My 13-year-old is having ALL the fun this summer with her friends. But when we went on our annual family camping trip with all of her besties, we didn't want the kids to be distracted by their phones all week. The solution was this amazing camera, which takes great digital pictures but doesn't do anything else. The kids had so much fun passing it around and making memories, with none of the distractions of a screen. — Sarah Aswell

Blue Diamond Dark Chocolate Thin Dipped Almonds Walmart Blue Diamond Dark Chocolate Thin Dipped Almonds $5.96 See On Walmart This is my perfect summer snack. It's sweet, and there's chocolate involved, but you're also getting a lot of nuts and protein along the way — what a good compromise. I keep a bag in my beach bag, which I keep in my car. So many times I'm caught summering too hard and need a quick snack, and this one is delightful. — Sarah Aswell

Tumella Umbrella Tumella Umbrellas $35.99 $26.99 See on Amazon Sale Summer thunderstorms are so unpredictable where we live — it’ll be beautiful and sunny one second, and then you’re stuck in a torrential downpour the next. I can’t tell you how many times my kids and I have gotten caught off guard and ended up totally drenched just trying to get from the car to a safe, dry place. These Tumella umbrellas are such an easy solution. They’re compact but offer generous coverage, and they can withstand winds up to 100MPH without flipping inside out. We have one in each of our cars, and we keep one by the front door. — Julie Sprankles

UTI Emergency Relief Kit by Cadence UTI Emergency Relief Kit by Cadence See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sorry if this is too much information, but I am cursed with recurrent UTIs, and the worst time of year for them is summer, when I'm traveling, sitting for long periods, dehydrated, or stuck in a wet bathing suit for too long. This new emergency kit has literally changed my life. I ALWAYS travel with it and have it nearby so that I can catch infections as early as possible. The testing strips keep me less anxious, and knowing I have pain relief and infection control options at my fingertips means everything. — Sarah Aswell

Shark BlastBoss Shark BlastBoss See price on Amazon See on Amazon Summer is kind of the messiest season around our house. We drag in sand from the beach, and sticks and dirt from camping. It’s in the car, it’s in the house, it’s everywhere! And that’s to say nothing about how summer thunderstorms love to roll through and shake out every single loose branch or leaf from the trees in our front yard. This Shark BlastBoss has become my new best friend for all of those reasons. It blasts air up to 190 MPH so I can clean car seats, the patio, our sidewalks... pretty much whatever I want (and oh, I want). It’s cordless, fits in your hand, and comes with several attachments depending on your needs. Seriously, obsessed. — Julie Sprankles

HiYo Social Drinks Hiyo HiYo Social Drinks Variety Pack — 12-Count $44.99 See on Hiyo I'm getting older, and for me, while a cold beer on a hot summer day sounds amazing, it often leaves me feeling yucky the next day, even if I only have one. These social drinks have been such a great alternative to reach for when I want to feel like I'm sipping something cold and relaxing while hanging out at the pool or beach. — Sarah Aswell

En Route Sparkle Stud Earrings En Route En Route Sparkle Stud Earrings $29 See On En Route For summer, I love putting on a pair of really cute stud earrings and just leaving them in. This year, my go-tos are these really adorable sparkles by En Route that look just like the emoji. They're cute, comfortable, 18k gold plated, and hypoallergenic. — Sarah Aswell

Teiks Ballet Flats Tieks Teiks Ballet Flats $210 See On Tieks This is my shoe of the summer. They are comfortable flats but they feel special, and I get so many compliments. They are easy to slip on and go with basically everything. And they come in a ton of bright colors. I know I haven't bought my last pair. — Sarah Aswell

So... what’s going straight into your cart this summer?