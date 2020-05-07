May Snowstorm Headed For The Northeast Because 2020 Has Zero Chill

NOAA

A historic snowstorm to hit the Northeast this weekend, setting records for cold weather in May

Two months ago, the U.S. realized that we weren’t going to avoid the coronavirus pandemic and now we’re knee-deep in a global plague. On top of that, something called “Murder Hornets” have invaded the West and now, climate change is like, hey you know what would be fun? A snowstorm of Christmas proportions — but in spring. For many parts of the U.S., Mother’s Day is going to be extremely cold and wet this year.

Climate change doesn’t care that we’re dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, and now people all over the Northeast and New England will wake up to below-freezing temperatures on Saturday, May 9, 2020, because you know how snowstorms in May are a totally normal thing, right?

In a weather forecast some are calling “historic,” the snowfall could range from a dusting to a foot of snow, especially in the extreme northern regions of New England. The snowfall could break current May snowfall records and the National Weather Service (via NBC News) reports that in many cities it will be colder than it was on Christmas Day.

The cities that are most likely to experience snow include Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton, and Albany in New York; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Vermont. Other parts of the Northeast may only experience rain and winds up to 40 mph. But the generally cold weather will go as far south as Alabama and Mississippi.

The storm is supposed to last the weekend, and apparently, 75 million people will wake up to temperatures below freezing on Saturday while cities like Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis will experience temperatures in the 20s and 30s — numbers that might break May weather records for those cities.

Meanwhile, the southwest continues to experience a heatwave with temperatures in the 100s and Florida is dealing with wildfires. Just so we’re all on the same page here, the country is soon to be under a blanket of snow and fire and viral disease. Cool, cool.

Naturally, the good people of the internet are like, “Pardon me, but WTF is happening?”

IT AINT SNOW ALL FUCKING WINTER AND NOW THEY TALKING ABOUT A SNOWSTORM IN MAY?!! pic.twitter.com/MNIlxabXSk — AB (@ThisIsBoonie) May 7, 2020

Are you fucking kidding me with this year? https://t.co/2dzkhVDlqg — neontaster (@neontaster) May 7, 2020

[got_chosen_ad]

Me @ the murder hornets and pending May snow storm pic.twitter.com/dmUaRVD30A — shan 🙃 (@shanacus) May 7, 2020

Kobe/pop smoke death, corona, ufos, killer hornets, now a potentially historic snowstorm in May??? Copy I got the message. — Lani (@NevaDyingBroke) May 7, 2020

“Potentially historic May snowstorm headed for Northeast and New England“ happy apocalypse everybody pic.twitter.com/NT52whQT04 — The Office stan account. (@itrollinpeace) May 7, 2020

But in all seriousness, The Weather Channel reports that the hardest-hit areas in the Northeast could experience heavy, wet snow that may cause power outages and tree damage. If you weren’t already practicing social distancing, now is a great time to take it up.