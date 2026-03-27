I love Easter and I love putting my kids’ Easter baskets together. Something about this season always makes it so easy to fill up their baskets with outdoor accessories, new swimsuits, water toys, and tons of practical gifts that they’ll use all year long. But I also love popping in something like a craft or a little hobby or toy — think stocking stuffers, but for an Easter basket.

So the editors at Scary Mommy pulled together our shopping lists and came up with some of our favorite things we’re popping into our kids’ Easter baskets this year. From practical jammies and bath goodies to interest-specific toys and gifts, there is a lot of inspiration here if you’re blanking on what to put in your kid’s basket beyond jelly beans and sidewalk chalk. (Honestly, perfect Easter basket fillers.)

Easter baskets don’t have to be over-the-top — just think about some small things your kids would get a kick out of and mix them in with the things they need for warm months ahead.

This Special Little Bunny Friend GUND Philbin Bunny Plush See price on Amazon See on Amazon My girls love a stuffed animal, and I’m obsessed with this GUND Philbin Bunny. He just looks like the sweetest little guy and you can even remove his little bunny hood.

The Perfect Craft For Bookworms Baublebar Baublebar Kids' DIY Bookmark Craft Kit $35 see on baublebar My girls love reading and they love a craft — you just can’t go wrong with the Baublebar DIY bookmark craft kit. It comes with everything you need to make four absolutely adorable, customized bookmarks, and is the kind of basket-stuffer that lasts beyond Easter Sunday.

A Sweet Jewelry-Makeup Combo Piece Super Smalls Super Smalls Lipgloss Locket $35 see on super smalls Super Smalls has tons of cute gift ideas, and I love this lipgloss locket for my almost-4-year-old. It’s built to last while still looking like adorable costume jewelry, and it comes in a bunch of different colors and designs.

The Cutest Spring Graphic Tee Carter's Carter's Girls Frog Graphic Tee $7 $6 see on carter's My oldest is 11 and still loves a cute tee above all else. I’m obsessed with all of Carter’s graphic tees, but this frog one is just so adorable. Get a big enough egg and this super soft t-shirt will fit right inside.

The Perfect Spiral Notebook Target KPop Demon Hunters Spiral Notebook $6.99 see on target Any kind of stationery stuff, whether it’s a spiral notebook or a pack of cute gel pens, is always a win. This new KPop Demon Hunters spiral notebook is perfect for Derpy fans.

The Sweetest Hobby Kit Galison Galison Blooming Wildflowers Punch Needle Kit $26.99 see on galison I’m always looking for screen-free activities for my kids, so I love kits like this punch needle one from Galison. Super easy for them to do on their own, pretty to hang up afterwards, and really opens everyone up to a new hobby.

A Cozy Hoodie For Anxious Kids Cloud Nine Cloud Kids Calming Hoodie $130 $89.95 see on cloud nine Anyone else have a nervous kid? Cloud Nine Clothing offers wearable comfort designed to help calm anxious minds. Forget stress balls and awkward fidgeting; relief is built right into the sleeves, invisible to others. Made from plush, breathable fabrics that feel like a weighted hug, this sensory-friendly apparel helps ground you.

This Buildable STEM-Friendly Creative Kit Crunchlabs Crunchlabs Creative Kit $32.95 $27.45 see on crunchlabs I have a feeling this one is going to be the gift that keeps on giving all year long! Each monthly Crunchlab box comes with a brand new buildable toy and exclusive videos from former NASA engineer and YouTube creator Mark Rober (your kid knows who he is, trust me), so kids get to build, customize, and play with something totally new every month.

The Ultimate Outdoor Toy MindWare Oh So Fun! Premium Metal Wheelbarrow for Kids $49.99 $44.99 see on mindware Yes, I am keenly aware that this won't FIT in my kid's basket. HOWEVER, my first grader has been dying to help me with the backyard work since it's warmed up a bit. She wants to help plan flowers, pick up sticks, etc. and who am I to stop that?! It's a sturdy, durable metal wheelbarrow with solid rubber wheels that she can use to haul dirt, rocks, and plants around the yard, making it the perfect springtime gift for a little one who loves being outside.

The Cutest Building Toy Target Clixo Tiny & Mighty Magnetic Building Set $15.99 see on target This is going in my daughter's Easter basket and I love that it's something she can actually play with on the way home from brunch! The Clixo Magnetic Building Set has nine flexible, magnetic pieces that snap and bend together to make over 100 different creations — crowns, balls, snakes, you name it. It's the perfect basket stuffer that's equal parts beautiful, creative, and genuinely fun for kids and adults alike.

The Softest Pajamas Love to Dream Love to Dream Kids Pajama Set $32.95 see on love to dream Practical items are always a yay for the Easter basket. Crafted from DreamStretch™ Bamboo fabric, these Love to Dream pajamas are buttery soft, light, breathable, and help keep your little one cozy when it’s cool and fresh when it’s warm.

The Absolute Best Bubble Bath Walmart Splash Kids Bubble Bath $6.97 see on walmart This is the best bubble bath ever — the gummy bear scent smells so good, even to adult noses. It gets super sudsy with just a little product, and we love blowing bubbles in the tub with the included bubble wand (a genius inclusion).