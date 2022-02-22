Missing Issa & Molly? Add These Shows Like ‘Insecure’ To Your Watch List

Merie W. Wallace / HBO

Are you suffering from an Insecure hangover? Well, you’re not alone, sweetheart. Insecure dropping its series finale on Dec. 26, 2021, was the cherry on top of what was already a somewhat disastrous year (thanks, COVID). Nevertheless, watching Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly’s (Yvonne Orji) heartfelt friendship, crazy romances, and awkward yet totally relatable personal lives got us through every canceled family gathering (again, thanks, COVID). But with the passing of the series finale, fans now need a suitable substitute, and, let’s be real, shows like Insecure don’t come along nearly as often as they should.

The creative lovechild of Rae and comedian Larry Wilmore, Insecure shined an authentic light on Black culture in Los Angeles while highlighting social and racial issues faced by millennial Black women. Throughout its five-season run on HBO, the comedy series also introduced fans to various indie and popular Black artists like Lizzo, Chloe x Halle, and Dom Kennedy.

No show will ever compare in vulnerability and comedy like Insecure — after all, it was nominated for 11 Emmys, one of which it won. However, thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, there’s been an influx of shows similar to Insecure. Many of these hark on related themes (toxic relationships, dynamic friendships) and celebrate Black joy and culture.

Here are some TV shows you may want to check out the next time you’re missing Issa, Molly, and yes, even Lawrence.

What to Watch If You Loved Insecure

1. All American (2018-)

All American follows rising high school athlete and academic whiz Spencer James, who’s just been recruited to play for the Beverly Hills football team. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Spencer moves in with head coach Billy Baker, who has two kids that attend Beverly. Currently, the show is on its fourth season and airs on The CW, but seasons 1 through 3 are available on Netflix. Like Insecure, this sports drama series takes place in LA.

2. Atlanta (2016-)

Fans can always count on Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, to put on a stellar performance and his portrayal of music manager Earn in Atlanta certainly doesn’t disappoint. After taking a four-year hiatus, Atlanta is officially back. The third season premieres on March 24, and according to ET, the show has already been renewed for its fourth and final season, which will air this upcoming fall.

3. High Fidelity (2020)

If you’re looking for a show with a similar charismatic and romantic storyline but that you can binge all in one sitting, look no further than Hulu’s High Fidelity. One of the many shows to get the reboot treatment in 2020, High Fidelity follows Crown Heights record store owner Robyn “Rob” Brooks (Zoë Kravitz) as she leans on music to guide her through a bad breakup.

4. Harlem (2021-)

Harlem has everything you might be missing now that Insecure is over: a kick-ass soundtrack; strong Black female leads; dynamic female friendships; and lots of relationship drama, of course. The Amazon Prime Video original comedy series hit the streaming platform in December 2021, so fans eagerly await its renewal status.

5. The Chi (2017-)

Similar to how Insecure explores a number of “social and racial issues that relate to the contemporary Black experience,” The Chi highlights social and racial issues prevalent on the South Side of Chicago. With four seasons under its belt, the Showtime drama series has become a big hit. Season 5 is expected to drop this year.

6. The Last O.G. (2018-)

The Last O.G. centers around Tray (Tracy Morgan), who’s seeing the world with a fresh pair of eyes after spending the last 15 years behind bars. Tray’s life is full of change and adjusting, especially upon learning his ex-girlfriend (Tiffany Haddish) gave birth to twins while he was away. Oh, and they’re his. With creative minds like Morgan and Jordan Peele in the driver’s seat, The Last O.G. is sure to make you belly laugh.

7. Girlfriends (2000-2008)

Girlfriends was Insecure before Insecure was Insecure. The ’00s sitcom chronicles four best girlfriends — Joan, Maya, Lynn, and Toni — as they face life’s biggest challenges and successes head-on. Bless the streaming fairies: Girlfriends is available in its eight-season entirety on Netflix. Did we mention the show stars Tracee Ellis Ross, too?

More Shows Like Insecure to Add to Your Queue