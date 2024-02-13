Shopping
60 Weird, Clever Things On Amazon That Are So Damn Cheap
If you’re like me, you could spend all day looking for the right products to save you time and money and make your life just a little easier. Actually, I’ve done
just that and have come up with this list of 60 clever, admittedly weird, Amazon products that you won’t want to pass up. I’m talking money-saving kitchen must-haves, innovative cleaning gadgets, and cult-favorite skincare products that promise to work wonders on your skin. And because I don’t have a never-ending stash of cash, I made sure that every item here is pretty damn cheap. 01 These Clever Food Wraps To Preserve Produce
Ditch the plastic wrap. These clever little
food wraps save food from going to waste. The stretchy, food-grade silicone wraps are designed to fit snugly over fruit and vegetable halves. And since they come in a pack that includes a variety of sizes, they can fit over everything from bananas to eggplants. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe and endlessly reusable. 02 This Mess-Free Batter Dispenser
If you’re looking for a quicker and less messy way to pour batter, this brilliant
batter dispenser i s it. Simply hold it over a griddle, pan, or muffin tin and give the handle a squeeze, then release it to close the valve. The BPA-free plastic container has a four-cup capacity and its compact design means it easily stores away in a cabinet. 03 This Weird Sticky Ball For Keeping Your Purse Clean
Like most multitaskers, the bottom of your handbag or diaper bag is probably a treasure trove of dust and crumbs. Instead of dumping out your entire bag and giving it a thorough wipe-down, this
sticky cleaning ball is way easier to use and just as effective. Toss it in your purse and let it trap all that gunk within its innovative honeycomb wall design. When it gets dirty, give it a rinse, dry, and toss it back in your bag. Spring for a three-pack if you have multiple bags to keep fresh. 04 This Wildly Popular Coozie For Slim Cans
With more than 60,000 perfect five-star ratings, this fan-fave can
coozie is designed to keep those slim seltzer cans extra chilled. It features double-walled stainless steel with an extra copper layer for keeping drinks cold for longer. Plus, the innovative push-lock gasket makes popping cans in and out a breeze. Chose from more than two dozen different color options, including a very chic rose gold.
Drippy dish soap bottles are a thing of the past with this affordable all-in-one
dish soap dispenser. Just fill the dispenser with soap, then set your sponge on the lid (it doubles as a sponge holder and drip tray) and press down to dispense soap directly onto it. With more than 3,500 perfect five-star reviews, this little kitchen accessory is a fan favorite, with one shopper raving, “Never spill soap again. Holds the sponge instead of looking for it under the dishes.” 06 These Bright Chef’s Knives That Work As Well As They Look
You’re probably not used to seeing blue knives, but that’s actually a colored titanium coating that helps them resist corrosion and rusting and makes them totally dishwasher-safe. Funky hue aside, you’ll love the super sharp blades on this six-piece chef’s
knife set that can cut through everything from ripe tomatoes to rump roast like a champ. 07 This Kitchen Gadget For Making Waffle Bowls & More
You know those expensive waffle cups at your local ice cream shop? Well, you probably never guessed that you could make them at home. But you can, with a little help from this mini
waffle bowl maker. Just pour in store-bought waffle mix and let the clever machine transform it into sweet and crispy bowls for piling high with your favorite ice cream. And you can even make tostada bowls with them if savory is more your thing. 08 This Clever Little Witch Spoon Holder
This clever little witch adds a touch of cute and convenience to cooking. Made of BPA-free silicone, this novelty
spoon holder works as both a steam releaser and as a sturdy utensil holder. For an affordable price, it’s a cheap kitchen must-have for keeping or gifting. 09 This Magnetic Flashlight To Pick Up All The Hard-To-Reach Things
At first glance, this unique tool may look like an ordinary
flashlight. But it does way more than shine brightly with its three LED light bulbs; it also features a 22-inch extending, telescoping neck with a strong magnetic tip that makes picking up keys, tools, screws, and more in hard-to-reach and dark spaces so much easier. 10 This Handy Tool For Perfect Burgers
Make Insta-worthy burgers with this
patty press. Simply place a ball of raw meat between the press plates and push down, using the measurement lines for consistent-sized patties and even cooking. Plus, it comes with two hundred square parchment papers for easy prep and storage. 11 These Adorable Headbands For Washing Your Face
These cute spa
headbands are a super convenient accessory for keeping hair out of your face — whether you’re washing your face, taking a bath, applying a face mask, or even hitting the gym. The stretchy inner elastic is just tight enough to keep them in place while still being comfortable. And they’re covered in a plush microfiber double-layer with a decorative bow and adorable patterns. 12 This Travel Tumbler With A Filter For Brew On The Go
Now you can make your favorite brew on the go with this
travel tumbler. It comes with a reusable fine mesh filter that allows you to pour hot water right over coffee grinds or loose tea. When you’re ready to enjoy your beverage, remove the filter and attach the secure sipping lid. Drinks stay hot (or cold) for hours thanks to the smart vacuum layer design and military-grade stainless steel coating. 13 This Nonstick Meat Tenderizer With A Near-Perfect Rating
Boasting a 4.7-star rating after more than 7,000 reviews, this popular
meat mallet is lightweight but gets the job done with a double-sided design for both pounding and tenderizing. It’s constructed from aluminum and features a nonstick coating. And the handle is rubberized, offering a sturdy grip that helps prevent slipping and accidents. It’s dishwasher-safe, too. 14 This Weird But Genius Wall-Mount Cup Holder
It might seem strange to mount a cup holder to the wall, but once you do, you’ll wish you had one sooner. Use it for sips in the shower or to hold your coffee while you put your makeup on in the morning. This versatile
cup holder is made from flexible silicone and features a built-in rigid bracket that can hold over 8 pounds firmly in place. It adheres to almost any non-porous surface with the included peel-and-press adhesive. 15 These Must-Have Reusable Oven Liners
Cleaning the oven is always a huge pain. But these genius reusable
oven liners make the job so much easier. They feature a premium nonstick coating that’s completely PFOA- and BPA-free. Cut them to size and place them on the bottom of your oven. When they get messy, wipe them clean or even pop them into the dishwasher. 16 This Affordable Pro Lash Curler
No pinching. No tugging. No breaking. Those are just a few things this pro
lash curler promises. Plus, it’s designed with the perfect curvature to work on all eye shapes. And at well under $20, the price may be cheap, but rest assured that the stainless steel construction and extra included pads make it a long-lasting choice. 17 These Intuitive Garden Scoopers For Easier Yardwork
Kids and adults alike will love cleaning up foliage with these brilliant
leaf scoops. The intuitive design with comfortable built-in handles makes scooping garden debris a cinch. One reviewer shared, “The large size makes it easy to gather handfuls of leaves quickly and cleanly. Thick plastic makes them durable-some others I tried were thin and broke easily.” 18 This Easy-To-Read Dishwasher Sign
Spare yourself from the dreaded dishwasher rerun with this
clean/dirty sign. Swipe the contrasting black and white signs so there’s no confusion or excuses from the culprits who keep mixing in dirty dishes or forgetting to unload when it’s their turn. And since it’s magnetic, it’s easy to remove for cleaning, with zero sticky residue. 19 A Super-Long Duster For Cobwebs
Ceiling fans and high ceilings may be hard to reach, but not with this strangely long
duster. In fact, it extends up to a whopping 100 inches (so long, cobwebs). And since it’s made of stainless steel, it won’t bend or break mid-dusting. The washable microfiber head clings to dust and bends to almost any angle for added convenience. 20 This Smile-Inducing Little Bed For Sponges
Tuck your kitchen scrubbers in for the night with this curiously charming little
sponge holder that looks like a tiny bed. While the sponge catches some ZZZ’s, it’ll also be getting nice and dry thanks to the smart design of the drain that helps prevent mold and bacteria buildup. There are even two pillows for keeping your sponges tightly tucked in. 21 This Oddly Necessary Nail Polish Bottle Holder
It requires some serious skill not to knock over the nail polish bottle while giving yourself a manicure, making this
nail polish bottle holder oddly necessary. The base suctions to almost any flat surface, keeping it firmly in place, while the holder itself features a smart hinge for added stability at any angle. 22 This Snail Mucin Cream For Glowing Skin
Snail slime sounds kind of gross, so let’s just call it by its scientific name: snail mucin. OK, still sounds gross. But the truth is, it’s naturally packed with antioxidants and
hyaluronic acid that promote hydration while protecting the skin. And this Korean repair cream includes 97.5% snail mucin, plus organic aloe vera and vitamin E, among other skin-friendly ingredients, for extremely effective results. 23 This Budget-Friendly French Rolling Pin That Looks Expensive
This luxe-looking French rolling pin is a steal at just over $15. And it’s crafted with durable stainless steel
too, yet is lightweight enough to make it a comfortable tool for extended use. The tapered ends allow for precision rolling and create an integrated design ( au revoir hard-to-clean cracks) that makes it easy to maintain. 24 This High-Capacity Food Scale
A large platform is what sets this high-capacity
food scale apart from its competitors. It can hold even large containers and keeps everything in place thanks to the lipped design. It features an auto tare mode and can weigh just over 11 pounds — showing up on the easy-to-read, large LED screen. 25 This Innovative Car Cup Expander
There’ll be no more fighting over car cup holder space or fear that your YETI cup will go flying into the air every time you hit a bump when you install this innovative
cup holder expander. The base adjusts to fit most standard car cup holders and even allows for side-by-side installation. Plus, the rubber tabs at the top keep drinks from shaking around in the holder. 26 This Portable Shaved Ice Machine
Ice is good. But shaved ice is better. And whoever invented this genius portable
snow cone maker was definitely on to that. All you have to do is place the ice in the top compartment that features super sharp blades, lock on the lid, crank the handle (no batteries needed), and watch as fluffy ice flakes collect in the BPA-free container — and choose your favorite syrup flavor, of course. 27 A Set Of Ultra-Safe Silicone Oven Mitts
If you’ve been putting up with your regular ‘ol oven mitts well after they should have been retired, these upgraded silicone
oven mitts are the affordable upgrade you need. The heat-resistant (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) silicone covers the entire hand portion for superior grip, while the extended cotton sleeves provide added protection and comfort up the forearm.
Professional knife sharpening can set you back a pretty penny. But this at-home
knife sharpener is super affordable and made with quality materials designed to last for years. It can easily and quickly sharpen almost any type of knife (straight, serrated, German) with its patented V-grip slots with course and fine options. 29 This Practical Car Trunk Organizer
Get that junk in your truck under control. Seriously. This practical canvas
car trunk organizer features a waterproof lining, adjustable compartments, and side pockets for neatly holding all of your stuff. And the sturdy strap keeps it in place so it won’t knock around your trunk while you haul around town. 30 This Clever Snap-On Strainer
This snap-on
strainer does exactly what it sounds like: snaps onto almost any pot and pan, instantly transforming it into colander. The brilliant strainer features a heat-proof and flexible design with clips to keep it firmly attached while in use. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and is just itching to replace that multi-size strainer set that’s eating up your kitchen cabinet space. 31 A Glowy Makeup Primer For Perfect Pores
Primers that work this well usually come with a sky-high price tag, making this affordable
face primer a makeup routine must that you’ll keep coming back to. The lightweight, hydrating formula smooths skin for imperceptible pores, while combating oil with an infused powder so your makeup can stay flawless all day long. Plus, it leaves an illuminating finish for the dewiest glow. 32 This Turmeric-Infused Body Scrub That Leaves Skin So Soft
You don’t have to hit the spa (or drain your bank account) to achieve baby-soft skin. You can do it at home with this affordable
body scrub infused with turmeric — a root known for its brightening and blemish-correcting properties. Coconut oil and shea butter lock in moisture for improved skin hydration and appearance. 33 This Smart Space-Saving Outlet Extender
Bulky power strip cords are officially a thing of the past. And this innovative
outlet adapter is in. It features a space-saving design that can fit even in tight spaces, two USB fast charging ports, and six adapters with built-in surge protection. It’s not hard to see why it has over 50,000 five-star ratings. 34 This Detangling Brush For Keeping The Tears Away
Anybody who has ever combed a kid’s hair knows that tangles often equal tears. But not with this
hair brush made with unique plastic bristles that effortlessly glide through tangles while providing a nice little scalp massage and stimulating circulation. The ergonomic handle is comfortable and intuitive to hold, so even kids can get the hang of it. 35 This Easy-Read Digital Meat Thermometer
When it comes to cooking meat, knowing the right temperature is key to taste, texture, and safety. This digital
meat thermometer gives a quick and accurate temperature every time — and the large, back-lit LCD screen makes it easy to read. For under $20, it’s a cheap but useful kitchen tool that you’ll find yourself using on repeat. 36 These Handy Bag Hooks For Your Car
We’ve all slammed on our breaks at some point and watched as our bags spill out onto the floor. And that’s why these useful
car hooks will make instant sense. They hook right around the rods of your car headrest and are made of plastic so durable that they can each hold over 55 pounds. Pile on the purses, backpacks, and more. With four in a pack, you’ll have enough for all your needs. 37 A Universal Drip Catcher For Your Faucet
The area around the sink faucet is constantly accumulating water, making this universal
faucet drip tray a must for your kitchen (or bathroom). It’s smartly designed to catch water that leaks from the spout as well as double as a drying mat for sponges, soap dispensers, and even small dishes. The surface has raised lines for maximum airflow and a spout that guides water into the sink. s Available izes: 5 Available colors: 2 38 These No-Scratch Silicone Whisks
These practical
whisks come in three different sizes, so they’re perfect for small jobs like frothing milk to big jobs like mixing cake batter. They’re constructed with durable stainless steel and the wires are coated with no-scratch, heat-resistant silicone. The handle features a comfortable shape and grippy texture for a no-slip experience. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe for the easiest cleanup. 39 This Restaurant-Quality Cheese Grater That Does It All
This
cheese grater was thoughtfully designed and has near-perfect ratings to prove it. The silicone base suctions to flat surfaces, while the heavy-duty stainless steel rotary blades slice, course grate, or fine grate cheese, vegetables, and more to perfection with the simple crank of the ergonomic handle. It’s a quality kitchen tool that comes at a great price. 40 This Exfoliating Brush With Unique Bristles
The exfoliating face and
body scrubber may help improve skin texture, appearance, and overall health by clearing off impurities and stimulating circulation. It features skin-friendly yet effective silicone bristles and a thoughtful ergonomic handle for a comfortable, nonslip grip. It’s perfect for everyday use and for preventing and treating ingrown hairs caused by waxing and shaving. 41 This Eco-Friendly Lint Roller That Shoppers *Love*
This eco-friendly, no-adhesive
lint roller features a clever chamber that traps lint and pet hair for effective cleanup. One reviewer called the ChomChom roller a “lifesaver for pet owners,” sharing that “[It’s] more efficient than traditional lint rollers, [and] excels in removing pet hair from all kinds of surfaces, from furniture and carpets to clothing.” With more than 157,000 glowing ratings to date, this is a hair-removal must-have. 42 These ‘Like Magic’ Foot Masks
Offered as a pack of three, these
foot masks work like magic, encouraging feet to peel and shed old skin within just a few days after use. They’re made with a botanical blend of fruit acids and extracts that repair and soften skin to reveal a super-smooth texture. Choose from a variety of fragrances, including lavender, rose, and vanilla. 43 This Minimalist Night Light Set For A Great Price
This two-pack of
night lights might be budget-friendly but don’t let the low price fool you. According to reviews, they work outstandingly well, too. They feature a soft white light with a dimmable option and three modes, including an auto mode that activates the lights when movement within about 15 feet is detected and turns off after 60 seconds of inactivity. 44 This Cooling Aloe Gel For Sunburns & More
For beach days and beyond, this aloe gel
moisturizer will be a must-add to your skincare routine. The weird but super effective jelly-like aloe provides a cooling and soothing experience that’s especially great for sunburns. But at such a great price, you can reap the benefits year-round — including increased skin elasticity from the papaya enzymes and Hawaiian noni. 45 This Two-Sided Omelet Maker
This compact
omelet maker can make two separate omelets at once (hello, picky eaters) without even having to flip them, making it a kitchen gadget you’ll definitely want to grab. It cooks eggs in a flash and since it has a nonstick coating, you can be sure that they’ll slide right out — which also makes for super easy cleanup. 46 These Clips For Keeping Cables Organized
This is one of those simple yet genius ideas that you’ll wish you invented. The
cable organizer is designed like a clip, with separators to keep cables from getting tangled. It installs with a strong adhesive that can be stuck to a variety of surfaces and would be especially handy for workspaces. With three in a pack, you’ll be able to tackle all your cord chaos. 47 These Budget-Friendly Spatulas
You don’t have to spring for expensive cooking utensils when these affordable
spatulas get the job done just as well — just look at that 4.7-star rating after 20,000 reviews. They’re made of BPA-free, heat-resistant, flexible silicone. They come in four practical sizes and are ideal for everything from frosting cakes to scraping the last bit of peanut butter out of the jar. 48 This Closet Organizers That Won’t Break The Bank
A custom closet is nice but these affordable
purse organizers are the next best thing. They feature eight clear-view pockets with reinforced bottoms and trim for added durability. Because they hang just like a regular clothes hanger, no special installation is needed. Plus they swivel a full 360 degrees for easy access. 49 This Cuticle Cream For Spa Results
Get spa results at a fraction of the cost with this
cuticle cream. It hydrates and strengthens cuticles and nails with a Japanese blend of hot spring minerals, natural oils, and vitamins. “This cuticle conditioner serum is very nourishing and moisturizing. I have dry hands and cuticles. A couple applications of this and they looked smooth,” gushed one happy customer. “The smell is my kind of scent: classic and pleasant, not fruity or flowery.” 50 An Affordable Accessory Organizer Set
This affordable accessory
organizer set is perfect for keeping hair ties, clips, and even small toiletries and self-care tools nice and tidy and within view. With two stackable compartments, each piece is made from clear, durable plastic. And the set even comes with a lid to keep your belongings safe and dust-free. 51 A Foot Rasp Reviewers Call The “GOAT”
It might seem weird to exfoliate your feet with what looks like a cheese grater, but this callus-removing
rasp is definitely made for your feet, and it promises incredibly smooth results. All you have to do is gently rub it against pre-soaked feet, then rinse. Your feet will be as soft as a baby’s bottom. As one shopper raved, “The GOAT of pedicure tools.” 52 This Super-Cheap Kitchen Shears Set
This set of
shears is an incredible deal for less than $10 for a two-pack. They feature 8.5-inch sharp stainless steel blades, comfortable handles, and integrated herb strippers. Use them for almost any purpose — chopping food, cutting paper, gardening, and more. Plus they come with blade guards for added safety. 53 These Easy-Access Slim Can Organizers
These convenient skinny
can organizers are ideal for the slim cans that all the trendy drinks come in these days. They’re made from durable, clear plastic that resists cracks and breaks. And each organizer holds about 10 cans and features a self-reloading design and easy-access opening at the front. 54 These Silicone Baking Cups In All The Colors Of The Rainbow
This 12-pack of
baking cups is brightly colored for extra functional baking. They’re made from heat-safe, BPA-free, nonstick silicone. Plus, they can be used over and over again so they’re an eco-friendly option that you can feel great about. 55 This Transformative Utility Organizer
If you’re tired of haphazardly storing your mops and brooms, it’s probably time to get this wall-mount
utility organizer. It features rubberized slots that grip handles for secure storage, as well as hooks for hanging gloves, duster handles, and more. If you’re second-guessing, you’ll be happy to know that it comes with video instructions for easy installation and is surprisingly affordable. 56 These Premium No-Slip Slim Hangers
This 20-pack of slim
clothing hangers is a huge step up from regular plastic hangers. The innovative design features a clever 360-degree swivel, grooves and slots for hanging straps and accessories, and a nonslip velvet coating that simultaneously looks chic and protects clothes against damage. 57 These Baking Mats That Practically Pay For Themselves
You’re about to save a lot of time and money with these reusable silicone
baking mats. Not only do they almost entirely cut out the need for expensive foil and parchment paper, but they’re also so easy to clean. It’s estimated that they can be used up to 3,000 times before they’ll even begin to show wear, so they practically pay for themselves. 58 These Odor-Resistant Reusable Dishcloths
These cost-effective reusable Swedish
dishcloths are made from cellulose, a fiber that’s eco-friendly, durable, and odor-resistant. And they really work — thanks to the double-sided textured surface that effectively scrubs surfaces, removing dirt, grime, and grease with minimal effort. Rinse, hang dry, and repeat. 59 This DIY Dryer Vent Cleaner That Will Save You Money
Cleaning out dryer vents from dust and lint buildup is a must for keeping your dryer running like new, and preventing fire hazards. Because this DIY
dryer vent cleaner kit is so easy to use, there’s likely no need to call in the pros. Just attach it to your vacuum hose and you’ll have clean vents in no time.