8 Best Selling Wellness And Relaxation Products You Can Find On Amazon For A Quick, Well-Deserved Break

Kids and relaxation don’t always go together. Gone are the days where you could walk across a room without tripping over toddler toys like some kind of cruel obstacle course or go to the bathroom free of tiny human beings constantly barging in and demanding things. So it’s important to prioritize self-care and wellness whenever and wherever you can.

Even if your days are hectic, there are simple ways to sneak in some soothing elements or me time into your daily life. Amazon’s best-selling wellness and relaxation products, which are updated hourly based on sales, is full of items that can help you feel calmer with minimal effort, because the last thing you need is to stress out about relaxing.

Ahead are eight best-selling wellness and relaxation products on Amazon that can deliver chillness right to your door. Think an essential oil diffuser that everyone seems to love (it has 44,000 reviews and counting), a heated massager your feet will thank you for, or a white noise machine that will help your kids sleep so maybe you can too. Now let’s all take a collective deep breath, and enjoy the tranquility… no matter how short lived it may be.

URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser Keep any room smelling fresh with this compact essential oil diffuser (it measures just 5.5 inches tall). There are two settings — an intermittent mist mode that alternates between 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for a run time of six hours, or a continuous mode that lasts up to three hours. There’s an adjustable light, an auto-shut off feature, and it runs quietly, so you can leave it on through the night without disturbing your beauty rest. If you don’t feel like adding essential oils, the diffuser can also double as a humidifier to help add extra moisture for dry climates or seasons. The URPOWER diffuser has over 26,000 five-star reviews, including one that says, “This is a really great diffuser, especially for a first timer like myself. It’s small and simple and also succeeds in freshening up my entire room. The 30 second burst is great at keeping your space feeling and smelling great throughout the day, while the continuous mode lasts for about 6 hours so I keep it on while I’m sleeping. Overall, a really great and inexpensive diffuser!” $20 AT AMAZON

Artizen Allspice Essential Oil The right scent can create a sense of calm in your home, that pile of dirty dishes or unwashed laundry be damned. Artizen essential oils are all natural and undiluted and come in one, two, and four-ounce sizes. You can put a few drops of oil in a diffuser, in the bathtub, or directly on your skin for a relaxing end to the day. There are also plenty of scents to choose from, including allspice, cedarwood, eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, rose, tea tree, wild orange, and more. One reviewer, who purchased the neroli scent (extracted from the flowers of bitter orange trees), said, “I absolutely love this oil! Not only is the scent pleasing but it will gently usher you into a great sleep. I do not use it when I want to be alert and busy because it has a strong relaxation vibe. As I do not fall asleep easily on my own, using this oil in my diffuser or a couple of drops on my wrist does the job.” $30 AT AMAZON

Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker Track your daily activity with the Fitbit Inspire, which can measure steps, activity, sleep, and heart rate. The tracker is water-resistant and has a five-day battery, and you can sync it to get calendar, call, and text alerts straight to your wrist. The HR version shows real-time heart rate zones, so you can see exactly when your workouts (or challenging children) cause your heart rate to spike. There’s also two- and five-minute guided breathing sessions to help calm you back down. Says one reviewer, “I can’t say enough good things about this fitness tracker – Fitbit finally got it right with this model. It does everything I want an more. I have had several Fitbit models, some I liked, some I didn’t and also an Apple Watch, but this is the fitness tracker that works best for me. Slim design that I can wear all day and night without irritation. I do take it off to shower but you don’t have to, as it is waterproof to 50 meters. To test that, I have been wearing it in the pool for my water aerobics classes and it works great! What I love best about this design is that it shows me the time and my step count…really all I care about. Bonus. Things are that it shows the date, my heart rate, calories burned and a few other things I haven’t looked up yet lol; all by simply tapping on the face. You can buy extra bands to customize it but I haven’t bothered with that yet. It goes several days without needing to be charged and when it does need it, it recharges quickly. Really happy with this and recommend highly if you, like me, are on the road to wellness.” $100 AT AMAZON

Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Machine Sleep is one of those things that every parent has heard of, but can’t remember actually getting a decent night’s worth. The Hushh white noise machine can help babies (and therefore, hopefully you) sleep more soundly by blocking out noisy disturbances. There are three sounds built in — bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf. It’s USB-chargeable and has a warm LED light. It’s also small and has a clip to be easily attached to a crib, bag, or more, helping bring some peaceful zzz’s wherever you need them. One reviewer and parent said, “With newborns being so used to the womb it helps to continue that transition on the outside. We also use it for our older girls ages 5 & 2 to hide any nosies that would wake them. We live in a small apartment so we don’t want a door creaking, toilet flushing or cabinet door opening to wake them up. This machine helps with that and much more! Highly recommend!” $27 AT AMAZON

RESTECK Massager for Neck and Back with Heat Personal masseuses are a luxury that most of us don’t have, but the RESTECK massager may be the next best thing. This shiatsu massager can be used on your neck, shoulders, back, legs, or any part of the body that has tight or sore muscles. There are eight massage nodes with heat built in, and you can customize the direction, heat, and speed. There’s an auto shut-off feature and a convenient carry bag for portability, so you can enjoy a deep tissue massage wherever is convenient for you, right at home. One reviewer said, “As someone who has chronic neck and upper back tension, I wanted to look into a kind of massager that would both be effective and fairly priced. This product is definitely both of these, I promise you as someone who recently purchased this… If you like getting a massage but also don’t want to fork over a hundred or two hundred dollars at a spa, this is a good alternative that feels just as much like a deep tissue massage at the spa! I know it will definitely be saving me some money, that’s for sure. Bottom Line: Love it, and I highly recommend buying!” $65 AT AMAZON

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Relaxation Set This strange looking mat and pillow has almost 8,000 pressure points combined to help naturally reduce tension and stress from your body. Lay down and let the pressure points help stimulate blood circulation in the body to help with energy and muscle recovery. The pillow can be used on your neck or feet. Note the plastic spikes can be a little sharp, so it’s best to keep this away from young children. One reviewer said, “I got this because I had a sore and tense neck and upper back and can’t afford regular massages. I was skeptical when I unpacked this because it didn’t seem like anything special, and the color seemed duller than pictured. Looks are deceiving, so I tried it out right away. Reviews suggest that beginners start with their clothes on, but I hardly felt anything that way, so I went bare-back immediately. Different strokes for different folks! The initial feeling was a bit like a back scratch, like it felt good. After a few minutes, it started to burn, but in a good way. I found myself closing my eyes and relaxing. When I got up, I could definitely feel the difference! I have tried it both in bed and on the floor and both are effective, but especially on the floor.” $20 AT AMAZON

Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat After a long day, your feet certainly deserve a treat. Take a load off and release some stress by giving your feet a relaxing shiatsu massage. The Nekteck massager has six massage heads, 18 rotating massager nodes, and a heat feature to soothe any tired muscles. You can adjust the height depending on your feet or preference, and there’s an easy on-off button (that you can even press with your toe). After a few minutes, your feet will feel refreshed and ready to tackle the rest of your neverending list of chores. Says one reviewer, “This product is simply AMAZING!!! Having a degree in massage, I am EXTREMELY SKEPTICAL of any product that claims it can deliver an exceptional experience. I must say, being a deep tissue therapist, I was SHOCKED at the pressure the shiatsu balls have! For those who can’t handle a lot of pressure, you can ease into it. But pressure is EXACTLY what we all need if we have achy feet… I have used this machine ONCE, and when I woke up this morning, I had the good “sore” feeling that we should all have after a good deep tissue massage. It shows there was a change in the structure of my feet, and it ACTUALLY WORKED, and was able to break up some of the fascia adhesions in my feet! I could actually hear and feel the shiatsu balls working!!! Hands down INCREDIBLE!!!! Wow, wow, wow!!!!! This will be a part of my daily routine from now on.” $63 AT AMAZON

LiBa Back and Neck Massager For those who like a simple but effective massage, this ergonomically-designed tool will help release tension all over the body. The LiBa massager has various curves and pressure points you can use, whether you’re trying to massage tight shoulders, hit that hard-to-reach spot in the middle of your back, or break up some soreness in the bottom of your foot. It weighs less than a pound, so it’s easy to lift and position on whatever muscle groups you want to target. It’s also made with eco-friendly components and hypoallergenic plastic. One reviewer said, “I have chronic neck and shoulder pain. I go to massage therapy regularly but I can’t seem to stop scrunching up my shoulders at my desk job when I’m working on the computer. This thing is incredible. You can put it on a knot and put as much pressure on it as you can possibly stand. I’m in love.” $20 AT AMAZON

