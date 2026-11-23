I’m always a little bummed when the holidays are over. When the decorations come down, and all the festive-themed cookies are gone, and the last of the twinkly-light rom-coms have aired, it feels — even if just for a short time — like all of the joy and excitement have been sucked right out of the air. Until, that is, you remember the tidy stack of gift cards you received from friends and family.

And listen, don’t do that thing we all sometimes do and leave them to languish in a desk drawer or a dusty corner of your inbox. January is the perfect time to treat yourself to the stuff you’d never splurge on otherwise. Buy the fancy version of something you use every day! Hit Ulta to refill your empty beauty bottles! Put that Visa gift card toward something that will make you feel better!

Here’s what the Scary Mommy team is spending our holiday gift cards on this year, and we hope you’ll find some inspiration here for your own post-holidays shopping spree.

EVERYDAY UPGRADES

Sole Cookware Cardinal Knife Sole Cookware Sole Cookware Cardinal Knife $149.99 $119.99 See On Sole Cookware I love the concept behind this knife: A female chef was tired of all kitchen knives being designed and fitted for men, so she literally took matters into her own hands. Enter the Cardinal knife, which comes with multiple handles for the size of your grip. This is such a great, high-quality knife, and having it fit my hand makes chopping so much easier and more enjoyable. I love the red color, too. And like everything I buy these days, it's dishwasher-safe. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Before Oral Care Nano-Hydroxyapatite Whitening Toothpaste Ulta Before Oral Care Nano-Hydroxyapatite Whitening Toothpaste $12 See On Ulta I love to use holiday gift cards to zhoosh up my normal routine by spending a little more on “everyday” stuff, like fancy toothpaste. Before Oral Care’s whitening toothpaste uses nano-hydroxyapatite, a mineral ingredient that’s having a major moment. Plus, it skips the peroxide, so it’s gentler than the strips that leave my teeth zinging. I also really appreciate that it comes in a recyclable, plant-based tube. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Infinity X-1 Rechargeable Flashlight Costco Infinity X-1 Rechargeable Flashlight $47.99 See On Costco I feel like I am constantly looking for a flashlight in my house, and when I finally find one, it's out of batteries or not bright enough to help me. This rechargeable flashlight has solved all of my problems. It is incredibly bright, it can either be plugged in or used with traditional batteries, and it is substantial enough to beat an intruder to death with it if it comes to that. I have it in one safe, special place where I know I can grab it quickly when I need it. — Sarah Aswell

The Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow with Cooling Organic Pillowcase Honeydew Sleep Company The Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow with Cooling Organic Pillowcase $249.99 $199.99 See On Honeydew Sleep Company If you want to spend a gift card on something you’ll use every single night, a pillow is the way to go, and this one has a curved shape that’s designed to cradle your neck and shoulders whether you sleep on your side or your back. The fill is a copper-infused, CertiPUR-US certified foam that stays cool, plus there’s a hidden zipper so you can add or remove fill until it’s exactly the right height, and it comes with a cooling organic bamboo pillowcase. It’s handmade in California, comes in queen, king, and travel sizes, and has a 60-night trial, so it’s a low-risk splurge. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

Grownsy Scan Drawing Robot Grownsy Scan Drawing Robot $69.99 $46.54 See on Amazon Sale I’m spending one of my gift cards on this for my daughter because it’s a screen-free drawing toy that actually teaches her how to draw. The robot scans a card, then uses light and voice guidance to walk kids through each drawing step by step, and it comes with 150 word cards and 12 color pens, so she can learn to draw and read new words at the same time. It’s a Montessori-style, ages 3 to 8 gift that she can use on her own, which means I get a few quiet minutes too! — Katie Garrity

Shark® AquaReach™ Pro Floor to Ceiling Vacuum Mop Bundle Shark | Ninja Shark® AquaReach™ Pro Floor to Ceiling Vacuum Mop Bundle $499.99 $349.99 See On Shark | Ninja If I’m putting my gift card toward something practical, I want it to be something that still feels like a bit of a splurge. The Shark AquaReach Pro is just the investment. It vacuums and mops at the same time, and the detachable wand lets me clean way past the floor: baseboards, tile walls, under the couch... the whole shebang. This saves me so much time when I’m cleaning the kitchen and bathrooms! — Julie Sprankles

Veer Hauler REI Veer Hauler $599 See On REI My dad gets me an REI gift card every year — it's a reminder of all the outdoors stuff we did together when I was a kid, which often involved trips to the store (my dad is actually one of REI's earliest members!). This year, I'm going to pick up this Veer Hauler, after years of seeing my friends use similar wagons to haul equipment and luggage on trips. I love this new one because it packs flat, comes with modular packing bins, and can even attach to my bike. I love that you don't have to pack and unpack with this version, and it won't take up the entire back of my car when I bring it places. Cannot wait for this to change my game when car camping this summer. — Sarah Aswell

Juliet SparkPod Walmart Juliet SparkPod $74 See on Walmart If you found a Walmart gift card in your stocking this year, I recommend putting it towards this easy home upgrade. The Juliet by SparkPod swaps in for your old shower head in mere minutes, with no tools and no plumber required. It has a two-stage filter designed to cut down on chlorine and buildup without sacrificing water pressure; I genuinely feel like I can already tell a difference in my hair and skin. — Julie Sprankles

VNYL Subscription VNYL VNYL Subscription $22 See on VNYL If you’re deciding where to spend a gift card, this vinyl club is the one that keeps on giving, because a new record shows up in your mailbox every month, starting at just $22. You connect your Spotify, Apple Music, or Discogs so their team of curators (basically record store clerks) can hand-pick albums for your taste, or you can choose that month’s featured vinyl instead. The records are yours to keep, so you slowly build a collection that’s totally you, and it’s a fun way to get off your phone and actually listen to music! — Katie Garrity

BEAUTY RESTOCK

Live Tinted Huegloss Hydrating High-Shine Lip Gloss Ulta Live Tinted Huegloss Hydrating High-Shine Lip Gloss $20 See On Ulta This has literally become my go-to lip gloss because it has a high-shine finish that manages to not be sticky at all, and it’s super-hydrating thanks to hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and coconut oil. Not to mention, the color Brave (my fave!) is a warm, spicy tint that I swear complements anything. — Julie Sprankles

Ulike Air 10 Ulike Ulike Air 10 $349 $244 See On Ulike I have wanted an IPL device for a while, and there's no better time to get one than when you have a gift card burning a hole in your pocket. I chose Ulike because it's highly rated by all the testing sites, and it has a special cooling mechanism that makes hair removal, as far as I can tell, 100% painless. I was a little intimidated at first, but this device is amazing and really easy to use! I hate shaving more than anything, and in just a few weeks, I could see major results from just a few minutes of scheduled use. This is one of those products where I'm surprised not everyone has gotten one. — Sarah Aswell

Atmosphera Hydra Balance Warm Climate Moisturizer Atmosphera Atmosphera HYDRA BALANCE™ Warm Climate Moisturizer $62 See on Atmosphera I live in the coastal South, where it is almost always warm and very humid. So I am a big fan of the idea behind Atmosphera: skincare matched to the climate you actually live in. This Hydra Balance Warm Climate moisturizer is made for exactly the type of weather where I’m from, and I’ve found that the lightweight formula layers so easily under my makeup. Bonus: It helps control shine! — Julie Sprankles

KeraFactor KeraSmooth Hair Brush KeraFactor KeraSmooth Hair Brush $22.49 See on Amazon This is a small upgrade that makes brushing less painful: a detangling brush with soft-flex teeth that glides through knots and is designed to minimize breakage and pulling. The tiered teeth detangle and smooth at the same time, so you get a frizz-free finish, and it works on wet or dry hair, including in the shower to spread shampoo and conditioner. It’s made for fine, thinning, or color-treated hair, which makes it a great treat for anyone with delicate strands. — Katie Garrity

Relevant One & Done 5-in-One Moisturizer Relevant Relevant One & Done 5-in-One Moisturizer $42 See On Relevant I often get at least one beauty gift card, and this year I'll be spending it on this one-and-done moisturizer. As a busy mom I have no time for my tween's seven-step face routine, and if I'm being honest, I'm not going to put on a daily sunscreen unless it is just included in the one thing I slather on my face. I love this product because it feels good going on, especially for how much it has going on. And the packaging is such that it's easy to slip into my bag or travel with it. — Sarah Aswell

Dazzle Dry Nail Polish Kit Dazzle Dry Nail Polish Kit • Cherry Soiree $100 $80 See on Amazon Sale Confession: In the past, I have been a chronic nail-biter. Gross, I KNOW. I have always done it absentmindedly when I’m stressed. This is the first product that has ever curbed that inclination. I think it’s because this four-step system air-dries in about five minutes (no UV lamp needed) to a salon-worthy finish that feels a lot like gel nails. They’re so pretty that I don’t want to mess them up! The Cherry Soiree color is my current obsession, although I honestly love all of the colors in the Soiree Collection. — Julie Sprankles

FOR WARDROBE REFRESHING

Embrace Lounge Bra Embrace Embrace Lounge Bra $60 See on Embrace One of the best things to buy with gift cards? Your favorite bras. My new favorite is this lounge bra by Embrace, which is just so soft and comfortable while still supplying enough coverage and support to wear out of the house. I honestly have no idea what material these are made of, but I want my entire wardrobe to consist of it. — Sarah Aswell

Lucia Glasses EyeBuyDirect Lucia Glasses $33 See on EyeBuyDirect I turned 45 and now suddenly I can't see anything!? I fixed it by asking for a gift card to EyeBuyDirect for my birthday this year so I could shop for my own pair of glasses in peace. I landed on this style with round frames and a neat see-through champagne color that I believe makes me look cool instead of old. New glasses are such an easy way to update your style, but I never want other people picking them out for me. — Sarah Aswell

Snif Laundry Detergent Snif Everything Wash Rain Check Liquid Laundry Detergent $32 See on Amazon How old am I? I'm so old that I buy laundry detergent with my gift cards. But hear me out! It is so much more fun to wash laundry with higher-end cleaners that work well and smell elevated. — Sarah Aswell

Cool-jams NightCool Robe Cool-jams Cool-jams NightCool Robe $93.10 See On Cool-jams If you’re sitting on a Christmas gift card, this is how I’d spend mine: a lightweight robe made from Cool-jams’ Kottinu fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast, so you can cover up at 3 a.m. or after a shower without heating up. It has a shawl collar, a tie belt, long sleeves, and an easy mid-calf length, and an odor-control finish helps it stay fresh between washes. It’s unisex in sizes XS/S to 3XL and comes with a 30-night trial, so it’s a low-risk treat for anyone who runs hot. — Katie Garrity

OluKai Nohea Kolo OluKai OluKai Nohea Kolo $140 See On OluKai These slippers are cozy enough for a slow morning but sturdy enough to wear out for a coffee run, because they’re made with soft nubuck leather and a genuine shearling lining. The footbed is a cushioned, fleece-lined dual-density design that’s removable and washable, and the full-coverage non-marking rubber sole gives you real traction both indoors and out. They fit true to size, they’re $140, and they’re the kind of upgrade that makes you actually look forward to getting home and putting them on. — Katie Garrity I second everything Katie said about these slippers — this is my go-to brand for flip-flops and slippers because they are high quality and actually get arch support right. No one buys moms slippers anymore at Christmas because it's seen as the first thing anyone thinks of, but it's that way for a reason! No matter, I will take my gift card and pick out my own pair and get exactly what I want. — Sarah Aswell

Nuuly Subscription Nuuly Nuuly Subscription $100 See On Nuuly My gift card plan is to put it toward Nuuly, the clothing rental service where you pick premium brands and try trends without having to commit to owning (or storing) any of it. A gift card goes toward the $98 a month subscription, $22 bonus items, or buying something you love from your rental, and they come in amounts from $25 to $1,500. It’s an easy way to get something new in your closet every month, and it’s an e-gift card, so it’s also great for last-minute gifting. — Katie Garrity

NEW YEAR, RENEWED YOU

Spy Ruck Women's Weighted Vest GoRuck Spy Ruck Women's Weighted Vest $79 $49 See On GoRuck One of my favorite ways to spend holiday gift money is on stuff that centers me. Not anyone else... me. Because really, when else do moms do that? I’ve wanted a weighted vest for so long now, and I really appreciate that the Spy Ruck is designed for women with a slim, contoured fit and padded straps with the weight built right in. — Julie Sprankles

Echelon Fit Multifunctional Dumbbell Echelon Echelon Fit Multifunctional Dumbbell — 10-lb (1) $59.99 $22.99 See on Echelon No one is going to buy you workout equipment for the holidays, because that would be a bit insulting. But what if I WANT some workout equipment? I love these new dumbbells from Echelon that double as kettlebells! I have very limited space to work out at home, and I can't have a ton of weights sitting around. These dumbbells help me lift heavier and stay strong while allowing me to vary my workouts a bunch more. — Sarah Aswell

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Nekteck Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager $69.99 $54.99 See On Nekteck I was over at a friend's house and tried their neck and back massager, and I immediately knew I needed my own as soon as possible. This version hits all the right spots and is heated, too. I can feel the tension leave my back, and it makes me feel relaxed for hours afterward. I've bought them for other people as gifts — and note that it's FSA/HSA eligible! — Sarah Aswell

RitFit Gator Adjustable Weight Bench in Pink RitFit RitFit Gator Adjustable Weight Bench in Pink $399.99 See On RitFit If strength training is on your New Year’s list like it is mine, a good adjustable bench is such a smart foundation for a home gym. The RitFit Gator adjusts to 21 positions, from flat to incline to decline, so you can do pretty much everything... from chest presses to core work. It’s sturdy, rated for up to 1600 pounds, with thick padding, and it has wheels so you can roll it out of the way when you need to. Did I mention it’s pink?! Such a dopamine boost! It’s a bigger-ticket item, which is precisely why using your gift cards to chip away at the cost is a clever strategy. — Julie Sprankles

Shakti Premium Acupressure Mat Shakti Shakti Premium Acupressure Mat $119 $89 See On Shakti If you have a gift card to spend, this is the treat I’d point you to: You lie on thousands of spikes for 20 minutes; the first couple of minutes feel intense, and then it melts into a deep, warm, tension-releasing calm that makes it perfect right before bed. It has an organic cotton cover with a plant-based latex foam fill, and it comes with a free app of guided sessions to help you get through the “ouch” phase. Start with Level 1 if you’re new to it, and know that there’s a 60-day return window if it’s not your thing! — Katie Garrity

Spoiled Child E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen Spoiled Child Spoiled Child E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen $49 $44.10 See on Spoiled Child Again, gift cards are the perfect excuse to finally buy yourself some of the things you’ve wanted for a while but have put off buying. For me, Spoiled Child is definitely one of them. I’ve been dying to see if it lives up to the hype, and you know, I believe it does! Along with bovine collagen peptides, it has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, and the brand says it’s designed to support the look of your skin, hair, and nails. It’s nice, too, that the mango flavor makes it easy to just mix it in with your daily smoothie or tea (although I often just shoot it straight!). — Julie Sprankles