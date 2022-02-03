Getty Images/Tetra Images

Good sleep is hard to come by. All we really want is the kind of sleep that goes uninterrupted by our bladders, kids, or the dog. Eight hours of pure sleepy sleep. To even get close to that, it helps to have supremely plush bedding, especially pillows. Pillows are the most important player in the game if you want heavenly sleep (unless you’re one of those people who can rest their head on a rock and take a fulfilling nap, and if you are, get outta here). Right now, we’re obsessing over the Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Plush Gel Pillow. It provides juuuust the right amount of support without feeling too stiff, and its down alternative filling feels like a cloud (and it’s a great option if you’re allergic to feathers).

One of the best parts of this pillow? Amazon often offers a coupon or discount, lowering the price even more.

This review summarizes this magnificent pillow best: “I absolutely love these pillows. They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand-name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain – these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips. Of course (like a bed) pillows material and feeling vary between the people that use them, but I found these pillows to be incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use.”

Grab the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow while you can — since, everyone deserves to have good sleep every night of the week.

