I love a special trip to Sephora or Ulta because I’m a human lady with a pulse, but let’s be real, things get pricey quick. There are so many beauty and skincare products that I’ve wanted to try, but my wallet says otherwise. Thankfully, stores like Trader Joe’s have created “dupes” so that we normal folk can enjoy the finer things in life at a fraction of the cost.

One content creator, Lora McLaughlin Peterson (@lorafied), shared some of the best beauty product dupes right on the shelves at your local Trader Joe’s! “I don't know what's happening here at Trader Joe's, but all of a sudden it's like they have turned into Sephora,” she jokes.

First, she points out that Trader Joe’s has an amazing face oil that is a dupe for Drunk Elephant’s $38 face oil.

She also points out a sunscreen that is a dupe for the ever-popular Supergoop sunscreen.

“Definitely grabbing this,” she says while strolling the aisles.

Next up, the Trader Joe's Brazilian body butter is a dupe for the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

“This is a fantastic dupe, any fraction of the price,” she says before pointing out that the same goes for the scrub version.

Trader Joe’s also has a “fantastic copycat” for the Glow Recipe Overnight Sleep Mask.

“This guy is only seven bucks!” she says before pointing out another “fantastic copy” in the $6 Trader Joe’s overnight lip mask is a great dupe for the Lavage Lip Sleeping Mask.

Other Trader Joe’s beauty and skin care dupes include: