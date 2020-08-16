Sophie Turner Confirms Baby News For First Time In Birthday Post To Joe Jonas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Sophie Turner confirmed the birth of her first child with Joe Jonas on Saturday, in a post honoring her husband on his birthday

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are some of the most private celebrities on the planet. Since the start of their relationship the Game of Thrones star and the actor-slash-musician have made it a point to keep their personal lives, well personal, and rightfully so. From keeping quiet about their status as a couple and their secret wedding to Turner’s pregnancy and the birth of their first child, they haven’t felt the need to confirm or deny any talk around town — until they feel they need to. And what better time to acknowledge their new baby, then on the Jonas Brothers’ birthday?

On Saturday, Turner, who welcomed daughter Willa in July, paid tribute to her husband on his first birthday as a father.

“Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” she wrote on Instagram also sharing a black-and-white snap of the duo sitting side-by-side.

The other Jo bros and their spouses also wished the 31-year-old a Happy Birthday, sharing tributes on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Happy Birthday Joe. This photo has been ‘hand picked’ by yours truly,” sis-in-law Priyanka Chopra wrote on an Instagram Story, alongside a cute photo of herself pretending to pick his nose. “Have an amazing day!”

“Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!” wrote brother Kevin, alongside a photo of Joe holding a lemur.

Nick also honored his brother, sharing a cute video as well as a photo of the two dressed to the nines.

“You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas,” he captioned it.

Jonas only asked for one gift on his special day: for everyone to go out and vote in November.

“Feeling the love today!” he wrote. “If you wanna get me anything this year…if you can…VOTE.”