Trader Joe's Has So Many High-End Beauty Product Dupes For A Fraction Of The Cost

by Katie Garrity
I love a special trip to Sephora or Ulta because I’m a human lady with a pulse, but let’s be real, things get pricey quick. There are so many beauty and skincare products that I’ve wanted to try, but my wallet says otherwise. Thankfully, stores like Trader Joe’s have created “dupes” so that we normal folk can enjoy the finer things in life at a fraction of the cost.

One content creator, Lora McLaughlin Peterson (@lorafied), shared some of the best beauty product dupes right on the shelves at your local Trader Joe’s! “I don't know what's happening here at Trader Joe's, but all of a sudden it's like they have turned into Sephora,” she jokes.

First, she points out that Trader Joe’s has an amazing face oil that is a dupe for Drunk Elephant’s $38 face oil.

Marula Facial Oil

Trader Joe’s Marula Facial Oil is produced from the first (virgin) cold-pressing of marula seeds, harvested only when the fruit has fallen to the ground. The oil is light-textured and not greasy. It’s especially good for hydrating skin. Marula Oil also offers antioxidants to promote a soft radiance—that glowing visage you’ve been hoping for!

$6.99

She also points out a sunscreen that is a dupe for the ever-popular Supergoop sunscreen.

Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Daily Facial Mineral Sunscreen
$12.99

“Definitely grabbing this,” she says while strolling the aisles.

Next up, the Trader Joe's Brazilian body butter is a dupe for the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

“This is a fantastic dupe, any fraction of the price,” she says before pointing out that the same goes for the scrub version.

Ultra Rich Body Butter

Skin feeling a little lackluster in the face of those chilly winter winds? Enter Trader Joe’s Ultra Rich Body Butter, a limited-edition mega-moisturizer designed to deeply hydrate and restore your skin’s natural glow.

$6.99

Trader Joe’s also has a “fantastic copycat” for the Glow Recipe Overnight Sleep Mask.

Trader Joe's
Watermelon Overnight Face Mask
$12.99

“This guy is only seven bucks!” she says before pointing out another “fantastic copy” in the $6 Trader Joe’s overnight lip mask is a great dupe for the Lavage Lip Sleeping Mask.

Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Vanilla Lip Mask
$5.99

