75 Weird But Genius Gifts Under $30 For When You Don't Know What To Give

If you have batteries rolling around in your junk drawer, this battery organizer has 93 individual slots to get them in order. It can accommodate 45 AAs, 25 AAAs, four 9-volts, eight Cs, six Ds, and five flat ones, and the clear hinged lid allows you to easily view the contents. Also included is a built-in battery tester to ensure the batteries are still functional. Store the organizer in a drawer or mount it on the wall. One shopper noted, “Best Christmas gift ever for parents who are constantly replacing batteries in toys. Stock it full and give it to someone you love!”

