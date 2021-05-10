I Bought This “Vintage” Sun Dress While Thrifting — Turns Out It’s On Amazon For Less Than $30

Amazon

A couple of years ago I came across an orange floral-patterned dress at the local thrift shop that I could have sworn was either vintage or handmade. There were no labels inside, but the fabric quality and design pointed to something great. So, I picked it up and basically wore it every day that summer. The gauzy cotton fabric is the *perfect* material for those hot, muggy days, and the fit is loose, breezy and comparable to those tiered ruffle dresses being sold by big-name brands and designers.

So, when I found out soon after that my new favorite maxi dress was a YESNO piece from Amazon…I was stunned and had to stop myself from buying that same dress in every pattern YESNO had available.

The YESNO Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Print Dress retails between $14.99 and $27.99 and comes in a whopping 41 different prints. It’s an easy pull-on design (mine actually has an indistinguishable front and back, so any way I wear it works) and the entire thing is made from 100 percent gauzy cotton fabric. I wore this thing on a vacation to Las Vegas in 2019 and it was the only thing I wanted to wear during those over-100-degree days.

And I’m not alone in my building of a shrine to the YESNO boho dress. “I loved the pattern and the feel of the fabric,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I would totally recommend and would buy again.” Another added, “I [love] the dresses….It’s very hot these days and I needed something cool to wear. These dresses allow air flow all over my body keeping me cool and comfortable. They are also beautiful and I have received many compliments…Absolutely love them.”

Me too (times a million).

Now please, all those reading, buy up the entire stock so I don’t do something crazy.

