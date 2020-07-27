Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Their First Child

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have confirmed the arrival of their first child

Welcome to parenthood, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! Multiple outlets have confirmed that the incredibly private musician and actress married couple, whose pregnancy news was first revealed in February, welcomed their first child together last week.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a statement to People from Jonas’ rep reads.

TMZ was the first to report the birth of their child, a baby girl the outlet says is named Willa, born on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

“Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in LA and are over the moon,” a source also told Entertainment Tonight. “The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

The couple, who married in May 2019, has remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy, never publicly confirming they were expecting. However, shortly after the news broke in February, the Game of Thrones star has done very little to conceal her growing bump while out and about.

She also didn’t let her pregnancy keep her from protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, attending more than one peaceful protest in California.

“We’re having a good time. We got married last year, so we’re new to this, so we’re still enjoying that time,” Jonas said during a virtual appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1’s Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up. “Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice.”

Baby Willa joins the ever-expanding Jonas brood, which includes Kevin and wife Danielle’s two daughters, Valentina Angelina, 3½, and Alena Rose, 6. Joe’s younger brother Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also revealed that children may be in the future.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” Chopra Jonas revealed to Vogue India, via People. “For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me.”

Congratulations to the new parents!