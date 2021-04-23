Unexpected 25th Anniversary Gifts To Celebrate Your Silver Jubilee (When Else Will You Get A Jubilee??)

Uncommon Goods/Wine Access

Celebrating your 25th wedding anniversary and need the perfect gift for your partner? First of all, a round of applause for you! Sometimes we feel lucky we’ve made it the last 25 days with our partner, so 25 years is something to celebrate. Feel overwhelmed choosing an anniversary gift? Hell, selecting a gift for a first anniversary (or second anniversary, or 15th anniversary or 20th anniversary) is tricky enough, but 25th anniversary? Pressure’s on. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best anniversary gifts that your partner is guaranteed to love now, and maybe even for another 25 years.

Given that a 25th anniversary is also known as the “silver jubilee,” take one guess at what the traditional 25th anniversary gift is: silver, of course. No one is twisting your arm to stick to tradition though. As long as you give your longtime love something they’ll adore and appreciate, whether it’s silver or not, that’s all that matters. Scroll on for a few of our favorites, from silver jewelry to personalized keepsake wine bottles to luggage you can drag along on your honeymoon part two.

Best 25th Anniversary Gifts

Samsonite Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Silver luggage = gift one. A trip to somewhere special to celebrate your 25th wedding anniversary = obviously! This Samsonite spinner luggage allows for 360° rolling maneuverability through crowds and airports, with TSA-approved locks and a textured polycarbonate shell that’s scratch-, abrasion- and water-resistant. Now, spin the globe. Where are you off to? $119.99 AT AMAZON

Parachute Home Speckled Waffle Robe Parachute’s beloved robes are a fan favorite for a reason: they’re lightweight and ultra-cozy, and make you feel like you’re relaxing at a spa, even if you’re actually just scrubbing dishes from breakfast. The unisex design makes it a perfect gift for him, for her or – hell, why not? – for both of you. Think of all the lazy Sunday mornings, coffee and crossword puzzles, in your matching robes. $129 AT PARACHUTE HOME

Teleflora Perfect Peonies Bouquet When in doubt, always get flowers. Think she doesn’t like flowers? Get flowers. Think she’s had enough flowers? Get flowers. After 25 years married, you should have a pretty good idea of which florals and colors your partner prefers, or you can dip into your 25 years of memories to choose. Maybe pick tulips as a nod to your honeymoon in Amsterdam. Or pink peonies, the same as her wedding bouquet. $110 AT TELEFLORA

Bearaby Cotton Napper Cozying up to watch yet another season of The Great British Bake Off will be even sweeter under a Bearaby weighted blanket. This knit design made of organic cotton is an investment, but if it traps you under a blanket with your hunny a little longer, it’s worth it. Choose from nine colors and three weights and you’ll be cuddled up, cozied up and probably snoozing away before you know it. The couple that naps together, stays together. (Is that the phrase?) $249 AT BEARABY

Mano's Wine Anniversary Frame Custom Etched Wine Bottle You only celebrate your 25th wedding anniversary once, so if you’re going the one-of-a-kind route for a gift, consider this personalized etched and hand-painted bottle of wine. That way you can cheers to 25 years, and display the bottle for another 25, long after you’ve enjoyed the full-bodied California Cabernet Sauvignon that it’s filled with. It’s almost too pretty to open. Nah, just kidding – drink up! $55 AT MANO'S WINE

Riley Home Wool-Blend Slippers If you’ve been eying your love’s ratty slippers, just waiting for the perfect moment to throw them away, let us introduce you to your excuse: Riley Home’s Wool Blend Slippers. This classic everyday design is great for him or her, and commenters rave that they keep feet warm without overheating. After 25 years together, fashionable comfort is key. $49 AT RILEY HOME

Georgie Designs Personalized Cuff Links While technically stainless steel, these personalized ⅝” cufflinks – featuring messages in your own handwriting! – are silver enough in our books for your silver jubilee. You could also use a handwriting font instead, but what fun is that? Scribble one of your favorite lovey phrases, or a line from your vows – something that’s meaningful and just yours. $68 AT ETSY

Moccamaster KBGT Thermal Coffee Brewer After 25 years of marriage, is there anything more romantic than your partner bringing you coffee? We think not. Spoil your Mr. or Mrs. with the good stuff from this Moccamaster KBGT Thermal Coffee Brewer, which brings state-of-the-art brewing techniques to your home, making quick and delicious coffee, no fussy pour-over techniques necessary. What can we say – we like a gift that benefits both of you. $319 AT NORDSTROM

Tribute Video Montage For the super sentimental types, consider a Tribute video montage. Tribute helps you collect videos from friends and family members to create a collaborative video montage. Think of all the sweet messages children and grandbabies, as well as old friends and family members who have seen you through it all could provide. Happy tears guaranteed. $99 AT TRIBUTE

Wine Access Wine Subscription A wine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving. (Four times a year, to be precise.) Sign up for a subscription to Wine Access for quarterly deliveries of hand-picked vinos you and your love are sure to, well, love, especially since it doesn’t require leaving your house. The best-of-the-best wines from around the world delivered right to your door? Count us in. $150 AT WINE ACCESS

Uncommon Goods Rememory Game Hello, memory lane! This thoughtful card game prompts you into remembering and reminiscing on memories with your loved ones, like, say, your partner of two+ decades. That’s a lot of memories. You’ll laugh (and maybe cry and maybe cry laughing) while reconnecting over that time you got lost in Spain or that other time you thought you lost your kid’s pet rabbit. It includes two 25-card decks with 180 memory cards. $24 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Uncommon Goods Past Present Future Bracelet With so many years under your marriage belt, you’re in that sweet spot of life where you have memories behind you, a hopefully content present and a promising future ahead of you. That’s what this (silver! theme appropriate!) necklace with three interlocking circles represents: the past, present and future. A muted, oxidized ring honors the past, while a sterling silver ring wrapped with a band of silver wire represents the present, and a shimmering ring represents your bright future. Measures 3.13″ L x 2.25″ W x 1″ H. $52 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 11-Piece Cookware Set Let’s say you and your partner have shared 300 dinners a year together for 25 years. That’s 7,500 dinners! We consider that reason enough for a new silver cookware set from Cruisinart. It’ll upgrade your whole kitchen situation for the next several anniversaries, with its classic look and professional performance quality. Now, get cookin’! $124.80 AT AMAZON

Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager Go ahead, take a load off! Or even better, gift your partner with this shiatsu foot massager, which will take the edge off even the toughest of days. The built-in infrared heat adds warmth and eases tension, while the massager itself relieves tired muscles and improves blood flow. Take it from one reviewer, who said, “I love everything about this machine. It’s extremely easy to use and the pressure intensity of the massage is very very good. I use it every morning and night, and I LOVE IT!!!” $139.99 AT AMAZON

Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Anniversary Book Take a stroll down memory lane with this custom anniversary book that features every New York Times front page from the day you walked down the aisle to your most recent anniversary. One reviewer says, “I purchased one of these Custom Anniversary Books for my parents for their 50th wedding anniversary. It is a beautiful gift; the first page is the headlines from the day they were married and then every year after. You can really see the passage of time – not only in the headlines but also in the change in fonts, layout and then to color.” $99.95 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

