Sophie Turner Shuts Down Commenter Who Asks If ‘We Can Have Peace Now’

Sophie Turner/Instagram

The way Sophie Turner responded to a commenter is a lesson for all of us in allyship

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen more and more famous voices join the fight for racial justice and an end to police brutality. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, protests have been ongoing across the country for nearly two weeks now, and show no signs of slowing down. One celebrity who recently joined in is Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who attended a peaceful protest in Mammoth Lakes, California, with her husband Joe Jonas at her side.

At that protest, attendees laid down with their hands behind their backs, the same position Floyd was in when he was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. They also took a knee and chanted, “No justice, no peace.” Turner shared a number of photos from the event to her Instagram.

But when Turner posted those photos, there were plenty of ignorant fans in the comments, including one who wrote, “I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?”

The commenter was referring to Chauvin and the three other officers who were present when Floyd died. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and the three others have been charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder. None of the officers involved have been convicted. But these protests are also about so much more than this one incident of violence, and that’s what Turner took to the comments to educate her followers about.

“This isn’t just about those 4 cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years,” she wrote. “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”

And that’s how you ally. White people, pay attention.

Turner has long been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier in the week she posted a list of resources and voices we should all follow and be familiar with.

Now that’s how you use your platform for good.