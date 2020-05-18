John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Finale Episode Delivered Major Feels

SomeGoodNews/YouTube

Since the early days of the pandemic, Some Good News has been making us smile every week

As the coronavirus pandemic was picking up speed back in March, John Krasinski recognized what we all needed: Something that would make us smile and bring us together. That’s why he launched Some Good News, a YouTube talk show that was an impromptu creation that he began filming from his home office, social distancing style. Now, the show has aired its season finale episode, and like every episode before it, this one will bring tears to your eyes — but for all the right reasons.

The finale episode was community-themed, and we can think of nothing better topic-wise for the time at hand. Not only did Krasinski announce the arrival of SGN merch (100 percent of the proceeds from the items will go to charity), but he also tapped fans of the show all over the country to act as guest correspondents to report the weather in their areas, all of which was “pretty good,” as has been the theme with celebrity weather reports like Brad Pitt’s. It was truly a community effort to bring this episode together, and it reminded us what we’re all capable of when we just come together for a common goal.

Oh, and then there was the blooper reel, where we learned that Krasinski actually pairs his host-proper suit jacket and tie with a pair of basketball shorts while filming SGN. Who can blame him, though? When’s the last time you put on pants for a Zoom call, and be honest? He is all of us working from home right now.

It was the show’s final segment, though, that delivered the flowing tears. That’s when Krasinski sat down and, on a more serious note than usual, explained what it’s meant to him to film Some Good News during such a scary and uncertain time.

“On a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me, and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you,” he said. “Because the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you — how uplifted you and inspired you all can be — but I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine.”

We’ll miss SGN. It delivered so many touching moments that we really needed over the past few weeks, like when Krasinski held a virtual prom for kids missing out on their big dances.

Or when he put on a giant graduation party for the class of 2020, complete with some really big name commencement speakers like Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Here’s hoping the show will come back for another season — and soon.