75 Weird But Genius Gifts Under $30 For When You Don't Know What To Give
These gifts are next-level good.
When you’re stuck on what to give, sometimes it’s the quirky, out-of-the-box gifts that end up being the most memorable. Amazon has tons of weird but genius finds that make perfect gifts for those hard-to-shop-for people on your list. From unexpected gadgets to unique problem-solvers, these picks are fun, functional, and guaranteed to stand out from the usual gift options.
This Color-Changing Mobile That’s Solar Powered
This solar-powered mobile is charged by the sun during the day, then at night, the six crystal balls will automatically turn on and start changing colors at random. The LED lights inside will run up to eight hours straight. Also available in the listing are hummingbird and star varieties.
- Available options: 3
A Hands-Free Reading Light
Tuck this lightweight booklight around your neck the next time you need a little extra light for reading, crafting, or just giving yourself a manicure. Both ends feature a flexible gooseneck design with lights in three color temperatures and six brightness levels for adjusting to fit your needs and preferences. Charges last for up to a whopping 80 hours.
- Available colors: 8
This Unique Desktop Vase
Plant lovers or anybody into science will love this desktop hydroponic vase. The unique bulb planter gives a clear view of the plant’s roots, hanging from a modern metal base with a curved silhouette and even a little bird embellishment. It’s an out-of-the-box gift idea that’s sure to become a focal point of one’s decor.
- Available styles: 8
A Suction Cup Phone Case Attachment Reviewers Love
Mount your phone on any mirror or other smooth surface to watch videos, film yourself, or take the perfect hands-free selfie with this suction cup phone case attachment. It comes in tons of colors in the listing to match any case and reviewers confirm it works well — it has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon.
A Wildly Popular Roll-Up Mat For Storing Puzzles
Before you start that 1,000-piece puzzle, make sure to lay out this roll-up puzzle mat first. When it’s time to make room on your table or another surface, simply roll up the puzzle in the mat using the blow-up tube, secure it with the bands on either end, and tuck it into the storage bag. More than 10,000 shoppers have given this handy storage solution a perfect rating, with one noting, “worked like a charm for me.”
This Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set With 30,000 Perfect Ratings
After a long day, there’s nothing like treating yourself to a little relaxation. And this acupressure set is just the thing for the job. The 100% cotton and plant-based foam cushion mat and pillow are covered in acupressure points designed to release endorphins to help block pain, relax the muscles, and create an overall feeling of relaxation.
- Available colors: 15
This Reusable Makeup-Removing Cloth That Works With Just Water
You don’t need pricey makeup remover, micellar water, or wipes to take off your makeup — all you need is this makeup eraser paired with water to remove everything (including waterproof mascara and liquid lipstick). The microfiber towel is machine washable so you can reuse it over and over again.
This Keyboard Cleaning Kit
If you spend a lot of time tapping away at your keyboard, there’s a good chance the sides of the keys are packed with dust and other debris, making this keyboard cleaning kit a must. It comes complete with every imaginable attachment for cleaning even the smallest nooks and crannies. And it works just as well for keeping other electronics clean, like tablets and cameras.
- Available colors: 8
These Wool Socks In Classic Patterns
These wool blend socks are a hit with reviewers, having earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. The socks are made with wool, polyester, and spandex, making them breathable, sweat-wicking, and so comfy. The vibrant vintage-inspired patterns will go with any outfit.
These Whimsical Solar Garden Lights
If you dream of the warm glow of fireflies dancing around your garden, you’ll love these delicate solar lights designed to mimic the soft, fluttering light. Each one has a cluster of eight waterproof bulbs on flexible wire stems that sway in the wind. They’re sure to add a whimsical touch to your garden.
- Available options: 3
These Leggings Hangers That’ll Hold 20 Pairs
You’ll be able to fit so many leggings, skirts, and pairs of pants in your closet with this pair of hangers — each one can hold 10 items. The clips are coated in rubber so they won’t damage delicate fabrics.
This Cell Phone Magnifying Screen
Stop straining to watch your favorite videos on your itty bitty mobile screen when you have this 3D cell phone magnifying screen. It can magnify your screen anywhere from two to four times, reducing eye discomfort and fatigue. The convenient stand is adjustable, slim, and easy to store — and it’s compatible with a range of smartphones.
- Available sizes: 4
- Available colors: 2
This Light-Up Karaoke Microphone
This karaoke microphone with two-way connectivity is just the thing to make karaoke night even more fun. The controls are all located conveniently within finger’s reach, and since it’s completely wireless, there won’t be any tripping over cords. It promises to stay charged for at least five hours, and the LED lights flicker with the beat of your tunes for even more of a party vibe.
- Available colors: 8
This Secret Safe That Looks Like A Book
Keep your small valuables safe in this highly rated, portable lock box that looks like a dictionary — complete with a real book cover and paper sides. The lock box is hidden behind the front cover and features a sturdy key lock. Place your valuables inside, tuck it between a few books, and rest assured that your valuables are safe and out of sight. One shopper reported, “I bought this initially as a white elephant gift and put other little gifts inside this with a riddle to figure out the combinationlock code and it was a hit at the party everyone loved it.”
A Double-Sided Finger & Hand Massager
Not only does this double-ended hand and finger massager have two ways to soothe your muscles, it is also double-sided on one side. It’s designed to help reduce swelling and stiffness but improving circulation.
These Ultra-Absorbent Towel Balls That Come With Hooks For Hanging
These machine-washable fuzzy ball towels aren’t only cute to look at, they also feature an ultra-absorbent material that’ll dry your hands nearly instantly. They each have a loop at the top for hanging. “Comes with hooks. Easy to put up. They really work. You’d not expect them to but they do,” wrote one reviewer.
- Available colors: 3
This 2-Piece Aeration Set That Improves The Flavor Of Any Wine
When you open a bottle of your favorite vintage, you’ll be glad to have this wine accessory set on hand. The two-pack of aerators allows you to infuse the optimal amount of oxygen into wine as you pour — allowing you to taste all of its nuances. If you don’t finish the bottle, utilize the included silicone stopper to keep it fresh for next time.
- Available options: 4
A Portable Neck Fan That Keeps You Cool Anywhere
Whether you’re at a music festival or sweating it out during a hike, this portable neck fan cools you down when you’re on-the-go. With three speeds and a rechargeable USB-powered design, this fan is easy-breezy to use. An ultra-light profile means it won’t be heavy on your neck, and the position of the blades helps ensure your hair won’t snare on fan blades. The battery can run for up to 16 hours.
A Bacon Grill That Makes Cooking Bacon Easier & Cleaner
With this bacon grill, you’ll be able to prepare your morning breakfast without dealing with grease and mess. The grill cooks four to six bacon strips at a time in the microwave and comes with a cover to prevent splatters. It’s designed with a slight elevation that allows excess fat to drip off, as well as a handle for easy removal. Use the grill also to cook sausage, pizza rolls, and other snack foods.
This Ring Toss-Darts Game That Reviewers Rave About
When ring toss and darts collide, you end up with this fun game. The instructions list various ways your group can play depending on skill level, and the board is easy to mount on nearly any surface (indoors or out) using the included hardware. One shopper wrote, “We really love it. It’s super fun! Was nicely packaged, easy to put together and built nicely! A fun game and makes a great gift!”
- Available options: 3
This Multi-Port Outlet Extender With Surge Protection
Plug this outlet extender with three USB ports into a wall outlet for extra charging spots without taking up floor space. It also packs in five classic outlets and a handy USB-C port, so you'll have more than enough space for a lamp cord, all your chargers, and more. It's also finished off with surge protection and a quick-charging design.
A 2-Pack Of Mini Tactical Flashlights
With over 76,000 reviews and a high 4.6-star rating, these mini tactical flashlights cast a powerful light with five available modes and a zoomable beam. Made of military-grade aluminum, they are fully water-resistant, allowing for illumination in all kinds of weather.
A Light-Up Makeup Mirror That’s Travel-Friendly
Not only does this trifold makeup mirror have 36 built-in LED lights for superior illumination, but it also features 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification to more easily accomplish detailed tasks like tweezing or drawing on winged liner. This pick is powered by USB or AAA batteries when on the go, and it’s easy to take with you thanks to the compact design.
A Universal Socket Tool That’s A One-Stop Solution For Many Projects
This universal socket tool contains 54 individual hardened steel spring pins that transform to the exact shape and size necessary to grip most bolts, hex nuts, screws, and other odd-shaped heads — it’s one of those products you’ll be glad to have in your tool box in a pinch. The T-shaped rubber handle will give you a superior grip, and 10 screwdriver bits are also included. One shopper noted, “Made a good stocking stuffer - even for myself.”
- Available options: 2
This Detangling Hairbrush with 54,000+ 5-Star Reviews
This detangling brush has unique cone-shaped bristles that glide through tangles from side to side (rather than pulling straight through them). It’s gentle yet effective and can prevent damage that leads to frizz. Choose from several colors in the listing.
This Set Of 5 Nesting Stainless Steel Bowls With Airtight Lids
Whether you’re tossing a salad, whisking eggs, or kneading dough, these stainless steel mixing bowls will come in handy. The set includes five of them in various sizes (ranging from less than a quart to five quarts), as well as coordinating lids that’ll create an airtight seal so the contents inside stay fresh. The bowls nest inside one another for compact storage.
An 18-Pack Of Colorful Journaling Pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
An Electric Lighter That Works On Even Windy Days
Regular lighters and matches are so last year — this electric lighter is better in so many ways. Because it’s flameless, it works in even windy conditions, it’s elongated to reach into deep candles, and it’s rechargeable via USB. It comes in several shades in the listing.
A Pain Relief Cream That Has Tons Of 5-Star Reviews
With more than 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, Penetrex is an incredibly popular choice for muscle and joint relief. That’s because it’s formulated to provide both immediate and cumulative relief over time from minor aches and discomfort. This nongreasy cream uses potent actives like arnica and vitamin B6, and many reviewers have gushed that it helps ease discomfort within just minutes of application.
These LED Flashlight Gloves
They look weird, yes. But you will be surprised by how handy these flashlight gloves are. They make for a fantastic gift for anyone who is handy, and they have two lights that shoot out from the thumb and index finger. They easily illuminate anything you’re working on, and best of all? There’s no way they already have these.
This Gel-Cream Blush That Comes In 20 Shades
With an impressive 4.5-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews, this liquid blush is a must. The gel-cream formula contains nourishing ingredients like antioxidant vitamin C to improve skin health. It comes in 20 shades in the listing.
This Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette
This mini palette from URBAN DECAY is the perfect size to travel with, and has all of the basic colors you'd need for so many looks. With a combination of matte and shimmery shades, this palette feels silky and blendable on your skin, making it that much easier to work with. It's no wonder more than 8,000 Amazon reviewers have contributed to its 4.6-star average overall rating.
These Chenille Bath Rugs That Are Soft & Absorbent
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
A 6-Pack Of Storage Bags For Linens & Clothes
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
A 41-Pack Of Dual-Ended Markers For Journaling, Sketching & More
With 41 bold colors, this dual-end marker set will bring vibrancy to your journals, calendars, to-do lists, doodles, and planners. The pens feature an extra-fine tip for precision and a chisel tip on the other end, and they glide smoothly over paper for an enjoyable writing experience.
These Brightening Eye Masks With 25,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Enjoy a spa-like experience from the comfort of home with these under-eye masks. They care designed to help minimize puffiness and hydrate and smooth the skin — all in as little as 20 minutes. The set comes with 50 pairs.
These Strangely Satisfying & Highly Effective Foot Masks
Just slide your feet into these sock-like foot peel masks and wait 60 minutes. In as few as six days, your feet will begin to peel, getting rid of dry, callused, and cracked skin — resulting in the smoothest feet ever. This set comes with two pairs of masks.
This Wall-Mounted Battery Organizer That Is Legit Life-Changing
If you have batteries rolling around in your junk drawer, this battery organizer has 93 individual slots to get them in order. It can accommodate 45 AAs, 25 AAAs, four 9-volts, eight Cs, six Ds, and five flat ones, and the clear hinged lid allows you to easily view the contents. Also included is a built-in battery tester to ensure the batteries are still functional. Store the organizer in a drawer or mount it on the wall. One shopper noted, “Best Christmas gift ever for parents who are constantly replacing batteries in toys. Stock it full and give it to someone you love!”
- Available colors: 7
A Gadget That’ll Get Your Makeup Brushes Clean & Dry In Minutes
Use this makeup brush cleaning device to clean your makeup brushes in mere minutes. The device spins the brush in the bowl (which you fill with water and soap) to get it clean and it also dries it. The tool can be used on nearly any size or shape makeup brush because there are eight adaptors.
A Pair Of Silicone Scalp Massagers That Also Remove Buildup
Remove dead skin and product buildup on your scalp with a relaxing massage using one of these weird-looking silicone scalp brushes. It can be used in the shower (with or without shampoo) or even when your hair is dry. “This product makes it easier to really scrub and remove build up. Bonus..it feels pretty great,” wrote one fan. You get two scrubbers in a pack for a great price.
This Cult-Favorite Roller For Trapping Pet Hair
You love your pet but do you really love their hair all of your clothes and furniture? Probably not. Good thing you can clean it up easily with this pet hair roller designed to trap hair in the chamber without sticky adhesives like most other rollers. Just roll, dump the hair, and you’re done. One reviewer noted, “This thing is magic!!!”
- Available colors: 2
This Indoor/Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper
Spending a day in your yard is a great way to unwind and relax — until the bugs show up. Sure, you can whack them with a rolled-up magazine but this electric fly swatter is a much easier way to get rid of them. Just swing, zap (with the 4,000-volt grid), and go back to enjoying the fresh air. Or use it inside to eliminate pesky bugs that have gotten in your home.
- Available sizes: Mini — Large
- Available colors: 3
Some Adhesive Spring-Loaded Cord Organizers
Keep cords from falling behind furniture or getting tangled up with this six-pack of spring-loaded cord organizers. Each one has a self-adhesive backing, so you can put them on the wall, behind a desk, and elsewhere.
A Budget-Friendly Charcuterie Board With A Hidden Drawer Of Utensils
This elegant charcuterie board is made from bamboo with a grooved design to easily arrange crackers, nuts, sliced meat, fruit, and other foods. There’s even a slide-out drawer that holds the included four stainless steel utensils for serving. “Excellent quality, a good, solid weight and beautiful craftsmanship,” wrote one reviewer.
- Available sizes: 3
This Tool That Makes Any Cleanser Into Luxurious Foam
Turn any cleanser into a luxurious marshmallow-like foam with this clever tool. Simple place a pearl-sized amount within, fill water to the dotted line, and pump away to create fluffy foam.
This Infuser Water Bottle With A Nonslip Grip
This infuser bottle will put an end to boring water. It features an infuser basket that can hold berries, citrus, herbs, and more to make water taste delicious and motivate you to stay hydrated. The bottle has a leakproof lid and nonslip grips, making it easy to take on the go.
This Sleek Magnetic Strip For Easy Knife Storage
Mount this magnetic knife strip on the wall using the adhesive strip (it also comes with screws), then hang knives, scissors, and other metal kitchen tools on it to free up drawer space. There are two strip lengths to pick from in the listing (10 or 16 inches). With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, this is a must-have kitchen accessory for those looking to maximize space and keep their chef’s knives always within arm’s reach.
- Available sizes: 2
- Available colors: 3
An Elegant Set of Real Wax Flameless Candles
These battery-operated candles may have a simulated flame, but they look like the real thing thanks to the genuine wax pillars and flickering light. They’re set in glass containers that look expensive enough to show off in any part of the home, or outdoors since they’ll never blow out. Control them with the included remote that even allows you to set timers.
- Available colors: 8
These Long-Lasting Plasma Lighters That Are Perfect For Candle Lovers
These plasma lighters boasts an 4.3-inch-long wand to easily light candles, grills, fireworks, and more with ease. It’s rechargeable via USB, and the flameless design means you can use it in the rain, wind, or other inclement weather, so it’s perfect for camping, too.
- Available colors: 14
This Cool Morse Code Bracelet That Comes With 60+ Sayings
This handmade sterling silver bracelet displays the term “Bestie” in Morse code (using dots and dashes) and features a black silk cord chain. There are more than 60 different words and phrases to pick from in the listing, so you’ll be able to find one (or more) that speaks to you. As one shopper noted, “This is beautiful. The morse code is correct, we checked. My friend loved it. Plus it came in a nice wooden package. Fine craftsmanship.”
- Available options: 60+
This Comfy Bluetooth Headband That Runs For 10 Hours Straight
This lightweight, breathable Bluetooth headband is comfier than earbuds or headphones while laying down, allowing you to listen to music, white noise, or your favorite podcast while you drift off to sleep, work out, or lounge around the house. It connects to electronics via Bluetooth, and it can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
- Available colors: 11
This Fan-Favorite Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage
Buying plain popcorn kernels is a great money-saving tip, and it also gives you the flexibility of flavoring each batch to your liking. But don’t even think about busting out a big pot and keeping watch over the stove when you can use this collapsible food-safe silicone bowl instead. Just add in the kernels, cover with the lid, microwave, and enjoy staring out of the bowl. And after, you can clean the whole thing in the dishwasher.
- Available colors: 15
A Powerful Milk Frother For Café Drinks At Home
With this battery-operated frother, you can whip up a delicious cappuccino, latte, macchiato, protein powder shake, or other tasty foam drinks in just 15 seconds. The device features a powerful motor and sturdy stainless steel wand. The ergonomic silicone handle is easy to maneuver, and you can rest the frother on the included stainless steel stand when you’re done.
- Available colors: 8
A Stainless Steel Eyelash Curler That Comes With Extra Pads
Curling your eyelashes will be easy and safe with this durable stainless steel eyelash curler. It features a gentle silicone pad to protect against damage and even comes with two extra pads, as well as a satin travel bag.
This Exfoliating Scrub Made With Coffee, Almond Oil & Cacao
Reviewers are obsessed with this delicious-smelling exfoliating scrub. It’s made with a list of ingredients that sound good enough to eat, including Kona coffee, olive oil, seas salt, cacao, and more. “I’ve been using this to exfoliate before I shave and its made my skin feel silky smooth,” wrote one fan.
A Novelty Spoon Holder That Doubles As A Steam Releaser
This adorable witch-shaped spoon holder rests on the edge of any pot or pan and grasps onto your cooking tool (like a spoon, spatula, or ladle). And for a little extra magic, it also functions as a steam releaser. This pick is made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, and is dishwasher safe. One shopper gushed, “I thought this was really cute and turns out, it's very functional. It is easy to use and can be stretched just enough to accommodate a lot of different size spoons/utensils.”
A Sturdy Universal Grill Scraper & Bottle Opener In One
This stainless steel grill-cleaning accessory boasts grooves that are specifically designed to scrape stuck-on food from a variety of grill rod shapes — and there’s a flat edge to use on griddles. Not only that, there’s also a built-in bottle opener on the end. The leather handle provides a secure grip, and the tool is long enough to keep your hands away from direct heat.
A Travel Blanket & Pillow With So Many Cool Features
You won’t want to travel without this travel blanket and pillow combo after taking it on a trip. It has two armholes for comfortable wearing as a blanket (you create them by using the magnets within), and it can also be used as a pillow or hand warmer when folded zipped up. Choose from a few colors and patterns in the listing.
This Fun Corkscrew That Doubles As A Bottle Opener
Fang-tastic (yet functional), this bat corkscrew and bottle opener can be used to open practically all of your favorite drinks, including soda, wine, beer, sparkling water, and more. It’s made from a combination of silicone and metal for sturdiness and a nonslip grip. Plus, the unique design is a great conversation starter.
A Kit To Grow 4 Varieties Of Tea Ingredients
Elevate your culinary creations and cocktails by garnishing them with a homegrown edible flower by using this gardening kit — no green thumb required. The kit comes with seed packets (to grow chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, and mint varieties), bags with a waterproof lining, soil disks, planter markers, gardening shears, and a wooden planter box. “I am a relatively new gardener, and the thorough instructions and the options to talk to a real person, if I have questions, is what keeps me coming back,” wrote one fan.
These Gentle But Effective Wipes Designed For Screens Of All Kinds
Clean laptops, TVs, phones, car touchscreens, tablets, and more with this 70-pack of soft wipes. They’re designed to be gentle and static-free to remove dust, dirt, watermarks, and more.
A Casting Kit That Reviewers Say Is Easy To Use
Use this hand casting kit to create a beautiful or funny keepsake of your hands in any position — it’s ideal for two adults or up to four kids’ hands. It’ll capture all of the intricate details and the end product is even paintable. “The instructions are easy to follow and the cast came out better than I anticipated,” wrote one fan.
This 14-In-1 Multi-Tool That Fits In A Pocket
Despite being just 7 inches long, this multi-functional tool features a hammer, serrated knife, saw, wire cutter, prying claw, bottle opener, two screwdrivers (both flat and Phillips head), and a pair of pliers. It’s lightweight and compact, but also sturdy because it’s made from hardened stainless steel. It has a lock feature for safety.
This Cult-Fave Cuticle Cream Made With Seaweed
Moisturize your nail beds and cuticles with this popular cuticle cream that’s formulated with seaweed, hot springs minerals, shea butter, and more. Reviewers say it sinks in fast for a non-greasy feel.
These Convenient Packing Cubes For Seamless Travel
Take the pain out of packing with this set of packing cubes designed to keep your things organized within your suitcase for flight attendant-level efficiency. Each set comes with five stacking cubes that feature breathable mesh tops and sturdy zippers. And because there will be dirty clothes piling up on any trip, the set also includes a laundry bag for keeping soiled clothes separated.
- Available colors: 10
A Mystery Game For The Detective In You
If you’re ready to move on from cracking the Clue case, this murder mystery game is sure to challenge your detective skills. You’ll be tasked with solving a decades-old homicide using only the original detective's file containing vintage-looking photos, documents, maps, and more. Play on your own or team up; the game can accommodate up to eight players. One shopper called it “worth every dime,” and added, “If you even *think* that this might be interesting to you then you should purchase it. It was way more fun than I was expecting, and I was expecting it to be a lot of fun.”
This Matte Makeup-Setting Spray
Set your makeup and control oil with this fan-favorite makeup setting spray. It features a matte finish and weightless feel, and it’s cruelty-free, too. “I wanted to try a setting spray to stop (or at least slow down!) my makeup disappearing after a few hours. This really set my makeup, didn’t feel heavy or sticky & it worked. No more disappearing makeup,” wrote one shopper.
This Clip-On Ring Light That Runs 2 Hours Per Charge
Look better on video calls for work or when taking selfies with this clip-on ring light. It’s USB-rechargeable and can run for two hours per charge (or keep it wired for endless run time). It features settings to change the brightness and color temperature of the light.
These Nonstick Baking Mats That Save On Parchment Paper
When you’re tackling larger baking projects, this set of nonstick baking sheets will be your new favorite companion. Made from thick, durable silicone and reinforced with fiberglass mesh, the set of three sheets can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The non-stick coating means they’re easy to clean, and they can be rolled up for compact storage.
This DIY Slushie Maker
Slushies are the perfect cool-down treat, but making them at home isn’t as easy as it might seem. That is unless you have one of these slushie maker cups. The double-layer sides with built-in freezing liquid are durable and flexible, so all you need to do is add your drink of your choice, freeze, squeeze, and enjoy. It even comes with a lid and a straw-spoon for slurping up every last drop.
- Available colors: 4
These Reusable Face Towels That Help Prevent Breakouts
Face towels can so quickly accumulate bacteria and build-up that leads to breakouts. That’s part of the genius of these disposable makeup remover wipes — they remove makeup, dead skin cells, and dirt with their extra-absorbent texture. And better yet, the towels are USDA-certified for being made from 100% biobased viscose. They’re also unscented and chemical-free, making them ideal for sensitive skin. “These towels have made a significant difference in reducing my acne,” one reviewer wrote.
These Dip Clips That Attach To Your Plate Or Bowl
Free up space on your plate and say bye to sauce-drenched plates with these dip clips. Coming in a set of eight, they attach to bowls and plates, making it so much easier to dunk your finger foods in ketchup, mayo, soy sauce, chocolate syrup, etc. They be run through the dishwasher, too, making them even easier. It’s about to be a dip party in here.
This 2-Layered Makeup Organizer
Featuring a tray and a drawer, the two sections of this makeup organizer are stackable with extra pieces if you’d like to build an even larger unit. It comes in four colors in the listing and has earned an impressive 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon.
A Bird Feeder For Your Window
Get up close and personal with this clear bird feeder that attaches right to your window with strong suction cups to keep it firmly in place. All you have to do is fill the two bottom trays with birdseed (or another wildlife-safe feed) and watch the birds, squirrels, and other animals flock right to your lookout spot.
A Durable Cast Iron Skillet That Comes Pre-Seasoned
What can be used in the oven, on the stove, and over a campfire? This 10-inch cast iron skillet. It’s ultra durable and comes pre-seasoned so it’s ready to cook the day you get it.
This Compact Bluetooth Speaker With Big Sound
This compact portable speaker may be small but it’s mighty. It boasts an impressive room-filling sound that’s sure to get any party started — and it’s waterproof so you can take it poolside. It features Bluetooth compatibility, so you can connect it to your phone and stream your favorite radio services like Spotify and YouTube Music. And a single charge gives you up to five hours of uninterupted play time.
- Available colors: 3
Some Heel-Repairing Socks Made With Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E
Repairs dry, cracked heels with these genius heel repair socks. They’re made with jojoba oil, lavender, and vitamin E to increase hydration with for softer, smoother feet. The set comes with two pairs.
A Mini Crock-Pot For Lunch & More
This mini electric Crock-Pot is perfect for office lunches or for taking on road trips. It features a stylish satin finish, leakproof lid, and stainless steel inner container that holds up to 20 ounces, allowing you to reheat or keep your meals warm for hours. The cord detaches for easy storage, too.
- Available colors: 4