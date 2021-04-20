The Best Maternity Summer Dresses, Because Pants In The Heat = Hell

Hatch/Seraphine/A Pea in the Pod

Maternity summer dresses are a must in hot weather. Of course, there’s no perfect time of the year to be pregnant, but any mom who’s spent the better part of her nine months of pregnancy during the summer will tell you that it’s not the easiest of seasons. This is especially true if wherever you’re living experiences some sweltering summer days. Let’s just say that selecting the right maternity (and postpartum) wardrobe for summer can make all the difference. So, if you’ve got your due date calendar out, and it’s telling you you’ll be extra pregs in the heat, get yourself a few dresses. You’ll thank us later. (Hot tip: If you’re looking for a great gift for a mom-to-be, a dress is a good choice!)

The one major plus to being pregnant in the summertime is the fact that you can throw on lightweight maternity summer dresses and don’t have to worry about fitting into pants of any kind. Summer dresses allow for maximum breathability, are usually made from super soft fabrics and are also generally flattering for you and your bump.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of maternity summer dresses on the market, seeing as most moms-to-be plan to live in them from May through September. Whether you’re looking for a casual maternity summer dress to wear to backyard barbecues or some fancier options for weddings and maybe even your baby shower or maternity photoshoot, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best maternity summer dresses for 2021.

Best Maternity Summer Dresses

Motherhood’s Puff Sleeve Maternity Dress If you’re on the hunt for a maternity summer dress that gives you enough coverage that you can also wear it in the spring and on cooler summer days, this is a great option. It has a flattering V-neck front, puffy short sleeves that go down all the way to your elbows, and it’s maxi length and made from polyester so you know it’s breathable. Bonus: it’s machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about taking it to the cleaner’s. $69.98 AT MOTHERHOOD MATERNITY

Women's Faux Wrap Hi-Lo Maternity Dress This gorgeous wrap dress is about as flattering as they come, no matter how you look or feel in whatever trimester you’re currently in. It is knee-length to give you just enough coverage while also allowing for maximum breathability, has a flattering V-neck design and comes in several colors. Be sure to check the sizing carefully, since it’s based mostly on your bust. $38.95 AT AMAZON

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Midi Tea Dress With Rose Design We love to browse ASOS for affordable on-trend fashion, and they’ve got nearly a thousand maternity dress options. This rose-patterned dress is super easy to dress up without feeling stuffy. Its high neck makes it a bit more formal, but you can easily give it a more casual vibe with a jean or leather jacket and flip flops. The material is polyester and you can machine-wash this dress. $50 AT ASOS

Rio Tye Dye Nursing and Maternity Dress Ali Levine, celebrity stylist, mom of two and founder of the podcast Everything With Ali Levine is obsessed with this brand because their dresses are true quality, and they carry you from maternity to nursing and even postpartum, she explains. “A lot of moms don’t think about how much their wardrobe can change after pregnancy,” she says. “Even if I didn’t, having something that’s quality and comfortable but also fashionable and stylish, makes me feel good as a new mom and on my body,” she says. $165 AT LOYAL HANA

Isabel Maternity Short Sleeve Knit Maternity Dress It’s so great that this top-notch maternity brand partnered with Target to make affordable, yet super stylish, maternity clothing that flatters your growing body. “White is perfect for spring too and the light weight knit you can dress up and down,” says Levine. $30 AT TARGET

Hatch The Sarah Dress Moms and moms-to-be love Hatch, as they offer some of the dreamiest designs for growing bumps, and it’s hard to beat the quality (we know, the items are pricy!). If you’re looking to splurge for yourself or a loved one, we love this floaty maxi dress that’s designed with a strategic V-neck (ideal for nursing, postpartum). It’s meant to be casual, but you can always dress it up with jewelry and heels. $258 AT HATCH

Seraphine Sage Floral Maternity & Nursing Midi Dress If you’re looking for something soft, feminine and flattering that you can wear dressed up or dressed down, look no further than Seraphine Maternity. This sage floral-print dress drapes so nicely over a growing baby bump thanks to a sash tie that crosses over at the front. This comes in handy post-baby too, since the wrap tie opens to allow quick nursing access. $88 AT SERAPHINE

Rnxrbb Women Summer Sleeveless Maternity Dress If you’re in the market for something ultra flattering and also super versatile so you can wear it to everything from a backyard barbecue to a fancy wedding, this is a great buy. It’s made out of a soft and super stretchy viscose-polyester-spandex blend and has side elastic ruching to allow room for your bump. $21.59 AT AMAZON

My Bump Women's Cold Shoulder Fitted Maternity Dress W/Side Ruched Don’t be intimidated by the fact that this is a bodycon maternity dress. It’s light, stretchy and ultra comfortable, thanks to a polyester blend that’s incredibly forgiving. It features ruched sides to make sure that it’s never too tight on your bump and is perfect for a baby shower or a brunch with friends. $29.99 AT AMAZON

BTFBM Women Casual Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Dress With over 20 different colors to choose from, this maternity dress has a look for everyone. It’s so soft and has a pull-on closure that makes taking it on and off so easy (something you’ll appreciate towards your third trimester). It’s extra breathable, which comes in handy on a hot summer day. $28.99 AT AMAZON

Amazon Essentials Women's Maternity Short-Sleeve Dress If you don’t need anything fancy, but prefer a long dress for the summer that can accommodate your growing baby bump, this style is a great choice. It’s made of mostly viscose with 5 percent elastane and hits just below the knee so it’s ultra flattering. It comes in four colors: black, burgundy, charcoal and navy. $25.80 AT AMAZON

Best Casual Maternity Dresses

Women's Maternity Short Sleeve Dress If you want options when it comes to your maternity summer dress, you’ve come to the right place. This dress comes in 24 different color and print varieties, all with the same rayon and spandex material. Each dress features a V-neck wrap that is flattering on pretty much any mom-to-be. $36.95 AT AMAZON

Everly Grey Lehua Maternity/Nursing Babydoll Dress If you’re looking for something short and lightweight, we love this babydoll dress that has a tie-front T-shirt bodice (which is removable) you can easily lift up if you need to nurse. Made of mostly rayon, the fabric is airy and comfortable for hot weather. It also comes in two other colors: black floral and sienna floral. $58 AT NORDSTROM

Yidarton Women Summer Blue and White Porcelain Strapless Boho Maxi Long Dress This dress is perfect for a nautical-themed baby shower (and it comes in a variety of other prints and colors if that’s not the theme you’re going for). It is strapless and full-length, with a cinched area that hits right under your bra line, so small-busted ladies likely don’t even need to wear anything underneath. $27.99 AT AMAZON

A Pea in the Pod’s Pietro Brunelli Embroidery Maternity Dress This simple, yet feminine, dress is perfect for a hot summer day, since it features a delicate, embroidered design, has short-sleeve off-the-shoulder detailing and a flattering above-the-knee length. Pair it with sneakers or sandals for a cute and casual look at the next girls’ brunch! $158 AT A PEA IN THE POD

Liu & Qu Women's Maternity Bodycon Ruched Side Dress Casual Short Talk about options! If you can’t make up your mind when it comes to a summer maternity dress, but know you want one that has some side ruching to accommodate your growing baby bump, you’re in luck. This brand sells 40+ different colors and prints of pretty much the same dress give or take a little arm length. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress Though not technically a maternity dress, this one has 5-star reviews from tons of expecting moms. It’s maxi-length and made from 95 percent viscose, so it’s not only full-coverage but also super comfortable. It comes in a variety of colors and prints and is even comfortable for long outings or even walks. $26.90 AT AMAZON

BBHoping Women’s Casual Striped Maternity Dress Moms-to-be love the versatility of this maternity dress and the fact that it comes in so many different colors and styles. It’s sized well—meant to align with your pre-pregnancy size—and is made from a soft and super breathable fabric that has the perfect amount of stretch. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Berydress Women's Summer Casual Short Sleeve Black T-shirt Dress There’s nothing fancy or complicated about this dress, but that’s what so many moms-to-be love, especially for hot, summertime weather. It comes in five different flattering colors and hits just above the knee, so it provides the right amount of coverage. It also has fun pockets, in which you can store little things like your keys or face mask. $23.90 AT AMAZON

A Pea in the Pod’s Ripe Tie Detail Maternity Dress It’s a shame to invest in a maternity dress that you can’t also wear during the postpartum period. If your baby is arriving this summer or early fall, this dress will seriously come in handy, since it’s nursing- friendly. We also love the light fabric that’s super breathable and the fact that it’s a maxi-length dress for extra coverage. $108 AT A PEA IN THE POD

