 Buy This Vintage Boho Maxi Dress On Amazon 2021

I Bought This “Vintage” Sun Dress While Thrifting — Turns Out It’s On Amazon For Less Than $30

by May 10, 2021

boho dresses
Amazon

A couple of years ago I came across an orange floral-patterned dress at the local thrift shop that I could have sworn was either vintage or handmade. There were no labels inside, but the fabric quality and design pointed to something great. So, I picked it up and basically wore it every day that summer. The gauzy cotton fabric is the *perfect* material for those hot, muggy days, and the fit is loose, breezy and comparable to those tiered ruffle dresses being sold by big-name brands and designers.

So, when I found out soon after that my new favorite maxi dress was a YESNO piece from Amazon…I was stunned and had to stop myself from buying that same dress in every pattern YESNO had available.

YESNO Boho Maxi Dress

$27.99 AT AMAZON

The YESNO Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Print Dress retails between $14.99 and $27.99 and comes in a whopping 41 different prints. It’s an easy pull-on design (mine actually has an indistinguishable front and back, so any way I wear it works) and the entire thing is made from 100 percent gauzy cotton fabric. I wore this thing on a vacation to Las Vegas in 2019 and it was the only thing I wanted to wear during those over-100-degree days.

And I’m not alone in my building of a shrine to the YESNO boho dress. “I loved the pattern and the feel of the fabric,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I would totally recommend and would buy again.” Another added, “I [love] the dresses….It’s very hot these days and I needed something cool to wear. These dresses allow air flow all over my body keeping me cool and comfortable. They are also beautiful and I have received many compliments…Absolutely love them.”

Me too (times a million).

Now please, all those reading, buy up the entire stock so I don’t do something crazy.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
SHOP THE STORY
stroke red
YESNO Boho Maxi Dress
$27.99
AT AMAZON