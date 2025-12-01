The best gifts aren’t always the biggest or the priciest. Sometimes they’re just the ones that add a little joy, a bit of ease, or say, This made me think of you. And with money tighter than ever this year, many of us are searching for low-cost but high-impact gifts. Fortunately, there are plenty of unique finds out there at a price point that won’t make your eye twitch.

From under tiny luxuries to “how is this not way more expensive” scores, these gifts under $25, $50, and $100 prove you don’t have to break the budget to find a thoughtful gift that’ll be a hit.

Under $25

Dunkin’ Midi Crew Socks Dunkin' Dunkin' Midi Crew Socks $16 See On Dunkin' “These socks just make me happy. We're a Dunkin' family, and best believe I added these to my daughter's stocking!” — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

Smartish Wallflower 3-in-1 Phone Grip Smartish Wallflower 3-in-1 Phone Grip See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I am all about a multitasking gift, and this Smartish MagSafe Suction Mount kind of does everything you’d want from a phone attachment — it’s a grip, kickstand, and suction mount all in one. You can stick it to mirrors or tile to hold your phone while you get ready, use the loop to hold it, or pop it open with the little stand to sit on a surface and watch videos. Love that it’s super durable and MagSafe-compatible. It’s a gift that’ll get used every day!” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ShedRain Compact Folding Umbrella ShedRain Compact Folding Umbrella $24.99 $17.24 See on Amazon Sale “I give my dad an umbrella every year — they're his equivalent of socks. This one is super lightweight, compact, and you can open and close it with one hand, thank you very much. It's a great stocking stuffer/gift for someone who has everything.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Galison Cheeseboard Puzzle Within A Puzzle Galison Cheeseboard Puzzle Within A Puzzle $27.99 $21.50 See on Amazon Sale “Is there anything better than a really great, high-quality 1000-piece puzzle? Yes. A really great high-quality puzzle within a puzzle! These are so fun to do and just a little step above a traditional puzzle. It’s affordable and great to break out on Christmas afternoon when everyone is just sitting around.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Personalized Vinyl Record With Photo Etsy Personalized Vinyl Record With Photo $20.99 $41.99 See On Etsy “As someone who has a special song tied to practically every big moment or memory, I love the idea of a gift that celebrates that transportive quality of music. This personalized record display can be customized with a photo of your choosing, along with either the name and artist of a song or a QR code you can scan to actually listen to the song.” — Julie Sprankles

Bourbon & Vanilla Sparkling Bath Tablet Formulary 55 Bourbon & Vanilla Sparkling Bath Tablet $25 See on Formulary 55 “This is a fun, high-end play on the bath bomb. The fragrance is so nice, and you can either get a single for $8 (great for stockings) or a four-pack for $25. I love that they have flat bottoms, so you can either throw them in a bath or use them as a shower steamer if you want a little self-care but don’t have time for a soak.” — Sarah Aswell

Every Summer After Deluxe Edition by Carley Fortune ‘Every Summer After’ Deluxe Edition by Carley Fortune See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Gifting someone a book is always a great idea, if you ask me, but I especially love the idea of gifting someone you love a really good book that just so happens to also be really beautiful. This gorgeous hardcover collector’s edition of Carley Fortune’s New York Times bestselling novel begs to be displayed lovingly on a shelf and revisited regularly long after you finish reading it.” — Julie Sprankles

Humdrum Paper Bookmarks Humdrum Paper Humdrum Paper Bookmarks $6 See on Humdrum Paper “At just $6, you can consider getting one of these for every stocking you stuff this year. And with all of the super-fun designs, every book nerd you know can get something tailored to their personalities. We love the raccoon in the garbage can, the goldfish in the bag, and the stick of butter.” — Sarah Aswell

Stone & Spear Tallow Lipstick Stone & Spear Stone & Spear Tallow Lipstick $25 See on Stone & Spear “This is for our clean beauty girlies! It’s really hard to find clean beauty lipstick that looks good and stays on — but this pick from Stone & Spear is a real winner. I’ve tried several colors, but the Merlot is my favorite.” — Sarah Aswell

Aloha Small Pouch Aloha Aloha Small Pouch $34 $17 See On Aloha “I have several Aloha bags and, as a mom, find them endlessly practical: They’re lightweight, splashproof, easy to clean, and carry-on approved for travel. They also come in a ton of cute patterns! They’re just a great little gift for moms who are always carrying everything for everyone.. so, all of us, right? You could easily gift one of these bags and fill it with little extras like lip gloss, hair ties, and a fancy hand sanitizer. It’s 50% off right now, putting it squarely in the under $25 category — stock up!” — Julie Sprankles

WithIt Apple Watch Band WithIt WithIt Apple Watch Band $25 See on WithIt “Getting someone a fun Apple Watch band is so underrated! Having a few to switch out according to your outfits or feelings feels great, and a lot of them are super-affordable. I love this one from WithIt, which combines a traditional style with bright colors.” — Sarah Aswell

Under $50

Simple Modern Voyager Tumbler Simple Modern Simple Modern Voyager Tumbler $34.99 see on simple modern “A great portable coffee mug is a gift that keeps on giving. I love Simple Modern’s new Voyager Tumblers. They have a 360-degree pop-open top, so it’s super easy to close and drink from when you’re driving and can’t look down to fuss with a cup. It has a sleek design with a little silicone ring on the bottom to prevent slips and tips. It also somehow keeps my coffee the perfect temperature: hot but not melt-the-skin-off-the-roof-of-your-mouth hot.” — Katie McPherson

Caftari Luxury Aromatherapy Candle Caftari Luxury Aromatherapy Candle See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I know, I know, but hear me out. This candle smells heavenly. Like, truly, amazing. It's a beautiful-looking, too. It's a great holiday hostess gift, if you're in the market for one.” — Kate Auletta

Ìtùrá Diffuser Itunu Ìtùrá Diffuser $35 See On Itunu “I am super sensitive to smells, but this diffuser has made me totally rethink aromatherapy! With long black reeds for a steady, subtle release, Ìtura diffuses calm energy day after day, creating an atmosphere that is grounding, restorative, and luxuriously understated without being overpowering.” — Katie Garrity

Hera the Dog Vodka Flask Fine Wine & Whisky Hera the Dog Vodka $28.99 See On Flask Fine Wine & Whisky “I feel like everyone gifts wine, which is why I like the idea of being a little more original and gifting a good bottle of vodka instead. This is my absolute favorite for gifting for a multitude of reasons: it’s affordable, the bottle is beautiful, it tastes incredibly smooth, and, maybe my favorite reason, the brand gives back — a percentage of the proceeds from every bottle sold goes back to animal rescue organizations local to where it was sold.” — Julie Sprankles

Maeve Yule Wish You Had This Box Maeve Maeve Yule Wish You Had This Box $40 See On Maeve “I was gifted a box of Maeve chocolate last year, and I quickly became obsessed. First of all, how cute is their packaging?! Who wouldn’t feel instantly cheerier receiving this? But most importantly, Maeve treats are frickin’ delicious. This festive holiday box comes with three seasonal truffle bars — Peanut Buddy Crisp, Hot Buttery Rum, and Creme Brulee Crackle — along with a Peppermint Pad bonbon box. Yum.” — Julie Sprankles

Cheryl’s Cookies Let It Snow Gift Crate Cheryl's Cheryl’s Cookies Let It Snow Gift Crate $49.99 See On Cheryl's “Once you've had a Cheryl's cookie, you'll be ruined for all other cookies for the rest of your days. They're buttery and frosted to perfection and decorated with the cutest sprinkles.” — Katie Garrity

Woodenhouse Charcuterie Board Gift Set Woodenhouse Charcuterie Board Gift Set $42.99 $34.99 See on Amazon Sale “A good charcuterie board is always a solid bet when you’re gifting, if you ask me. I love this bamboo version from Woodenhouse because it comes with everything you need to throw together a beautiful spread: utensils, labels, chalk, little sauce bowls, and even a cheese guidebook for pairing ideas. The whole thing is packaged so nicely, too, that it’s perfect for gifting.” — Julie Sprankles

Hollister Baggy Sweatpants Hollister Hollister Baggy Sweatpants $44.95 See On Hollister “If I could live in these sweatpants, I would! If you have someone in your life who loves to live cozy, these baggy sweatpants from Hollister are a must-buy!” — Katie Garrity

Rowdy Crowd 8-Pack Unbreakable Wine Tumblers Rowdy Crowd Rowdy Crowd 8-Pack Unbreakable Wine Tumblers $49.99 See On Rowdy Crowd “For the entertainer in your life, these durable but adorable tumblers from Rowdy Crowd are perfect! They won't have to stress out about glass breaking outside or a chipped rim. Plus, they're dishwasher safe and BPA free!” — Katie Garrity

Little Owls Cork Massage Therapy Balls 42 Birds Little Owls Cork Massage Therapy Balls $36 See on 42 Birds “These are small enough to fit in a stocking, too. I love that these come in different sizes and feel so lovely to handle. They’re also made of a non-plastic, sustainable material. And it’s a gift that keeps on giving — they feel so good!” — Sarah Aswell

Kusshi On-The-Go Pouch Set Kusshi Kusshi On-The-Go Pouch Set $39 See on Kusshi “Can a girl ever have enough little pouches? The answer is no. I love being able to put all the essentials into these guys (tampon, lip balm, hand sanitizer, Tide pen, etc.), and then it makes purse transfers incredibly easy and fast. And these are so high-quality and cute!” — Sarah Aswell

Cue Spiced Vanille 12oz Candle Cue Spiced Vanille 12oz Candle $29 see on cue “I discovered Cue candles this year, and I’m never turning back. They look so sleek and elegant, and the fragrances are all truly delicious. Their open-wick design really extends the burn time and helps the candle burn down evenly, so you use up every last drop of wax for your money.” — Katie McPherson

Big Picture Farm Caramels Big Picture Farm Big Picture Farm Caramels $29 “I love caramels and this is makes for a great gift around the holidays. Sure the farm is owned by friends of mine in Vermont, but I’m not biased: These are really damn good.” — Kate Auletta

Phlur Missing Person Body Oil Phlur Missing Person Body Oil $45 $36 See On Phlur “I always wear a body oil, and this one remains my go-to. It feels so light going on, but the scent is strong enough to linger on my skin long after I put it on — not to mention it makes my skin feel SO soft. People are constantly asking what scent I’m wearing.” — Julie Sprankles

Under $100

The Foldie Foldable Travel Bag The Foldie $59.95 $54.95 See on Amazon Sale “I’m not exaggerating when I say I bring my Foldie on almost every single trip I take, and I always get asked about it. It’s so convenient: It has wide access so you can easily shove everything you need in there, an extra zippered section that can be ‘let out’ for more room, and it can be folded into itself in a 7 x 11-inch size, making it perfect for packing just in case you need a souvenir bag. All of that under $100, and it looks good? Seriously, such a good buy.” — Julie Sprankles

Kids Custom Pet Face Pajamas Cuddle Clones Kids Custom Pet Face Pajamas $64.99 See On Cuddle Clones “We're a dog family, and my younger son is obsessed with him. So much so that he got these pjs as a gift a few years ago and practically wears them nightly. They're super cozy, withstand washing, and are totally adorable. He's finally growing out of the set he got a few years back, so I'm getting him a new set for this Christmas.” — Kate Auletta

Stickerbox Stickerbox Stickerbox $99.99 see on stickerbox “My son and I have made a literal bucket full of custom stickers using the Stickerbox. It’s an AI-powered little cube that listens to your request, creates a custom sticker design, and prints it within seconds. It has a little difficulty understanding my 4-year-old, so I’d recommend it for slightly older children, but it also understands a wide range of languages, which is very cool. We’ve had fun making unique stickers for loved ones and classmates.” — Katie McPherson

Hanna Andersson Women’s Long Sleeve Pajama Set in HannaSoft Hanna Andersson Women's Long Sleeve Pajama Set in HannaSoft $159 $79.50 see on hanna andersson “Hanna Andersson’s HannaSoft pjs are my absolute favorite pajamas in the world. They get softer with every wash and are just so buttery and stretchy, while still being super breathable. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, if you see a set on sale, I say grab a pretty pattern you’ll enjoy year-round and treat yourself. Every time I wear these after an everything shower, I feel like I’m romanticizing my life.” — Katie McPherson

Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 Fender x Teufel Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 $129 $89.99 see on teufel “If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds, you need this bad boy. It’s got all the audio quality you’d expect from something with the Fender logo on it, complete with some bass. It has 28 hours of battery life, a carrying strap so it can hang from handlebars or backpacks, and it’s dust- and waterproof.” — Katie McPherson

Lepro TB1 AI Smart Table Lamp Lepro TB1 AI Smart Table Lamp $89.99 $57.94 See on Amazon Sale “If you’ve got a teen in the house, and they’re anything like my teens, they’ll be super excited to get this smart lamp. And, honestly, it is really cool. It features 196 addressable LED lights, meaning you’ll always get smooth transitions between colors — it’s mesmerizing. You can program it in so many different ways through the app, and it never forgets your favorite colors and effects. You can sync it with music, and you can even snap a photo of lighting you light and the lamp will theme try to mimic it or theme your space around your inspo.” — Julie Sprankles

Petsies Create-Your-Own Custom Pet Pillow Petsies Petsies Create-Your-Own Custom Pet Pillow — Medium $59 See On Petsies “Petsies is the most incredible company that you might not have ever heard of! They’re passionate about creating lasting keepsakes that honor the bond between people and their furry (or feathery) friends. The company creates custom plushies and other pet keepsakes that look like your pets, and these pet-shaped pillows would make any animal lover's holiday season.” — Katie Garrity

The Hero Kit Jones Road The Hero Kit $124 $86 See On Jones Road “There’s so much makeup to choose from, it can be just one more thing to overstimulate you. That’s why I really appreciate this Hero Kit by Jones Road: It comes with everything you need to feel put-together and polished without too much fuss. That includes two Mini Miracle Balms (Golden Hour is so pretty!), The Best Pencil in brown, eye cream, and The Mascara (which gives great lash volume).” — Julie Sprankles

Quilted "Bougie" Baby Bogg Bag Bogg Quilted "Bougie" Baby Bogg Bag $80 See On Bogg “It took me forever, but I finally got a Bogg bag — this new ‘bougie’ quilted version — and I totally get what all the hype is about. It’s fantastic for lugging to the beach or ball field, because I don’t have to worry about it getting ruined. Plus, it just looks cute! This would make a great gift for any mom on the go who likes the idea of their Bogg being a bit more chic.” — Julie Sprankles

Tiny Tag Birthstone Necklace Tiny Tag Tiny Tag Birthstone Necklace $90 See on Tiny Tag “A lot of birthstone gifts can be cheap or tacky-looking. But these elegant picks from Tiny Tag are just perfect. And at just around $100 (depending on factors like material and chain length), it’s a great choice to get for the women you love in your life.” — Sarah Aswell

Motette Ballerina Stripped Pajamas Motette Motette Ballerina Striped Pajamas $98 See on Motette “Here’s a sneaky hint for people on a budget: Buying short-sleeved pajamas can be more affordable than winter pajamas... and lots of women get gifted warmer styles, but never summer styles! My suggestion? Get the woman in your life a really high-quality set of short-sleeved jammies for Christmas, like these Motette stunners. As a bonus, there are also matching jammies for babies and toddlers.” — Sarah Aswell

‘The Godfather’ Deluxe Edition by Mario Puzo Bookshop.org 'The Godfather' Deluxe Edition by Mario Puzo $50 $46.40 See On Bookshop.org “This deluxe edition of The Godfather would be the perfect gift for the reader in your life who already has a ton of books because this is something to display (and read too!). With sprayed edges and printed cover boards with art that will excite even the hardest person to get a gift for.” — Katie Garrity

A Rebel Gift Card Rebel Rebel Gift Card $100 See on Rebel “I don’t know why no one put me onto Rebel before; I’m so hooked now! The site offers never-used, open-box, and overstock products from over 2,500 brands at up to 70% off. And since they offer gift cards — this shows $100, but you can definitely do less if you want — the friend you gift it to will be able to get an incredible name-brand item for way less than if they bought it elsewhere. I got an Ember Mug 2 for 35% off and a Stanley wine tumbler for 48% off! I feel good about it, too, knowing that Rebel diverts these products from landfills (yep, returned items like this get sent to waste).” — Julie Sprankles

Asterales Molten Bezel Stud Earring in Gold Alexis Bittar Asterales Molten Bezel Stud Earring in Gold $85 See On Alexis Bittar “I've long been a fan of Alexis Bittar, and these earrings are no different. I bought them on sale for myself, then proceeded to buy a pair for a few women in my life for Christmas. They're lovely, shiny (but not too shiny), and a great statement size — but you can still wear them with your stack, which is hard to find. In short, I love these earrings.” — Kate Auletta