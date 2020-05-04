Moving into a big kid bed brings lots of anxiety for mama (toddler bed rails, early morning wake-ups, etc) and tons of excitement and decorating options for your little, or not so little, one. In order to find the best kids bedding sets, you’ll want to keep the following in mind: comfort, durability, and, of course, cuteness. Buying a set is great because it’s an all-in-one deal (yes, one!) that comes with a kids comforter, pillowcase, and sheet. Plus, they come in designs that are sure to please your Frozen fanatic or wannabe space explorer. And some are so stylish they work as comforter sets for tweens and teens.

So whether you are looking for a new kids twin bedding set or a cool duvet cover and pillow pairing, these finds will cozy up your kiddos room in no time. Now you just need to decide between magical and mystical unicorn bedding, a lush jungle set, or under the sea options like cute mermaids and the famous Baby Shark. Happy decorating mama (and little one).

Amazon Basics Dinosaur Kids Bed in a Bag Oh AmazonBasics, we love you so. Not only for your affordable home goods but also for your quality construction. This multi-color dinosaur bed-in-a-bag will have your little one saying RAWR over and over again. Also available in unicorn, kitty, car and many other prints. An ultra soft microfiber material makes it the perfect amount of cozy and light, not to mention, durable enough to stand up to stains, accidents, etc. Plus, it’s fade-resistant and machine washable and dryable for easy maintenance. The cloud-like feel is comfortable for all seasons. And it’s made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Factory, meaning that it meets the high safety and environmental standards of the best quality textiles. Your kids will love the vibrant and colorful design and you can rest easy knowing it’s a healthy and safe material for them! $37 AT AMAZON

dream FACTORY Mermaid Dreams Kids Twin Bedding Set An amazing reversible option, this sweet mermaid bedding set has mermaids, seahorses, and fishies on one side, with a cute color-coordinating underwater sea creature pattern on the back. Perfect for kids or tweens, it has just the right amount of cuteness. The sheet has a scalloped mermaid scale pattern that we wouldn’t mind on our own bed. Included in the set is one soft microfiber comforter, a sheet set with a pillowcase, and a pillow sham to match the comforter. And it’s all machine washable for easy care. One happy mama said: “I am blown away over the quality of this set. For less than $50 BUCKS, you are getting a very high quality comforter along with adorable matching sheets (which are VERY soft!). The colors are great too – my 4 1/2 year old just loves her ‘Mermaid Bed’.” $36 AT AMAZON

Garnet Hill Glow in the Dark Rocket Bedding Set Did someone say glow in the dark? This best-selling vintage rocket ship bedding is out of this world. Looking more like art than a textile, it adds a stylish statement to any kids room. We love the mix of planets and retro rockets. Your aspiring astronaut will be amazed by the glowing design and will want to spend hours under the covers reading, playing, and sleeping (hopefully!). Cozy cotton flannel makes it even more inviting. The duvet cover has inner ties to keep everything in place. It’s made in Portugal and is OEKO-TEX certified for the highest quality sleep for your little one. This bedding is available a la carte ranging from $29-$109. $109 AT GARNET HILL

Carter's 4 Piece Unicorns and Rainbows Bedding Set Great for a big girl and just as adorable for a toddler, this pretty-in-pink set features a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcase all in coordinating prints. The comforter and pillowcase are pink unicorns and rainbows (of course they are) and the sheets are a white and light blue cloud print. The lightweight cotton blend is breathable, durable, and, of course, machine washable. Sweet shooting star details add a little more magic. We think this one will grow with your kiddos taste and last for a while and since it’s made by Carter’s, the quality is ready for a long life. $74 AT WAYFAIR

Baby Shark Twin Kids Bedding Set This set will have them singing Baby Shark in their sleep… well, we hope not! But it will get them excited to cuddle up in a colorful undersea world. The 4-piece set includes a reversible comforter, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a reversible pillowcase. (It also comes in full size, if needed.) Made of microfiber, it is super comfortable, not too hot, and great as a year-round layer. It’s also 100% machine washable and will definitely stand up to kids messes and stains. One happy parent said: “This set is so nice and such a great price for everything that was included. The colors are eye catching and vibrant and the sheets are soft. Well worth every dime.” $50 AT WALMART

The Company Store Puppy Photos Organic Cotton Kids Comforter An organic cotton comforter that actually looks as good as it feels? Yes, please. Your tiny one will love the print of puppy pictures on a pastel colored backdrop. The bedding is super soft, with a plush comforter fill and crisp percale sheets. While the comforter and sheets are sold separately, you can just pick up the comforter if you already have a solid sheet option, or go for something new to brighten up the palette. One of the perks of buying percale is that the comforter and sheets actually get softer with each wash. A hypoallergenic comforter fill keeps all kids in mind and will take less worrying on Mama’s end. And maybe now they’ll stop asking you for a puppy— or at least we hope. $99 AT HOME DEPOT

Peppa Pig Unicorn Kids Bedding Set Peppa Pig and her magical unicorn are here to bring dreamy rainbow vibes to your kid’s bedroom. The reversible comforter features Peppa and Unicorn with rainbows, clouds, hearts, and stars on one side and an all-over rainbow stripe with Peppa on the reverse. The bedding set includes a comforter, flat sheet, top sheet and pillowcase(s). There is also some coordinating “Rainbow Dreamer” artwork in fun rainbow colors so you don’t have to worry about curating the perfect decor. We love how the super soft microfiber comforter makes sleep better for kiddos and is easier maintenance for mamas. Talk about the perfect bed-in-a-bag combo! $70 AT WALMART

Jay Franco Frozen Kids Bedding Set Because MANY of us have a Frozen-obsessed child on our hands… The twin kids bedding set comes with 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet,1 pillowcase, 1 reversible comforter, and 1 sham. Our favorite detail? The cute Olaf, Anna, and Elsa scene on the sheets. It’s high quality with super soft sheets and a brushed microfiber duvet for a comfortable night’s sleep. Fade resistant and machine washable, it’s easy to care for and will last for years to come. And because Disney knows what a kiddo wants, there are countless coordinating pieces for the bed and matching decor for their room. You won’t want to let go of this set! $75 AT AMAZON

