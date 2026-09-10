If you’ve ever had to deal with your kid losing their favorite Yoto card (aka my child losing her Olivia Dean card! Tragedy!!), then you know how it feels to have to deal with a kid melting down: you spend ten minutes doing an archaeological dig through the couch cushions, and ultimately give up. Well, Yoto has heard our cries. The brand just announced its 4th Generation Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, the biggest hardware update since the original launched, and now, hopefully, we’ll never have to stress about our kids losing cards again!

Enter: the Green Button, and it's exactly as simple as it sounds.

Parents load up to 20 favorite stories, songs, podcasts, or soundscapes into the Yoto app ahead of time, and then their kid can twist and press the button to play them instantly, no card required. Morning routine playlist, bedtime wind-down playlist, whatever keeps the peace in your house, it's all one button away.

The new lineup also gets a serious internal glow-up: 64GB of storage (double the old players), faster processors, upgraded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and an IP67 water- and dust-resistant build on the Mini for the kid who treats every device like it owes them money. The full-size Player adds a new night light panel that can double as a bedtime and wake-up cue.

Yoto Player 4th Gen — $149.99

Bigger sound, the new night light panel for bedtime and wake-up cues, and all the same screen-free, no-ads, no-camera, no-microphone setup that made the original a parent favorite in the first place. Preorders are open now; shipping starts October 15.

Yoto Mini 4th Gen — $109.99

The portable one, built for car rides, planes, and grandma's house. Now with IP67 durability, Bluetooth headphone support, and the same Green Button access. Preorders are open now through Yoto and Amazon; shipping starts September 30.

Yoto's also rolling out silicone Adventure Jackets ($22.99 for the Mini, $29.99 for the Player) if your kid's device needs a little armor, plus a $34.99 Mini Travel Case that works with both the original and 4th Gen models.

Your existing stack of Yoto Cards still works with the new players, so this isn't a start-from-scratch situation, just an upgrade for the families already deep in it. If a lost-card meltdown is a weekly event at your house, the Green Button alone might be worth the price of admission.