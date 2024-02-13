60 Weird, Clever Things On Amazon That Are So Damn Cheap

03 This Weird Sticky Ball For Keeping Your Purse Clean

Like most multitaskers, the bottom of your handbag or diaper bag is probably a treasure trove of dust and crumbs. Instead of dumping out your entire bag and giving it a thorough wipe-down, this sticky cleaning ball is way easier to use and just as effective. Toss it in your purse and let it trap all that gunk within its innovative honeycomb wall design. When it gets dirty, give it a rinse, dry, and toss it back in your bag. Spring for a three-pack if you have multiple bags to keep fresh.