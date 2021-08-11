Simone Biles On Abortion Rights: ‘I’m Very Much Pro-Choice’

Laurence Griffiths/Getty

The greatest gymnast of all time told followers that she is pro-choice

Simone Biles, fresh from a legendary turn at the Tokyo Olympics, told her followers that she supports the right to abortion. As part of her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Olympic gymnast asked her followers to submit “unpopular opinions” so she could respond and offer her own opinions on them. At first, the questions were about unimportant things (ketchup) and fellow icons (Beyoncé), but one user wrote to Biles, “abortion is wrong.”

In response, Biles shared a post about why she’s “very much pro-choice.”

“I already know this is going to start the biggest argument and may even lose followers BUT. I’m very much pro-choice. Your body. Your choice,” she wrote. One fan appreciated Biles’ openness.

Between Allyson Felix starting a childcare fund for Olympic mom athletes at the Tokyo Games and Simone Biles setting boundaries for her safety and now unabashedly supporting abortion access, I’m here for Black women athletes using their platforms to lead the way pic.twitter.com/DCDkxLTdDd — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) August 10, 2021

Biles has been open about how she and her siblings were taken into foster care due to her mother’s substance abuse issues. Biles described the neglect and hunger she faced when she was still living with her biological mom. After a time in foster care as a toddler, The Daily Dot reports Biles was taken in by her maternal grandfather and his second wife, who later adopted her and her younger sister Adria.

“Also for everyone [who’s] gonna say ‘just put it up for adoption,’ ” she started, adding eye-rolling emojis, “it’s not that easy and coming from someone who was in the foster care system TRUST me.”

Women’s health advocates appreciated how Biles spoke on abortion rights.

Yesterday @Simone_Biles did an 'unpopular opinion' poll on Instagram. Someone brought up abortion and the gymnast's response was 🔥🔥🔥

Thank you Simone Biles for being a champion: ⁠

🏆 as an athlete⁠

🏆 for mental health⁠

🏆 for reproductive freedomhttps://t.co/lLGz2pIa1o — carafem (@carafem) August 10, 2021

“Foster care system is broken and it’s TOUGH. Especially on the kids and young adults who age out. And adoption is expensive … I’m just saying.” The seven-time Olympic medalist also added: “and don’t even come at me if you couldn’t keep a mask on or refused to wear one.”

At this point in her career, Biles can smell a troll a mile away. As she surmised, she began to get reactions on Instagram and Twitter, including a now-deleted tweet that claimed she wanted people to get abortions rather than put their child in the foster system.

DO NOT misconstrue my words. That is not at all what I implied. I did NOT say I support to abort rather than to put them through the foster care system. What I did imply is that you should not control someone elses body/decision. Let’s be real what you care about is control… https://t.co/IWVz0ydpXi — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 10, 2021

“DO NOT misconstrue my words. That is not at all what I implied. I did NOT say I support to abort rather than to put them through the foster care system. What I did imply is that you should not control someone elses body/decision. Let’s be real what you care about is control…,” she replied.

“I have forever and will continue to support foster kids. AS I WAS ONE,” Biles continued. “I’ve been an advocate for foster kids and the system but you wouldn’t know that because you don’t follow me, you just like to open your mouth.”

Biles laid down the law with her final tweet on the matter.

“Also if you have a fake account don’t even talk to me,” she wrote. “Y’all piss me off to no end. I’m done because you’ll twist my words however it feels fitting to spew hate. Also if anyone is seeing this just know I support you doing whatever feels fitting for YOU.”

Which is exactly what abortion rights advocates mean when they say they are pro-choice.